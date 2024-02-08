Last month I wrote Government Caught Poisoning Fish, which was about the literal poisoning of lake, river and ocean fish. I followed that up with a piece called Stealing the Food Supply, Right in front of our Eyes, and as if that wasn’t bad enough, I then wrote about the systematic poisoning of us all through synthetic “Vitamins”. Despite putting in over 100 hours to write those pieces, this one blindsided me…

MY SEAFOOD CRAVING LED TO A RABBIT HOLE

For months on end, my friend has been insisting I try this place called Hook and Reel here in Michigan. So I took my mom (or mum, as they say in London) for her birthday and it turned out to be worth the drive. At the restaurant, you pick from a list of ingredients to build your own “boil”, and they bring it to you in these big bags:

We ordered three small boils so we could create our own mini buffet and try everything, because that’s how I roll; why order 1 big meal when we can sample it all?

Growing up in the 1980s, my family never never had muscles, like, ever. Either we were too poor or they weren’t available at our local grocery store, so I am just figuring them out as an adult in my 40’s. Currently, I’m undecided about them, but I think I’m more of a shrimp person. My mom loved these muscles, which worked out great, more shrimp for me.

It was a cool experience that left me craving seafood, which is not my typical craving, but when it hits, it is an insatiable desire, which must be how Ted Bundy felt when he was in the middle of a dry spell.

The following weekend, I was still fantasizing about the Hook and Reel shrimp boil, so I went to the grocery store to find some fresh seafood for dinner.

As I paced the seafood market and deli areas, I was consumed by mental debate over which sounded better; broiled tilapia with a lemon butter or pan fried cod with homemade tarter sauce. But, before you get the wrong idea about me, let me mention, I am not a chef. In fact, I very much dislike cooking. I despise having to follow tedious directions and I loathe measuring cups, but I will cook if I have to. With that being said, there I was, debating which of these two recipes were faster. The tilapia was looking like a winner because all I had to do was season it, top it with some dill and butter (which didn’t even need to be melted!) then throw it under the broiler; this is my type of cooking!

As I was reaching for the pack of tilapia, out of the corner of my eye, I spotted a 2-pack of deli-made, “fresh” salmon patties blended with fresh herbs and diced red bell pepper. I knew they were fresh because there was a big orange sticker saying “FRESH” plastered across the deli plastic wrap covering. They were beautiful, thick salmon burgers that only required frying or baking, so, despite the steep price of $12 for only two, I bought them. I also purchased a 2oz cup of remoulade sauce that the deli made themselves and a bottle of $26 wine to make my spouse believe I am sophisticated (don’t tell my partner that it was on final clearance sale for $8.99). I mentally high-fived myself as I checked out because this dinner was sure to impress.

As soon as I got home, I raced to the kitchen with my beautiful patties in hand. I flipped the package over to view the cooking instructions, and there it was, staring me straight in the eye,

INGREDIENTS: SOY

What?! Soy?! Soy is the second ingredient?! No f*cking way! This is fresh fish from the seafood market area, there is no possible way it contains SOY! Surely this is a typo. This must be a misprint. Maybe the wrong label got applied to the package? I took biology class in high school and I'm pretty certain fish didn't contain soy back then! I even dissected a frog, no soy in that guy either. Then I read more and discovered it also “Contains BioEngineered Ingredients”. I dropped to the floor, crying like my beloved dog just died… well, not quite, but I was seriously f*cking livid. If I was one of those people with anger issues, I would have punched a hole in the wall, or punched the salmon burgers, or kicked a door straight off a kitchen cabinet. Who would have thought SOY is now in “FRESH” fish, purchased from the expensive seafood market area of the grocery store for $6 A PATTY! If there isn’t such thing as “ingredients label rape”, there should be because they didn’t have my permission to f*ck me like this! I DO NOT CONSENT! #SoyToo

Now suspicious that the grocery store is plotting against me, I picked up my little container of deli-made remoulade sauce to read the ingredients sticker they applied. Sure enough, there it was, high fructose corn syrup, BioEngineered Ingredients and SOY in that motherf*cker too! A trifecta of bullsh*t!

I put the $12 in fish patties out for the raccoons and opossums because beggars can’t be choosers. After briefly debating if the raccoons would like GMO-soy remoulade, I threw it away. I mean, if they really want it, they know how to get it out of the trash can. I ended up having my $26 $8 bottle of wine for dinner, because I’m classy like that.

Still stewing in anger (but with a nice buzz), I opened my laptop to investigate. What I discovered was flabbergasting, to say the least…

At first, the internet tried telling me, “the only reason Soy is on the ingredients label is because the fish farmers feed their fish nutritoius soy, so they have to put it on the label!”

Now keep in mind, this is the same internet that is telling us this stupid piece of sh*t went to the moon:

It's safe to say, my trust level for internet information has long been broken.

I knew ingredients labels, legally, must list contents in order, from most-to-least, so when Soy is in the top couple ingredients, “Houston, we have a problem…” . Let’s think about this “it’s just fish food” line for a moment, my friends. Does your pack of T-bone steaks say, “contains alfalfa and hay” because that’s what the cows ate? Does your chicken breast say, “contains corn and worms”? Does your pack of bacon say, “contains slop”?! No, it sure doesn’t. I am finding this fish food explanation almost as hard to believe as the existence of 97 different genders.

