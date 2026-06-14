Everything boils down to where you choose to start your research. If you begin your research right before the war, you end up with a tale of a diabolical villain and horrifically persecuted people. If you rewind the clock a few decades further, you end up at the “alternative history” version of events in which the villain was actually a wonderful man who was trying to save his nation. But if you rewind the clock even further, we discover a whole new story emerges—a story that has yet to be told because nobody has bothered rewinding the clock to the beginning…

Unfortunately, most of this series will have to be paywalled. As a writer who has spent over two years working on this, it means few people will read my work. That is never a good outcome; however, the alternative (being banned or otherwise punished) is worse. That said, I don’t want to publish many paid sub posts in a row, so what I will do is post a piece or two from this series, then write other, free content, then post another piece or two. It will be a big win for paid subs because you will get more exclusive content each month, and it will keep the people who want my labor for free happy too; a win for everyone, and most importantly, a win for truth and an opportunity for people to see a side of WWII they never considered. Now let me begin laying the foundation for what is sure to enrage many truthers who believe they know the real story because they have watched incredibly well-made multi-part documentaries on Bitchute and read lots of WWII alternative history articles… NOTE: If you are from Australia and don’t want to submit to biometrics, you can instead subscribe on my website. You will get the same content sent to your email. The only difference is that I don’t have to give SS a huge portion of my earnings (click here to subscribe on my site) or subscribe on Substack below: