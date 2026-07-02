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Synickel's avatar
Synickel
7h

This is maddening and startling. I have always been under the impression that any of these companies that are producing ingestible products had a lab department that was constantly checking the product for purity. That was 40+ years ago. I wonder if it's any different now?

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Carol Hoon's avatar
Carol Hoon
7h

Great. I wonder how much organic food isn't really organic.

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