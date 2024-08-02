I came across several articles which stated that Americans on welfare (“SNAP” Food Stamps) are 300% more likely to develop diabetes and other serious health conditions leading to a premature death. But why? Well, the alleged reason for this varies; part of the blame is put on not enough food education, people just don’t understand, therefore pumping more and more tax money into teaching people about food will solve the problem (which is an interesting proposal because my child took Home Economics in school and during the learning to cook portion of it was taught only how to make cookies, brownies and elephant ears). Another finger is pointed at racism and “food deserts”; only people with light-colored skin have access to healthy food. Ok, so if the solution is more education and more healthy food in stores in neighborhoods that are heavily populated by people with non-light-colored-skin, why is this still a problem? If these are the two issues, this could have been easily solved decades ago by simply replacing a percentage of the food in stores in these neighborhoods with healthy food and instead of teaching kids how to make brownies, teach them how to make fruit smoothies, right? But… what if those aren’t the problems… what if there never was a problem because everything is going exactly as planned? What if everything that is happening is a result of the 1969 Population Council’s bulletin stating population growth needed to be driven down to zero and the food supply was the perfect method for doing so? What if?

THE USELESS EATERS

To understand The Plan, you must first understand who they deem to be The Useless Eaters.

All of us plebs are Useless Eaters, but those who collect government benefits of any form are the Apex of Useless Eaters. These Apex Useless Eaters are the elderly and welfare recipients. While they can deal with the elderly because they are going to die sooner, they despise welfare recipients, especially young and middle-aged beneficiaries. This was outlined in detail in a 1971 document called “Planned Fertility Reduction” which was created by the (North) Carolina Population Center. In the document they point out that plummeting population growth would be great because it will get rid of the benefits recipients but at the same time it will get rid of taxpayers. I will be writing about this document soon, I think I might call the piece “Government Worried: Dead People Don’t Pay Taxes”:

As I have said before, unfortunately, the most evil people amongst us are also of high intelligence, so they used their genius to devise a diabolically brilliant scheme that would work toward the elimination of the burden of government beneficiaries without eliminating the working class who is paying into the system, thus lining their pockets. Are you ready to learn some crazy sh*t you never knew? Trust me when I say, you will be shocked to see just how calculated this is. Here’s how they did it:

They started by dividing all food into only four food groups:

1. DAIRY

2. GRAINS

3. MEAT

4. FRUITS AND VEGETABLES, AKA: “PRODUCE”

It was imperative that food be grouped this way to eliminate preservative-free, fortification-free, fresh foods from the menu. You see, if a store wants to accept Food Stamps (SNAP) they must sell “at least three varieties of food in each group, with perishable foods (fresh or frozen) from at least two groups”, BUT, “ a retail outlet may also be eligible if more than 50 percent of its retail sales are from eligible items, even if it doesn’t have the required mix”… and here’s the kicker… “Thus, a traditional grocery store with a wide variety of food offerings would be eligible, but a farmers market” would not. - Have you ever wondered why a gas station that is filled with candy, chips, pop and processed boxed foods will have three random fresh bananas by their cash register? It’s because they do not offer meat, therefore, without those couple bananas, they may not meet the criteria to accept government reimbursement for Food Stamp payments. By spending under $2 per day on some bananas, they can sell hundreds-to-thousands of dollars a day in chemicalized foods. Because there is no requirement to carry fresh, unprocessed food, businesses opt for preserved foods due to the lengthy shelf life. The food deserts were not created out of racism, the food deserts were created to fulfill the requirements of the SNAP program while also maintaining a profitable business… it’s all part of the plan. Let’s dive deeper:

THE SCHEME TO BAN FARMERS MARKETS

In order to eliminate farmers markets, fruits and vegetables had to be lumped together as one category despite the variety of fruit and vegetables being far more expansive than the variety of meats (beef, pork, chicken, fish), grains (white, wheat or corn meal) or dairy (cows milk). Because farmers markets are typically set up as a bunch of individual sellers, it is nearly impossible for them to hit the requirements to welcome SNAP beneficiaries. This means, as of 2018, farmers markets were not able to sell to nearly 10% of American households (roughly 40 million Americans) who were currently using food stamps.

