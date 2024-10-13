For all of the people who have decided that this is the election they’re not going to vote because “it’s all a predetermined show”, I have a few things to say and I would appreciate if you read what I have to say before replying, “Trump is a shill” because this is not about Trump. I repeat, this is not about Trump. Do I need to say it a third time?

If you learn history, including relatively recent history, the United Nations Agenda 21 was scheduled to kickoff in the year 2000. It didn’t go as planned so it was postponed. The revised plan, with hard deadlines, became Agenda 2030 and the nail in our collective coffin is Agenda 2050.

I hope you realize, the United Nations Agenda 2030 is scheduled to go into effect only two elections away and it is nightmarish. This Agenda is walking completely through the gateway to the New World Order in which carbon is king, Digital ID is mandatory, the WEF’s beloved Bitcoin is the One-World Currency (which is connected to the Digital ID). Energy conservation will be required, air travel will be limited to the elites, and you must participate in the medical industry injection program if you want your kids to eat - and if your kids get to eat, it isn’t wholesome meat and fresh produce, it’s alternative protein sources and rationed GMOs. Do you want that? I sure as hell don’t. Once we reach that stage, there is no turning back and the infrastructure for all of these programs is already in place. If you do not understand the gravity of the situation we are in, you absolutely must read my last piece, We are in GRAVE DANGER! FOOD & GAS RATIONING Through Executive Orders: Shockingly TERRIFYING. We are currently on the precipice of life as we know it being completely stripped away, forever. In fact, THEY JUST PASSED THE UNITED NATIONS PACT FOR THE FUTURE! But people say, “We don’t need to vote because it’s all just an act. Our votes don’t actually count”. - Think about this: If everything was rigged and everyone is in on the play, Agenda 21 would already have been in effect for the past 24 years. Agenda 21 not being implemented was a major blow to the Agenda and, as you can see, it took several decades for them to regroup, and now they are ready to try again.

This brings us to five main points:

First, make no mistake, you will vote. The question is, will you fill out your ballot or will someone else? Either way, you will be voting - just wait and see, there will be “record turnout” this year because you will vote, I will vote, in some areas your dog might vote too. By sitting home, you are not sticking it to the man, you are not doing yourself or your fellow citizens any favors. The only favor you are doing is to the Agenda.

Second, you do realize that when we vote, we are not only voting for president, we are voting for all kinds of sh*t on a local level, right? We vote for how our tax dollars are going to be spent. We vote on policies. We vote on judges who will be the ones to decide if we will be forced to have a smart meter attached to our homes or if citizens can opt out of rooftop solar panels (which is also on the upcoming Agenda). We vote on sheriffs who will order the arrest of people who do not comply. We vote on prosecutors who will decide what charges will be brought.

Can you look me in the eye and tell me with complete sincerity that, if given the choice between your governor being my governor, Gretchen Whitmer, or your governor being Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, you would reply, “It doesn’t matter. They’re the same thing.”? If you believe your governor does not matter, did you know that, during Covid, while 100% of Democratic governors issued lockdown orders in their states, only 19 of the 26 Republican governors did? Arkansas, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah gave the WHO the middle finger and stayed completely open.

Did you know that, while states like Alabama started and ended lockdown in April, here in Michigan, under Governor Whitmer, our lockdown began in March and went until JUNE? So did New York’s and New Jersey’s. So while the vast majority of you were beginning to get your lives back to normal, our economy was still shuttered. Folks, the people in government matter and if you choose not to vote and instead let someone fill out your ballot for you, you can go to sleep that night knowing you have voted for the Agenda. You might, maybe, perhaps get lucky and enough of your concerned peers will vote and some good people will stay in office, but is that a risk you are willing to take at a dire time?