A different website attempted to explain it away by saying, “they use just a little soy oil in tuna fish. It keeps it from clumping, that’s all!”. Like lasers with pinpoint accuracy, my eyes focused on those two words, TUNA FISH. I jumped up from my computer chair and went speeding across my living room, leaping over the couch like a hurdling Olympian. I flew through my kitchen in record time. Using my socks like a surfboard, I slid across the sleek wood floor, right up to the pantry. I ripped the cabinet door open and grabbed the first can of tuna I saw. Heart racing, adrenaline pumping, hands shaking, cold sweat dripping down my brow, I turned that little can over, and there it was, the two words I fear most…

INGREDIENTS: SOY

It was as that moment that my world came crashing down around me. I fell to my knees and screamed, “LORD, WHY HAVE YOU FORSAKEN ME!”… well, not really, but I was in a state of total disbelief. “It’s just a little in the oil to prevent clumping”, I whispered repeatedly to myself. Then, it dawned on me, THIS TUNA IS PACKED IN WATER. I felt like Brad Pitt in that scene from the movie Seven where he is panicking, “What’s in the box?!”, except for it was me, in my kitchen, with a small can of fish… or so I thought. [insert DUN, DUN, DUNNNNNNN sound effect]

Clearly, something more is going on here, and I was determined to figure it out. This little can of food f*cked with the wrong researcher!

Although I couldn’t get answers specific to my rapey-soy-salmon-patties, I did unearth a rabbit hole of Soy-Fish-WTF, and this might blow your mind as much as it did mine…

THE INVESTIGATION BEGINS

The day after my fish-patty outrage, I patched the hole in the wall drove back to the grocery store to Sherlock Holmes this sh*t. I needed to see for myself if my soy-salmon was a one-off, random thing due to some ingredient in the herb blend that was premixed into it, or if multiple fish products were now contaminated improved with soy. “It has to be just those specific burgers. It's not like the grocery store deli has a vat of soy to add to everything”, I said to myself, while trying to cope with torment from that orange “FRESH” sticker, emblazoned in my thoughts, taunting me mercilessly.

Upon reaching the grocery store, I parked in handicapped walked briskly to the front doors to save time. No need for a cart today because I am on a mission. I beelined to the seafood market section and began flipping over packages as fast as I could. Like a hawk hunting its prey, my eyes soared through ingredients labels

SOY…

SOY…

SOY…

FRESH STICKER AND SOY…

SOY…

If my health wasn’t up to par, I would have had a heart attack right then and there. I could have died, on the floor of the seafood area, with the last thought in my life being, “it’s just cuz clumps”.

I quickly discovered that all of the premade fresh seafood items in the market area (crab balls, crab patties, little containers of shredded crab, fish burgers, dips, mushrooms stuffed with crab, etc) contain soy as a top ingredient. ALL! (that means every single one, without exception)

Being a good Samaritan, I left all of the packages flipped upside down, as a public service announcement. If I had a Sharpie marker I would have circled the word Soy on every package, and maybe also drawn an arrow pointing to it, or a frowny face, or perhaps a penis. But, unfortunately, I won’t have access to a Sharpie marker until voting day of the next Trump election.

I then jogged to the canned goods aisle and began spinning cans of tuna around, ingredients labels face-out.

Equally surprising, out of every variety of canned tuna, I was only able to find one can that did not contain soy. ONE!

Armed with this information in my mind and rage in my heart, I headed back home to dig more.

I then discovered a new-and-improved reason that all these fish companies are using soy. It’s no longer, “jus cuz fish food” or “jus for da clumpies”. This new excuse was that it’s “just flavor enhancer”. Yep, suddenly we need the flavor of FISH enhanced. Have I ever mentioned that I sometimes feel like we are living in one big insane asylum?

Further digging revealed that, as of 1997, 18% of tuna was allowed to be “non tuna”! Yes, almost 1/5th of the can of tuna can be something-other-than-fish. Obviously, our next question is, “if it’s not tuna, what exactly is it?”. You and I then debate if we really want to know the answer to that, but after drinking a bottle of wine as dinner, we are ready to be blasted with honesty, so we look at truth and say, “hit me with your best shot”. Truth replies, “Gladly”…

It turns out that the 18% can be “hydrolyzed casein, hydrolyzed soy protein, pyrophosphate and sometimes sulfites”. That’s just what it ”can be”. How about we check out what it actually is? Look at all this crazy sh*t in one can of (please do the air quotes) “tuna fish”: tuna flakes, water, soybean oil, seasonings, sugar, salt, thickeners, cornstarch, xanthan gun, whey powder, artificial flavors including both tuna and chicken and, just to jam the stick up our collective asses further, it also contains milk, which I guarantee is fortified with chemical D3:

And wtf are “tuna flakes”? Nevermind, it doesn’t even matter at this moment, but it sounds like something you would feed a pet goldfish.

