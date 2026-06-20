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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
2hEdited

Some things can last longer if you try.

1. For blade shavers, shake off the water after each use and rotate a blow dryer at the blades for 20-30 sec. Shavers can last a long time this way.

2. Cut open products in tubes when they become hard to squeeze out, use the residue in the tube.

3. Add water to shampoo or soap bottles when near finished and shake to mix the residue in the water, and use.

4. Dilute dish washing detergent at least 50-50 with water.

5. Stop using laundry detergent, only use water, or a small amount of liquid face soap.

6. For drinks that come in cartons, when they seem empty, squeeze the sides and cut and inch wide slit, then pour the remains out the slit into a glass.

7. Keep cheese and other perishables in ziplocks closed tightly with rubber bands. Adding some desiccants helps.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
6m

Planned obsolescence for humans: mRNA clot-shots.

Don't talk about profits !!! 🤮🤮🤮

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