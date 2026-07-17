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Mel Remple's avatar
Mel Remple
35m

“…with everything being digital, history can be controlled so easily.”

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

I have only partially read the article, but remember some time ago reading a bit of Belgian history - on how the 1302 Guldensporenslag, was praised into heaven, and was in fact a disaster, and how another battle turned the chances of then-Burgundy for the better, but is totally removed from history. I already knew Churchill was not the hero he is protrayed to be, and read quite a bit about American presidents, to think one is okay, then he drops off his pedestal... WAS there an American president worth a pedestal? Now I am going to read the rest. History as we are thought is 99% lies and one half truth.

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