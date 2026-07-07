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Professor Anita Baxas,MD's avatar
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
1d

The long planned control grid is closing in as you describe. Try Brighteon by Mike Adams, The Health Ranger. He built the platform and you can post and store videos there for free, no censorship. I drive a 2010 and a 2004 car. No cameras, no incessant warnings and messages, just the occasional check engine light. We need to retrain ourselves to be old school. Print out documents and store them in paper files, call people instead of texting or emailing. We began our mail order business before there was an internet. We remember how we used to work. We still could go back to getting orders by mail (you know USPS) with a check if the net ever goes down or prohibits us from selling what we sell. Get things in tangible ways not virtual. Don't use a cloud to store files. Don't send sensitive info by email. Put it into a letter with a stamp on it. It takes longer but is much more secure. We need to stop giving AI all our information, opinions and thoughts. Stop feeding the beast.

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Bridget Faria's avatar
Bridget Faria
1dEdited

For this reason, I will not be purchasing a newer car. In fact looking for an oldie but solid gasser. I love the Japanese mini truck, Kei trucks. Interestingly there has been a rash of fires at junk yards. I suspect in efforts to make it harder to repair older cars.

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