Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

WORLDWIDE TERROR GROUPS

At this point in time, Gladio / P2 was going strong and rapidly growing. When Operation Mongoose came to an end, there were another 1,500 militant soldiers who could be reallocated wherever they were needed. The bulk of these men went to new branches within the terror organization [which included Brigade 2506 Cuban Veterans Association, Cuban Nationalist Movement (CNM), the Revolutionary Recovery Insurrection Movement (MIRR), the Cuban National Liberation Front (FNLC), Alpha 66, the Cuban Collaborators of the WACL, and Omega 7, to name a few.] As one of their CIA trainers noted, the new men’s services were actively sought out by people in the drug trade because of their smuggling expertise. Some of these individuals had made over 300 missions just to Cuba, so when Mongoose ended, these guys were exactly what the intelligence agency and drug industry were seeking.

While some of the terror groups jumped right into drug trafficking, some stayed to cause chaos in Cuba. The groups CNM and Omega 7 went abroad to raise hell on behalf of the CIA. Their actions included bombings and assassinations in Europe, Argentina, Chile, and America on a massive scale. Not only was this done with the CIA’s approval, but it was done using the CIA’s earnings from their global drug trade partnership with the mafia.

With the new terror network moving as smoothly as the mafia syndicate, Italy began being regularly rocked by devastating, well-orchestrated terrorist attacks. The media was quick to blame extremist groups such as the communist Red Brigade. The public, who had been brainwashed into Communist paranoia, was afraid and none the wiser, so they bought the story. But when an Italian judge (Felice Casson) became suspicious, he began investigating, and, to his complete and total shock, he discovered the Red Brigade was not responsible for these horrific attacks; it was actually a Catholic group called Ordine Nuovo. This group had started off their terror campaign by placing a bomb in Piazza Fontana in Milan.

When it exploded, it claimed the lives of 16 innocent people and wounded 88 more. At the same time, another bomb detonated in a bank in Rome, and a third device, thankfully unexploded, was discovered in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The unexploded bomb was quickly destroyed by police, not to protect the public but so that it could not be traced back to P2. To make sure P2’s tracks were fully covered, police went on to frame a left-wing activist by planting a bomb in his home. Simultaneously, the police made public arrests of communists, leading the public to believe the culprits were now in custody.

Through further investigation, the suspicious judge would discover that Ordine Nuovo was interlinked with Italian military intelligence and ultimately NATO’s psychological warfare operation known as Stay-Behind armies. Yes, this mass-murdering organization that was committing such evil, senseless crimes was sponsored by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. They had been ordered to attack NATO member nations as well as neutral countries. And, if you are wondering what “Ordine Nuovo” means in English, the translation is “New Order”… as in a New World Order. It would later come to light that Ordine Nuovo, acting in conjunction with NATO, was the paramilitary arm of the Italian Masonic Lodge, Propaganda Due, aka P2.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, false flag terror operations were being carried out, often against the minorities. In one campaign, the secret soldiers dressed as Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters then attacked villages, committing rapes and random executions, thus turning the public majority against the minority PKK.

In Greece, a secret army called the Hellenic Raiding Force overthrew the government. Within only five hours time, eleven articles of the Greek constitution were suspended, and the totalitarian regime seized power, which it maintained through a brutal reign of torture and imprisonment.

In Spain, at this time, the government itself was a part of the terror network—and this is not a “conspiracy theory”; this information is coming directly from a later prime minister of the nation. But those aren’t the only players in the worldwide government’s evil games.

THE CIA’S NAZIS

In Germany, the NATO-P2-Gladio network included former members of the Nazi SS. You see, after WWII, the Vatican and the Red Cross (which is Jewish Rothschild) helped over nine thousand members of the Nazi party relocate to South America to avoid prosecution and to aid in the trafficking trade. Another 1,500 Nazis were brought to the United States as part of Operation Paperclip.

In Chile, Paul Schäfer, another “escaped” Nazi, founded the Colonia Dignidad, a supposed religious group that was an illicit association dedicated to committing sex, tax, and economic crimes while all along having a paramilitary purpose. It became notorious for internment, torture, and murder. The group obtained a massive cache of weapons, including machine guns, automatic rifles, rocket launchers, and large quantities of ammunition. This collection was described as the largest arsenal ever found in private hands in Chile. Numerous sources have alleged that Josef Mengele, the infamous Nazi concentration camp doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for his lethal experiments on human subjects, was a member of the colony.

