This really is quite terrifying, and it’s only going to ramp up…

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TRUTH BE TOLD: 6-HOUR MEGA EVENT

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A month ago I sent out several important email blasts to Shadowbanned Library subscribers. I will combine them below and add on new information:

OUR CARS ARE BECOMING BOSSY

I drive a normie car now, but a couple of years ago, back when I believed the logo on my car mattered, I would only drive high-end luxury vehicles. The last one I leased I turned in in 2021. It had this really annoying feature where it would tell me I’m too tired to drive and send off assorted alarms. Additionally, if I tried to type an address into navigation, unless the vehicle was in park, I couldn’t—not even while at a traffic light or a stop sign; the vehicle had to be in park. I told my spouse, “What if a teenage girl was lost in Detroit in the dark and needed to get out of there? She has to pull over and put it in park to access the get me home button? Do you remember when we used to drive with giant road maps? We all survived.”

And we used to do that while messing with the tape deck! How crazy is it that we can’t even push a button without pulling over these days?

When I turned in that lease at the end of that year, I purchased a more normal 2022 vehicle, and it too was filled with annoyances that I had never seen before. It also blocked access to using the computer screen if not in park and would scold me for speeding—and by “speeding” I mean 5 miles over the speed limit; I’m not talking about doing 60 in a 25. It also reminded me every time I turned it on to “always obey all traffic laws.”

After a year, in 2023, I turned that in, took a loss just to get rid of it, and bought an older car from 2020. This one is substantially less bossy, but every time I park, it tells me to check my back seat for passengers, as if I forgot I had two kids and a dog back there. It, too, reminds me to be a law-abiding citizen, which makes me want to vandalize the back side of a Walgreens (I’m kidding!).

Although we can laugh at the absurdities of these things—vehicles that are worse than controlling girlfriends—the bigger picture is quite alarming. Robots have been and are being programmed to control us…

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAN CONTROL WHAT YOU OWN

Rewinding the clock to January 2026, when Shadowbanned Library first opened, we ordered a bunch of awesome custom stainless-steel tumblers. Here are two styles that are still available.

The custom printer would not allow me to upload specific graphics to their automated design program. One of the blocked graphics said something along the lines of “Vitamin D is Rat Poison, Vitamin B is Cyanide. What else do you want to know?” Each time I tried to upload the graphic, I would get an error message. Becoming suspicious, I edited the text to say, “Vitamin D is necessary. Vitamin B is too. What else do you want to know?” and the site worked fine. We have reached the point where we cannot purchase a custom mug because the order of the words on it has been restricted.

I was working on some graphics for my first class on SBL, and I needed to animate this graphic of me confronting a piece of paper, which was a manufacturer’s safety data sheet for a vitamin. Yes, it does show a middle finger, but it’s not like a cartoon giving a middle finger to a piece of paper is any different from what is on television or in mainstream media. Have you ever watched South Park?

But AI blocked me from being able to use it.

Yes, AI blocked me from animating a video of a cartoon flipping off a piece of paper because AI doesn’t like what it shows.

A similar thing happened again in March of 2026, when I was writing Government Pedophiles, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Ronald Reagan & MCA [Pizzagate Part 16]. In this instance, I figured I would use ChatGPT to quickly make a thumbnail image for this piece. I knew I wouldn’t be able to have it add the title to the image because it would tell me it can’t provide the words “government pedophiles,” but I could easily add the words after it created the image. Here’s my conversation with ChatGPT.

So, as you can see, ChatGPT refused to generate a pedophilia awareness graphic, even though it contains absolutely nothing sexual and is for a great cause. Then, thanks to reader suggestions, I decided to give GabAI a try. It couldn’t produce the size I needed, but it still saved me over half an hour. But that is not the end of this issue. Approximately a month later, I needed a banner for a giant community we are building within Shadowbanned Library. The community will be similar to a Reddit mixed with Twitter. One of the categories people can post in will be called “Vitamins, Supplements, Medicine.”

I wanted the banner changed to say “Shining a light on miracle cures” with a flashlight added to the image, but even this was not allowed.

