ELECTION CHAOS AHEAD: The shenanigans have begun. Keep in mind, I am in Michigan, in the same country as the alleged 2020 voter fraud (Wayne County). I was forced to vote with a Sharpie marker and the machine would not accept my ballot, so I know for a fact, at least some of those allegations are true being that I personally experienced them. I also got stacks of Vote By Mail applications sent to my house. I could have easily filled them all out.

Last week, I received a letter in the mail from the city that stated the 2024 election polling locations have changed for my city. The letter looked like junk mail and was not labeled election information or anything of that nature. My spouse opened it, I would have thrown it away.

To my surprise, a quick internet search revealed that many cities have changed, or plan to change, their polling locations for 2024, and this is just what I located on the internet. The letter I received is not yet posted on Michigan.gov, so it is safe to assume that tons more cities are changing their locations but have not yet posted the information to the state or city website. Here’s a few places that changed voting locations for the 2024 elections:

DELAWARE

NORTH CAROLINA

MICHIGAN

Pittsfield Township, is conveniently moving all locations:

ALSO MICHIGAN

NEW YORK

WISCONSIN

IOWA

MARYLAND

FLORIDA

PENNSYLVANIA

ALABAMA

SOUTH CAROLINA

TENNESSEE

I think you get the picture. There’s so many more, I don’t have time to screenshot them all.

REDISTRICTING, ACROSS THE NATION

They also are talking about completely redistricting Detroit before the 2024 elections and Alabama has been redistricted.

I’m sure there’s hundreds, maybe thousands, of cities across the nation that are being redistricted, closed or moved, before November 2024. If you plan to vote, you need to find out where your polling location is and follow up on it as time progresses. Do not get blindsided on election day and do not let them convince you to vote by mail.

I know people say, “elections are all fake and rigged”, I agree elections can be stolen. On the other hand, if they were 100% fake and rigged, there would be no need for shenanigans. If everyone was onboard with the plan, we wouldn’t need sharpies, redistricting, quietly moving and closing polling locations, sending bails of vote by mail applications to peoples homes, refusing to correctly adjust voter rolls, etc. Just my opinion, you are welcome to feel otherwise.

OH! And one more thing, on Twitter, when I was sharing that my polling location was being forced to vote using “Sharpie markers”, Twitter users from other locations in Michigan called me a liar. They stated they voted and it was the same pens as always and that you were still allowed to bring your own pen or pencil. This absolutely was not the case for my polling location. My location forced you to take their marker and staff was literally ripping pens and pencils out of peoples hands. This was the sign hanging all over the polling location, and inside the voting booth:

What was PROVIDED was a black marker, not a pen, nor a pencil. I should mention, these signs never appeared prior to Trump winning 2016. The signs, along with the black permanent markers, have been at every election since.

When I looked at the Twitter profiles of the people screaming that I am a lying Conspiracy Theorist, they seemed to be legit, but very left-leaning. I say this based on their Twitter bio listing their preferred pronoun(s), supporting BLM, heavily pro-abortion, stuff like that. Regardless, as a journalist, I am open to chatting with anyone so, despite the overwhelming, completely unnecessary hostility toward me, I politely reached out. Most of them refused to tell me what city they voted in. I tried to explain to them, “What if I am telling the truth? Would you agree that if I am being honest, this might be a major problem? Wouldn’t you want to know if the elections are being rigged”. They instead cussed me out and called me every name in the book. Nice.

The dozen-or-so who were normal did agree this is a problem if I am being truthful, and they cooperated. They were actually seemingly really nice people, with views that differ from my own, and that’s fine with me.

What I discovered is that, if they are also being honest with me, the Sharpie markers and ballot-machine issues only occurred in specific counties within Michigan, not across the entire state. It is possible that it may have been only specific polling locations within specific counties. I did not have enough data to conclusively draw that conclusion, but if they are being honest with me, it was not “widespread fraud”, it was very, very targeted. Why? Is this because these specific locations are “in on it” ? Or is it because these locations have the greatest population? Or do these location have the highest number of people who vote on election day? I have no way of answering this.

If you voted in-person, please share, in the Comments section, your general location and if anything strange happened on your election day, if you personally witnessed it. If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can email me your story. If you want to give me permission to share your story in the future, but keep your identity withheld, I will. My email is Agent131711@Proton.me

