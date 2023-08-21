Weather Chaos (caused by GeoEngineering) is forcing people off their land as part of The Wildlands Project, which is a key factor in Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2050. But, in addition to Weather Chaos, the government is also secretly stealing land, foot-by-foot, without the general population realizing it, and it’s all done under the guise of “nature preservation” and “the government helping”. Check out these terrifying ways land is slowly being ripped away from citizens:

Changing Watershed Maps: A “Watershed” is land that collects the rain or snow from an area and drains it into a creek, river or lake. By redesignating which areas are “Watersheds”, the state can seize control over them. This is happening all over the USA, and probably the world. My home state of Michigan just issued a new Watershed map that got 0 media attention:

According to the new Michigan Watershed map article, “Local government has an important role for water quality protection”… key words “WATER QUALITY PROTECTION”. You see, they redesignate the areas, then they are label themselves as “obligated” to “protect” them. Protecting them involves creating laws that limit use of them, or even stop use completely because they must protect them from Michigan citizens...even if the citizens live on the land, the government has the obligation to protect them, even if that means protecting them from the property owner. I encourage you to type into Google, “New Watershed Map (your state or city)”. While people are busy debating if a woman on a plane saw an alien or if “X” was a good rebrand for Twitter, our governments are ramming through laws to take away our land. If you are in Michigan, here’s our new, interactive Watershed map that will let you see all of the new areas that will be government-protected. SPOLER ALERT: IT’S ALL OF OUR COASTLINE LAND and ALL of the land inward from the coastline. You are going to be shocked to see how massive these areas of LAND are. Light blue represents Watershed Land:

Let’s zoom in on Detroit and look. The dark green-ish color is the actual water, which I labeled Detroit River. The light blue IS THE LAND that the new Michigan Map has now labeled “Watershed”:

Redesignating Hurricane Zones, Flood Zone and Fire Zones. Every time Zones are redesigned, they are always increased; I have yet to locate a zone redesignation that decreased the “danger area”. By increasing the footage of the zone, the properties on them become uninsurable (or the insurance is so expensive that it is no longer affordable). When the Weather Chaos comes, which it will, the properties are destroyed and there is no way for the owner to recuperate their loss, or, the previously-insured landowner now has to repurchase insurance and discovers it is unavailable or unaffordable. In fact, only two months prior to Michigan updating the Watershed table, FEMA “updated” Michigan flood zones (January 2023):

Bike Paths & Trails: They take your property because they designated a path to go through it. If you fight it in court they will drag it out so long that it financially devastates you. I have noticed these bike paths going up all over Michigan for the past 10-15 years. I can count, on one hand, how many times I have ever seen anyone use them, and the few times I have ever seen someone on them, it is always one of those people with the professional-style bicycle, you know, those dudes that have the helmet that matches their spandex outfit that cruise around looking like they're training for the Tour de France. I have never seen a man in a suit biking to work or even a family of four enjoying a summer day bike ride. But despite the lack-of-noticeable-usage, Michigan is currently demolishing cities roads to add bike paths. Although there is very little media attention, I discovered this exact situation is occurring currently in the city of Ferndale, only because one of my life-long best friends resides there: Then, to make things even crazier, they are also adding more "walking space" through this project called "Road Diet": I'd like to point out, Michigan is a cold-weather state. We cannot bike or stroll year-round due to snow and freezing (often below-freezing) temperatures, so while an investment like this might make sense in Florida, California or Arizona, where it can be used all year, it is illogical for Michigan… but it is intentionally illogical, because they are stealing land. I have visited my buddy who lives in Ferndale often over the past decade and I have never seen a single person on a bike... not even a Tour de France dude. That's not to say that nobody ever bikes; I assume people do, but I have never witnessed it… ever, and I have lived in Michigan my entire 40 years of life. This insanity is happening all over the state. I have heard the same about Ohio, so I assume it's the entire USA.

Increased Wetland Maps take MILLIONS of acres at a time, in the name of “conservation”. This is identical to the Watershed maps and the newly designated weather hazard zones, but they flip the script and use nature as the reason. If you own property in a newly-claimed Wetlands area, you can no longer own it.

