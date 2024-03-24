Jab Kills Athlete: a Mothers Journey Through Vaccine Court, "Proving Injury" & Uncovering More VAERS Fraud
Dr's assured her it was safe and effective. Only 18 days after the last dose, the athlete died in her sleep. Her mother quickly discovered, Vaccine Court does not exist to "help" injured people...
Untold History: In the 1920s, doctors faked a pandemic to make money off vaccines. Little did they know, the vaccines they administered would assassinate 20% of the cities population, in addition to injuring or incapacitating so many more, to the point that local businesses suffered from the financial loss due to a sudden loss of customers and staff. Because of instances like this, it was decided that every time a vaccine is administered, money will be put into a fund for injuries, because they know there will be claims. With that being said, the idea behind it is, when someone becomes vaccine-harmed, all they need to do is file a claim and they will be financially taken care of… allegedly…
I thought this 20-minute video was important to share because it shows what happens after someone is vaccine injured; a rare glimpse into “vaccine court” and how victims are handled: (full length video link in Sources section below)
SOURCES
Full Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TD8kUiy7p8qU/
