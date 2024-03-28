By now, everyone has heard a little bit about farmers fighting the government, but I don’t think many of us realize just how severe the issue is; I didn’t, until I started looking into it, then spent 7 more hours obsessively digging.

The attacks on farms, cattle ranches, and the food supply are worldwide, in lockstep. So much of it being suppressed by the media, that unless you dig, you would never know. I was absolutely blown away, lump in my throat, on the verge of tears, as the gravity of what is happening sunk in. I am not being hyperbolic when I say this is WWIII. Today I am going to give you a glimpse of just how bad it is.

Since I’m from the US, we will start here first:

UNITED STATES

As you probably already know, Bill Gates now owns a mass empire of farm land. In fact, he is the largest owner of farm land in the USA: (2 minute video)

Bill Gates is claiming that his new indoor farms will be ran by AI and require few-to-no employees.

How convenient to have indoor farms…

…while the rest of us are dealing with chemtrail poison raining from the sky, destroying our soil, killing our trees, impacting our crops and GeoEngineerng…

Check this out; do you remember the Ohio Train Derailment in February 2023? The train derailment (allegedly) dumped hazardous chemicals into the Ohio River, which is here:

Here’s what I uncovered: Gates now owns at least 9,000 acres in Ohio + 9,000 in Indiana + 18,000 in Illinois:

Gates Ohio farm is here, in relation to the Ohio River:

From what I have read, the land between Gates Farm and the Ohio River is Amish-owned, and they do not want to sell…

…now it’s (allegedly) poisoned… I say “allegedly” because it doesn’t need to be poisoned, they just need us to believe it is poisoned, then FEMA and the EPA can do their thing. Maybe it is poisoned, maybe it isn’t, either way, it’s the exact location Gates wants. And guess who Gates partnered with? Monsanto. And by the way, for those of you who still don’t believe me when I say “Vitamins” are poison, how much more proof do you need?

In the USA, there is a massive attack on farms and organic farms. The Ruzycki’s, owners of Ruzycki Farms, suffered a chemical attack in the middle of the night: (2 minute video)

Azure Organic Farms has been attacked by US government for not using chemicals (1 minute video)

Amos Miller Organic Farm attacked by US government (2:44 video)

AMERICA IS LOSING FARM LAND, FAST

(18 second video)

Profstonge.com wrote a great article outlining the unfathomable decline in farms in America called America's Farms are Getting Wiped Out. In this piece, Profstonge shows the immense inflation that hit farms hard in 2022:

And goes on to state, “roughly 2,500 farms going bust every month”

I then made a shocking discovery: Here are some active For Sale listings for US Farms and Ranches, by state, in March 2024:

Michigan: 90 Farms / Ranches For Sale

Montana: 289

Nebraska: 237

WA: 128

NM: 257

TX: 341

VA: 724

SD: 109

FL: 661

OR: 471

AK: 402

NV: 77

ID: 308

OK: 1,086

CO: 579

WY: 204

SC: 333

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

CATTLE RANCHES: ATTACKING THE MEAT SUPPLY FOR AGENDA 2030 & 2050

I recently wrote EAT ZE BUGS: Insects Infiltrating the Food Supply and 3D Printed Food: Sneak Peek of Our New Menu. Both of these articles review the steps that have already been taken to get humans away from a meat diet and into “alternative protein”, which consists of Soy, Algae and Insects. Shockingly, all insects have been approved for use in food in the USA and Canada. The European Union is on track to approve the same.

We also learned that companies like Tyson, Nestle and organizations owned by Bezos and Gates are heavily invested in this new, sustainable food supply concept. …all in preparation for the United Nations 2030 and 2050 Agendas. This means all cattle must be tracked and monitored (just how they are developing a system for Trackable Clothing that can also record audio and video, and send this information back to them without internet): (48 second video)

And there’s now debate over a “Methane Tax” on cattle: (1:27 video)

Look how many states most valuable Agricultural Commodity is cattle! (shown in carnation pink color)

Meanwhile, there is a physical attack on cattle, ranging from explosions:

To “rare viruses”:

To “wildfires”