Some will say, “It’s inevitable that they will eventually get their way” - assuming that is true, can we make effort to postpone that sh*t as long as possible? I would like to enjoy life with my family. I would like my children, who are now young adults, to have a real life and experience the freedoms I did as a young person. I would like to someday have grandchildren because the population has not been capped. I would like for my last remaining grandparent to die with some normalcy left and not feel like he is abandoning his family in the pits of Hell. Is that asking too much?

Third, it is not all predetermined. Ask

, an incredible person who is currently waging war against geoengineering. Ask her if, when she was in government, if she was cast for a role as an actor in part of a big play, because if it’s

then she had to have been. As of 2022, there were 535 federal elected officials and

It is utterly ridiculous to blanket-statement label 15,000 people as all being in on a shadow Agenda and excitedly working to destroy the country. With that being said,

. This brings us to the topic of election fraud.

all scripted

If you followed election fraud closely, it was not “widespread election fraud”, in fact, it was the opposite. Specific areas across the nation are in complete control of the manipulators. My hometown of Wayne County (Detroit) is one of those areas, but what people never heard is Wayne County is big and it encompasses many more cities outside of Detroit. The majority of those cities have not yet been captured. They have normal elections which typically result in decent, or at least balanced race winners therefore resulting in overall normal judges, county commissioners, treasurers, clerks, city council members, sheriffs and so on. Are there rotten apples in every bunch? Yes, absolutely. But there are also fantastic people, like my buddy Donny’s dad, who won reelection multiple times; his service only ended due to term limits. Donny’s father genuinely cared about the city and the people in it, and it took votes to keep him in office. Let’s get back to the topic of fraud:

My district was one of those that was forced to vote using a Sharpie marker. Several of my associates who were in my same district, but do not go to my exact polling location, were also forced to vote with the identical markers (a solid black, permanent marker with no writing on the outside). Upon sharing this information on Twitter, I was called a liar by fellow Michigan citizens. They claimed markers were not required and never have been required, then I was a labeled a conspiracy theorist making up nonsense.

Although the majority of the accounts refused to speak to me, a couple did communicate and through them I discovered that the majority of cities in Wayne County were not forced to use these unmarked permanent markers. They instead had normal elections in which people brought their own pens and pencils or could use the pens provided in the poll booth. This means, when people say Sharpies were mandatory, they are telling the truth, and when people say Sharpies are a hoax, they too are telling the truth because it did not happen at their location. This is further proof that not every location has been captured and equal proof of those than have been. (Btw, the unmarked markers resulted in the machines rejecting the ballots which lead to exceptionally long lines and many people ultimately giving their ballots to the polling location for manual tabulation. I saw it with my own two eyes, it happened.).

Again, the fraud was not widespread, it was targeted, but they need you to believe there is so much fraud that there is no point in getting out of bed on voting day because your vote doesn’t count for anything; just stay home, relax, drink a margarita, eat some poison white flour and leave a blank ballot sitting at the polls.

We can see further proof that it is not all predetermined by simply looking at what is going on around us right now. Earlier this year I published a piece that nobody wanted to read called Election Shenanigans Have Begun, and in this piece I laid out how, across America, they had already started quietly redistricting areas and, without a peep in the media, moving polling locations in mass to create election day voting chaos. Have some common sense: there is no need to secretly rush to change a predetermined game. If everything is just for show to make us feel good then nothing needs to be different, it can all stay exactly as-is because it serves no purpose to begin with.

Think of it like this: it’s no secret that professional wrestling (WWE) has premeditated outcomes. Because it is a play, there is no reason for a wrestler, who knows he is designated to win that evening and go on to win the belt, to harm his competitor before the event in hopes of winning. On the other hand, when Tonya Harding assaulted fellow Olympic figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan, before the event, there was a point because the outcome was not predetermined and Harding wanted to win.

