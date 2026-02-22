The Pizzagate narrative is that one of the top key players is Hillary Clinton, but is that actually true? Or is Clinton just another spoke on a Dayton rim? Or is this nothing more than a diversion from the truth?

Let’s find out…

Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go. Because this is a series, you really should start at Part 1: How is This Legal? Click here to go back to Part 1. (You’ll end up right back here.)

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

Subscribe to me on Shadowbanned

Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

In order to research something and get a truthful answer, you can never start at today. You have to go back in time and keep going back until you find the very tip of the root, or as close to the tip of the root as you can possibly get, so to find out who is at the very top of the Pizzagate trafficking network, we must turn the clock back to the very start….

Slavery had always been a part of America - or at least it had since the time migration began. In the early days, the Jesuits controlled a massive plantation, which is how they funded the American Revolution, followed by the building of Georgetown University. Come the early 1900s, which was over 40 years after President Abraham Lincoln so-called “freed the slaves,” both black and white slaves were a giant underground industry that wasn’t really that “underground.” Instead, it was seemingly limited to pockets (districts) within the nation.

And, as you could have guessed, our lovely politicians of the time were getting their kickbacks for allowing this illegal shit to prosper. One of the areas involved in this disgusting filth was the Chicago Vice District, which, at the time, was controlled by a group of violent Italian thugs who called themselves the Chicago Outfit. These guys were allowed to run amok by the dishonest politicians who enjoyed their cut of the slavery-trafficking network. But it reached a point where the politicians got in too deep and the public demanded their removal from office. In 1912, the Chicago trafficking district closed.

The public believed this was the end of the Chicago Outfit and the end of the Chicago Vice District, but it wasn’t… In fact, a decade from now it would become more powerful than it had ever been; it just needed some help to get there, some help from sharp, business-minded people who would stop at nothing to line their pockets…

To learn how this entity rose to power in the US, we end up back at Erika Kirk’s (alleged) relative, Arnold Rothstein. Mr. Rothstein was one of the first genuine gangsters in America. He was the son of an affluent Ashkenazi Jewish businessman, Abraham Rothstein, whose wife was Esther Rothschild. Yeah, this would indeed mean, if Kirk is a relative of Rothstein, she is a relative of the Rothschilds. No wonder the genealogy information is redacted. Let’s remember, these families, such as the Rothschilds, until relatively recently, only intermarried with themselves and specific families. Every marriage was viewed as a business decision, and the decision always was to protect and grow the assets of the family.

Rothstein controlled a wide range of criminal enterprises, including bootlegging, loansharking, gambling, and bookmaking. He was allegedly responsible for fixing the 1919 World Series and is still considered one of the wealthiest gangsters in US history. Rothstein is credited with “transforming organized crime from a thuggish activity by hoodlums into a big business run like a corporation.” He was also a mentor of future crime bosses Lucky Luciano, Meyer Lansky, Frank Costello, Bugsy Siegel, and numerous others. We will come back to these bosses in a second.

In the early 1900s, running parallel to Arnold Rothstein was the Jewish crime family, the Yiddish Black Hand, who specialized in shooting, poisoning, and extortion; basically, you had to pay them if you didn’t want them to kill your horse. I bring up this entity because the kickoff to World War I began in 1914, when members of the Black Hand assassinated the heir to the Austrian throne. Of those arrested for the crime, at least half were Jewish. Is this the Austrian branch of the same Black Hand or just a shocking coincidence? I don’t know the answer to that, but the name made me do a double take.

Meyer Lansky and “Bugsy” Siegel were childhood friends who remained friends for life. In their early days, the duo created the most violent prohibition mob ever known, the Bugs and Meyer Mob. Ultimately, Bugsy and Lansky united with the Italian mafia, thus creating Murder, Inc. When it was realized that the mob fighting against its rivals was illogical and that it would be more profitable for every mafia to unite into one, in 1929, it became the “National Crime Syndicate,” which was created by Lucky Luciano and Lansky. This is what the Bronfmans were a part of - the same Bronfmans who are also at the top of the Jewish World Congress and would later fund NXIVM. In fact, Seagram’s was a partnership between the Bronfmans and Lansky.

In the 1930s, as prohibition was coming to an end, everyone involved in the black market trade knew they needed something to replace the billions they had made off bootlegging. The Jewish-Italian Lucchese Crime Family, operating under the National Crime Syndicate, immediately went into the kosher industry, which, at the time, was limited to chicken. The kosher foods industry had begun only a decade prior, in the 1920s. This was when the first kosher certification service sprang up, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregation of America, also known as “OU,” because who picks an eight-word-long name for a business?