THE GREAT POISONING

As a result of this ploy, around 60% of percent of SNAP benefits are used for meats, sweetened beverages, prepared foods, desserts, cheese, salty snacks, sugar and candy products. The meats are typically preserved because that is what is made affordable and available for SNAP recipients:

Meanwhile only 20% percent is spent on produce, grains, nuts, beans, seeds, and spices - but remember, “grains” is this but don’t worry, it’s loaded with poison “vitamins” per the United Nations Food Fortification program:

And this (a product so bad even rats won’t eat it):

Not this, because it is not affordable and often not available due in stores that accept EBT to its short expiration date:

It is painfully obvious that the system is designed to harm health-wise, so how did we get here?

THE CRAZY HISTORY OF FOOD STAMPS

It all began with the passing of the Income Tax Law, for without it, government would not be able to “alleviate hunger” (and also piss away our money on everything from geoengineering to CGI space ships to fake dinosaur bone museums - but this is later in the timeline).

In the 1930s, which was the beginning of The Great Depression, farmers had a surplus of crops but the public couldn’t afford to purchase the produce so Food Stamps were officially introduced to solve the problem. Since the Income Tax Law had been passed years prior, it was a new way to spend the money generated by the people on the people to help the people.

During WWII a man named Sam Walton was a military intelligence officer who oversaw (illegal, secret) “internment camps” on US soil. These camps weren’t even part of the military, they were actually under the authority of the Department of Justice. You: “WTF?”. Me: “I know, right?”. You: “No, I mean WTF does this have to do with Food Stamps?”. Me: “…wait for it…”

In 1961 President Kenney was elected and his very first Executive Order ever was to expand helping the people with the money the government was taking from them by officially launching the food stamp pilot program. The Department of Agriculture was f*cking stoked to get this program rolled out (btw, they are the same psychopaths running the experiments where they chop up dogs and feed them to other dogs).

US Representative Leonor K. Sullivan of Missouri pointed out the Dept of Ag was being ridiculous (yes, even back then they were out of control). She put on the record that their plan to get 25 million people on food stamps was so absurd that it made "the whole idea seem ridiculous” and that it tore Food Stamps plans to smithereens. (Being that they currently have over 40 million Americans on the program, the Department of Agriculture probably lays in bed at night and instead of praying to God says, “whose laughing now, Leonor?”)

As you probably know, Kennedy’s Presidency didn’t end on a high note being that he was blasted in the head, but just like a bullet, the welfare program shot forward. In 1964, President Johnson called for a permanent Food Stamp program as part of his “War on Poverty” bullsh*t program. If you don’t understand The War on Poverty, the concept is to financially rape taxpayers to make them poor utilize some of the tax money to help the poor. The most interesting part of President Johnson’s welfare program expansion sh*t was the Bob Dole PSYOP, in which Bobby-boy pretended to dislike the program so he could rally the Republican base who hates wasteful spending, only to flip and become a massive supporter of the Food Stamp program. He even helped develop it further.

…and this is where it starts to get really interesting…

In 1962, two brothers named Sam and James Walton formed a company. Sam was the military dude who ran the internment camps for the DOJ and the company the Walton bros opened was Walmart. Amazingly, and it truly is quite amazingly, only one year later, it already had 38 stores operating with 1,500 employees and sales of $44.2 million. Even more amazingly, in 1970, Walmart began trading stock.

In 1973, the Agriculture and Consumer Protection Act was passed which required States to expand the food stamps program to every political jurisdiction before July 1, 1974.

Days after the July 1st deadline, (July 12th, 1974), with the program now nationwide, Public Law 93-347 was authorized by the Department. This law required tax dollars to cover half of every states administrative costs relating to the food stamp program.

Then came the Food Stamp Act of 1977, which increased the program. By the end of 1979, the Department of Agriculture’s dream had almost come true, over 20 million Americans were now utilizing the Food Stamp program. What an accomplishment!

With more and more people needing government assistance, in the 1990s the food stamp program needed an overhaul. Stamps were replaced with beautiful debit cards called Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. ‘Merica!

In March 1994, the program became a huge success when participation hit a new high of 28 million Americans collecting benefits.

Only three years later, in 1997, Walmart was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average - not bad for an illegal concentration camp internment camp overseer!

In 2002, President George Bush expanded the Food Stamp program through the 2002 Farm Bill. That same year, the Walton family was the largest individual contributor to 2002 Florida gubernatorial race, supporting Governor Jeb Bush.

