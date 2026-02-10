Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Also, people from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( click here .) When you subscribe on my site, I don’t have to give Substack 10% of every dollar. Either way, thank you for supporting me.

THE CIA AND ART

Modern art refers to a broad range of artistic movements and styles produced roughly between the 1860s and the 1970s. This art broke the tradition of paintings and photos of beauty. Major movements within modern art include:

Pop Art (usually ugly stuff.)

Cubism (bizarre stuff.)

Abstract Expressionism (scribbles on paper.)

Fauvism (stuff that looks like an 8th grader painted it.)

Expressionism (throw paint on a canvas and call it art.)

Dadism (weird shit.)

As well as collages.

And Surrealism.

This movement also brought in a lot of nudity.

And meaningless objects, which were then called art.

Much of modern art is also known as “confusion art,” which I briefly touched on in my piece about the elite’s creepy meditation room. The overlords of society love confusion art because they worship a god of confusion. I know it’s very hard to believe, but if you open your eyes and look around, they themselves have told you who they worship, and it sure isn’t the same god as you. Learn more in The Illuminati and the Takeover of America, The Uncomfortable Truth About Christmas, and the Meditation Room.

Anyway, in the 1950s and 1960s, the vast majority of Americans disliked or even despised modern art. They recognized it as confusing and psychologically manipulating, both of which it was intended to be. Because the movement had little-to-no support, the newly formed CIA stepped in.

The Central Intelligence Agency began supporting communists (who history now assures us were “ex-communists”). These “ex-communists” were the artists of the modern art that Americans loathed. You see, the CIA was running a program that few have heard of. It was called “Long Leash.” Here is the explanation now given to the public to explain what their tax dollars were funding:

“The CIA’s Long Leash program was a covert Cold War initiative to promote American cultural influence abroad by secretly funding and supporting avant-garde art, particularly Abstract Expressionism, through indirect channels. The goal was to position the United States as a beacon of intellectual freedom and creativity, countering Soviet propaganda and socialist realism.”

If you believe the goal was to promote America as a beacon of freedom, I have a constellation to sell you; just let me know which one you prefer.

Ignoring the ridiculous explanation of the covert operation, let’s look at what Long Leash was involved in.

Secretly funding the operation was paramount. To accomplish this, the CIA was sure to maintain two to three degrees of separation from artists and exhibitions to avoid detection. This ensured that no direct government links were traceable. This was accomplished by running funds through assorted shell companies, front companies, and front foundations.

One of the key entities created by the CIA itself was the Congress for Cultural Freedom, also known as CCF, which was founded in the 1950s. At its height, the CCF was active in 35 countries and published more than 20 magazines, hosted art exhibitions, and organized conferences with who the media said were “prominent intellectuals.”

Jewish Nelson Rockefeller came on board with the project. After all, his mother had co-founded the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), which he was then president of. Rockefeller was also one of the biggest backers of Abstract Expressionism, which he called “free enterprise painting,” which is the same art as confusion art. He is also an elite from the creepy meditation room.

Rocky’s mom’s museum entered into a contract with the CIA’s front company (CCF) to be its primary outlet for the most important art shows - the shows that would give the fake company credibility in the art world, which they themselves were artificially creating. The CIA would send our tax money through the CCF and private donors, which would then be sent to ‘Fellers Museum. MoMA then created the International Program, which curated and toured major exhibitions like The New American Painting (1958–59), featuring famous modern artists such as Jackson Pollock,

Willem de Kooning,

and Mark Rothko (he’s the guy who started producing all of these stupid squares that we are told to stare at until we find “the deeper meaning”.)

But the Rockefellers’ relationship to the CIA wasn’t just to funnel money and throw assorted art events. It was much deeper than that. William Paley, the president of CBS Broadcasting and a founding father of the CIA, sat on the members’ board of mommy’s museum’s International Program. John Hay Whitney was the chairman of the International Program. Mr. Whitney had served in the Office of Strategic Services, which was CIA version 1.0. Tom Braden, first chief of the CIA’s International Organizations Division, was executive secretary of the museum. As you can see, the Rockefellers’ museum was a CIA nest.

While the CCF and MoMA were in cahoots, magazines were weaponized to manipulate thought. Only critics favorable to modern art were published, thus giving the illusion that everyone (besides you) loves confusion art. This process of making the public feel like outsiders is a favored technique of forcing change. When people feel like they are the last man left on the outside, they often decide to join the herd.

