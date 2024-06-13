Let’s start here: Did you know Rockefeller and Walt Disney were cousins?

Perhaps that explains why Mr. Rockefeller wrote The Story of Walt Disney?

More on that in a moment. But first, how this ended up being a six-part series:

All I wanted to know was when and how exactly X-Rated books ended up in children’s school libraries. You know, these filthy books that parents are confronting school boards with currently: (1:46 video)

I really thought it would be a simple answer. I surmised that sometime within the past decade, a corrupted individual was put in charge of creating book ordering lists and that with a little bit of digging I could expose who this person is, but to my complete shock, that was not the answer whatsoever. I traced the Sex Ed Conspiracy back to Hugh Hefner who, in the 1960s, funded SIECUS which was founded by the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood. SIECUS was then designated as the intermediary of Sex Ed; they would create the materials, design the courses and most importantly, decide who would be banned from viewing the materials, which was everyone other than Sex Ed instructors. The SIECUS authors were literal Communists. (1960s sex ed slides:)

The materials from the 1960s showed that Sex Ed classes were airing slideshows that taught kids how one animal after another has sex, in graphic detail.

The slides then did the same for humans…

But even that wasn’t the answer to the question of when and how these materials got into schools.

I discovered that Hugh Hefner’s hero was Alfred Kinsey, a massive pedophile who published public books which detailed children, as young as 1 MONTH OLD, being molested. These “studies” were funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and were praised as groundbreaking research. They propelled Kinsey to fame, so much so that in the 1950s Congress used his studies to LESSEN punishments for child molestation because Kinsey’s studies proved children enjoyed being molested! But even that wasn’t the answer.

Before Kinsey was President Truman, who established a branch of the United Nations called UNESCO, which was founded in Freemasonic values. According to a book published in 1964, UNESCO was so embedded in the One-World Agenda (One-World Government and One-World Currency) that they demanded history books be rewritten! UNESCO would designate SIECUS as the producer of Sexual Education guidelines for United Nations member nations, which meant Planned Parenthood was essentially made A BRANCH OF THE UNITED NATIONS! But that still wasn’t the answer…

The UN didn’t need assistance moving forward with the One-World Government and currency scheme, but they did need help with the One-World Religion aspect of it… so they recruited THE POPE. THE FRIGGIN’ POPE! Even the Catholic Archdioceses of Chicago pushed for the Sex Ed agenda and told teachers not to tell parents! But even this wasn’t the answer…

Back in the 1920s, the KKK was outraged that Americans were patriotic. They were so livid that their frustration is documented in their written materials from that timeframe. In order to destroy patriotism children needed to be taught to hate their country. Since no parent would have ever considered teaching their children this, a plot was devised to make school mandatory. While home schooling was an option, it was to be demonized. It was to be known as fact that children who receive a home-schooled education will be inferior to those who receive a professional education through the government-controlled school system. Once children were put into schools the plan could proceed… and proceed it did. But even this wasn’t the answer!

A few years prior to the KKK scheming to dilute patriotism, in 1913, Chicago became the first city to require Sex Ed for high schools but it was quickly overpowered by Catholics and Conservatives. The Catholic and Conservative movement was so strong that this program was deemed Dead on Arrival and removed from schools. Who was behind the 1913 Sex Ed movement? At first glance, Dr. Ella Flagg Young:

But upon deeper research, Dr. Flagg Young was just the public face of the movement. Behind the doctor stood the Social Hygiene organizations. What were the Social Hygiene organizations? A whole bunch of different entities with the phrase Social Hygiene in their name, all pushing for the same progressive goal of getting Sexual Education into schools:

The most important of the Social Hygiene entities was the Bureau of Social Hygiene. Who was behind the Bureau of Social Hygiene? Answer: This is another mindf*ck in itself. In 1910, John D. Rockefeller Jr was appointed to investigate white slavery in New York City. He stated a permanent organization was required to continue this research, so in 1911, The Committee of Three (Mr. Rockefeller, Jr., Paul Warburg, and Starr Murphy) developed the tax-funded Bureau of Social Hygiene. As soon as the organization was formed its purpose widened to include studying diseases. This tied into Sex Ed as well as the Eugenics movement (which is way crazier than we have ever been told, read my piece on it.) This means we can trace the Sex Ed Agenda back to Rockefeller in the early 1900s!

Then, in Part 5 of this series, we looked at the advancement of The Agendas over the past 40 years and connected the dots with some of the characters involved including the Church of Satan, Madonna, Marilyn Manson, Hugh Hefner, the Pope, Freemasons and more. Other than pushing pedophile Alfred Kinsey’s putrid Kinsey Belief System, there appeared to be a connection to Disney amongst many of these individuals, so today we are going to take a look at Disney and how Walt, as well as his company, are connected to this scheme.

WALT DISNEY, THE FBI AND THE “CHILD MOLESTER PROGRAM”

Pretend you are an FBI agent and you discover children are being molested, right here in the USA, on the soil of the homeland you have sworn to protect. What is your plan of action? Do you quickly set up a team to take the evil doers down? No! Do you assign agents to around-the-clock surveillance? Absolutely not! Do you rush to Congress and inform them that something must be done pronto to save these children? Don’t be silly! What you do is meet with Mr. Walt Disney, of course, because if anyone can stop the pedophilia, it’s Walter!

So, in January of 1961, the director of the FBI met with Walt Disney to discuss the “Child Molester Program”. Yes, it was called the Child Molester Program. Not the Stop Molestation Program or the WTF! Why are Kids Being Molested Program. Not the Holy Sh*t! We Can’t Believe this is Happening in the USA Program or the Sound the Alarm, Children are Being Touched Program. Nope. It was called the Child Molester Program, but don’t be a conspiracy theorist….

This six-page, super-hard-to-read document starts off by saying, “…the conversation drifted into the kidnap rape murder of Rosa Marie Riddle, six-year-old child who was kidnapped from a labor camp near Shafter, California…” - Labor camp? What?!

The document goes on to say that the director of the FBI had started a program which involved distributing “child molester posters” to school children so they would be, quote, “impressed with appropriate precautionary measures should they be approached by a stranger”. Mr. Disney replied that he liked the program and said he could create a film using famous Disney characters to teach children about child molesters.

Although it may sound fantastic that Disney was meeting with the FBI to fight predators there is a lot more to the story and it’s disturbing to say the least.

What’s really crazy about the FBI director having a closed-door meeting with a cartoon animator to stop pedophilia in 1961, is who the FBI director was; J. Edgar Hoover. Hoover was a homosexual living a secret life. In fact, Hoover had been arrested on sex charges involving a young man in New Orleans. Another claim was made that Hoover, “dallied with teenage boys during his habitual summer break in California.”. This accusation was corroborated by an officer for the LAPD. He claimed that he conducted interviews with children during a pedophile investigation and Hoovers name came up repeatedly. So, we have a pedophile FBI director meeting with Walt Disney to discuss the Child Molester Program. But there’s another twist to the story… Walt Disney was also known as a closeted homosexual who had tendencies for very young boys, like Bobby Driscoll.

Bobby was a child who signed with Disney in 1946. He acted in numerous Disney productions including Peter Pan. In an book titled Hollywood Babylon II, the author Kenneth Anger discusses Walt’s propensity towards pedophilia involving young Driscoll. “Some animators stated that the boss [Walt Disney] seemed to have fallen in love with the boy.”. Like so many childhood stars in the industry, young Bobby displayed signs of trauma from childhood abuse. He become a drug addict by the age of 17 and sadly died from overdose a few years later. Back to the story: In 1961, two homosexual pedophiles met to discuss the Child Molester Program…

Not only was Walt involved with the US government (and likely young boys), he was also involved with his cousin, Rockefeller.

As you probably already know, Rockefeller established the Population Council in the early 1950s. As the name implies, the goal of the Council was to cap (then plummet) population growth. The Council was an advocate of Eugenics, sterilization, putting fertility reducing agents into the food and water supply and even wanted the government to completely regulate the right to have children.

The Disney Population Council was a partnership between Walt Disney Productions and the Population Council. Through this partnership Disney would use its animation abilities and famous characters to push population control and “family planning” (abortion).

The reason this is so interesting relating to the Sex Ed Agenda is because the films were published in the same years Planned Parenthood, through SIECUS, was officially embedded into schools and whistleblowers were leaking content that demonstrated how filthy these programs were (the slides from earlier are a few examples. Read Part 1 for more), which is the same time as the Child Molester Program.

In 1968, a Family Planning cartoon was designed by Disney using world-famous Donald Duck to spread the message to children. This 10-minute presentation featured an overall theme of starvation is coming due to overpopulation, you and your mom are going to fall ill and the only way to stop it is by family planning via taking pills or visiting a “family planning clinic”.

Disney would go on to produce at least two additional films for the Population Council, one of which was to include information about condoms, IUD’s and sterilization (eugenics!).

To add to the strangeness of the whole thing, files obtained through recent FOIA requests reveal that the DoD and CIA have backed and influenced the production of hundreds of movies and TV shows, many of which are owned by The Walt Disney Company. Heck, just between 2005 and 2017 there were 900 shows which received tax-funding from the Pentagon!

Meaning, our government, including our military, is handing our tax dollars to companies like Disney so they can run the Rockefeller/ Planned Parenthood/ United Nations / Freemason Agenda on us. And don’t forget, Disney is an official US Military PSYOP partner! Nonrelated, I was thinking, instead of typing “United Nations / Rockefeller / Freemasons / Planned Parenthood”, since they’re all the same thing, we could rename them “United Rockmasonhood”, what do you think?

As if things couldn’t possibly get any more bizarre with Disney…

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

DISNEY, A SENATOR, EPSTEIN & THE MISSING PEOPLE

So, there was this Democratic Senator of Maine named George Mitchell. He served as a senator from 1980 to 1995 and as Senate Majority Leader from 1989 to 1995. After leaving office he served as chairman of The Walt Disney Company from 2004 until 2007. In 2021, when Epstein documents were finally unsealed, they revealed that victim Virginia Roberts-Giuffre had accused the Democratic Senator of Maine turned-Disney-big-shot of not only being a pedophile but of raping her when she was a minor. This got Truthers to start looking into connections between Disney and Epstein and they discovered some pretty crazy sh*t. Did you know Disney Cruise Lines, which is designed specifically for children, sponsored a snorkeling expedition to Epstein Island (Little Saint James) which was secretly known for child sex trafficking?

If you read my piece American Tragedies on Unincorporated Land, you already know all of the Virgin Islands are Unincorporated, meaning they do not fall under the laws of traditional government. In that piece we also discovered Martha’s Vineyard, Bohemian Grove and even Las Vegas, where the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting took place are all on Unincorporated Land.

When journalists began digging into cruises they discovered that between 2000 and 2014, 200-300 passengers went missing from cruise ships! Even cruise ship staff had vanished!

How many of those went missing relating specifically to Epstein Island? I don’t know, but what a phenomenal way to steal people for evil purposes; unincorporated land combined with Maritime Law = basically no law at all. And why would Disney schedule a cruise to that specific island to begin with? Surely there were other islands available that didn’t involve a known pedophile operating a human trafficking and blackmail ring.

DISNEY & THE AGENDAS

Walt, George Mitchell and J Edgar Hoover weren’t the only men tied to Disney and accused of pedophilia. In recent years:

One of Disney’s directors, Victor Salva, was convicted of molesting a boy and filming one of the sexual molestations.

Former Walt Disney Company executive Michael Laney has been sentenced to 81 months in prison for four counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving a 7-year-old girl.

Director of music publishing at Disney Jon Heely, who was arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, is accused of abusing two underage girls.

Multiple pedophile rings involving Disney have been uncovered through the years, involving dozens of Disney employees ranging in positions from ticket sales to night shift managers.

I’m sure there are many more. So is it of any surprise that in 1998, the Washington Post ran a story about Disney opposing the Internet Pornography Bill “COPA”? The purpose of the bill was to restrict access by minors to any material on the internet defined as harmful to minors. Disney was so against the bill that their lobbyists tried to stop progression of it entirely. Although the bill did pass it never took effect because three separate rounds of litigation led to the Supreme Court ultimately killing the bill! In the end, Disney got their wish, nothing was off-limits, and they continued loading their movies with sexual imagery and known pedophile symbolism which aligns flawlessly with The Agendas: (1:29 video)

Further use of the pedo symbol:

Yep, there it is:

The Boy Lover pedophile symbol even appears in The Mighty Ducks from 1992!

And did you know all of the Disney Princesses are minors? (46 seconds)

CLUB 33

While researching this article, I frequently saw people claiming Walt Disney was a 33rd Degree Freemason with a huge piece of evidence being Club 33 so I wanted to verify that.

In 1967, Walt Disney opened Club 33 inside Disneyland Park in California.

Club 33 features a $25,000 initiation fee per person + $10,000 a year membership fee. Here is what you get for your money:

An elevator:

A bust:

A fancy cloth napkin on a plate:

A matching cup:

A little #33 chocolate. For those who don't know, the number 3 is a pillar of Freemasonry. 3, 6, 9 and 18 (which is 6 + 6 + 6) frequently come up related to the organization.

You get to see this room:

In fact, you can see both sides of the room:

A meal which costs $130 per person

Which includes a small salad in a big bowl

A small appetizer on a big plate

An assortment of cheese morsels on a big plate

A really huge plate

One appropriately sized bowl

And a United Rockmasonhood coffee

If you want wine it’s an extra $95 per person. Absolutely worth every penny of $10,0000 per year, if ya ask me!

Members include:

Elton John

Tom Hanks

Neil Patrick Harris

John Stamos

Katy Perry

Tiger Woods - literally recruits young men into the Masonic order. I forgot which article I wrote about this in, but he uses his Foundation to do it. It said so right his charities website which I included screenshots of in whichever article that was. Maybe it was NASA Part 4: Freemasons in Space ?

Robin Lopez

Brooke Lopez

Mariah Carey

Dick Van Dyke

Rebel Wilson

Gwen Stefani

Dwayne Johnson

Jason Bateman

Josh Gad

Ginnifer Goodwin

Jimmy Kimmel

But, for some reason, most celebrities keep their Disney membership a secret so we will never know who is a member. Who would have thought a VIP membership to restaurant at a theme park for children would be so hush-hush?

I was not able to find direct evidence of Walt Disney being a Freemason but he was indeed a DeMolay which is a Masonic order for youth:

The DeMolay organization was named after the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar:

Although I cannot find any direct evidence of Walt being a Mason, I completely agree that he sure does seem like one and even if he wasn't, he was balls-deep in The Agendas.

DISNEY & THE AGENDAS

Other than Walt being a government asset of some form and rallying behind the population control movement, Disney is a key player in the current SIECUS (Planned Parenthood / United Nations / Hugh Hefner / Alfred Kinsey) Agenda. Specifically, Disney is currently used to promote the LGBTQ aspect of the Agenda as outlined in the 2004 Sexuality Education Guidelines, written by SIECUS and used by the United Nations as guidelines for Sex Ed programs for member nations. Although the SIECUS guidelines were published in 2004, they appear to still be the current guidelines, with heavy focus on gender and Pride.

Within a matter of years following the 2004 publication, Disney began to insert Agenda characters into their films. If you look at the dates you can clearly see this Agenda being ramped up quickly:

2012-2016, Gravity Falls (Disney Channel) featured two police officers confirmed as a gay couple.

2016, Zootopia featured a gay couple

2017, Star vs. the Forces of Evil episode entitled "Just Friends" featured concert-goers starting to kiss, including same-sex couples

2018, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (Disney Channel and Disney XD) Featured a Latina lesbian superhero as well as a person having two mothers.

2019, SparkShorts series featured a gay main character and a same-sex kiss.

2020, an animated short film titled Out premiered on Disney+. A character attempted to hide a framed photo of him and his boyfriend from his parents out of fear for their disapproval.

2020, The Owl House featured a bisexual protagonist and various other LGBTQ characters including bisexual, lesbian and a non-binary. The series introduced they/them pronouns.

2020, an episode DuckTales, "They Put a Moonlander On the Earth!" features Lieutenant Penumbra, a lesbian character.

2022, the series director of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Rise Up, Sing Out, said that she was adding queerness wherever she could in the projects she worked on for Disney and that 50% of the characters in content created by the Disney General Entertainment would be "from minority groups.”

2022, Another The Owl House episode "Clouds on the Horizon" featured the first same-sex kiss between the main characters in a Disney animated series.

2022, Strange World featured Ethan Clade, the first gay lead character in a Disney animated film.

2023, Elemental featured the first non-binary main character and another character uses they/them and she/her pronouns.

I guarantee I am missing a lot more that should be on that list.

While that was going on, Playboy magazine was beginning to more frequently publish transgender women and gay men in their magazine, knowing the magazine is read by straight men:

Does anyone of any gender actually think this is attractive? It’s not even a good photo, FFS.

Playboy even began using straight men because the Agenda is all that matters:

They will burn the business to the ground before they abandon The Agenda.

The LGBTQ Agenda is incredibly important for numerous reasons. First, it is a phenomenal method of population reduction being that two people of the same sex cannot multiply without the help of Science and Science can be easily controlled by the government. Behind closed doors the Population Control Movement has pointed out that a large quantity of citizens can overtake the small population of controllers, therefore a reduction in population growth is mandatory for what they have planned.

But more importantly, The Powers that Be know that confused people are easily controlled people while minds that are certain cannot be controlled. Every cult in history has relied on people looking for someone to give them direction. This means, in order for the cult of The Agendas to succeed, society as we know it must become the biblical Tower of Babble. Youth will be taught that gender is their identity yet gender is a social construct, therefore, although gender is their identity, it also does not exist. Masculinity is to be condemned and boys will be encouraged to become girls while schools and the media will simultaneously broadcast that women are second-class citizens who will never break through the invisible glass ceiling. Teenage girls will be told men serve no purpose and saving yourself for marriage makes you a prude. Infidelity will be praised. Heritage will be replaced by Race and lesson plans will be created around skin pigmentation. Man will be taught to hate his fellow man yet trust his government because this who he is to perceive is keeping him safe. An unborn baby will be a worthless clump of cells that a mother has the right to destroy instead of protect. Everyone is to learn that the human race evolved from primates and that dinosaur bones proved The Theory of Evolution which disproved both the Bible and God, therefore what you do during your short time on this earth is meaningless and without repercussion. And finally, any discussion of ideas will be prohibited unless the ideas are in-line with The Agendas… but The Agendas can only proceed with a populous of uncertain minds… which all begins with destroying identity of self.

Through schools and companies like Disney, a child is bombarded with Agenda messages, both overtly and covertly. Using symbol repetition, a rainbow is no longer a beautiful natural phenomenon in the sky, it is now a logo for one of the biggest cults in the world. It is brainwashing and propaganda techniques perfected through military Black PSYOPS units and MKUltra.

But it’s not just Disney promoting The Agenda, and I think you will find this as interesting as I did. SeaWorld is also in on the Agendas and even has a 2SLGBTQQIA+ section in their gift shop. Do you know who the origins of Sea World traces back to? I didn’t…

Sea World is owned by AECOM. AECOM roots trace back to the oil industry, and you obviously know who that means! Now get this, currently, AECOM is part of the 15 Minute Smart Cities Agenda, which was pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation:

AND THEY ARE PARTNERS!

Sure seems like all roads keep leading back to the Rockefellers, doesn’t it?

THE LONG TERM EFFECTS OF THE SEX ED CONSPIRACY

To end this series, I wanted to tell you what has happened since Sexual Education, now called Sexuality Education, was successfully inserted into schools in the 1960s.

At the same time that Sex Ed was being embedded into the school system and J. Edgar Hoover met with Walt Disney to discuss the Child Molester Program, pornography involving minors began to appear in the United States. Only a handful of years later, 1975 government records showed clusters of arrests for manufacturing, distributing and purchasing pornographic material featuring minors. Shockingly, only two years later, in 1977, incest and physical child abuse clusters began to appear. Beginning in 1980, a new type of murder surfaced. People were no longer killing to end someone’s life, they were now committing “lust murder”; something unheard of prior to the 1980s.

Lust Murder would later be renamed “Sexual Homicide” and it was determined Sexual Homicide fantasies are fueled by pornography.

1982 brought with it clusters of child sex rings. In 1984, serial murder became a cluster. In 1986, a new type of sex surfaced called “Autoerotic Asphyxiation” . Not only did it appear on the police’s radar, but it was resulting in injuries and death across the nation. Autoerotic Asphyxiation is a dangerous and potentially fatal practice in which individuals intentionally restrict their airflow to increase sexual pleasure, aka “choking”. It too is fueled by pornography.

Only two years later, in 1988, approximately 25 years after the official infiltration of Sex Ed into the school system, Ritualistic Killing became a terrifying phenomenon, followed by Infanticide, then Abortion, but it all started with…

…THE SEX ED CONSPIRACY…

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

Here's a bunch of stuff I looked at while writing this article. I don't use all of the Sources but I leave them in here for anyone looking to continue this line of research.

