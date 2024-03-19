I wanted to share this post with you. I’ll comment at the end:

"For those who cannot imagine what it's like to be vxd and living with that once the evidence is available .......l can answer you, it's a day to day grieving and cellular remorse......many of us were just living our daily lives without any idea of WEF, UN, WHO, and DEW was what was on the grass in the mornings.....Movies showed scenes of satanic practices and we had no idea about blood drinking celebrities

We trusted our drs - (l had mine for over 25yrs) we knew our government lied at election times and we voted the best we could based on the bs presented to us, we went about our lives innocently working, raising kids and babysitting grandkids and many had not one person in our circles to warn us of the dangers - we didn't even know we had to do " research"

......unbelievable as that may seem, it's absolutely true - and that shocks others.....so off we went and had the shots. Now......us "sheeples" as we are all referred to, are dying in our millions, some suddenly, some are destined to slow malingering pain filled deaths....but we are dying, and ironically, we are the evidence, the proof you will all use later. Some - l wish l knew the percentages - argued with others who knew the dangers and words and actions hurt both sides......and that is the greatest weapon of the psy op....it's actually greater than the vx itself. There is a level of toxic hatred and gloating online that condemns the vxd to silence in regards to seeking help....l see it in the forums..... how they are abused by total strangers......so we stay silent and die alone and unforgiven for our naivety and fear. But back to the point in question. IT IS HELL.....living with the knowledge that l took 3 of them, that my wonderful, kind hardworking husband took 4, that our children and grandchildren had them.....it haunts me, it breaks my soul, it has destroyed me......simply because we were naive. My husband and l were already done when a cousin contacted me through messenger after seeing a post about my rapid decline in health and asked me questions.....l then spoke to my sons but it was too late, they had been done already. It's reading endless detox protocols and wondering IF they truly work or IF they too are part of the bs, because how would we ever know as there is no longterm proof

It's endless medical tests that come back "normal" and you just know and feel the changes in your body, it's seeing the videos of the calamari clots and reading about graphene microblades slicing up veins, and spikes adhering like velcro to tissues and organs.......it's the breathlessness and palpitations on slightest exertion that drs can't explain.....it's the " knowing" that it was for nothing though we believed it was for the best of intentions. It's this tattoo on my arm of the vx batch numbers that l use to open conversations and share my adverse reactions with every dr, specialist and pathology, radiologist and ambulance paramedic l meet. It's knowing that any second.......any second.....could be IT.....the last one l breathe before l die. It's grief... deep empty gut wrenching grief for all my family and friends, all those l love and care for. It's loss.....the loss of my future dreams and plans, the loss of my husband and family......it's the pain felt by the name calling and ongoing online abuse. l may be a sheeple to some.....and cop endless abuse online for speaking up with my truth.....but that will not stop me. Not every vxd person acted like an Ahole when approached by someone who cared enough to take that risk. Yet we have ALL been tarred with that one brush......and it's there that humanity devolved even further......and they did not have to do a thing except sit back and watch us fall apart"

yesterday and he pointed out that the jabbed yelled at us, got us fired from our jobs and ruined people financially. He then stated that he agrees with this women, we all lose in this situation. - and I agree with Dr. Brooks, I think this post is a reminder that there are real people on both sides of the PSYOP. And, like this grandma points out, nobody wins in these hate wars.

And let me tell you, if you have never felt the wrath of the Right, it’s just as bad as the “Tolerant Left”. I’m going to break down for you the differences between being attacked by the Right vs the Left, because I have had the pleasure of experiencing both.

The left heavily relies on Bot Farms, also known as Click Farms, or, as I call them, “Paid Activists”. This means you get quickly swarmed and attacked by hired-guns and shills (check out my article, The Chemtrail PSYOP: Convincing You Your Eyes are Lying, which shows you the inner workings of these organizations). The Paid Activists and IRL Lefties hurl insults, rarely attacking the message and instead attacking you and your family. The Left hires literal actors and protestors (check out my post How They Keep Them Quiet and Meet the Covid Crisis Actors: Not Conspiracy Theory; Literal Actors). The employment of these individuals greatly increases their numbers. They are the violent side, who will track you down to physically harm you, but that doesn’t make them worse than being attacked by the Right.