But it wasn’t just art and magazines used as thought manipulation tools. CIA agents were placed in the film industry, in publishing houses, and even enlisted as travel writers for the celebrated Fodor guides. All of these agents were sure to rave about the new American art movement: Abstract Expressionism (aka scribbles on paper).

Throughout the CCF’s operation, it would recruit millionaires to pose as donors. The CIA would then covertly donate tax money to the charities set up in the millionaires names, which they would then generously donate back to the CIA’s CCF. It was a big circle jerk (if you don’t know what that means, don’t Google it).

My point here is the CIA, from the time it was formed and even before that (back when it was called the OSS), has been deeply embedded into the art world. So embedded that they controlled it. Yes, the Central Intelligence Agency controlled and likely still controls the art world because no government entity ever chooses to surrender the power it has obtained. They use this industry to funnel money around the world. This is the same industry that, as discussed previously, aids the criminal underworld. Meanwhile, all of these elitists are calling themselves “art collectors,” but the shit they are collecting is trash nobody would want.

The garbage they are spending tens of thousands of dollars on can be found literally anywhere on the internet for free, and the people giving it out for free know nobody wants it, so they don’t make an effort to sell their junk.

Now think back to the Jeff Koons and Skull-and-Bones-Mnuchin 91 million dollar stainless-steel rabbit transaction. Almost 100 million dollars was spent on a piece of decor made from inexpensive metal. It just doesn’t make sense unless the purpose is laundering-related or a part of criminal activity. Let’s switch gears.

LESLIE WEXNER

Jewish Leslie Herbert Wexner, also known as Wex and Les, is an American billionaire businessman who is best known for his companies, Bath & Body Works, Abercrombie & Fitch, Victoria's Secret, and La Senza, among other retail corporations.

Wex opened his first store, The Limited, in 1963. Only six years later, the company was being sold on the stock market. I suppose you could say he fulfilled the American dream in a very short period of time, exactly like Richard Branson, Jeffrey Epstein, and the Wayfair bros. Isn’t it strange how these people pop up and then suddenly become rich?

Leslie, a major player in the pro-Israel movement, then used his riches to build the next generation of “Jewish leadership” through assorted programs and foundations.

You may have seen one of his leaders on the news. Rabbi Jill Jacobs made headlines as a social justice warrior.

She got herself arrested at the Eric Garner protest. The demonstration involved blocking traffic in New York City “to draw attention to police brutality and racial injustice,” because if there’s one way to bring attention to bad cops, it’s by making it so people can’t make it to work on time. Wex’s Jewish leadership program, along with the Wexner family’s philanthropic foundation and the Wexner Israel Fellowship, was run by Jeffrey Epstein. Jeff's official title was president of the Wexner family financial office, but law enforcement detectives insist he didn’t play a “meaningful role” in the businesses.

The Wexner Israel Fellowship specialized in sending Israeli government officials to Harvard on full scholarships, and due to the tens of millions of dollars donated to the college by the foundation, Epstein became a very powerful player at Harvard. Some report he had a controlling interest in Harvard, which in itself is alarming. Why are people able to buy control over a school? A place where young people go to learn? And let’s not forget, Epstein is a representative of Israel, so we can rephrase the sentence as Israel became a very powerful player at Harvard. Some report it has a controlling interest…

THE MENTOR

Like many entrepreneurs, Mr. Wexner had a mentor, Jewish Alfred Taubman. Taubman was an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist who is credited with popularizing the concept of modern indoor shopping malls. He made a fortune, which Forbes magazine estimated at $3.1 billion. This kept him on the Forbes 400 Richest Americans list for two decades.

Like the others we have discussed, Mr. Taubman loved art and auctions so much that in 1983 he bought himself an auction house, Sotheby’s. Less than 20 years later, he was convicted for a price-fixing scheme involving the top two auction houses in the United States. It turned out that Sotheby’s and its so-called rival Christie’s already controlled 90% of the world’s market for fine furniture, fine art, and exquisite jewelry, but that wasn't enough for them. They colluded to charge sellers identical, non-negotiable fees and take other measures to cut costs and boost revenues. Now ask me how much jail time they served. You already know the answer, zero. They both paid some fines. Anyway, that guy was Les Wexner’s mentor.

