Miss Parker
21h

Pleasing sleaze to some, tho' what could be more innocent than bunnies as a big-tittied front?

One has to wonder whether this franchise also trafficked in women and girls, hard-core and blackmail, in addition to drugs. Even Disney's 33 Club had quite the rep.

Government asses and assets for "members" only.

Alfred Nassim
1dEdited

I was a member of London's Playboy Club around 1968. It was the most profitable casino in Europe. I saw lots of celebrities there ... Raquel Welch, Peter Sellers etc.

It was managed by Victor Lownes III. His son, Victor Lownes IV, was one year ahead of me at Stowe School.

Ownership of the casino was transferred to this teenager as the UK was trying to kick out the Americans (mafia?). The boy had been in the UK long enough to get a UK passport. He used to take his friends for weekends at the club's accommodation. I think he was kicked out of Stowe when the headmaster found out. 😊

----------AI

The Playboy Club London opened in 1966 as the first in Europe, becoming a symbol of the Swinging Sixties glamour. Located at 45 Park Lane in Mayfair overlooking Hyde Park, it combined a casino, cocktail bar, and entertainment venue featuring Playboy Bunnies—waitresses in iconic outfits serving drinks and games.[1][2][3]

## Origins and Launch

Victor Lownes, a key Playboy executive, spearheaded the project after UK gambling legalization in 1961 via the Betting and Gaming Act. The club debuted on July 1, 1966, drawing celebrities like Peter Sellers, Rudolf Nureev, and Woody Allen at its opening. English women trained as Bunnies in the US before launch, inspired by Chicago's Gaslight Clubs.[2][3][4][5][1]

## Peak Success

During 1966-1981, it was Europe's most profitable casino, generating massive revenue—up to $32 million annually for Playboy from UK sites alone. Membership was a status symbol, attracting jet-set crowds, nobility, and stars; Playboy even acquired London's elite Clermont Club. Live entertainment and Bunny service made it a cultural hub, referenced in James Bond's "Diamonds Are Forever."[4][5][2]

## Closure and Legacy

The original club closed in 1981 amid financial shifts, with the site later becoming the luxury 45 Park Lane hotel. A revived Playboy Club reopened in Mayfair in 2011, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2016 with ongoing casino and dining operations.[5][6][4]