It was only a few years prior, in 1923, that the (Jewish) H.J. Heinz Company’s vegetarian beans became the first product to be kosher certified by the OU, but, before 1933, the Lucchese crime family had taken control of the Orthodox Union and soon the entire industry. No food could be called kosher without Lucchese getting a cut, so, in addition to food costs skyrocketing because the OU was taking a cut, they went up even more because now the mob was taking their share too. History reports that manufacturers were quick to jump on board with the mob because Lucchese promised them a portion of the market as long as they cooperated. Should they refuse to pay up, there will be no business available to them. As we discussed in The Shadow Industry Skyrocketing Food Prices, any company that made a product, no matter how good the product was, wouldn’t be allotted shelf space in the grocery stores if they didn’t agree to the kosher scheme.

After the manufacturers, it became everyone involved in the process, including merchants, slaughterers, and transporters. In a matter of time, every shipment of meat would require blessing fees. Each time the meat changed railroad cars, it needed fresh blessings. The rabbis were raking in the dough from every angle.

Lucchese then took over the clothes cutters union. The manufacturers had to pony up a share of their businesses to the mob. As with everything else, Tommy Luchese demanded the price increase be passed on to consumers. Next was the trucking union, whose drivers shipped the clothing. The price was then increased. The chain continued on and on, with prices in New York inflating to levels never seen before. Equally, anything exported from New York, which was the main fashion hub of America, was priced substantially higher than clothing from anywhere else in the nation. The family then began rigging sports, and because police officers are paid so little, they are easily bought off, leaving nobody to investigate these crimes.

Another entity operating under the Syndicate was the Genovese crime family. This entity featured Meyer Lansky’s dear friend, Charles “Lucky” Luciano, and Vito Genovese. They facilitated the expansion of the heroin trade to an international level.

The Chicago Outfit and the 120-million-dollar-a-year trafficking network were now part of the Syndicate. By the way, 120 million back then is equivalent to approximately two billion in today’s currency value. As you can see, this was a massive industry, and this massive industry was now under the direction of Jewish Meyer Lansky.

The Crime Syndicate then began expanding outside of Chicago and New York. Soon it was in Florida, Louisiana, Detroit, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Boston, Ohio, California - all over the United States, and even into Canada. It was only a matter of time before it expanded even more.

WWII AND THE TAKEOVER OF GOVERNMENT

In 1938, the Genovese crime family gifted former New York governor Charles Poletti a brand-new Packard sedan. He was thrilled to accept it.

A few years later, during World War II, when the Allies invaded Italy (September 1943), the governor, still driving his flashy new car, pulled strings within the Army to have Genovese appointed to a position of interpreter-liaison officer at the US Army headquarters in Naples, Italy. Yes, the head of the Genovese crime family was now inserted into the US Army’s Italy location during the war. What could possibly go wrong?

When I investigated the previous war, WWI, I discovered that “deep state” men were placed into all positions of power. Roles that they did not have prior to the war; they were given exclusively for the war. Qualified men who were actively filling those positions before the battle were stripped of their jobs entirely or transferred to work elsewhere so that these deep state guys with no experience in the field could fill the role. The bigshot bankers were put into positions as wartime buyers even though they knew nothing about wartime purchasing. They then used our tax dollars to order ungodly amounts of completely unnecessary supplies from their own companies to boost their stock and enrich themselves. It was a giant financial swindle that plunged our nation into unpayable debt. And this was all made possible because of the (Jewish) Federal Reserve that had just opened years prior. Now, only a couple of decades later, they were doing it all over again, and this time around, it was the mafia that was being inserted into the positions of power.

Additionally, the Navy had the mafia provide naval intelligence service for them. This deal was struck by Syndicate founder, Jewish Meyer Lansky. More on him shortly. So basically, as of the second war, we turned over our military to the mafia.

During WWII, Benito Mussolini was the fascist dictator of Italy and also a key ally of Adolf Hitler. Vito Genovese was friends with Benito Mussolini’s son-in-law, Galeazzo Ciano, which led to Vito donating nearly 4 million dollars to Mussolini’s fascist party (equal to roughly 65 million dollars in today’s currency value — a pretty hefty donation!). He also helped Mussolini create a new fascist party headquarters in Italy. If you didn’t know, Mussolini spoke positively about the Jewish Zionist movement.

