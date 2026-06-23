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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

Of course it is old fashioned to teach children to save a bit every month. When I was little 60 years ago, we learned how to save a few cents every month, and once the habit settled, I got half a dollar a week, of which now and then I would take some to buy a record. But most went in my savings account. We never went out to eat. When I was 18 I had been to the cinema maybe 10 times. We had been on 2 trips to France. People have no clue anymore how to be careful with their money. I know plenty who go out to eat 3 times a day, 7 times a week, with 2 and 3 children. No surprise there, that there is nothing left but a hole at the end of the month.

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MD's avatar
MD
4hEdited

Forced to rent ebooks lol. As someone who went to college. You pay $100 for a book and sell it back for $10. That con was long Around before ebooks and ask yourself what worthless degree your paying for? When your son can get a trade without books and make the same if not more money. Grow your own food. Stop buying shit that you don’t need. Time and money manage. Yes they manipulate you but whose weaker those who get manipulated or those who are smart enough to see the bs without reading an article and realize they don’t need all this shit?it’s not the manufacturers fault per say it’s the weak minded individual. Now I do resent the fact that you need a damn computer and they force you to buy a new one every decade. ESP if you own a business. There really is no work around of that. And it’s bs they are trying to force smart phone if you need to fly now. What people don’t realize is if you say you don’t have a smart phone and go to the counter they have to check you in manually. This is just one more way for them

To eliminate jobs and make more money. But people en masse need to start rejecting this shit.

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