Here in Wayne County, they are currently heavily pushing mail-in ballots. In the last election, many of us, myself included, received stacks of them in the mail. I have never requested a mail-in ballot, nor have I ever voted by mail. If I recall correctly, I received five-to-seven of them, and those were what was addressed to me. My spouse received more. They are also running television commercials for mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes in addition to sending text messages to remind citizens to vote early, by mail or use a drop box. Is this specifically in Detroit? Or is this across Michigan? I don’t know, but again, there is no need to tamper with a play.

Also, my buddy from New Jersey just told me that, in this upcoming election, the sides of the ballot will be switched. That means the older people who are used to voting straight ticket Republican, unless they analyze the ballot, will be voting straight ticket Democrat this year. Ask yourself, “Why? Why deploy tricks when everyone has already agreed on the results?”. If everything is already decided upon and every single person is just an actor, then citizens can just vote normally and none of these efforts need to be made. No need for sharpie markers, no need for putting drop boxes all over the city, no need to swap sides of the ballot, and there sure as hell is no need for quietly moving polling locations. Common sense, folks. Ya’ll are intelligent AF, don’t let them PSYOP you.

Fourth, so many people keep saying the reason they’re not going to show up to vote is because Trump is part of the deep state. Let’s put politics aside for a moment and look at the big picture. Let me tell you, factually, what happened in my hometown when Trump was in office:

Gasoline went under $2 a gallon. Here are gas prices, 2016-2020 is highlighted:

All along Michigan Avenue and in surrounding areas, buildings which had sat vacant since Bush-Obama began to fill. During Trumps term, Michigan Ave was buzzing with new businesses. (People are going to say, “until lockdown!” - remember, Trump didn’t order our states closed, our governors did.)

Those open businesses opening got rid of the scum that had taken over the sidewalks of those areas and were utilizing the abandoned buildings for their drug use and gangs. Many areas that were too dangerous to walk became safe for the citizens and I began seeing people walk their dogs and bike through them - a sight I hadn’t seen in my entire life.

When those businesses opened they needed to hire staff. "Now Hiring” signs were literally everywhere you looked. Unemployment was driven to record lows in my city which has historically had high unemployment during my entire lifetime.

More employment lead to a stimulation of money throughout the city and surrounding areas. This lead to businesses making more money and needing more staff to offset the influx of customers.

Because there were suddenly more jobs all competing for the same pool of job-seekers, companies raised pay to entice applicants. Some McDonalds locations were offering $50 just to come in for an interview. Fast food places, like Taco Bell and White Castle, were no longer paying minimum wage and had banners out front of their businesses saying “Starting Pay, $18/hr”. Other businesses, including local bars, were offering sign-on bonuses. When in your life have you ever heard of that? $500-$1,000 if you get a job as a waitress, bartender or cook and stay for three months?! That is how busy they were and how badly they needed staff. At my place of employment, it was so busy that everyone got a raise in addition to a handsome bonus check, several years in a row.

My local grocery stores were full of food and, because there was so much food, the prices were driven down, making the food affordable. Supply and demand.

Those are just a few observations off the top of my head. Now compare that to current times:

Gas went over $5 a gallon

Along Michigan Avenue, buildings became vacant again as businesses closed their doors forever

Around 20% of small businesses have closed forever

Because of this, the Now Hiring wave stopped, businesses stopped increasing pay and offering incentives, unemployment began to tick upward

The local grocery stores became horrifyingly empty:

There was so little food that they literally removed 70% of the shelves in areas of the grocery store:

Due to scarcity, the food that was available quickly became overpriced. To this day, food here is so expensive that I have 40-year-old friends who are living off Ramen Noodles and cheese sandwiches, like we did back in college.

Utilities are at an all-time high and rapidly increasing. We are being priced out of heat and electricity, exactly as intended for Agenda 2030. Here’s Michigan DTE electricity costs. 2016-2020 (Trump) is highlighted. This chart cuts off in March of 2024 - the price has since went up even higher and is about to increase again:

Our Natural Gas (Consumers Energy) bill has skyrocketed, reaching $400-$500 some months yet our usage has not increased.