In 1943, with the war underway, Vito was awarded the Order of Saints Maurice and Lazarus, which is a Roman Catholic dynastic order of knighthood bestowed by the royal House of Savoy, which is tied to the pope. In fact, the Order of Saints Maurice and Lazarus’s duties historically included protecting the pope and the pope’s financial interests. Because the Order of Saints is such an exclusive club of the most important men of society, its 2,000 members worldwide (200 of whom are in America) have special privileges with the United Nations. Specifically, they hold “consultative status” within the organization. This means these 2,000 extra special men are a part of the UN, acting as advisors due to their “expertise.” Keep in mind, the UN wouldn’t be founded for two more years. At this point in time, the (Judeo-Mason) League of Nations was acting as United Nations 1.0. It was the League of Nations who was calling all the shots.

While that was going on, the US government formed the first version of the CIA, which was called the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). This intelligence agency featured men fit for the job along with key men from the Morgan, Mellon, Vanderbilt, Carnegie, DuPont, and Ryan families. Because of the players involved, the OSS was nicknamed the ‘Oh-So-Social’ club.

J. EDGAR HOOVER

Jewish FBI director J. Edgar Hoover was not only a gay pedophile, but he also liked to dress up in women’s clothing. Because of his proclivities, Lansky easily obtained blackmail on him (based on my research, I suspect the OSS handed the blackmail to him). This photographic proof of Hoover engaged in homosexual intimate relations with the Associate Director of the FBI, Clyde Tolson, was said to be Lansky’s “get out of jail free card” because it completely halted all of the FBI’s investigations into both Lansky and his Syndicate. Due to the blackmail, throughout Hoover’s entire time in office (1934-1972), he guaranteed the mafia safety - or, at least, complete protection from his branch of government.

Because the truth is stranger than fiction when it comes to our government, after being captured by the mob through blackmail, our FBI director began openly wearing drag to parties. When he was in drag, he went by the name Mary (I can’t believe I just typed that.) When Hoover died, he left his entire estate to his coworker-lover, Tolson.

Clyde Tolson and J. Edgar Hoover attending the Joe Louis Fight

With protection from key players in the US government, the mafia flourished.

P2

This entity was created in 1877 as a Freemasonry lodge for the Piedmont nobility (House of Savoy - the same Savoy involved with the pope, Vito Genovese, and the United Nations). P2 was banned by Mussolini in 1924 only to be resurrected post-war with the approval of Allen Dulles, himself a (homosexual) thirty-third-degree Mason and, at the time, the OSS director. The lodge, then called Propaganda Due—P2 for short—upon reopening was a network of government intelligence agents, military men, and the mafia, but it would soon recruit many elites of the world, including those holding high positions in the Italian political, corporate, banking, and media industries.

P2's tentacles rapidly spread across Europe and into both North and South America. This entity, P2, would link arms with the newly formed OSS through a man named William Colby, who, at that time, was an OSS agent working in France. No sooner than it was formed, the new powerhouse began scheming…

OPERATION GLADIO

As of this point in time, the mafia had gained control over everything from trucking companies to shipping ports, clothing manufacturers, the kosher industry, and more, right down to picking sports winners. Meanwhile, they had struck partnerships with dozens of mobs outside of the five families in addition to entities like the Hells Angels and the Outlaws biker gangs, the Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings, and other “street gangs,” the Russian Mafia—everyone you have been led to believe is an independent entity working on behalf of itself is not—and keep in mind, this list is just who researchers have uncovered.

The name ‘Gladio’ comes from a two-edged sword used in ancient Rome, called the Gladius (because everything these people do has to be an ode to Roman or Greek mythology).

And now Gladio was the name of a covert operation that, in the 1940s, was funded by the Rockefeller and Mellon Foundations. Through the mafia, this entity, P2 / Gladio, would become allies with “virtually every US sponsored secret state terrorist organization the world over” as well as many of the global drug cartels. The entire purpose was to cause panic and extreme fear through terror with the end goal of the public begging the government to protect them. As one of the leaders of a subsect of Gladio terrorists put it, “Popular opinion must be polarized in such a way that we are being presented as the only instrument capable of saving the nation.” Ah, yes, create the problem, then offer the solution. A Gladio / P2 document would more clearly define the plan. The publication said, "In our view, the first move we should make is to destroy the structure of the democratic state under the cover of Communist and pro-Chinese activities.” It went on to say that through the use of false flag operations, a feeling of hostility towards communists would develop in each and every nation. This was all they needed to manipulate the minds of the public: anger and fear.

To accomplish the mission, the terror troops had to be as horrific as possible. As Italian neo-fascist bomber Vincenzo Vinciguerra explained, “You had to attack civilians, the people, women, children, innocent people, unknown people far removed from any political game….”