To “invasive ticks” (which the US gov has a history of breeding, along with mosquitoes, and performing “uncontrolled releases”)

To “heat”

And this isn’t just in America. In Australia, in February 2024, Anthrax (which is made in a lab) was infecting cattle

In the same month, in the UK, “viruses” suddenly infected cattle:

New Zealand cattle suddenly had “diseases”:

India, diseases are there too:

It’s literally the entire world, but let’s get back to the USA, then we can discuss farms being attacked worldwide…

ANIMAL DEPOPULATION INSTRUCTIONS DOCUMENT

While I was writing this article, on March 18th, 2024, I received an email from StopTheCrime.net, titled “Animal Depopulation Instructions”. This email included a link to a terrifying 93-page document, published on American Veterinary Medical Association’s website:

The document says, “Emergency events that may necessitate the consideration of depopulation of companion animals may include the widespread loss of essential survival resources during natural disasters such as earthquakes or floods; non-natural disasters such as incidents involving terrorism, bioterrorism, conventional or nuclear attack or accidents, or toxic chemical spills; contamination of food and water supplies; zoonotic or pandemic disease that threatens public health and the food supply; and contagious veterinary disease in a single locality or species.” Next they add, “Public perceptions, political and legal interventions, logistic difficulties, and compliance issues are likely to complicate depopulation efforts directed at companion animals, as was seen with the euthanasia of an Ebola virus victim’s pet dog in Spain in 2014”.

They go on to outline how to depopulate farms and even endangered species.

They write, “In most cases, sheep, goats, and camelids will be located in farm flock or herd situations. On most of these premises, the animals will be confined in a pasture or paddock-type area with access to a shelter to get out of the weather. In some cases, particularly some dairy goat operations, the animals may be confined to a barn with minimal to no outside access. For farm flock or herd situations, there are often available working facilities, or in cases where these are not readily available, they can be easily constructed for use during depopulation efforts.”

On page 47 they discuss depopulating petting zoos. On page 69 they begin to outline how to massacre natural wildlife.

… Everything is in place; all that is required for the massacre to begin is a “virus”. And when that “virus” is worldwide, the slaughtering will begin…in Lockstep… for our safety and for the greater good…

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

USA CROP ATTACKS

Texas and California have been top targets of extreme GeoEngineering Weather Manipulation because they provide so much food for the USA. However, if you pay attention to nation-wide weather news, you will see the weather manipulation, per state, is designed to harm the most valuable crops each state has to offer.

California, whose crop is grapes, is now experiencing deep freezes and the strongest winds in Cali history (and droughts and wildfires too)

Texas headlines, March 2024:

In general, the “change in weather” is killing the USA’s entire produce industry:

I strongly encourage you to read the full Atlantic article, “Fruit Chaos is Coming”.

Here in Michigan, we produce potatoes and cherries. The GeoEngineering has been so severe that we no longer have sun. All of our trees are rapidly dying, covered in lichen, rotting from the inside-out. We are also being hit with record-winds that are knocking out our power and ripping the fragile trees out of the ground. Check out my article Chemtrails: The Trees Must Die - Meet Your New Mechanical Trees.

Across the nation, we are all experiencing mass death of pollinators, exactly as planned. GeoEngineered “winter heat waves” wake up hibernating insects, then, once they come out of hibernation, they plummet the temp down to massacre them.

They already have “robot bees” patented. Check out my piece Death to Pollinators: Meet Your New Mechanical Bees.

All of this is necessary to ensure that America is 100% reliant on imported food, which will all be taken away for Agenda-pick-a-number, when we will instead be fed bugs, algae and soy.