But it’s way worse than that! Way, way, way f*cking worse. Figure out where “worse” is, then go 10 levels down. That’s how worse this is…

In 2018, PROFECO, a Mexican government organization, performed a review of canned tuna and discovered that some cans of tuna are 62% soy! You can take your “cuz fish food”, “cuz da clumps” and “jus sum flavor”, turn it sideways and jam it down your d*ck hole retract those statements! This isn't buying a can of tuna with enhanced flavor, it's buying a can of soy with tuna flavor! It’s become apparent to me that tuna is no longer the “Chicken of the Sea”, it’s now the “Hot Dog of the Sea”!

Which leads us to ask, “Why”? Is it just to make more profit? Or is this more United Nations Agenda-pick-a-number-diabolical-plot-evil-villains crap? Because I'm about sick of that sh*t. To answer this, we need to investigate the soy in our fish further. (← add “the soy in our fish” to the list of things I never thought I would type, let alone investigate. Look what my life has been reduced to, analyzing tiny cans of seafood in hopes some kind soul will give me a dollar. My donate icon is like a Salvation Army bell ringer, sitting outside a grocery store in the middle of winter, watching everyone walk by as they pretend they don’t see it. (I’m just kidding))

SO WHAT EXACTLY IS SOY PROTEIN ?

Although the internet absolutely assures us that Soybean Oil is an excellent source of Omega-3s (it’s not just good, it’s EXCELLENT!), if you look at the Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet for Soybean Oil, it is sold as only being appropriate to use as a laboratory chemical and it says do not use as food or drug:

In fact, it goes on to say, if swallowed, clean mouth and drink plenty of water. Seek medical attention if symptoms occur:

Show that to your vegan brother and record his response for my amusement.

“Ok, this soy stuff sounds bad, but just how bad can it be?”, we ask, in unison. Truth replies, “You might want to open a second bottle of wine…”

Well, it turns out, soy, in general, is almost all genetically modified, because Science insists on f*cking with absolutely everything, but especially us and our food. GMO soy has been found to impair growth, harm digestion, stunt sexual maturation, destroy your thyroid and is known to be a catalyst for breast cancer in humans.

In 2020, the University of California Riverside conducted research that showed soybean oil not only leads to obesity and diabetes, but also creates neurological conditions like autism, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, and depression, due to its ability to permanently alter your brain:

Oh, and there’s this… (53 second video)

Loading video

Annnnnnd, in 2017 the Federal Registrar (government) was discussing completely revoking the ability to make positive Coronary Heart Disease claims on any Soy product label, because, after a decade of promoting it for that purpose, it turns out it’s a crock of horse shit slightly inaccurate, overall.

…but other than it being a lab-research chemical that wrecks your body, f*cks with your mind, prevents your balls from dropping, causes cancer and turns you into a female, it’s EXCELLENT for your health. Gotta get those OMEGA-3’s, baby! After all, if it wasn’t so EXCELLENT, the USDA wouldn’t have established The United Soybean Board to promote it! And the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation wouldn’t be giving away free Soy crops to farmers!

And Monsanto wouldn’t ever manufacture something bad, right? If there’s one corporation that wants us to be healthy, it’s Mon-f*cking-santo!

Bro, I don’t know about you, but I see more red flags than a Chinese military parade. This led me to wanting to know how this sh*t they’re putting in our fish is made, so we switch from wine to shots of straight whiskey.

HOW “HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN” IS MADE: The traditional extraction process, hydrolysis, involves boiling in a vat of acid (often sulfuric acid), then adding caustic soda. A layer of “sludge” forms on the top. The sludge is scraped off and allowed to dry, then boom, protein for you! A newer method of hydrolysis involves the use of bacteria by itself or in addition to the chemical process described above. And keep in mind, “BioEngineered” means, in addition to GMO fish and GMO soy, they are likely also using genetically modified bacteria. We touched on this insanity in my post Vitamin B12 is Cyanide. And get this, food manufacturers who use these methods are allowed to label their products as having clean ingredients! Ok, it’s def Agenda-pick-a-number-diabolical-ploy-evil-villains crap.

POISONING THE FOOD SUPPLY

Because soy is so EXCELLENT, (not good, not great, it’s EXCELLENT!) they need to sneak it into our food to ensure we get enough. In addition to “Satan”, here’s a list of some of the other names for Soy:

So, they can put “TSP” on the ingredients label and we are supposed to decipher that it means Textured Soy Protein which translates to the last 15 years of our lives being spent in a nursing home, still waiting for our balls to drop and asking if Gerald Ford is still president because we have severe Alzheimers. Maybe instead they can bring back hieroglyphics and use those on the labels because it’s damn-near the same thing.

There’s a much longer list of secret code words in the Sources section of this depressing Substack post, as well as a bunch of other crap you can read and watch if you want your weekend completely ruined.

In closing,

Dear Bill Gates,

F*ck your soy, f*ck your soy-fish, f*ck your lab-made meat, f*ck your GMO bullshit and f*ck your Vitamins, Supplements and Vaccines too, you evil bastard. You owe me $12.

-Agent131711

SYSTEMATICALLY POISONING THE FOOD SUPPLY.