These terror squads were in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, and Sweden, Greece, Turkey, Germany, and the United States. In the US, the Gladio soldiers received special training from our Green Berets at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Meanwhile, top soldiers from the Turkish unit received instruction at the School of the Americas in Fort Benning, Georgia.

The intelligence agencies covertly provided their squadrons with weapons, ammunition, explosives, and high-tech communications equipment by hiding them in secret caches located in places such as meadows, forests, cemeteries, or underground bunkers. Later investigations uncovered that, just in Italy, there were 139 secret arms storage areas; meanwhile, in Greece, there were 800!

This mega crime network was exactly what the Intelligence Agency had hoped for; however, it quickly ran into a problem: how can they pay off the mafia, and how can they launder all of the funds needed to keep these operations running at full steam without suspicion? Remember, the vast majority of the government - Treasury employees and such - are paid to look for this kind of stuff, so these insane amounts of worldwide transactions somehow need to be moved without raising red flags. Of course there are shell companies, front companies, real estate, and art transactions, but there was simply too much money for these smaller methods to be realistic. They needed to be able to move tens of millions of dollars at a time, all the time. They needed something better, something bigger, something unlike anything else that currently existed. They needed a place with no oversight that was completely untouchable. A place where ill-gotten gains would never be examined. A place that they wouldn’t have to fear would be attacked. They needed…

THE VATICAN

Like DC, the Vatican is not a part of the nation in which it resides; therefore, it has its own special police, its own laws, and its own court system, but there is one major difference between the two locations. Unlike Washington, the Vatican does not have any form of congress to govern it. Instead, it is an absolute, elective monarchy where the Pope holds supreme legislative, executive, and judicial power. There is nobody to govern the pope, and it is the pope who controls everything - and the OSS was quite fond of the current pope. You see, Pius XII had already proven himself a loyal ally in working with Dulles and the OSS to establish transportation to help prominent Nazis escape Europe, so it was known he was a trustworthy criminal.

So, in 1942, Pope Pius XII used Article 2 of the Lateran Treaty of 1929 to establish the Vatican Bank. This was the ultimate solution to the entire money laundering problem. The bank opened its doors to the mafia and the OSS. Both the Vatican and its new bank could not only launder all the funds, but they could also store all of their important documents without worry of prying eyes because the pope owned the Apostolic Archive - a massive archive that was built in the 1600s and was off-limits to pretty much everyone.

With the new bank up and running, what is now referred to as the “Unholy Alliance” was officially formed. This three-way partnership was the Vatican, the CIA, and the Mafia.

According to the book Deep State Terror Unveiled, the OSS then deposited some $65 million into the Vatican Bank. “The source of these monies came from heroin produced by the Italian pharmaceutical giant, Schiaparelli. Between 1946 and 1950, the Syndicate’s primary source of heroin had been diverted from legally produced stocks from one of Italy’s most respectable pharmaceutical companies, Schiaparelli. These drugs were transported by the Sicilian branch of the mafia into Cuba, where they were cut to increase profits. From here they made their way to the United States, where they were distributed to New Orleans, Miami, and New York by the Santo Trafficante crime family.” The book then goes on to say, as lucrative as this trade was, it was not nearly enough to suit the needs of the OSS…

I should probably also tell you, the Vatican wasn’t just the government’s laundering maid. As we discussed in Sex, Murder and a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World, these popes are all about the money. They will do anything or say anything to enrich themselves. The worst part is that they do it all in the name of God. Anyway, aside from laundering crime money, the Vatican held major interests in the Rothschild Bank in France, the Chase Manhattan Bank (spanning across 47 countries), the Credit Suisse in Zurich and also in London, the Morgan Bank, the Bankers Trust, General Motors, Shell Oil, Gulf Oil, Bethlehem Steel, and… General Electric… (I TOLD YOU THOSE GUYS ARE EVERYWHERE!)

Come 1947, the OSS officially became the CIA, and the takeover of the art industry would begin, as would another new operation… MKUltra.

MARY CARTER

In 1958, the Mary Carter Paint Company, a New Jersey paint manufacturer, was acquired by a group of investors. What the public didn’t know was that this entity was yet another CIA front company. The Mary Carter Paint Company operated a national chain of paint stores, which functioned perfectly for covert CIA money laundering, especially on a more local level. According to author Michael Collins Piper, the investors in the CIA front company were as follows:

Jewish Meyer Lansky, who was chairman of the board and chief financier of the CIA’s newest front company. Then there was…

Jewish David Rockefeller, head of the Rockefeller financial empire and partner in OSS. Rocky provided his family’s clout and used his global banking connections to assist in the operation. And remember, the Rockefellers were also involved with the art business through Nelson Rockefeller’s Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) which had the contracts with the CIA and was also staffed by such.