The Right consists of a statistically larger quantity of small business owners and blue collar workers, so the Right goes after your career if they believe you are a PSYOP (a Leftie in disguise), a government agent, or, God forbid, you say something, anything, that doesn’t align with the trusted sources in the Truth Movement. If they are able to find out where you work, they will flood the internet with terrible reviews, swamp the phone lines, bury the business in paperwork, whatever is needed to get you fired. If you own the company they will do everything within their power to destroy it, as quickly as possible. The Right will endlessly report your content in hopes of banning you from whatever platform you are on. And the Right is very strong; the Right far outnumbers the Left, hence the reason the Left relies on Paid Activists.

The Right is heavily influenced by said Trusted Sources, to the point that whatever they say is fact. Trying to show people on the Right that the Trusted Source might be wrong is nearly impossible. The Right refuses to look at evidence, such as in the case of “vitamins and supplements”, just how the Left refuses to look at “vaccines”. As I have shared with you before, when I began questioning Vitamin D on Twitter, the Right came after me hard, even celebrities of the Right and the Right’s Trusted Sources, who brought with them their masses of followers, who proceeded to mercilessly attack me, flood me with hateful DMs, threatening me, reporting me for “misinformation”, calling me “disinformation”… while refusing to simply look at the data I was attempting to show… data which I obtained from the manufacturer of the chemical concoction we call Vitamin D.

The Right isn’t a violent group, but if you had to choose getting punched in the face or losing your business / career, which would you pick?

And there’s one more type of attack, which is the government. They align with neither side because their allegiance is not to the people. The military literally has PSYOP units, who work with the media to mindf*ck us (read Military Black PSYOPS: Documents Expose DISNEY, Booz Allen Hamilton, Raytheon, the Media & More).

And, real journalists are a target when they get too close to the truth. You are not allowed to dig too deep and you are not allowed to cross the invisible line. I had the joy of experiencing this when I was neck-deep in my Uvalde, Robb Elementary investigation. This is the worst type of attack because the enemy is invisible and terrifying things begin happening to you. I greatly feared for the safety of my children. I have every intention of sharing my story with you, in detail, in the future. So be sure to sub if you haven’t already:

Anyway, my point is, we need to remember; vaccinated or not, there are real people suffering on both sides of the issue. I hope the Covid nightmare can act as a wakeup call for both sides. We need people who were harmed by their jobs being ripped away from them, medical help being denied, being banned from public places, being thrown out of college, etc., to come forward and share their suffering. We also need the vaccine injured to share their stories. We need those who have lost loved ones due to the jab to come forward and be supported. I have seen my side say the most horrendous things to parents who lost a child to the shots. I have seen my side reply, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”, “What did you think was going to happen?”, “You got what you deserved! Should have researched!”, “We tried to warn you, idiot!”, and post sheep memes. Folks, this is so rotten, it is evil. The vast majority of us, myself included, took our children to get all of their childhood vaccines, and, I probably speak for more than just myself, it was the biggest mistake of my life. I can never undo it. I have to live with knowing I took my children to get poisoned 20 years ago… then bought them ice cream after because they were so brave and didn’t cry. I did not research. I never considered it. I never asked what was in those vaccines. I never knew there were “side effects”. The only difference between me and the woman who got the tattoo is that I was blessed to wake up around a decade ago, but a decade ago was too late. The poison was already pumped into my children. I can never take it out of them.

We need to love our brothers and sisters, even the ones who said sh*tty things to us. We need them for what is coming. As Rockefellers Population Council pointed out in 1969, the only thing that can stop their plan is if the population stood up to them:

