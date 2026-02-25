Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Also, people from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( click here .) When you subscribe on my site, you will get my articles sent right to your email, and I don’t have to give Substack 10% of every dollar.)

FRIEDRICH & FRED

It began with a German man named Friedrich Drumpf. Born in the 1800s, Friedrich came to America as a teenager. Here, Drumpf became Mr. Trumf. I believe this is when the young man linked up with a Jewish financier named Ernest Levin.

Trumf then moved from New York to Seattle, Washington, where he became a pimp. The entrepreneur purchased a restaurant called the Dairy Restaurant. The establishment offered "Rooms for Ladies", which was code for prostitution. Author Gwenda Blair referred to it as a hotbed of sex, booze, and money. The success of his prostitution business led to Friedrich purchasing numerous properties and businesses throughout the United States.

When the Klondike Gold Rush began in the 1890s, Fredrich and Ernest embarked on a new venture. They left Seattle and went to Canada to make money off the miners. Arriving in the summer of 1898, they opened a brothel called the Arctic Restaurant and Hotel.

Like their other businesses, this brothel made a fortune off alcohol and sex. The newspapers warned women to avoid this so-called “hotel,” which was advertising using coded language to hide what it was actually selling. In the papers, they pimped women as “elegantly furnished private boxes for ladies and parties.” (Hey, look, even back then the elites were promoting oysters!)

Each room came with a bed and a scale. The scale was used to weigh the gold, which patrons would pay Mr. Trump and his partner for the time they spent with their women.

A second business of the same nature was opened: the White Horse Restaurant and Inn in Whitehorse. When the Canadian government announced a crackdown on prostitution, Trumf sold his shares of the company to Levin and left Canada. By this point in time, the pimp had amassed five hundred thousand dollars, equal to approximately 17 million in today’s currency value, and somewhere along the line, Trumf became Trump. Fredrich would then return to Germany but ultimately end up back in New York, where he had a son, Frederick C. Trump, who we will call Fred.

Born rich, Fred chose to specialize in building and philanthropy. He built large housing units in mostly middle- and lower-income areas, which he refused to lease to Black people (curiously, I recall discussing a group of people who highly disliked African Americans in the Les Wexner part of this publication. Again, it’s all coincidence. Just coincidence after coincidence. Nothing to see here, folks.)

In 1940, Fred, along with Jewish Paul Warburg (founder of the scam Federal Reserve), Jewish Edward A. Hearn (president of the East New York Savings Bank), Jewish Judge Edward Lazansky, Jewish Fred Kronish (coal tycoon), and Jewish New York Supreme Court Justice Jacob H Livingston, pledged support for the Federation of Jewish Charities.

The following year, more support was pledged to the Jewish organization. This time around, Mr. Trump was leading the fundraising.

In 1946, Fred had a son who he named Donald, but having Donald didn’t stop his determination to grow the Jewish-American economy. In 1950, Fred Trump purchased land that would be used the following year to build a housing complex for Jewish war veterans.

In 1954, Fred donated land for a Jewish center called the Talmud Torah.

Trump, during and after WWII, did such amazing work for the Jewish population that in 1957, the Jewish community would honor Mr. Trump for his outstanding dedication. Even that didn’t slow Fred’s motivation; the donations to the Jews kept flowing.

When Fred and his wife passed away, both did so at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Thankfully, his son was on deck to take over the businesses…

CUBA

Syndicate crime boss Lansky first visited Cuba in 1933. He was hunting for molasses to use in rum making (remember, the Bronfmans and Lansky had launched Seagrams alcohol company only nine years prior, and now that prohibition was ending, they could take it worldwide). Come the 1940s, Meyer had befriended Cuban president Fulgencio Batista. With the dictator’s blessing, the mafia quickly opened casinos throughout their land.

By the 1950s, all Cuban gambling interests were controlled by the mafia. The Gambino Crime Family was partners with Meyer Lansky in the Cuban gambling operations as well as casinos abroad. This family, working under the Syndicate, specialized in bid rigging, government corruption, and union infiltration. (Fun fact: The Gambinos would go on to control 100% of concrete in New York, skyrocketing construction costs.)

It wasn’t just the Gambinos who had a major stake in Cuba; it was also mob boss Sam Giancana and his Chicago mob, the Outfit. As discussed previously, the Outfit was a vast criminal enterprise that specialized in illegal gambling, liquor distribution, political rackets, narcotics trafficking, and it ran a massive human trafficking ring, which was absorbed by the Syndicate when the individual crime families united to become one. The Outfit alone had an estimated annual revenue of two billion (equal to over 17 billion today). Come the 1960s, the Outfit was the most powerful of the Syndicate’s entities, and it needed its casinos, partially because Meyer Lansky, mob lawyer Sidney Korshak, and Jimmy Hoffa were engaging in a massive money laundering scheme involving the Teamsters pension fund. The entire laundering scheme relied upon the casinos to work. Aside from the laundering aspect, Cuba played an important role in the mafia’s heroin operations, which were now worldwide.

