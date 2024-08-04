In Part 1 of this series we learned that, back in the 1960s, it was determined that population growth must cease. In 1969, Rockefeller’s Population Council outlined putting fertility reducing agents into the food supply. In 1971, the (North) Carolina Population Center published a document called “Planned Fertility Reduction”. In it, the Population Center analyzed the pros and cons of what will happen when population growth is substantially reduced. They determined it will be outstanding because it will get rid of the government benefits recipients but a negative effect will be getting rid of taxpayers, and this was a major problem. They put their diabolically brilliant minds to work and formulated a plan which would solve the issue. It sure seems that the plan they developed would help eliminate the people consuming government benefits meanwhile harming an acceptable percentage of working class citizens (taxpayers). That plan appears to have been brought to fruition through Food Stamps (later renamed SNAP).

The welfare Food Stamp system was rigged by dividing all food into four groups; dairy, meat, grain and produce. Despite there being far more types of fruit and vegetables than types of meat, grain or milk, fruit and vegetables had to be lumped together into one group to eliminate Farmers Markets from being eligible to accept SNAP payments, meanwhile allowing gas stations, drug stores and grocery stores, who peddle heavily processed poison, to thrive.

One of the stores that built an empire on Food Stamps was Walmart; a huge donor to the Republican Party, which was working in tandem with democrats to expand the welfare system as large as possible as quickly as possible.

The SNAP-eligible products, such as Walmart’s Great Value brand, were priced to attract beneficiaries:

Dairy:

“Produce”:

Meat:

Grains:

Walmart was given tax incentives to open new locations because they were going to create so many jobs, but the jobs they were creating were so poor-paying that the staff had to supplement their income with SNAP. This meant Walmart was thriving off the welfare system, opening new stores at the taxpayers expense, then injecting their own staff into the welfare system which they reaped the benefits from while not paying into. Due to Walmart’s incredibly low prices, they quickly grew so huge that in 1997 Walmart was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. … but that’s just the beginning…

Do you know who H. H. Holmes was? Other than being a dude involved in committing fraud, forgery and theft, he was one of the most notorious serial killers in history. Not only was he a murderer, but he was a killer who did something unique… he worked for Walmart. JUST KIDDING! But would you be remotely surprised at this point? What H.H. Holmes actually did was take out life insurance policies on his victims prior to killing them. Holmes victims included his employees… yes, H.H. Holmes hired people, took out insurance polices on them then killed them…

COLI

Corporate-owned life insurance (COLI) is life insurance taken out on an employee by an employer. When the employee dies the paycheck goes to the employer. The concept behind COLI is that companies invest a lot of time into their “key players” and heavily rely on them. If that CEO, COO or VP dies, it causes a financial burden for the company. That insurance payment helps offset the cost of the company having to find a new CEO, train them, etc. That kind of makes sense, right? But not everything with COLI is logical. For starters, the policies were often secretive. In fact, the employee would never know there is a policy on them, and even when it was paid out (to the employer) the family of the deceased was never informed of the payment. Another bizarre thing about these secret policies was that, even if the employee left the company, the insurance policy was still valid. In fact, the policy would be valid until they die unless the (former) employer chose to cancel it. This meant an employee could work a job for six months and quit, yet the secret life insurance policy was still active - That went from kinda makes sense to super sketchy real quick, eh?

What if I told you there was another type of COLI and in this instance, these life insurance policies were not being taken out on CEOs, COOs, CFOs and VPs? What if I told you there were insurance policies being taken out on minimum wage workers? What if I told you the name of these insurance policies wasn’t a fancy-four-letter-abbreviation like COLI? What if I told you this type of secret insurance policy was called…

…And what if I told you that Walmart was taking out Dead Peasant Insurance policies on all of its low-level employees?… But it’s crazier than that…

PIECING THE PUZZLE TOGETHER

KRAFT Foods lobbies government to continuously expand SNAP because at least one-sixth of Kraft’s revenue comes from Food Stamps. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are also massive supporters of SNAP and invest in lobbying to help grow the program because nearly 10% of total purchases by SNAP shoppers were for sweetened beverages which totaled billions in revenue. And we know Walmart must protect and expand the welfare program because, as of 2014, 18 percent of all food benefits money was spent at Walmart. (I would guess it is at least double that now).

