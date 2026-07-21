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Anne England's avatar
Anne England
6h

Some photography- war reels- was shown in movie theaters, so not all photos were banned. Still, the narrative was what they wanted everyone to know.

Documents may exist, even though newspapers reported them burned. Newspapers are all propaganda also.

We don't know what to believe, except that if it's shown to us at all, it's a lie.

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Brady Stewart's avatar
Brady Stewart
4h

Great research Agent!

I have a couple relevant connections to add. First of all, as I discusssed in my "Invisible Government" substack post, all of the primary documents used to draft the Bryce report on German atrocities which was used to lie the public into support for the war disappeared.

Also, the article on the burning of Berlin documents curiously mentions that Secretary Lansing has copies of all the documents in DC. For one thing, how does that make sense? But also just in case anyone is not familiar with Robert Lansing, he has some very prominent relations. He himself was Woodrow Wilson's second Secretary of State. In that role he replaced William Jennings Bryan who had stepped down in protest of Wilson's belligerence toward Germany. His wife's father John Foster was Benjamin Harrison's Secretary of State. Even more interesting, his nephews were John Foster Dulles, Eisenhower's Secretary of State, and of course Allen Dulles, of the OSS/CIA. As head of CIA, Allen Dulles initiated Mockingbird to control information flow to the public as well as MK Ultra to study the control of our minds. As Secretary of State, Lansing was one of America's primary delegates to the Paris Peace Conference in 1919 where his nephew Allen Dulles was a diplomatic advisor. As a clue to why he would have copies of all the destroyed documents from Germany, consider this fact: in 1916 Secretary Lansing created the State Department's Bureau of Secret Intelligence (also known as U-1) using State Dep't. discretionary funds to circumvent the approval and oversight of Congress. Lansing and U-1 (as well as Wilson's closest advisor Colonel House) had a great deal to do with maneuvering the US into the war.

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