THE MURDER

It was March 6th, 1985; a Columbus, Ohio, attorney was spotted in his red BMW, parked in a cemetery, while sharing a carryout breakfast with an associate. A few minutes later, his breakfast companion—described by a witness as a man dressed in black with a broad-brimmed hat—chased Shapiro from the car while firing shots from a handgun. Shapiro made it to the door of a nearby condo, where he pounded several times before he was shot twice in the head at close range. The assailant fled the scene in Shapiro’s vehicle. The vehicle would not be discovered until the following day in a mall parking lot. Who was the murderer? And more importantly, why did he kill this lawyer?

As police began investigating, they quickly realized this case was not the typical murder. It turned out that Shapiro was under investigation for tax fraud and failing to file income tax for seven years, but this wasn’t just a case of someone not wanting to fork over their hard-earned money to Uncle Sam. This case was much deeper. Police discovered that the day after the assassination, Shapiro was supposed to appear before a grand jury to testify about an illegal tax scheme that he was involved in. As part of his testimony, he was to implicate someone… someone very powerful…

Police discovered that the tax fraud investigation began many years earlier. In 1981, Shapiro sued the IRS for investigating his taxes. More specifically, nine IRS agents were sued for damages totaling over 1 million. The lawsuit claimed the IRS agents, at night, went to numerous homes and asked people questions and showed them copies of his tax returns.

After he filed a suit, the government admitted he was under investigation. The investigation centered around Shapiro creating tax shelters (fake companies that would be used to declare a financial loss to avoid paying taxes). There sure are a lot of these shell companies, aren’t there?

So, Shapiro, for an unknown length of time, had been popping off shell companies to help someone of importance hide or move money. The IRS secretly began investigating, Shapiro found out, he filed suit against the government, and as part of this case or the IRS’s case, he agreed to testify against someone of magnitude. The day before his testimony, he was lured to a cemetery where an assassin was waiting.

To quote Yahoo News, “One of the main suspects in Shapiro’s murder was an accountant named Berry Kessler, who had worked with Shapiro and was under scrutiny for helping him set up bogus tax shelters. Two of Kessler’s employees told The Dispatch that the day after Shapiro was murdered, they saw Kessler counting a large pile of money before a man matching the killer’s description visited Kessler’s office.” It was then assumed the man Shapiro was to testify against was Kessler; therefore, it must have been Kessler who ordered the hit. But, although Kessler was a suspect, police could find no hard evidence to link him to the crime. Many years later, Kessler would murder two people (his fiancée and a business partner), so law enforcement again assumed he must have also murdered Shapiro. But there’s another layer to this story… Shapiro was Les Wexner’s attorney.

THE MOB

Six years after the lawyer was killed, in 1991, the Columbus, Ohio, Police Department’s Organized Crime Bureau asked a civilian analyst to write a memo on the investigation into Shapiro’s murder. The secret report was so explosive that a police chief reportedly ordered it to be destroyed. But a local investigative journalist, Bob Fitrakis, got ahold of the findings when they were accidentally released through a public records request. Here’s what he discovered…

The report linked Leslie Wexner to business dealings with a range of figures involved in organized crime. More specifically, it stated Wexner had financial and operational ties to organized crime networks, particularly the Genovese/LaRocca mob families, although his activities extended beyond those two entities. Some of these business dealings also involved Jeffrey Epstein. The report also noted that Shapiro, as Wexner’s lawyer, would have had access to all the inner workings of these deals, and the clock was ticking away to the time he would take the stand and testify. There was strong speculation that Wexner (and Epstein) would have the motive to silence him. (Note: The police, while they still have not solved the crime, insist Wexner had no part in it.)

VICTORIA HAS A LOT OF SECRETS

Maria Farmer, who had lived with both Epstein and Wexner, stated there were pinhole cameras everywhere. This is included in the bathrooms. In fact, all recordings taken at all Epstein properties were turned over to Wexner. Further, according to Farmer, Wexner, as owner of Victoria’s Secret, installed pinhole cameras into the Victoria’s Secret dressing rooms of the flagship store in New York. Additional cameras were in the Victoria’s Secret stalls themselves. Interestingly, across the street from the flagship store was Epstein’s office, which was located on the upper floor.

Or it could have been the building that is above this building.

Either way, it was right there, and the camera’s live feed was available to Epstein 24/7.

It’s wild how much this story sounds identical to my CIA-Playboy investigation.

Both Wexner and Epstein had safes, but they’re not the kinds of safes you and I have. These are entire rooms that are one massive safe. In Epstein’s safe were countless photographs of children. Exactly like the recordings, whistleblowers said he kept the photos for Wex: all information gathered, without exception, was to be given to Leslie Wexner.

