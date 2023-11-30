Quick rant: Before I tell you about this morbid insanity, I again want to point out that I am really disgusted that these things are called “studies”. If I ask to hold your guinea pig then I throw it at the wall, that isn’t a “study”.

Now that I got that off my chest, let’s look at absolutely horrific taxpayer funded experiments, performed by the United States Department of Agriculture, a government agency, to stop Foodborne Illness (← keep reminding yourself of that while you read this…)

HOW TO STUDY FOODBORNE ILLNESS, According to the USDA

Step 1: Fly to Asia. You’re thinking, “To meet and have tea with the other scientists, right?”. Hell no. The USDA goes to Asia to visit meat markets so they can hand-select cats and dogs to torture, because if you’re going to perform morbid experiments on a fluffy little critter, you want to look it in the eye and smile as you pick it out. Over time, you will want to purchase at least 3,000 cats and I’d assume just as many dogs, then fly your new pets back home. Fun Fact: a minimum of $15 BILLION in tax dollars has been spent on cruel animal experimentation in the USA.

Step 2: Now that you have your small furry animals, this is where the study begins. You have multiple options to choose from. If you’re in the mood for a quick experiment, the first option is to kill the dogs, chop them up and feed them to the cats. If the cats get sick, it’s obviously because the dogs transmitted Foodborne Illness, duh.

Alternatively, if you’re running low on dogs, you can kill a cat then dice it up and feed it to another cat. The trick is, you will want to make sure the cats are super hungry so they eagerly accept it because some cats aren’t really into that cannibalism stuff. Next, when the cat uses the bathroom, you’re going to look at its feces under a microscope to see if it looks like foodborne illness. If it doesn’t, GREAT! That means the cat you killed was never infected with Foodborne Illness, so you get to try again. In fact, they had to try again so many times that $22 Million has been spent just on these “kitten cannibalism experiments”. God Bless American Taxes.

The last option is the most favored by the government because it’s super duper scientific. In fact, they love this option so much that they have been doing it for literal decades. What you are gonna want to do is, first, infect a dog with toxoplasmosis pathogens (“Foodborne Illness”), typically through injection. Next, keep it caged and wait for it to get really sick, or, at a minimum, a nice fever. If it doesn’t get sick, inject more pathogen. When the dog finally falls ill, you want to kill the sick dog then chop it up and feed it to the cat THEN… here’s the best part… you kill the cat, liquify it, put it in a syringe and inject it into a mouse! If the mouse gets sick, boom, foodborne illness! We call this SCIENCE MUTHAF*CKA!

So, right about now you may be thinking, “This can’t be real”, or, “This is horrible”, or even, “Why would the government have pathogens?”. I assure you it is real. They have been using this method to “Fight Foodborne Illness” since 1982. Yep, for over 40 YEARS the USDA has been using our tax dollars to fly to Asia to pick out animals to torture, execute, then use to torture further animals. As far as why the government has foodborne illness bacteria on hand, think of it like this: your house is infected with roaches. How do you stop them? Answer: Stockpile them (then chop them up and shoot them into ants then chop those up and shoot them into fleas). In all seriousness, the government claims they have to make and keep the pathogens so they can stop the pathogens. It’s common sense. The reason it isn’t logical to you and I is because we aren’t Bill Nye. If we both put on lab coats, we’d “get it”. Speaking of the government stockpiling toxins, in a future post I am going to share with you what was found when the CIA’s “storage room” was raided, so click it or miss it:

BUSTED

The government-ran, taxpayer-funded animal cruelty experiments were going just peachy until The White Coat Waste Project caught wind of it. White Coat Waste Project is an amazing nonprofit animal rights organization. They not only fight to end horrific studies but they also fight to end the wasted tax dollars spent on these satanic studies. Check out this 4-minute video about their incredible company (they’re who exposed and stopped Dr. Fraudci Fauci’s beagle testing funding):

Loading video

So, when White Coat Waste found out about this morbid USDA cat bullsh*t, they were like, “Aw hell no!”, and went to work immediately. Their awesome lawyer filed a lawsuit and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. But get this, at first the USDA refused to cooperate with the FOIA… Gee, I wonder why? Eventually the USDA was forced to respond, and when they did White Coat Waste exposed it, including photos they obtained. Here’s some of the hand-selected cats to be tortured:

This one might be carrying foodborne illness! Time to chop it up!

The good news is that, due to the heroism of White Coat Waste, the USDA agreed to cease testing on cats at the Maryland facility and eventually rehomed the surviving felines. The shuttering of this program should mean no further cats will ever be tortured by the USDA. When asked to comment, the USDA said this 4-decade program was successful in reducing the spread of the toxoplasma gondii parasite in the U.S. They actually said that. …Then they smashed a gerbil with a hammer, stuck push pins in its eyes and called it a study (I assume).

Although this was indeed a victory for White Coat Waste Project as well as lab animals and the American people, White Coat is facing many massive battles. The USDA pissing away our hard-earned money so they can jerk off while brutalizing a little creature is miniscule compared to what other government entities are funding. The National Institutes of Health is likely the worst offender. Fun Fact: As of 2014, The NIH spent over $30 billion (of tax dollars) per YEAR in “medical research”. Let me give you a couple examples of what we are all paying for, with the NIH acting as the intermediary:

THE NIH & COLLEGES: UTTERLY INSANE TAX-FUNDED ANIMAL STUDYS

-A $4 million dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Cleveland, Virginias cat experiments, similar to those discussed in this article, and they raked in an additional $1,228,799 in taxpayer dollars in 2020 and 2021… to torture felines.

-White Coat recently busted Duke University running ghastly studies that consisted of punching holes into cats throats so they can be put on respirators. They then surgically implanted electrodes into vital organs, then electroshocked them. Once the torture is complete, they slaughtered the cats then dissected them. We paid over $6 million dollars for this 10 year study:

-The University of California-Irvine was working with the Wuhan Institute of Virology using a $4.3 million dollar NIH grant. This study obtained mice, rats and tree shrews, then drilled holes into their skulls and injected herpes into their brains.

-This past February, the University of Southern California was part of a $1.9 million dollar NIH grant that also involved drilling holes into the skulls of mice and injecting their brains with “viruses”. Once the virus was in the brain, they killed the mice and cut them up.

-The University of Illinois and Institute Pasteur of Shanghai China was a part of a $1.7 million dollar NIH grant that involved infecting mice with tuberculosis, then chopping them up.

-White Coat Waste also discovered our tax dollars are even directly funding international animal experimentation, such as Russia strapping cats to treadmills to force them to run, which sounds much less evil than the rest, but still, WTF.

Folks, this team is working hard to stop the insanity. If you want to donate to them you can do so through their site. I have no affiliation with them and I don’t get anything if you donate to them, but I applaud their work and I look forward to exposing more government insanity.