Through Lansky, the CIA enjoyed use of the casinos, which they utilized for laundering purposes and to funnel money to the underworld without there being any records of the transactions. That's a pretty damn genius plan if you think about it. The CIA could just drop off some briefcases of cash, and the mob could count it as casino bets, and nobody could prove otherwise.

THE DRUG EMPIRE

When the US Federal Bureau of Narcotics discovered that over 700 kilos of pure heroin had been funneled by the drugmaker Schiaparelli to Luciano’s crime family in only a four-year period, the Italian government tightened its pharmaceutical regulations. This presented a major problem for the mob, but when you’re the mafia and the CIA, FBI, and Vatican are on your team, there’s no problem too big to handle.

By 1950, Luciano made arrangements with the Middle East’s major exporter of morphine base, Sami El-Khoury, who was a Lebanese opium merchant. Sami would obtain raw opium from the Anatolian plateau in Turkey, and he too had control over the government. In Sami’s case, his operations were protected by the directors of the Beirut Airport, Lebanese customs, and both the narcotics and anti-subversive units of the Lebanese police. Sami’s product was so good that Luciano’s men ended up disassembling their labs in Italy and moving their business to the Middle East, while the Syndicate focused on smuggling it all.

The export process they developed was as follows:

Sami shipped the morphine base to Sicily’s west coast - and I quite literally mean the coast. This is where fishing trawlers would pick it up.

Next, the base was processed into heroin at one of Lucky Luciano’s many clandestine laboratories. When complete, the product was distributed to the mafia’s associates in half a dozen European cities, but the narcotics were never intended for these cities - these locations acted as nothing more than a means to reduce detection. The cities in Europe would then ship the drugs to New York, Montreal, Florida, and Cuba (Cuba offered an easy smuggling route to the US).

ISRAEL AND CUBA

The Syndicate, who by this point was also known as the Cosa Nostra, was controlled by the Commission, a group of 22 men who called the shots for it all. Of course, American mafia founder Meyer Lansky was at the very top.

For the purpose of this publication, I will continue to call them the Syndicate. The organization’s Cuban gambling houses were imperative because they funded Israel, and Lansky was one of the foreign nation’s biggest supporters. So, at the very top level, higher than the Teamsters pension scandal, higher than mafia payouts, higher than the US government bribery and blackmail operations, was paying Israel… ALL OF THIS WAS PAYING ISRAEL…

CASTRO

In our school textbooks, we are taught the following:

In a nutshell, Fidel Castro was horrible and had to be stopped because he stole businesses belonging to US citizens without compensating them, he could have had nukes, he was scaring everyone with his communist ideas, and he didn’t want to do business with America; he instead wanted to work with the USSR. Now let’s learn the whole truth:

In 1959, Cuban leader Fidel Castro came to power. Before 1960 arrived, Castro had incarcerated or deported every last member of organized crime within his nation (but most of the mafia’s men had preemptively fled the country as quickly as possible to avoid imprisonment.) Castro then padlocked the doors of their businesses, demolished their dope labs, and seized every last business holding belonging to Americans (likely because there were so many damn shell and front companies that there was no way to know what was what, so the simplest solution was to close them all).

To make matters worse for the syndicate and their pals, Castro confiscated the Freeport Nickel mine, which was a 119 million dollar collaboration involving the US government and the Rockefellers. I guess Google wasn’t completely lying when it said the reason Castro had to go was because he confiscated billions in US-owned businesses and banking assets.

The mafia, along with their partners, vowed to take revenge. They wanted their businesses back, and, just as important, they needed to set a precedent: don’t fuck with the mob or the CIA. Lansky got the ball rolling when he put a one million dollar bounty on Castro’s head (equal to approximately 13 million dollars in today’s currency value.)