VIMEO

All of us content creators or content sharers know we will be banned from everything; it is just a matter of time, so I went into this knowing bans will happen, but what is important is to try to take whatever measures in advance to prolong or prevent them. Unfortunately, when everything internet-related is ultimately owned by someone else, this isn’t easy.

Regarding my business venture with Medicine Girl (Shadowbanned Library), we are just two people trying to do what we can for a cause that we believe is so imperative that we are voluntarily subjecting ourselves to whatever chaos accompanies it. That said, we needed a video hosting account that allowed us to embed videos. We needed a platform that would allow us to pay to remove all ads because we didn’t want to subject our watchers to supplement promotions and other content of that nature, and we needed a large storage capacity. There aren’t a lot of options to choose from, so we went with Vimeo, which isn’t cheap but has all of the features we needed. And, being that we are paying a fortune for the business account, one would assume this would make us less bannable when compared to someone using a totally free platform like YouTube.

In an effort to prevent problems, ALL videos uploaded to the platform were set to “hide from Vimeo.” As the name implies, this means someone who is on Vimeo.com will never see the video. Even if they type the exact name of the video into the search box, nothing will appear; it’s as if we are not on the platform. By choosing to hide the videos from Vimeo users, it hurts our ability to grow, but it’s worth it in the end because it means there could be no possible way that we could be accused of wrongdoing since there is nothing being shared on their site. If nobody can see it, then we cannot be found guilty of “sharing” misinformation or whatever they would like to say because the video is not public; you can’t be sent to jail for selling stolen watches if you never even took the watches out of your pocket and never even mentioned having watches in your pocket in the first place, right?…

WRONG

We got hit with the ban notice; as expected, “misinformation.” They allow you one appeal, but they don’t tell you what the misinformation is, let alone which video it is in, so there is no way to fight a phantom charge—and they know this, which is why they do it this way. If they genuinely wanted you to have a fair shot, they would, at a minimum, tell you which video contains said content so you can have an opportunity to present counter information or EXPLAIN TO THE VIDEO HOST WHY YOU POSSESS THAT SPECIFIC FOOTAGE (yes, we have reached the point of having to EXPLAIN why we have a VIDEO!)

I filed the appeal stating we use the account for STORAGE, and I EXPLAINED TO THE VIDEO STORAGE SITE that, as JOURNALISTS, we have a variety of content that acts as supplemental evidence to whatever the topic is that we are writing about. STORING A VIDEO on a topic does not mean we agree with the content, nor are we promoting the content; we are STORING it as REPORTERS of ASSORTED TOPICS. (Of course I didn’t use all caps when appealing).

Within a few hours they replied, saying, Nope, you are guilty. Don’t ask any further questions because we won’t reply. It’s our site; we can do whatever we want. And let me quickly note, not a single one of these videos was bad. Nothing dirty, nothing illegal, nothing even raunchy, but perhaps that is exactly the reason why they were not allowed, because a dirty video showing drug use is welcomed in the media in general. You can visit YouTube right now and find everything from perverts filming little girls at the beach and softcore porn to videos of people smoking crack for the camera. You can watch The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, or shows of the like on streaming platforms. You would think these types of videos would not be allowed and our videos showing food additives and the labyrinth of hallways under ancient buildings would be ok, but it is the opposite.

After the Vimeo ban, we were back to the drawing board with trying to figure out a place that content could be kept that met all of the criteria we needed, but that is beside the point. The bigger story is not a couple of people who make taboo content getting banned from a platform—that has become so common that there is no story to tell. The story is in the bigger picture, which is…

IT IS THE BEGINNING OF THE END

You see, these videos were never publicly shown on their site; therefore, there is no possible way anyone could have reported them. This site was used for STORAGE. This means there was only one way anyone at Vimeo could have found these videos showing chemicals killing pollinators and severe reactions to artificial dyes added to cereal, then determined they were “bad,” and this is by deploying AI to go through every video, including PRIVATE, UNLISTED, STORAGE VIDEOS, and playing or transcribing them to listen for keywords! Then, should those keywords be found, the ban is set in motion! I don’t doubt that AI controls the full process, including sending out the email that says the account was banned for misinformation but does not explain what or where the supposedly erroneous info was. Folks, do you realize how huge this is?!