Putting politics aside, if you compare the two, my life was more affordable, I had food security and my local economy was kicking ass when Trump was in office - those are facts. I would prefer that over four more years of the alternative, especially four years leading up to the gateway of a firm deadline of an Agenda. I think everyone reading this would agree they want cheap gas, affordable food, a good paying job, low unemployment and a safe city.

Perhaps in your area you did not notice any difference because your grocery stores stayed full, your gasoline stayed cheap, your utility bills haven’t increased and you naturally have low unemployment - that’s great! Enjoy it while you can because once we cross the 2030 threshold, if everything goes as planned, it will all be gone - and it will be easily taken if people decide to sit home and watch Netflix instead of spending 20 minutes at their polling location. If you enjoy life, let me tell you, once your good judges, sheriffs, prosecuting attorney and other key positions of power are all replaced by Agenda-driven evil doers, everything you know will be gone and you will get to experience what it’s like to see an empty grocery store, where the only available food is overpriced and heavily processed. You will get to see what elections are like when election workers are ripping ink pens out of people’s hands and forcing them to vote with a marker or be thrown out by security. You will get to experience what I did, when during Covid, police patrolled parks and arrests were made at grocery stores for those refusing a wear a mask.

People love to tell me, “just move!” - just move? To where? To your area where you have decided not to vote so it can become mine? Where do I just move to? Do I just move to Texas where the citizens are saying they don’t want to vote anymore so gun-grabbing, Agenda-driven Beto O’Rourke’s can be installed from the top down in local government? I’ve traveled internationally and I sure as hell don’t want to just move to Mexico because I’ve witnessed how bad it can be, right across a border. I’ve seen Mexican Federales patrolling the streets with machine guns on the lookout for cartels, and men in tattered clothing, lined up for miles along dusty roads in sweltering heat, hoping for work. I’ve been to the Bahamas, demolished by weather warfare and months later, still boarded up without a trace of new construction. Do I just move there? Do I just move to Puerto Rico where, after a devastating hurricane, their government was secretly withholding supplies from its citizens? Or do I just move to Australia, where the people have been disarmed and their government is mass-executing their pollinators under the guise of mites? How about Spain, with it’s war on farms resulting in citizens literally fighting the police? Africa where they are killing people for having white skin or owning farms? Folks, we are in the freest, richest nation in the world; there is nowhere to just move to, especially if we collectively decide we don’t like how the game is played so we will cross our arms and pout like a five-year-old while we wait for our fate to be sealed by, or in, 2030.

Remember, many of our own parents and grandparents fought a literal war for this country, yet we are too dissatisfied to simply drive to a polling both and vote when voting is the only thing we have as a potential blocker of Communism?! After voting, the last option is war; the People versus the government, law enforcement and military, and that will be catastrophic because no amount of guns, bars of precious metals or tubs of storage food will protect us against radiation weapons, DEWs, chemical warfare and tracking systems - all of which have been planned, tested and perfected over the past 80+ years.

Reality is, cheating is going to happen in this election, just like every other election, but for f*cks sake, let’s at least make it as difficult as possible. And yes, there are indeed puppets in government, there always has been, there always will be, but it is completely idiotic to decide that, because we don’t like the system and might not love all of the people running in the election, we will choose to surrender our freedoms and let all of our local and state governments be chosen by the Agenda. And those of you saying, “We have no freedoms left! - you have so much freedom that, right now, you are able to read an article that is allowed to be on the internet, and you are reading it on a computer or cell phone which you own and, after you finish, you will choose what you want to do next today without having to check-in on an app that tells you what time the next “energy conservation” rolling blackout is scheduled for - and that freedom is worth 20 minutes of our time on a Tuesday to attempt to preserve it for as long as possible, even if that preservation is only a couple more years. I know the situation is disheartening and infuriating at the same time, but once your city is captured, there is no turning back the clock. It is literally now or never.