By 2005, Walmart controlled about 20 percent of the retail grocery and consumables business in the United States. It muscled its way in by strategically forcing its suppliers to sell it goods at a fraction of the cost competitor stores were paying thus undercutting their competitions prices. Since a great deal of the products Walmart carried were a result of horrendous working conditions in China and India (including slave labor), Walmart was able to offer merchandise at such low costs that in a matter of time it would seize K-Marts customers and shutter local businesses. Due to the exceptionally low prices, Walmart was the go-to store for people on Welfare looking to stretch their benefits as far as possible.

And somewhere around this time two major things happened. First, a new rule was installed. You see, now that the Food Stamp program was on EBT cards, the government could surveil the card purchases and balances, so they decided, if you don’t spend 100% of the money on your card each month, they may reduce your monthly allotment, thus getting people to spend, spend, spend ever last cent. Then, the government said, “Look! People are spending 100% of their monthly benefits! Clearly these amounts are not enough! We need to increase them!”. The second thing that happened was, around this same time, people looking to cash out their cards each month realized they could blow the money on bottles and cans that offer a cash-back deposit, dump out the product then return the empty bottle to the store, thus converting their EBT card into cash and enriching Walmart at the same time.

In 2008, the program was renamed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to remove the stigma of collecting Food Stamps.

In 2009, Walmart partnered with Kraft Foods. Interestingly, while all of this was going on, data proved that the main problem facing low income households was not hunger… it was obesity…

2014: THE SCOPE OF THE GREAT POISONING IS REVEALED

By 2014, a handful of companies were lobbying hard to not only protect SNAP but also expand it. Two of those companies were The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo.

The third giant supporter of the welfare program was Kraft Foods. Wanna know why? One-sixth of Kraft’s revenue came from Food Stamps.

Also in 2014, Mother Jones reported that "Overall, 18 percent of all food benefits money is spent at Walmart".

In 2016, SNAP benefits cost taxpayers $67 billion and nearly 10% of total purchases by SNAP shoppers were for sweetened beverages such as Coke products. Remember how, at the beginning of this article, those on SNAP were 300% more likely to develop diabetes? According to Robert Lustig, a Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology, a single sweetened beverage per day increases the risk of diabetes by almost 30%. So, it turns out that racism isn’t to blame. It turns out this is to blame:

Yep, the same companies lobbying to expand SNAP are selling the same products that increase diabetes by 30% if only a single beverage is consumed each day, yet they are marketed to all ages, including children:

It turns out “food deserts” aren’t the problem. The problem is poison in a bottle being sold to the public under the guise of a beverage. Not only is it promoted as a quality refreshment…

…it is also marketed as “adding life” …

Did I mention that I previously wrote about Coke being a secret spermicide? That puts whole new twist on the “Coke adds life” campaign, now doesn’t it?

But that’s not all, those sweetened beverages, prepared desserts, salty snacks, candy and sugar-products accounted for nearly 23% of EBT purchases totaling $15 billion in 2016. See why Coke and Pepsi were lobbying so hard to expand benefits?

But it’s not just Coke and Pepsi who are to blame, it turns out that 73% of processed foods in the grocery store are spiked with added sugar (and 100% are spiked with chemicals, preservatives and poison “vitamins” ).

These same foods are part of the SNAP program and made affordable for beneficiaries.

THE PLAN , PART 2

While raking in tax-funded food stamp money, loaded onto EBT cards which people were forced to spend to ensure they didn’t have their benefit amount reduced, Walmart was reaping tax incentives to open stores across the USA due to its alleged ability to create jobs. However, the jobs it was creating were paying were rock-bottom minimum wage; whatever the lowest amount a company is allowed to pay an employee was what Walmart was paying, therefore its employees needed government benefits to survive. Once put on the food stamp (SNAP) system, Walmart employees found themselves shopping at Walmart, buying Kraft foods as well as Coke and Pepsi products, thus embedding themselves into The Great Poisoning due to the rigging of the SNAP categories and rules.

… but that is just the beginning of the story. What happens next is the most shocking of all. COMING NEXT: THE WALMART KILLING FIELDS, GETTING RICH OFF EMPLOYEE DEATH - a story so insane you have to see the evidence to believe it… but first:

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