The Colonia Dignidad also had a wealth of intelligence files. It would turn out that, in Chile, the Nazi-religious commune, on behalf of the CIA, used an army chemical plant to produce cocaine. Yes, the flippin’ army itself was helping produce drugs. And, as if this story can’t get any crazier, the founder of the Dignidad was forced to flee the organization because he was a gay pedophile who was molesting and raping little boys in the commune. Call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but it sure seems like there are a lot of these evil gay pedos in positions of power; it's almost like it’s a prerequisite for the job.

Some of the Nazis brought to South America were installed into the CIA’s new branch of the terror network, the Condors. This “hunter-killer operation” was named after the birds of prey.

The alleged purpose of this group, aside from “stopping communism,” was “to find and kill terrorists.” The Condor group “linked together secret units within military intelligence forces of [NATO] member countries. Operatives were drawn from branches of the military, intelligence, police, and right-wing civilian groups.” This special forces entity was focused on causing chaos outside of traditional territories, and they were permitted to act outside the scope of the law. This included “the utilization of abduction, interrogation, and execution.” This group was responsible for mass murders in South America as well as “targeted hits worldwide.” Later discovered documents revealed that as many as 80,000 people were murdered or ‘disappeared’ by Condor activities.

Meanwhile, back in the US, there was a special lawyer ensuring the American mafia could operate without worry…

THE MAFIA LAWYER

Roy Cohn was born in 1927 to an affluent Jewish family in the Bronx, New York City. Roy’s father was a judge in the New York State Supreme Court. His maternal great-uncle was Joshua Lionel Cowen, the founder and long-time owner of the Lionel Corporation, the world-famous manufacturer of toy trains. Cohn’s maternal grandfather, Joseph S. Marcus, founded the Bank of United States in 1913. His entire family tree consists of wealthy, powerful individuals, even later including a strategist for President Clinton.

In 1951, Roy began his career as a lawyer and a government fellow. He was chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy’s Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. (McCarthy himself was known to “grope young girls’ breasts and buttocks” - I just might be right about this prerequisite thing.)

Senator Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn

Roy was also a gay man who gay pedophile FBI director Hoover was quite fond of - so fond that they went clubbing together, and, according to a 1996 exposé, they were intimate with each other. Additionally, both the FBI director and the counsel shared sex with Jewish Lewis Rosenstiel, a bootlegger who later founded Schenley Industries, an American liquor company.

Lewis Solon Rosenstiel

Interestingly, Meyer Lansky was known to address Rosenstiel as “Supreme Commander.“ Nobody knows exactly why, but that’s pretty wild, isn’t it? The top guy in America—the guy who was partnered with the CIA and elites, the guy running the entire underworld (which was actually the overworld)—called this other guy, Lewis Rosenstiel, supreme commander?

Roy was forced to resign from his government position due to a falling out with fellow members on Senator Joseph McCarthy’s subcommittee. The disgraced chief counsel immediately went into private lawyering, specifically for organized crime bosses. This led to many connections, including becoming partners with Joseph Bonanno, the crime boss of the Syndicate’s Bonanno family. The Bonannos specialized in racketeering, gambling, loansharking, extortion, labor union corruption, drug trafficking, truck hijacking, fraud, money laundering, prostitution and pornography, and murder. Because assassinations were one of its duties, this branch of the Syndicate owned many trucking companies as well as funeral homes, which were suspected of being used as a front for disposing of bodies. In fact, it was discovered that the Bonannos had built double-decker coffins to fit more than one body so that both would be buried in one grave. Mr. Roy Cohn was also an ally to Moe Dalitz, the CIA-linked mafia boss. Dalitz was the Jewish American mobster who helped shape Las Vegas and also held an account at the CIA’s secret bank in the Bahamas.

Roy used his office as a meeting place for gangsters so that attorney-client privilege was invoked and nothing said between the men could be used by law enforcement.

The lawyer also served on the infamous Permindex board. Permindex was a trade organization headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, which was also said to be a CIA front company. Researchers have uncovered that Permindex is tied to Israeli intelligence, specifically through an Israeli spy named Georges Mandel.

Georges Mandel was not born with that name. His real name was Louis George Rothschild. During World War I, Mandel was brought into high-level French politics to help control the press and the trade union movement and was also involved in politics during the second war.

Mandel was an affiliate of Tibor Rosenbaum, who was one of the funders of the CIA’s Mary Carter Paint Company and leader of the World Zionist Congress. Rosenbaum is the guy who owned the bank (Banque de Credit International) that was used to launder both Jewish mafia and Mossad money. The bank also played a key role in covert arms sales to Israel. According to Meyer Lansky’s biographer:

“After Israel became a state, almost 90 percent of its purchases of arms abroad were channeled through Tibor Rosenbaum’s bank. The financing of many of Israel’s most daring secret operations was carried out through the funds in Banque de Credit International.”

In fact, Lansky’s mob (with the help of their partners, the CIA) helped Israeli agents conceal their arms purchases.

The Permindex board of directors included several other interesting figures, such as:

And of course, there was Mr. Roy Cohn. In fact, Roy Cohn’s family business, the Lionel [toy trains] Corporation, held shares in the CIA’s Permindex. Permindex will resurface again shortly.

THE BLACKMAIL PARTIES

There are many accusations that Cohn himself was involved with child prostitution for blackmail purposes. In fact, Cohn’s shared lover, Rosenstiel, told author John DeCamp that Cohn’s job was to “run the little boys.” He went on to explain, “Say you had an admiral, a general, a congressman who did not want to go along with the program. Cohn’s job was to set them up, then they would go along…” Rosenstiel added that the child sex blackmail ring was government-sponsored. Of course, to stop communism.

In Roy’s case, there was no crime in trafficking little boys to full-grown men, not only because he was the mafia’s lawyer, but also because he was protected by both Wall Street Democrats and Republicans. You see, both parties were involved in Lansky’s Syndicate. This included CIA director Allen Dulles, which explains why he was so totally hellbent on proving the infamous Protocols of Zion dossier was not written by the Zionist Jews. If you’re not familiar, the Protocols publication discusses how the Zionists will take over society by capturing every aspect of it (schools, media, government, etc.). The Zionists insist it is not their document, and our FBI director wanted to make sure the public knew it was not their document.

Allen and his brother John Foster Dulles were sure to disparage Roy Cohn in the papers, leading the public to believe they disliked the crooked mafia lawyer, but behind the scenes they both protected him and were even said to manage the mouthpiece for the mob.

At a Manhattan hotel, Roy Cohn would host what are now referred to as “blackmail parties,” which the elites of society, including Cardinal Francis Spellman of the Archdiocese of New York, were said to attend. Spellman was one of the most powerful figures in the Catholic Church in North America. This dude was so powerful that he told President Eisenhower whom to pick for the Supreme Court.

It would later come to light that Cardinal Spellman himself was not only “an active homosexual” but was “one of the most notorious, powerful, and sexually voracious homosexuals in the American Catholic Church’s history.” However, when journalist Michelangelo Signorile wanted to publish this information in a book, the publisher, Times Books, forced the writer to reduce the four pages of bombshells about Spellman’s sexuality to a single paragraph. The published book contained these two sentences:

For years rumors abounded about Cardinal Spellman being a homosexual. As a result, many felt—and continue to feel—that Spellman the public moralist may well have been a contradiction of the man of the flesh.

Despite Times Books attempting to run cover for the powerful Cardinal, a different journalist named Lucian K. Truscott IV came forward to state that when he was a junior at West Point, he went to St. Patrick’s Cathedral to interview Spellman for an assignment. Lucian said, “Before I could even ask my first question, Spellman put his hand on my thigh and started moving it toward my crotch.”

The Cardinal was additionally accused of condoning pedophilia in the Catholic Church and ordaining known pedophiles, including Cardinal Theodore, who was known as “Uncle Teddy” McCarrick. (Uncle Teddy targeted altar boys, many around age 11. He was also pals with both Presidents George H.W. Bush and Joe Biden.)

Susan Kaufman, wife of Rosenstiel, testified that young boys were always present at Cohn’s blackmail parties and claimed that Cohn himself, FBI director Hoover, and her then-husband engaged in sexual activity with these minors.

The lawyer’s blackmail parties weren’t the only operations of this nature our FBI director was involved in. Hoover was pals with Sherman Kaminsky, who ran a nationwide sexual blackmail operation. When he was busted, his clients were discovered to include an admiral, numerous Hollywood figures, and businessmen. One such client, a high-up in the US military, chose to commit suicide to avoid legal repercussions.

You know how Erika Kirk’s mafia boss relative was a mentor to Lansky? And how Les Wexner also had a mentor? In a matter of years, the mafia’s top lawyer would be assigned his own student. It would be Roy’s job to take this young man under his wing and teach him the ropes. That young man would be none other than…

… The pimp’s grandson, Donald J. Trump…

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.