Now you may be thinking, “That’s why I don’t use Vimeo!” and I know a great many of you are thinking this because several subscribers sent us emails saying things like, “That’s what you get for using Vimeo! You should have known better!” This totally misses the point. I’m sure you use Google Photos or Apple’s iCloud; clearly you have a cell phone or a computer, and I bet you have videos on it somewhere. I want you to think about this:

You can record or download a video and save it somewhere—your PC, phone, or a cloud service—and although they have “terms of service” that outline that THEY will not go through your private content without a search warrant or subpoena, THAT DOESN’T SAY A DAMN THING ABOUT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE NOT DOING IT! This is not “a Vimeo thing,” this is an artificial intelligence surveillance state thing!

(Skipping ahead one week)

MY DISCOVERY

Ok, so, I sent out the email blast a week ago talking about the Vimeo ban and got all these replies from incredible people recommending AWS as an excellent alternative to Vimeo for large-volume video hosting and storage without ads. As they pointed out, “Everyone in the truth movement uses it”—and they’re right. Everyone in the movement does use it. But AWS stands for Amazon Web Services, and we all know Amazon is not exactly on board with what we are trying to accomplish, so I decided to really dig through their terms and see what I could find. Lo and behold, I found something that floored me. Let’s check it out together.

So as you can see from the image above, it isn’t “just Vimeo.”

AMAZON IS ALSO USING AI TO “CLASSIFY HARMFUL CONTENT” BY TYPE OF HARM.

And they are collecting this data not only from the account holder but also on FIRST-PARTY AND THIRD PARTIES too. First party is YOU, the reader / watcher / video looker-atter.

This means when YOU look at a “bad” video, such as “misinformation” about chemicals being harmful, YOU are being logged by AWS.

They then IDENTIFY POTENTIAL VIOLATIONS and REPEAT BEHAVIOR. “Potential” means the likelihood something could happen—it doesn’t even mean you did look at the off-limits material; it means you are LIKELY TO, and therefore you must be classified.

They then SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH THIRD PARTIES (which could include entities like the CIA, FBI, NSA, etc.)

This is VERY SERIOUS STUFF! And it is happening with EVERY SITE THAT USES AWS to BACKUP AND/OR DISPLAY THEIR CONTENT!

THE RISE OF AI POLICING

Within the next decade, we will be policed by AI. In addition to policing written content, these bots can:

READ AND INTERPRET IMAGES, INCLUDING IMAGES WITH NO TEXT.

Instantly TRANSCRIBE VIDEOS to hunt for “off-limits words.”

Constantly scan your PERSONAL, PRIVATE messages, storage, clouds, computer, cell phone, ANYTHING and analyze your text, images, and videos.

It then takes that information and CLASSIFIES it all and assigns “tags” such as “harmful content,” then further classifies the type of harm.

Once classified as dangerous, the content will be blocked from being used, or seen, let alone transmitted.

The creator can be demonetized (no way to make money off their online labor), suspended, shadowbanned or banned.

And once the full plan goes into effect, what will follow all of this is a ticket or a court summons, which will be instantly allotted when the “crime” of viewing or disseminating “harmful content” or “misinformation” occurs.

If all of this sounds too far-fetched to you, back in 2020, lawyers began scheming to criminalize content shared on social media. In this instance, the evildoers were people sharing photos and videos of the sky covered in mysterious white lines, which quickly expanded to block the sun. Blocking the sun happens to be precisely what the geoengineering advocates of the world have rallied for since 1992.

But it wasn’t just chemtrail content they wanted to be silenced. It was questioning the moon landing and anything else that does not align with whatever had been chosen to be the truth, the only truth, and the unquestionable truth.

Meanwhile, China has had AI robot judges since 2017.