As we discussed previously, Americans on this welfare program are 300% more likely to develop diabetes and other serious health conditions leading to a premature death. In fact, a single sweetened beverage per day increases the risk of diabetes by almost 30%. - And while the poison food and drink solicitors were lobbying and marketing, it was known, for a fact, that the epidemic facing low income families was not hunger… it was obesity.

So, Walmart built their stores across the nation and hired minimum-wage staff, which are forced to supplement their income using the welfare system. Once the individual is approved for their monthly SNAP payment, they are entered into the rigged system in which the foods pushed on them to consume lead to early death, and when they die their employer might get a lump sum of cash, thus enriching the company further. The icing on the cake of secret insanity was that it is estimated that the payout per death is $100,000 to $1.5 million. With that in mind, it seems it would be in the employers best interest to make the job as low-paying and unbearable as possible because more turnover means more insurance polices which last forever, and everyone eventually dies so it is just a waiting game… but even that isn’t the end of the craziness…

If you run a Google search for Dead Peasants Insurance, you will be lead to believe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) instituting the Pension Protection Act in 2006 made Dead Peasants Insurance illegal, therefore the practice has ended, but a deeper look shows this isn’t true. Although the 2006 Act did make changes to the rules regarding these policies it didn’t end them, they are still very legal. The changes include:

Companies can’t deduct certain expenses related to the policy from taxable income unless the covered employee worked there during the 12 months prior to their death. (This does not mean they cannot collect, it means they simply cannot write-off certain expense to pay less taxes).

Companies must track and report the number of company-owned life insurance policies they maintain to the IRS. (Ok, but the IRS doesn’t report it to us, so what difference does it make? All this does is allow the IRS to collect their cut on each employee death).

The company must notify the employee of their intent to purchase the policy and get their written consent.

If employees must be notified and agree, that would mean these programs have ended, right? Clearly no employee would ever agree to this. But what if companies found a way to revamp the programs, repackage them, rebrand them and keep the dead pools going?

According to Walmart.com (July 2024), employees can enroll in their insurance plan at any time. Additionally, all full-time employees are currently automatically enrolled into their company-paid life insurance free of charge. This auto-enroll program offers a maximum payout of $50,000.

This sure sounds like the practice of Dead Peasants is continuing on with a new twist: employees are being notified and it is being sold as a positive thing. If Dead Peasants is continuing on and each death pays the company $100,000 - $1,000,000 or more, and the company pays the family of the deceased a maximum payout of $50,000, they are still making huge profit off each death.

This time around the term being used is COLI (which sounds a hell of a lot nicer than Dead Peasants):

Yes, Walmart’s full-time staff was being auto-enrolled into the COLI insurance scheme. But even that isn’t the end of the article…

Through further research I discovered Dead Peasants Insurance paid out higher for young people, is this why Walmart eagerly hires 16-year-olds? Peasants polices also paid out more for women than men. Would you be surprised to learn that Walmart's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filings showed that female employees made up 65 percent of Walmart's hourly paid workforce? But even that isn’t the end of this tale…

Maybe it’s something, maybe it’s nothing, but did you know that more than 90% of Walmart’s employees were vaccinated due to their vaccine mandate for employees? This fact got me wondering if other companies previously known to take out Dead Peasants Insurance policies on their employees also mandated the vaccine. As of 2004, we know Bell South, Citi Group, Citizens, Coca-Cola, Hershey and J.P Morgan Chase were a few companies involved with the secret insurance policies. What do you suppose the odds would be that these same companies also mandated the vaccine? Let’s find out:

Coca-Cola: Coke started by offering staff $2,000 to get vaccinated. They did end up requiring the jab, but it appears they kept the financial incentive going (pretty interesting eh? If they are still participating in COLI and the payout for a death is $100,000, giving an employee $2,000 leaves fantastic profit, even after the tax write-off changes…)

Bell South became a fully-owned subsidiary of AT&T Inc in 2006. It appears AT&T did mandate the vaccine.

Citi Bank / Citi Group was a big advocate of the mandate. All of the companies within Citi Group appear to have required the shot(s).

Citizens - If you wanted to work there, you needed the jab.

Hershey - Get jabbed or get fired.

JP Morgan - Yep.

Really though, what are the odds? Oh, and one final thing to finish out this article. I found this eyebrow raising:

