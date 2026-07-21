In the last part of this series, I shared with you the story of how history was literally stolen so that it could be altered or destroyed. That research inspired me to perform a newspaper archive search to see if there were any publications regarding lost, stolen, or destroyed historical records, and I couldn’t believe what I found…

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TRUTH BE TOLD: The Mega Event

Let me set the stage for you: World War I had just ended. Through revolutions, monarchies had been overthrown, and Germany was captured. The world was now in debt to the bankers. To cover it all up, a large crew was sent out to round up every last trace of evidence of the war—and this is where we are now time-wise. Here is what I found in the newspaper archives, in chronological order.

WAR DOCUMENT CHAOS

During the war, Britain signed the Defence of the Realm Act only four days after she entered the war. This Act granted the government sweeping powers to rule by decree, effectively suspending parliamentary sovereignty and civil liberties. Of course, this was for safety. This was when Britain silenced journalists, and America followed suit. The silencing of reporters and blocking of photography meant only approved sources could broadcast wartime information, and that information was filtered through the government, specifically the military. This is why, instead of seeing actual photography of the war, we get war art: paintings and sketches. It is not because the reporters chose to hire artists; it is because they had to because photography was banned. So what was reaching the people in allied nations was pure propaganda. Not to say the media isn’t typically such, but in this instance, it was only propaganda.

While a stranglehold was put on reporters, the raids began. In London, police raided the Labor Office. They removed a van load of wartime documents, which focused on a resolution of peace.

A few months later, a judge ordered the documents to be destroyed.

In Berlin, every telegram, letter, or other “document of interest” sent or received was burned.

The following year, the papers reported that every last damaging German document that was held by the Brussels government had been burned by a German officer.

Simultaneously, in England, documents were being stolen from departmental records files in government offices. In London, all of the Royal Flying Corps’ record books disappeared. To make matters worse, files related to the Slough Depot in Berkshire, England, a giant 600-acre site that was used to repair and store damaged British military vehicles returning from World War I, had also vanished. According to the House of Commons, these files had been thrown out of a window at the War Office by one of the female clerks.

The presses reported that in Canada, “important files had been abstracted wholesale from records of the highway commission.” When these records vanished, the payments made for road contracts assigned during the war did too—and it wasn’t just one or two files that disappeared. It was all 12 wartime contracts. But it wasn’t just the records that vanished. It was also the provincial works department official in charge of them.

In France, many of the men who directed international postal, telegraph, and railway operations were found dead. All of the records relating to communications and rail shipments could not be located.

In Scotland, the War Office begged people to turn over private records and diaries so that the official military history could be completed. They claimed the reason they needed citizens’ publications was because all regimental diaries had been, quote, “completely lost…” The nation said that once citizens turn over their personal documents, they would be able to “join up the broken links in the historical chain,” and the official history of Scotland’s role in WWI could be published.

Back in America, the State Historical Commission was organized. An English historian and writer named W.H. Stevenson was chosen to lead the entity.

Meanwhile, states began passing laws that required all documents related to the war to be collected and turned over to an entity for history-keeping purposes. In North Carolina, this entity was the new Historical Commission. The Historical Commission employed a war records collector who organized the collection of materials in each county of the state. This included the gathering of documents held by the state departments themselves. The Commission was interlinked with other newly formed organizations that were doing the same in other states. This was said to be a part of the National Association of State War History Organizations, which was working to obtain all materials nationwide. This included obtaining documents that were held in Washington and other central depositories, as well as personal, private letters; photographs; manuscripts; memorandums; and other materials belonging to private citizens and businesses.

They emphasized the need to collect everything, including things that seemed meaningless because they only expressed opinions about the war, war relief work, or letters from soldiers to loved ones. The article ended by saying, “Give what you have, get your neighbors to give, and organize your community in an effort to preserve records of value.”

While the Historical Commission was gathering every last trace of war evidence, the Boston Post reported, “Masses of important correspondence and documents were burned in a series of fires in this city, which kept the firefighters rushing from 9 pm until after midnight. The paper said these fires were a “well-planned incendiary plot.”