The homes belonging to both men were said to have been surrounded by sharpshooters and guarded by Doberman dogs, which had been trained to kill. Does this sound like the home of a rich person who fears being robbed, or does this sound like the home of a top-tier member of an organized criminal enterprise? One must wonder whom these men feared. Could it be the Mexican drug cartels? Were Wexner and Epstein cutting into their business? And let's remember, Wexner, along with Epstein, was part of the exclusive “Study Group,” aka Mega Group, which consisted of the most powerful and influential Jews in America who were working on behalf of Israel.

SOUTHERN AIR

Southern Air Transport was an airline that was covertly owned by the CIA. Like DynCorp, it too ran weapons for the Iran-Contra affair, but weapons weren’t the only things the front airline was flying from place to place. In 1996, a customs agent discovered kilos of cocaine on a Southern Air plane. The public would later learn the CIA was involved in a massive drug smuggling operation.

Les Wexner used the CIA’s Southern Air planes as his own planes. He frequently took trips on them and even used them to move his retail store inventory (manufactured in Hong Kong) to the US. Aren’t you thrilled to see what your tax dollars are going toward? Not long after Shapiro’s assassination, Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein were involved in relocating Southern Air Transport from Florida to Wexner’s home state, Ohio. Wexner even received federal aid for the relocation of the airline. It is said that Epstein was the mastermind behind the move. The reason for the move was “generous Ohio tax credits.” Yes, Les Wexner had so much control within the CIA that he not only had free rein of the covertly tax-funded planes, but he was also given tax credits to move the government’s front airline across our nation; meanwhile, he was essentially a part of the mafia and one of the most powerful Jews in America working on behalf of Israel. This is all incredibly interesting because in July 2019, an FBI email stated Wexner was one of Epstein’s “10 co-conspirators,” and whistleblower Maria Farmer stated Wexner is “the head of the snake.” This means the Jewish Mossad Affiliate and CIA asset were at the top of the Epstein trafficking ring, pouring funds into the whole thing. Further, back in the mid-2000s, when Ms. Farmer attempted to blow the whistle on Wex and Eps operation, the FBI investigated the claims of child prostitution then put into their report, “Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon. Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida.” The case agent went on to state there will be no asset forfeiture.

Why? Because Epstein, like Wex, was part of the CIA and an FBI informant of some kind. And remember, Epstein was also connected to the US military contractor who was involved in human trafficking, DynCorp (discussed previously.)

DynCorp was heavily staffed by the CCIA, and one of their duties was to stop human trafficking. (Now scrubbed https://dyn-intl.com/about-di/human-trafficking.)

Is it of interest that Ohio ranks fifth nationally in terms of human trafficking cases ranked by state (2022) and Ohio’s capital, Columbus, is one of the worst cities in the US for human trafficking? Columbus is where Wexner resides.

WEX AND ART

It began in the 1970s with Wexner (or the CIA) launching The Leslie and Abigail Wexner Art Collection, which is said to collect and store high-end, expensive pieces. It would appear to me that the purpose of this collection was to store the CIA's art, which they had gathered during Long Leash, because the timing and art fit perfectly with the covert operation, but I could be wrong.

In 1989, the Wexner Center for the Arts at The Ohio State University in Columbus was established. This nonprofit is funded by private grants and tax dollars. The center is then used to pump money into a vast array of mostly weird artists.

One artist, Norah Zuniga Shaw, who is also an OSU Dance professor, is involved in something called the “Climate Gathering,” which is said to be “a series of experiments in digital performance that respond directly to planetary conditions of crisis and uncertainty.” The photo below is seemingly of Shaw’s Gathering.

Now that we have affirmatively linked the CIA and Israel to Wexner, who is said to have been “the head of the snake,” let’s take another look at Wayfair…

COMING NEXT: A Second Look at Wayfair

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_trafficking_in_Ohio

https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdoh/pr/co-leader-large-scale-narcotics-human-trafficking-rings-sentenced-30-years-prison

https://www.yahoo.com/news/murdered-lawyer-victoria-secret-billionaire-034921344.html

https://www.jta.org/2014/12/09/ny/victorias-other-secret-she-pays-for-rabbinical-school.

https://www.wexnerfoundation.org/

Https://www.wosu.org/news/2026-01-13/judge-clears-way-for-les-wexner-to-be-subpoenaed-in-strauss-abuse-case

https://www.artnews.com/art-news/news/unsealed-jeffrey-epstein-documents-brings-new-allegations-against-collector-leslie-wexner-1234692751/

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/modern-art-was-cia-weapon-1578808.html