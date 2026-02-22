Agent131711’s Substack

Dr Mike Yeadon
Dr Mike Yeadon
17h

This is all very interesting and i don’t doubt that what the author found did happen.

I don’t think that this Avenue is particularly important, though, in creating the imminent, digital tyranny.

The “ethic” behind this goes way back to 18th century England, where enormous power began to accrue to a small number of families in the Industrial Revolution and the beginnings of mass production. These people had ambitions to take over the world, believing themselves as having the right genes and almost everyone else were classified as “useless eaters”. The Lunar Society of Birmingham is one of those groups. Clusters of super wealthy people emerged repeatedly, until they had sufficient control of everything to prevent deep introductions of any new family bloodlines.

Other researchers tell me that this all goes WAY back, much older than the Lunatics. I’m inclined to believe them.

Cutting to the chase, no story of the impending world tyranny is even partially complete without mention of Rhodes and Milner, the domination of diamond and gold mines in South Africa, the Round Table, and the numerous supranational institutions that began (?) with the Royal Institute for International Affairs in London and later the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, the Trilateral Commission , the Club of Rome, the United Nations and its many subsidiaries including the WHO, the IPCC, numerous Switzerland based banking institutions, especially the Bank for International Settlements, the World Bank, the IMF and its endless, isn’t it? Coming into the 1970s, I think the World Economic Forum was conceived as the integration mechanism for the crime families and corporations. A huge amount of work I’m only tangentially aware of began moving into new territory, allegedly to do with alleged environmental damage (all fake) got going from the 1960s and the USA and USSR were acting in a coordinated fashion, decades before the purported Cold War ended, not as we were told with victory for the West but with convergence. I don’t think there’s been a truly multipolar world for a very long time. Politics is show business for ugly people.

But this research on crime families is important and comes across as well researched, thank you!

I highly recommend Substack author “Escape Key” for how the money became the control system it was always envisioned to be.

GalleG
GalleG
20h

Incredible fact sleuthing, written beautifully. Thanks for your research....amazing is this web of corruption. The mind boggles.