The Investors Overseas Service (IOS), then the world’s largest flight-capital conglomerate, controlled assets worth $2.5 billion. IOS was the largest mutual fund sales organization outside the United States. It operated in Geneva, Switzerland, but was incorporated in Panama. It turned out to be a massive financial swindle that defrauded over 250,000 investors. Remember, IOS was run by Hugh Hefner’s partner in crime, Jewish Bernard Cornfeld. Cornfeld was one of the 13 Playboy “Shadow Mansion” owners. Bernie also ran a front talent agency to lure aspiring models in. Once they were in, they were trapped into trafficking. His shadow mansion, Grayhall, featured an entire dorm upstairs to house the so-called “models.” After being caught in his IOS crimes, Cornfeld fled to Israel.

The next investor in Mary Carter’s was Jewish rabbi Tibor Rosenbaum. Tibor, with the help of Lansky, brokered Mossad’s covert arms dealings. He was also the head of the Banque De Credit Internationale of Geneva (the International Bank of Geneva), which the Lansky syndicate also used to launder money.

Then there was William Mellon Hitchcock , one of the heirs to the Mellon family fortune which is one of America’s largest private family fortunes. According to a book called Dope, Inc.: “[William] Mellon-Hitchcock almost singlehandedly bankrolled mass-production and distribution of LSD (which, hardly by coincidence, was at the time the subject of testing by the CIA’s secret MK-ULTRA program) — financing this effort through known CIA fronts like Castle Bank in the Bahamas…” (Castle Bank was the same bank the mafia and Hugh Hefner had accounts at, and remember, the Mellon family was also part of the OSS Oh-So-Social club, which is now the CIA.)

Another investor in Mary Carters was also a name you have heard before… The Jewish Rothschild banking dynasty.

And the last investor was newspaper owner turned governor, Thomas E. Dewey of New York. A little over a decade before Mary Carter, Dewey was said to be the heroic “mafia-fighting” special prosecutor of New York. To prove this to the public, he bravely and boldly put gangster Lucky Luciano behind bars in 1936, but a month later, he would personally sign Lucky’s parole papers to release him. Why did he put Lucky in the slammer? Because through investigation, he had uncovered that the Syndicate was involved in a large-scale forced prostitution network and had control over all the brothels.

After Lucky’s release, the CIA would help the mafia create an international smuggling route for its booming narcotics industry. In exchange, Luciano provided the CIA with hitmen to guard the docks while the CIA’s covert shipments of money and weapons were being sent out.

The CIA would later assist in expanding the mafia’s drug smuggling route to include Southeast Asia’s “Golden Triangle.” This was how the CIA became involved in the heroin trade, and this was when the CIA began providing (tax-funded) planes to move drugs. These planes ensured the safe passage of the heroin from overseas right into the poorest areas of the United States.

To thank Dewey for his outstanding work within the mob, when he would run for president of the United States in 1948, both the CIA and the Mafia lent assistance…

But, unfortunately for the special prosecutor, Harry S. Truman was installed as the man for the job. So instead, Dewey was made governor of New York—nice consolation prize!

Fast forward to 1958, and the now-former governor of New York was in this new partnership, Mary Carter, which was a joint effort of the mafia, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, the Mellons, the CIA, and, indirectly, Israel. In fact, it was Thomas Dewey, along with CIA director Allen Dulles, who legally structured Mary Carter so that it could be used for the covert money laundering enterprise.

CIA ID card of Allen Dulles

With the money situation resolved, the unholy alliance going strong, and a new nationwide front company to complement a new nationwide art scheme, it was time for the next phase in the plan. …That phase was to kick Gladio into high gear and unleash worldwide terror…

NEXT READ: The Mafia, Kennedy & Israel vs. Fidel Castro [Pizzagate Part 11] - Available February 25th, 2026.

If you appreciate the time and effort I put into research and writing, especially when the topics can be dangerous to my safety and that of my family, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, making a Ko-fi donation, or downloading some of my eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. Every dollar truly helps. You can also subscribe to get my content sent to your email on Shadowbanned Library. Join my WhatsApp group if you want notifications of new ebook and article releases. And, if my Substack account gets nuked, you and I don't lose touch.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

Sub My Content on Shadowbanned Library

NEXT READ

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.