Waterfront Property is redesignated as “High Water Table” property. “Low Water Table” is a (confusing) term which refers to ownership of the beach. “High Water Table” means the property owner no longer has ownership of the beach. The government can, and does, change water tables frequently, so the ownership of the property fluctuates (until the day comes that they no longer change the table back).

“Wildlands Philanthropy” is large acquisitions of land, with the (supposed) intention that it will never be used and will instead be gifted to nature.

Changing Laws, Regulations, Codes and Zoning to eliminate single-family homes and small business ownership. Basically, they make things so expensive, so complex and so time consuming, that it becomes unaffordable, or, completely unavailable. This also has a huge impact on businesses. My acquaintance who operates a business in Michigan told me last week (August 2023) that the city sent all businesses a letter that referenced the Maui, Hawaii and Canada “Wildfires” and stated, due to increased fires across the nation, the city will be changing their requirements for “Fire Codes” related to businesses. A lengthy list of new requirements was provided and businesses were given only 4 days until the first inspection from the date of the letter, and only 2 days from actually receiving the letter (was it an accident that the letter was dated and mailed on a Saturday when the post office doesn’t operate on Sundays, thus forcing it to arrive Monday, while the inspection was scheduled for Wednesday?). My acquaintance estimated that it will cost their business at least $2,500 to make all these immediately-needed changes. It was also stated that Fire Inspections will now occur even more regularly to insure compliance to prevent fires. Each inspection is scheduled for a date and time in which the company has no say. The company is then raked over the coals (pun intended) by being forced to pay for these “more frequent inspections”, at a cost that is based on square foot, ranging from $100 to $500+ per inspection, even if no “wrong-doing” is found. Being that the inspection cost is based on sqft, larger sized businesses get hit the hardest, even if the space is only used for storage, or is completely empty. According to my acquaintance, these new fire safety requirements are absurd. He stated that its an expensive, unnecessary revamp of unnecessary things, and proceeded to explain that it goes as far as nitpicking the wall mount that the fire extinguisher sits on; the wall mount in his business has been up (and approved through prior fire inspections) for DECADES, until now. The new wall mount must have a redesigned “quicker release”. Also, he stated, the previous requirement for emergency exit signage was to have a sign at each exit that is hardwired to stay on, thus illuminating the word “Exit”. A new ordinance that came several years ago then required that these signs have emergency flood lights above them. Then another ordinance required emergency floodlights throughout the building that illuminated a path to the exits. However, he stated, the new ordinance does not want these signs and lights hardwired. He was told to remove the hardwiring, cap the ends of the wires, place metal panels over the boxes to close them off and instead purchase “self-recharging” Exit Signs and Lights. The reason is because these are “eco friendly”, and, in the event of a power outage, they will provide “up to 90 minutes” of the sign and lights remaining On. Another new, utterly insane requirement is distance between the heat ducts and anything. The heat ducts which blow out warm air, use to have a 2 foot space requirement, meaning nothing at all could be within 2 feet diameter around the vent. The new requirement is 3 feet, which forces my friend to modify and move shelving to allow for an extra 1’ of space, despite the air never reaching temps over 75 degrees, I mean, even if he wanted to turn his business thermostat up as high as it goes, which is 90 degrees, what exactly goes aflame in 90 degrees air? Anyways, it’s another loss of approximately 10 square feet of newely-unusable space within his business. At $3 a square foot, this minor change results in an additional $30 worth of unusable space per month per vent. He stated there’s a full list of “bullsh*t like this”, that he was given only 30 days to complete and have reinspected… all in the name of Canada and Hawaii “forest fires”.

"Fragmentation of Habitat" is, essentially, letting entire towns become "ghost towns". Ever wonder why your city isn't fixing Infrastructure? Taking down Dams. Draining Lakes. It's no accident. Have you seen entire roads and expressways be moved? It's all intentional. Ghost towns are being discovered all across the nation, but to the onlooker, we just drive through and think it's a cute little small town, without ever closely analyzing it.