The same day as the Boston, Massachusetts fires, across the world in Ireland, “unknown persons entered the customs house and the Grand Central Hotel (which was currently occupied by government offices) and burned official documents.” It seems quite strange that these men can just walk into government offices and start fires, doesn’t it?

In Turkey, a “mysterious fire” broke out in the War Office. This blaze destroyed “valuable archives.” When firefighters arrived to put out the fire, they found the entryway to the part of the building, which was aflame, was barred by locked doors, so they could not reach the blaze.

In Lansing, Michigan, in the Prudden Building, a massive fire raged. This blaze took with it all of the war records for Ingram County.

In my hometown, Detroit, Michigan, records containing complete freight and passenger statistics during the time the government seized control of our massive railway [Pere Marquette] also went ablaze. The fire started in the file room.

As the newspaper outlined, there is no way to replace this lost data; therefore, there will never be a way to know who or what was transported into or out of Michigan from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, or Canada during the war.

Document destruction wasn’t limited to those stored within the walls of facilities. When Chinese peace delegates arrived in Paris, their official documents were stolen right out of their luggage.

In the Red Cross’s Indianapolis, Indiana headquarters, a fire broke out that destroyed what the media called “a large number of war records.” Surprisingly, not much was burned aside from the documents. Damage to the building only totaled $100 [equal to $167 in today’s currency value.] To make the whole issue even more bizarre, this fire was in the Lemcke building, which was home to 50 or more assorted businesses in addition to the Red Cross.

However, the blaze only broke out in three of the four units occupied by the Red Cross.

While documents were burning in Indianapolis, in Harrisburg, Indiana, archives outlining the operation of military units were gone. The Secretary of War urged all citizens, including those who served in the war, to surrender to the government all documents, reports, personal memoranda, or other publications that in any way concerned the operations of any unit, large or small.

Meanwhile, in Utah, “invaluable documents detailing Utah’s war activities” were donated by the Salt Lake Commercial Club to the Historical Library. Truckloads of documents were removed from the club and driven away. These documents covered every phase of the war and were hugely important because the Commercial Club offices had been taken over by the government and military for war purposes. Tragically, a current-day Google search for “Salt Lake Commercial Club WWI” yields zero search results. Their role in the war has been forever lost, and there appears to be no entity currently called the Historical Library.

At the War Risk Bureau in Washington, DC, so many imperative documents had gone missing that the problem became so massive that Representative James Brynes of South Carolina declared that there is not a building in Washington, DC, that is big enough to hold all of the papers the War Risk Bureau had lost. Brynes said, “The people there have demonstrated their incapacity and have developed a faculty for losing papers that is unparalleled.” Nobody could understand how such incompetence was possible and determined the only solution was hiring an all-new administration.

In Minnesota, Republican representative Knutson was screaming in the House of Representatives that documents detailing war fraud had been secretly removed from the files of the Department of Justice. Instead of fellow Congressmen being alarmed by the theft, they demanded to know who in the DOJ told Knutson the documents were missing. Knutson refused to reveal his source but stated it was a high-up government official. Because the congressman had no proof the documents had been pilfered, the issue was dropped.

Now one would think that after so many issues with important data and files, the government would employ security around the clock or find a way to better secure this stuff, but that is not what happened (almost as if all by design.)

In Washington DC, a box containing important investigation paperwork as well as private communication was stolen from the office of Representative Johnson. The box was found lying on the ground of the fifth floor of the House of Representatives office building. It had been busted open. Isn’t it interesting how desperately a greater power wants every last speck of war documentation to vanish? More incredible is that they have the power, worldwide, to make it happen.

Back in Michigan, the war records that were burnt to ash in the Prudden Building fire had now been recreated by the county War Board. It turns out that, immediately after the fire destroyed all of the records, the War Board, which had been closed after the war, was revived and tasked with recreating what no longer existed. The War Board even created records of soldiers and sailors. The state director looked them over and said they are fine, so that was that.

In France, police stopped a Russian carrying a briefcase and searched it. In it, they claimed to have discovered a wealth of documents belonging to the French War Ministry. The War Ministry then admitted that a vast array of important documents had been stolen from their offices.

In Belfast, Ireland, offices of tax collectors were being raided. Books and documents were piled high on the floors of the offices and lit on fire. This action deleted imperative war records because during the war, manufacturers, firms, associations, and corporations were required to submit lists to assistant assessors detailing the quantity of taxable goods they made or sold, and Ireland exported large quantities of food (including livestock and grain) and manufactured goods, while importing fuel and manufactured items from Great Britain. All of this was recorded, but now the records were gone, so there was no way to levy taxes against businesses post-war.

It is unknown who specifically was behind the fires, but the media spun it as citizens who didn’t want to pay taxes were to blame. These fires then began occurring throughout Ireland.

In Poland, the Polish War Office was broken into, its safes opened, and numerous important documents were stolen.

Back in the US, even the Ku Klux Klan was being raided and having their documents seized by police. It is uncertain how specifically the KKK plays into all of this, but if I had to take a shot in the dark, I would say it was just another part of rounding up potential war records.

Simultaneously, the US government itself was intentionally destroying war records related to the Civil War. They claimed they needed to “make space for more recent records.”

While all of this was occurring, what couldn’t be burned or otherwise vanished fell victim to a “microscopic document chopping” campaign. Included in the chopped documents was all of Rothschild’s communications with Arthur Balfour, a British statesman and politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom before the war and foreign secretary in the Lloyd George ministry during the war. This is important because it was Balfour himself who issued the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which gifted Palestine to the Zionist Jews in a letter addressed to Rothschild himself.

The Evening Harald reported that, in Vienna, Austria, where the monarchy had just been overthrown, quote, “so many important records of the last days of the empire have disappeared from the files that the War Archives Commission has been forced to appeal to officers and officials to come forward with verbal testimony or personal papers in order to complete history of the period.” The paper went on to say that it is presumed these were intentionally removed by people to hide their unsavory actions or guilt. The government then promised complete immunity in exchange for testimony, which would be used in place of the pilfered documents!

It was at this time that something perplexing began happening: amidst the chaos, documents began appearing all over. In one instance, the Swiss Consulate in New York was supposedly robbed. The robbers allegedly stole documents that proved Germany was not only horrible but also the mastermind behind the war. These stolen documents were turned over to the US federal government by five unidentified men because, yeah, that makes sense.

Meanwhile, the American commissioner at Berlin, Germany, Ellis L. Dresel, presented Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with what were said to be official German war documents and war periodicals. Dresel had been such a part of the horrific peace treaty that he personally signed it. During the war, Mr. Dresel had been in close communication with Allen Dulles, who would later become the first director of the CIA. I want to throw in here, Dulles was also friendly with the pope and would actively use the Vatican to launder money obtained from black operations. Do you see how all of these things are starting to fit together? The pope will come up again later.

So this guy, Dresel, had gifted all of these allegedly authentic German war documents to Harvard University. This is puzzling when we were told that Berlin had previously burned all documents, followed by Germany as a whole doing the same. One must ponder where specifically this wealth of valuable evidence came from and how Mr. Dresel was able to obtain it. And why, of all places, he chose to gift it to Harvard.

In another instance, documents that proved Germany was preparing for war weeks before the Archduke was assassinated appeared. Additional documents surfaced, which the papers said were proof that the German government was behind the explosions and incendiary fires in America. Further, these new finds showed that the German high seas fleet ordered these terrorist campaigns weeks to months in advance. The newspaper said the combination of these discoveries affirmed that Germany ordered “secret criminal warfare upon a nation with which Germany was at peace.”

In March of 1922, the Historical Commission was in California. In August, they were in New York, working alongside the Monroe County Historical Commission.

They claimed they were obtaining war information from the lawyers that made up the legal advisory board, but these attorneys, they said, couldn’t remember anything. In fact, they couldn’t even remember fellow board members. Despite this, the war records that were being held in Washington were said to be so massive that “if they were piled five feet high, and with narrow passageway between, they would require more floor space than the House of Representatives.”

Come October of the same year, the Historical Commission was weeding through the wealth of documents and other materials it had gathered regarding Hawaii’s role in the war.

In January of 1923, in Indiana, the Historical Commission had collected the complete records of the state council of defense and had directed the publication of 64 county war histories. These publications were all written by volunteers associated with the organization. However, they said, the editing and publishing of further materials collected by the Commission could only be done by very specific people: historians who had been trained for the task. Volunteers need not apply.

Months later, in Washington, DC, a massive collection of war contract fraud documents went up in flames.

These documents were all a part of a large federal investigation which was currently in progress. But now, not one, but two buildings that held all of these valuable publications were burnt to the ground.

There were now so many documents that had vanished and files tampered with that people trying to investigate suspicious deaths of their loved ones during the war couldn’t, such as in the case of Major General Adelbert Cronkhite, whose son was killed at Camp Lewis. Upon investigation, the Major General discovered that papers had been taken out of the files, thus rendering them useless.

Once all of the documents had been rounded up and what couldn’t be procured was burned or otherwise demolished, in 1923, the Historical Commission was discontinued.

Skipping ahead in time: as I wrote in my Pizzagate eBook, the precursor to the CIA was the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). This new intelligence agency featured men fit for the job along with key men from the Morgan, Mellon, Vanderbilt, Carnegie, DuPont, and Ryan families. Because of the players involved, the OSS was nicknamed the ‘Oh-So-Social’ club. It was this entity, the Office of Strategic Services, that provided their “strategic services” for wartime documents. Under the guidance of Allen Dulles, they took over German documents, including diaries, and, instead of keeping them safe, they edited them. Dulles himself was a part of the revisions. Yeah, our own intelligence agency and its director were a part of forging war documents. You really can’t make this shit up.

Dulles’s papers and files were then sent to the library at Princeton University, where they are kept under lock and key. No historian is allowed to see them. Historians are only allowed to see the index to the diaries, which shows there are 27 files on the forging of the documents. Although these specific forgeries were for the Second World War, they show the lengths they went to to cover up and re-script history. I see no reason why the same would not have been done with the first war, which is why I am including this tidbit in the history heist segment of this publication.

When all was said and done, worldwide citizens had been financially raped. Here in America, our war debt was 32 billion dollars. Of that, ten billion was loaned to allies, leaving 22 billion, which we taxpayers would have to pay to the same fellows who schemed the war to overthrow nations through revolutions. Now, not only did they have a windfall, but they also had the opportunity to rewrite history.

Knowing what you know now—knowing the war documents that we are allowed to see and the truth that we are allowed to hear has been filtered, burned, hidden, edited, and entirely rewritten—how can you not question the two narratives that we are allowed to hear? The first being the story that is in every history book: the tale of how horrible Germany was, which led to two wars, and the second being alternative history, which is that Hitler was actually a hero trying to save Germany? What if—just what if—neither is fully true? What if—just what if—there was a third story, an untold story, and that story is that the whole thing, start to finish, went exactly as it was planned to because it was designed to achieve a greater goal as Hegelianism teaches? What if?

To reach a genuine conclusion, as a researcher, there are several things I need to do. The first is to look at funding. And by funding, I don’t mean from the governments; I mean from outside sources. Remember, when someone funds you, they own you, just as Rothschild owned the King—the King, who has been written out of WWI history.

The second thing I need to do is look at connections. And I think that once I accomplish this, you may have everything you thought you knew about World War II, including the alternative history version of it, turned upside down. That in mind, let’s get back to the timeline…

NEXT READ: MUSSOLINI GOES SCORCHED EARTH ON THE FREEMASONS

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