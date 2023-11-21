Starting in the early 1980s, the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began running large-scale readiness drills, such as REX84B. REX84B is short for Readiness Exercise 1984 BRAVO. It was a classified exercise developed by the federal government to detain large numbers of United States residents deemed to be "National Security Threats", in the event of a National Emergency. The exercise was for rounding up over a half million people at a time. To put this into perspective, this is equal to capturing half of the entire population of the state of Rhode Island, or, almost the entire population of Detroit, Michigan. … but, you know, sometimes an entire city or state is a National Security Threat, and the entire population of it needs to be arrested… for your safety…

Through REX84, a minimum of 22 military bases created concentration camps which were operated by FEMA. This is not “Conspiracy Theory”, although it is being scrubbed from the internet, it is well documented and is also referenced in this book written by a famous lawyer:

In the event of a National Emergency, once martial law is declared, the attorney general would present a warrant to the president. The warrant would contain an attachment with the list of names of people to locate and detain. The presidents signature on the warrant triggers the mass round-up. Should Martial Law be declared, these FEMA-ran camps on military bases will go into effect and FEMA, along with the military, will become the de facto police.

A second variation of REX84 was ran, but this time involving the US Army practicing airlifting mass quantities of detainees under the cover of darkness, for FEMA. They were able to airlift the entire Eighty-Second Airborne Division at one time, and got them out of the country, in complete secrecy. Think about that… over 50,000 people “disappeared” in the middle of the night… and nobody knew…

When these drills were discovered by a journalist Ron Ridenhouse, FEMA and the military stated they were just practicing what to do if there was a need to round up illegal immigrants. …Oh ok, I’ll sleep much better tonight knowing that…

REX84 was so successful that spinoff programs were created. One subprogram was called Operation Cable Splicer. Operation Cable Splicer was to rehearse quickly converting military bases into prisons for mass detainees. Fun Fact: There are Presidential Executive Orders already listed on the Federal Register that are part of the legal framework for this operation. Think of it like this: the bread is buttered on both sides, the cheese is in the middle, the pan is already hot, all that is left to do to make a grilled cheese is put the sandwich in the pan.. and FEMA is holding the sandwich… three inches above the pan… while smiling…

When Cable Splicer was discovered by the same journalist, this drill was explained away as protection against illegals crossing the US/Mexico border. Phew! I’m so happy to know that if the southern border was ever wide-open, FEMA and the military would quickly move in and stop the United States from being flooded by illegals.

Another subprogram was titled Operation Garden Plot. Essentially, Operation Garden Plot allows for the National Guard and federal military to to partner with local police to militarize local law enforcement. This operation has went into effect in real life twice; once was during 9/11 and the other was the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.

The combination of all of these operations create a swift takeover of state and local governments by the federal government, with FEMA taking the lead. And if you are thinking, “The 1980s was forever ago”, you need to understand that ever since they have been quietly ramping up these programs.

1997: a letter was sent from Congress stating that Civilian Labor Programs and Prison camps had been funded and staffed (under Army Regulation 210-35):

In 2001, Field Manual 3-19.40 or FM 19-40 was published. This military document, which was ultimately leaked to the public, outlined Military Police Internment/Resettlement Operations. The document not only discusses removing people from their homes and detaining them, but also involves brainwashing them to change their political views (or other unacceptable beliefs). This document also covers resettling people who have been removed from their homes due to natural disasters… such as “wildfires”…

2020: A memo about the Civilian Inmate Labor Program was sent by the Army to another division within the Army:

As of 2023, it is believed that there are over 800 known FEMA camp locations. View a list of many of them, separated by state here.

If you have not yet read my two articles about FEMA, I strongly encourage reading both, FEMA, GEOENGINEERING, Shocking Army Documents and Emergency Powers and the second part, Gov Predicts Population Drop to 100 Million in 2025 +Walmart FEMA Camps +15 Minute Cities. The first article in the series, FEMA, GEOENGINEERING discusses all of the executive orders that allow FEMA and the military to sweep in and seize everything from our bank accounts to the food supply to the power grid. The article goes on to list the FEMA camp locations. The second article, Gov Predicts Population Drop is absolutely terrifying, but it’s something you must read.