Not long after the casino seizures, President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s administration was busily contemplating ways to remove Castro. We are now told that the CIA, the Department of Defense, and the State Department just really, really wanted to stop communism, so much so that the only option was to kill Castro. But, after five unsuccessful assassination attempts, Castro was still alive. To solve the problem, in September of 1960, the Central Intelligence Agency paid our tax dollars to mob boss Sam Giancana, the Outfit, and mobsters John Roselli and Santo Trafficante to kill the Cuban leader to benefit themselves. History tells us the CIA provided poisoning pills to get the job done - as if the mob needed poison pills from them to kill someone. And notice that history now reports this as some kind of shocking, groundbreaking partnership between the government and the mafia. It fails to mention they had already been business partners for at least two decades, and this event was just another Tuesday at the office. Fun fact: Fidel Castro’s sister, Juanita Castro, was a spy for the CIA, and the woman Castro was sleeping with tried to poison him for the mafia.

JOHN F. KENNEDY

Four days before the November Kennedy vs. Nixon election, a CIA memo was circulated that stated the invasion of Cuba was ahead. Two days later, the orders came down from then-Vice President Nixon to begin prepping B-26 bombers and getting transport aircraft ready. Nixon was not only VP, but he also was head of the 54/12 Group, also known as The 40, which was a National Security Council subgroup that supervised covert activities. Secret armies began running boot camps in Florida to train for the mission. Policemen who were on the mafia’s payroll helped recruit mercenaries to train at these camps for “the CIA’s Army.”

But in order for everything to go as they hoped, it was essential that Kennedy get in office, and, for their election services, the mob expected a quid pro quo. On the mafia’s end, they would make Kennedy president, which would give him the utmost level of fame and a permanent place in history books. In return he would run a lenient administration, which would continue policies that were soft on organized crime, and he would further ease enforcement against their gambling, prostitution, loan-sharking, and other enterprises. And, of course, JFK needed to greenlight the Cuba invasion.

Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., JFK’s father, was a scumbag who was part of the WWI swindle that financially devastated the American people and brought on the Great Depression, which allowed Joe Kennedy to snatch up houses, thus making himself rich AF off the real estate industry. This scumbag and his elite scumbag friends were the only ones who prospered during and after the Depression, hence the reason it is called Great.

It was through Joe Kennedy that the Syndicate, in particular, their Chicago Outfit arm, boosted candidate John F. Kennedy in the election. Because the Mafia already controlled unions, they physically threatened those who did not vote for Kennedy. Additionally, voter fraud in key states like Illinois and West Virginia played a leading role. Everything was and is a rigged game inside a bigger rigged game.

“A DISPOSAL PROBLEM”

Now that Kennedy had won the election on the quid pro quo, the new Kennedy administration had to uphold their end of the deal, and for this, they turned to the CIA. According to CIA Director Richard Helms, the Kennedy administration officials immediately exerted heavy pressure on the CIA to “get rid of Castro.” Dulles told Kennedy that the plan was already in motion and it could not be stopped because if it was, there would be a “disposal problem.” The CIA director was referring to the 1,200 men who had been training at the secret boot camps. As Dulles explained, if the mission were ended now and those 1,200 men were let go and allowed to roam the country, they would tell people what they had been doing. At this point, there were only two options: either go forward with the invasion or dispose of all the men.

This operation to invade Cuba was named Bay of Pigs. It involved a cast of characters including President Kennedy and his bro, Robert Kennedy, as well as Richard Nixon, the mafia leaders (representing Israel), the CIA, and Howard Hughes. Hughes was an American aerospace engineer, business magnate, film producer, and investor. As a Hollywood guy, Hughes financed many high-budget movies in the 1920s and 1930s, including movies about the mafia. In fact, Hughes made the original Scarface movie.

Through Hollywood, the worldwide public would become brainwashed into believing a half-truth, which was that the American Mafia was a group of Italian gangsters who operated in New York, Chicago, and later, Las Vegas.

Howard went on to found the Hughes Aircraft Company, which is the same company that has the modern-day “chemtrail” patent. His role in the Bay of Pigs invasion, aside from being an associate of Lansky, was giving the CIA his island so that they could covertly train for the attack. The island was conveniently located next to the Florida boot camp and not far from Cuba.

Interestingly, Hughes had just obtained the island a few years prior. I’m sure this is just a coincidence too. Weapons and other gear were shipped to it under the name Toolco, which was another company Howard owned (and I’ll bet you $5 it was a CIA front company). Meanwhile, Mary Carter was used to launder the funds needed to support the covert armies.

The following year, 1961, was the infamous Cuba invasion (code-named Operation Zapata), which turned out to be a nightmare for the CIA because Cuban intelligence had infiltrated the secret boot camp groups, so there was no element of surprise. In fact, a radio station on the Cuban beach broadcast the invasion in real time so the Cuban troops had a play-by-play of the American invaders actions.