To quote from the article,

“In December 2019, China has announced that millions of legal cases are now being decided by ‘Internet courts’ that do not require citizens to appear in court. The “smart court” includes non-human judges, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and allows participants to register their cases online and resolve their matters via a digital court hearing…

The judges “appeared” by hologram and are artificial creations — there is no real judge present. The holographic judge looks like a real person but is a synthesized, 3D image of different judges, and sets schedules, asks litigants questions, takes evidence and issues dispositive rulings…

China’s first Internet court was established in the eastern city of Hangzhou in 2017 and in 2019, it was reported that users completed more than 3.1 million legal activities using the court system from March through to October. More than one million citizens were registered with the system, along with approximately 73,000 lawyers.”

(Now fast forward to late June, 2026.)

MY FEAR IS COMING TRUE

I was writing my article, The Shadow Conspiracy to Make Us Pay 3 Times for EVERY Item, and my spelling and grammar program was trying to get me to rewrite an entire sentence. The sentence I wrote said, “There has been a worldwide plot to downgrade the products we are allowed to have,” but according to the grammar program, the correct sentence should read, “There is no evidence of a worldwide plot to downgrade the products we are allowed to have…”

Yep, the grammar program is now monitoring whatever it considers to be conspiracy theories.

THE NEW CELL PHONE

I was forced to get a new cell phone two weeks ago. This is a story of its own, which I will spare you the details of, but I ordered the phone online, and it didn’t arrive for over a week. During that week and a half, I discovered it is incredibly difficult to live without a cell phone these days. Damn near every account I tried to log in to wanted me to pass “two-factor verification”—you know, the annoying thing where it sends the text message to your phone, but because I didn’t have the phone, I couldn’t log in, and there was no option to have the codes sent by email. It was nonstop frustration.

When the new phone arrived, setting it up was like walking into a trap. The amount of Terms it wanted me to agree to for all different apps and AI programs was unbelievable. I don’t want a Samsung account; I don’t want AI to help me; I don’t need “Digital Well-Being” to tell me how many minutes per week I use my phone; I just want to use this new phone that I just paid a fortune for. Do you guys remember when you could just buy a phone and use it?

MARK MY WORDS

The walls are closing in quickly now, my friends. In a matter of time, we will no longer be able to communicate as we are now because as I type this, I will be blocked. AI will tell me I cannot say it. We will not be able to even type “vitamin D is rat poison” because it will not appear on the screen, and if it does, AI will block it from being sent until the “misinformation” is removed. We are quickly approaching the time when a video containing content counter to whatever the narrative is will not be allowed to exist anywhere on the internet. These videos and files will not be allowed in STORAGE or even on our computers. Should we have “bad” media saved on our devices, the device will lock it or otherwise ensure that it cannot be transferred, not even to an SD card. We will not be able to send a text message, share a post in a group, email a friend, or even open and read a file if it contains “taboo” information. Not even journalists, except for the “approved sources,” will be able to transmit any form of information that is contrary to what society has determined to be “fact.” We are going to be cut off from programs and devices if we do not toe the line. It isn’t coming; it is already here. The question is, what day will the switch be flipped and all of this will go into effect?

IF I WERE A BAD GUY, HERE’S HOW I’D DO IT

The question is, what is needed to justify a full-out AI surveillance and policing state? To determine this, we have to look at what we know so far and what has already been rolled out.

We already have cameras everywhere, and even the streetlights are spying. AI is in a “soft launch” phase in which we are just now gaining access to a handful of tools, but these tools are by no means new. They are only new to us. Everything we are allowed to have has been around for so long that the defense sector no longer needs it, or they need to launch it for the next stage of what is to come.

Within a year of the soft launch, we are already seeing the beginning stages of policing. We kind of have an idea of what these programs are capable of by looking at several of the YouTube scandals that have made headlines.

It would seem that the social media juggernaut released its AI program in 2018. What followed was a swift, mass banning of conservative accounts.

Another scandal broke in 2024 when thousands of channels and users were instantly suspended for violating "Spam, deceptive practices, and scams policies" and other ridiculous reasons. The bans included users who had never uploaded content but only used the platform to watch content.

People couldn’t figure out how on earth an account could be banned when it never posted anything, but you and I already know the answer: first-party monitoring and categorizing. These individuals were added to the naughty list by AI for simply looking at content the social media company didn’t want them to see.

