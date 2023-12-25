It was December 20th, 1957 and Wayne Ritchie, a Deputy US Marshal, made a life-changing mistake. “What was that mistake?”, you ask. Answer: Attending the company Christmas party at the United States Postal Service Building. Oh, and I should mention, the CIA was there…

Mr. Ritchie entered the Christmas party at noon and ordered a bourbon and soda from the bar, because everyone knows that you can’t truly day drink if you don’t start before 1pm. Apparently the party wasn’t very exciting because Wayne decided to go back to work for a couple hours. Nothing screams, “boring!” quite like choosing to head back to the office instead of overly indulging in an open bar.

At approximately 2:00pm he clocked out again and returned to the party. This time around he consumed,“three or four drinks” over the course of four hours. According to court documents, it was around 6pm that Ritchie began feeling weird, specifically paranoid. He had a strange feeling that his coworkers were plotting against him…

Due to his uneasy instinct, he left the party at 7pm and went home where he had every intention of staying. And this is where things get crazy…

Little did Ritchie know, at the time of the holiday party, the CIA was deeply involved in MKUltra and it’s subprograms, many of which involved secretly drugging people, specifically for the purpose of mind control. The CIA wanted to know if they could manipulate thoughts, change a personality, break someone mentally, and even turn them into a murderer. The CIA was so into drugging people that after buying out the worlds supply of LSD, they partnered with Big Pharma to have illegal drugs illegally made in the USA and they even hired a magician to teach them sleight of hand magic tricks so they could poison people (for real, that actually happened, I even wrote about it). If that’s not dedication to the cause, I don’t know what is.

After the CIA-contracted drug-making factory began cranking out substances, the three-letter agency began dosing everyone they could think of; doctors, lawyers, the military, unknowing Americans, an entire French village, politicans, prostitutes, celebrities, and their own coworkers, to name a few. And, it was on the 20th of that December, at that Christmas party, that Mr. Ritchie happened to become the newest victim, and this is when things went horribly wrong…

So, it was now after 7pm and US Marshal Wayne Ritchie had made it home safe, where he had planned to stay for the evening, but something changed. For some reason, he decided to head back out to go bar hopping, which was completely out of character for him.

Still fueled by extreme paranoia, Wayne visited three different bars but only drank two total drinks. After entering a fourth bar, Mr. Ritchie was overcome with a thought; a delightfully diabolical thought. For the first time ever, he fantasized about robbing a bar at gunpoint. His mind was plagued with dark imagination, while voices in his head were egging him on. Ultimately, he was unable to make the thoughts stop, it was as if he was being remote controlled.

Wayne then left the bar and beelined to his office where he accessed his US Marshal locker and removed two revolvers.

With his guns tucked into his coat, and paranoia tucked in his head, Mr. Ritchie entered a fifth bar. He played it cool and ordered a drink. After finishing his beverage, without a second thought, he withdrew his weapons, pointed them at the bartender and demanded all of the money from the cash register.

The patrons in the establishment screamed and gasped in horror, except for one brave man, who ran up behind Ritchie and knocked him unconscious. The police were then called to arrest the Marshal. Do you think they wished him a Merry Christmas as they cuffed him?

THE AH-HA MOMENT

42 years later, in 1999, Wayne was reading the newspaper and stumbled across an article that outlined the CIA’s MKUltra mind-control-drugging-program and how unwitting Americans, including the military and even the CIA’s own coworkers, were subjected to being secretly administered an assortment of chemical concoctions. After the revelation that he had been drugged, Mr. Ritchie filed a lawsuit against the government for ruining his life. The court paperwork stated, “Wayne Ritchie alleges that the Central Intelligence Agency and the Bureau of Narcotics tested psychoactive drugs on unknowing and unwitting American citizens including plaintiff during the 1950s, and that this non-consensual testing drove plaintiff to commit an armed robbery on December 20, 1957” “Plaintiff sought twelve-million dollars in compensatory damages, as well as costs and attorneys' fees.”

COURT

Legally battling the government is no easy task, especially because the government has unlimited tax dollars at their disposal. Also, the three-letter-agencies don't appreciate when you accuse them of things, such as drugging you at a company event.

The first time Ritchie filed paperwork it was dismissed. Ritchie was not detoured. He revised his paperwork and filed again.

Although the CIA openly admitted MKUltra was real and that they drugged unknowing people, including coworkers, the judge for Ritchie’s second court case claimed he didn’t have enough evidence to prove the drugs turned him into a lunatic that evening. Apparently the judge believed that Wayne snapping that night could have been a fluke, completely not related to the chemicals the government secretly slipped into his beverages at the company Christmas party.

THE MORAL OF THE STORY

What did we learn today, kids? Never drink with the CIA. Merry Christmas!

SOURCES