Not long after the Bay of Pigs disaster, President Kennedy reportedly told a friend that he wanted to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter the ashes into the wind. He then began threatening publicly to abolish the entity. As you can imagine, Kennedy needed Castro to vanish ASAP. After all, this was a quid pro quo, and the deal was made with the mafia. That’s not something you can renege on; people have gotten killed for a lot less, you know?

Right after the Bay of Pigs fiasco, President Kennedy advised his attorney general brother to “implement whatever schemes were appropriate to get rid of Castro.” Brother Bobby then used his role as AG to encourage the CIA to resume assassination and destabilization attempts under the name Operation Mongoose.

THE TAKEOVER

To help you understand the importance of shell and front companies, let me give you an utterly fascinating real-life example of how large amounts of paper money were laundered by the company Investors Overseas Services (IOS). (Recall that IOS was the CIA-affiliated company owned by Hugh Hefner’s pal, Jewish Bernie Cornfeld, who had the bank account at the CIA’s front bank in the Bahamas.)

The first method involved IOS using [human] “mules” to carry the funds to safe houses, which were little apartments that were used as secret banks. At these makeshift banks, currency of all denominations was exchanged. When the funds left the safe house, they would go out as US dollars, Deutsche marks, or francs. In Brazil, IOS had safe houses in every major city.

Next, the exchanged funds would be turned over to a trusted airline pilot who would then take them with him to Rio de Janeiro. Once in Rio, the pilot would visit the staff-only restroom. Here he would load the toilet tanks with the currency (apparently what we’ve seen in movies actually happened in real life). A second employee of the airline would then come along and retrieve the cash. It was his duty to carry it to the next safe house, at which it would be handed to a second pilot. This second pilot would take it with him on his flight to Geneva, Switzerland, which was where it needed to be because the Swiss offered numbered bank accounts that completely concealed the identity of the account holder.

IOS also established a bunch of tiny banks right along the Italian-Swiss border. These banks had no other purpose than to aid in the laundering process. 100% of the bank’s income came from taking a cut of the funds that they were processing for IOS.

There was also the case of “philanthropic contributions.” In this instance, IOS would provide its donors with phony donation receipts for assorted bogus Israeli charities. Since there was no actual charity, the money instead all went to Israel, but it only stayed there long enough to be wired (cabled) to Geneva.

There were many more methods, all equally fascinating. What is more intriguing is that the man behind all of these methods was none other than the CIA’s partner in Mary Carter, Tibor Rosenbaum, the bank owner, Lansky ally, and Israeli arms dealer. Rosenbaum, through IOS, served as a leading provider of covert funding for Mossad.

In addition to being a bank owner, Rosenbaum was a delegate to the World Zionist Congress. In fact, he helped create the nation of Israel, which was said to be a necessity because at the time there were said to be many terror attacks against Jews in Palestine, and the only way to stop the violence was to give them a place of their own. So, together, Rosenbaum and Rothschild financed the Zionist movement. Now listen to this next part because it is very important. To quote from the book Spooks: The Haunting of America: The Private Use of Secret Agents by Jim Hougan,

“[The] IOS existed to bleed the Third World and, to a lesser extent, the European Economic Community of their financial resources, transferring the money from the poorer nations to the suites of venture capitalists in New York and Tel Aviv. In a sense, it was an institutional force for perpetual underdevelopment… At its peak, IOS probably employed more secret agents than any other private firm in the world…”

Ok, so, the IOS had a single mission: fund Israel and do so at the expense of other nations (both literally and figuratively speaking). Now get this: Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s son, James “Jimmy” Roosevelt, was vice president and director of IOS. In fact, he left his role as a US delegate to the United Nations UNESCO to take the position! Let me repeat that for you: this entity, Investors Overseas Services, which was a part of both the CIA and the American mafia, was designed to bleed nations dry for the Zionists in Israel. Our own president’s kid was one of the top leaders of it! You can’t make this shit up.

THE NAME CHANGE

After the Cuba scandal, Mary Carter had to disappear, so it was time to give the front company a new identity. When the Mary Carter Paint Company died, like a phoenix, it arose as a new entity, Resorts International. Located in the Bahamas, Resorts International immediately entered into the casino business and installed Lansky’s men into the top positions within its (front) operations. Meanwhile, Lansky and the mob were working on building up Las Vegas. The world was not prepared for what was about to be unleashed upon it by the controllers of society…

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven was Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.

https://archive.org/details/spookshauntingof0000houg/page/172/mode/2up?q=%22resorts+international%22

https://archive.org/details/spookshauntingof0000houg/page/170/mode/2up?q=%22resorts+international%22

It was at this time that they began kicking the charities into overdrive. Nonprofits sprang up left and right.