A year later, YouTube blamed faulty AI and reinstated some accounts, but people were still screaming that their accounts were not restored. No sooner than some accounts began being reinstated, YouTube rolled out a new age verification policy (August 13, 2025). How it worked was, if the system suspected someone was under 18, they’d be forced to submit personal documents even if they were adults. Nothing explains how the system would come to expect such a thing. As one Reddit user said, “That’s not safety. That’s a massive invasion of privacy disguised as protection.”

Who would have imagined the day that anyone would have to give a free social media company personal, sensitive documents to watch or post videos?

While that was going on, President Trump signed off on nationwide biometrics, then, months later, removed limitations from the program (read more here.) Simultaneously, sites like Substack enacted biometrics for specific nations.

Now here we are, in July 2026, awaiting the full release of digital ID and the AI policing that is to come. So, if I were a bad guy, how would I do it? How would I justify flipping the switch and unleashing the autonomous surveillance state? Well, we know it would require something big—think bigger than 9/11. What makes sense to me is to have it have something to do with the banks. Let’s say hackers in Russia or China infiltrate the banks and drain accounts. Perhaps it’s not all of the banks; maybe it’s just JP Morgan Chase or one of the big ones. Never mind that everything is fake and digital and there isn’t any actual money to steal; the point is that they got in and somehow transferred the funds out or otherwise shut the bank down. This would cause complete and total chaos, fear, and panic (it would also justify war, so it would be a win-win for the agenda because they absolutely love War Money.)

The bank(s) stay down for a couple of days, maybe even a week or two. This causes the fake stock market to tank and, if not rectified promptly, a massive hit to the economy, even if the outage is only a few days long. The bank or banks will then do a media tour, claiming they have no idea how in the world all of their high-tech security systems could have been breached.

Now that there is bank chaos, the only solution is to bring in digital ID, digital currency, and biometrics, which they already have but have not fully rolled out. Had everyone submitted to biometrics, there would have been no way bad guys could have ever gotten past the bank safeguards, they’ll say. The FDIC will then use our tax dollars to refund the people who lost money, and in a Congressional show trial, the bank will be punished for the data breach. However, because the bank is seen as critical to the economy, should any genuine financial harm come to it, a government bailout will follow.

When the dust settles, the AI agenda is officially live. Then, as time goes on, they can claim that all tragedies can be prevented with AI policing. Bada-bing, bada-boom, you can’t even send a text message unless the content is “safe.”

WHAT TO DO

I cannot emphasize this enough: You MUST download and preserve everything virtual now. I fear putting files on thumb drives, external hard drives, and SD cards is only half the battle because these devices will be so smart that instead of scanning a document for viruses before opening it, they will scan it for taboo content and then refuse to open it. The only solution is to print hard copies and store them securely. Medicine Girl and I have been working on a million different things, one of which is offering mailed hard copies, but the controllers have not made this easy on us. Every which way we turn, there is another blockade. All we can do is face whatever the hurdle is and move past it. That said, if you haven’t checked out the free and paid eBooks on our site, be sure to do that. We have over 800 more free books to upload, but the roadblocks have consumed so much time (exactly as planned) that I have not been able to post them. (Click here to check out free books or click here to buy amazing eBooks by your favorite authors.)

We are very blessed to have support that allowed us to invest in our own server, but even this has come with its own series of hurdles and blockades. This whole experience of launching Shadowbanned Library has been both awesome and exhausting at the same time. It has really shown me just how much of a stranglehold there is over society and forced me to think outside the box to find solutions, but again, these things all cost money. If you would like to support our efforts, we are beyond thankful for donations of any amount. You can contribute by making a Ko-Fi donation, Buy Me a Coffee or just buy some stuff off Shadowbanned Library. Be sure to check out the incredible six-hour event we just announced. This live broadcast will take place on September 17th, 2026, and will feature five one-hour presentations by your favorite authors, plus some question-and-answer periods and more. You can learn about the presentation topics and grab yourself a ticket for Truth Be Told: The Mega Event here. It will be epic!

TRUTH BE TOLD: 6-HOUR MEGA EVENT

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