If you look at the current map of where your food may have originated, you can see how little is left in the USA:

So, now that we know the US relies on importing food, let’s look at other counties who are all experiencing grotesque attacks on their farms too:

AFRICA

In Africa the attacks are physical. They are literally murdering farm owners and men are showing up to burn farms to the ground. Check out this chart showing “Farm Attacks and Farm Murders in Rural South Africa”. Notice that this chart was posted in February 2024, only two months into the new year, and there had already been 18 farmers physically attacked and two murdered, versus 2023, in which 38 were attacked and five were killed:

Here’s a few headlines from Africa. There’s seriously hundreds of these posts:

African farmers who have been attacked are claiming that when they contact the police, they are being extorted financially by the police. This farmer had his fingers cut off and the police wanted him to pay them ₦‎200,000 (Naira):

Here’s a comment on that post; another extorted farmer:

This farmer is from Nigeria. He is claiming landlords who own property and rent it out for farmers are suddenly demanding their property back. When the farmer doesn’t walk away from the farm, on the property he is leasing, the farm is destroyed. He states this is so the land can be sold:

Here’s a horrifically tragic post, from Africa, regarding the end result of reparations and how it impacted a farm:

“If you want to see how ‘reparations’ is going, take a look at this once productive wine farm in South Africa. It was a productive, beautiful farm owned by a white farmer. Now since Government land reform took it over, it is totally wasted, ruined. The once beautiful house is falling apart, copper pipes ripped out and sold for cash, and the vineyard cut to make fire with . I have seen many such farms with my own eyes, and will gladly go and show any journalist how it’s going. Sad, but true.” (2 minute video)

And guess who is buying up farm land in Kenya? YEP. GATES.

Like My Research? Buy Me a Coffee

Also, African crops are beginning to dwindle:

INDIA

There’s a ton of reports coming out of India, however they are all videos, and I do not have any easy way to translate the audio in the video. Here’s an example of one of the reports that did not require translation:

UNITED KINGDOM

Headlines:

I love this lady in the van: (1:15 video)

FRANCE

In France there is a literal war; farmers vs government

Concerned Citizen on Twitter (X) has been doing excellent reporting on this topic.

The French farmers have zero f*cks left to give and they are making sure their government knows it

“French Farmers with direct message to Politicians who recently stayed in this Bordeaux hotel.”

SPAIN

(46 second video)

ENGLAND

(45 second video)

IRELAND

(1 minute video)

Ireland’s government wants to slaughter their dairy cows: (1:30 video)

Meanwhile, Irish farmers are being absolutely fleeced by their government to enrich Ukraine (1 minute video)

GREAT BRITAIN

(17 second video)

ITALY

Farmers waring with government

Feeling Like Santa? Make a Kofi Donation

AUSTRALIA

Even in AU, where some of the best tomatoes in the world come from, their supermarkets are ordering tomato products from China.

Then the supermarkets artificially inflate the prices! This is insane! High price = consumers buy less = FARMS FAIL! (27 second video)

On top of that, the AU farmers are being unfairly taxed (9 minute video)

Farms in Australia are also dealing with sustainable insanity: (3 minute video)

PALESTINIAN FARMS

WORLDWIDE

Fish are suddenly dying like never before, in unison, all over the world, and governments have been caught poisoning them. I did a deep dive into this back in January.

I also wrote an article, in which I detailed every month of 2023, and the events that happened, from food processing plant fires, to extreme GeoEngineering to “wildfires”. This is happening, not only across the nation, but everywhere.

My friends, they are stealing the food supply, in preparation for their upcoming agendas. They already have 3D printed food planned out, which will consist of insects, soy, algae and waste (byproduct). Our governments, along with The United Nations, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Nestle, Tyson and more, are heavily invested in “alternative proteins”, which is insects. They are GeoEngineering to kill the pollinators, crops and the trees. All of this slow-kills farms. We absolutely must support our local farmers and ranchers, or, if you don’t have a local ranch or farm, order online from a family business. I did a quick Google Search last night and found over 100 family farms that offer online ordering. I will put this info into a post soon. We need to take our money out of Amazon, Walmart, etc and put it into the hands of the growers and livestock-raisers. Yes, it likely will cost more, but this truly is do-or-die. Once these farms are gone, there is no turning back. NO FARMERS, NO FOOD. This is WWIII.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Wrting! Make a KoFi Donation

And a MASSIVE THANK YOU to those who have donated. It truly means the world to me to have your support. It keeps me motivated to keep sleuthing and truthing.

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES, OTHER STUFF

https://rumble.com/v4jguhz-geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-march-16-2024-449.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Dane%20Wigington

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/nofarmersnofood-5390883?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media

https://climate.nasa.gov/effects/