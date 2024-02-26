In January 2024, I published BOMBSHELL MAUI FIRE UPDATES: January 2024, in which I shared:

The government is completely blocking insurance from paying out.

Foreign police cars and more National Guard have arrived to patrol the perimeter, and keep people out.

All media is still being blocked. Drones are still not allowed.

They want to turn Maui into a DUMP SITE.

As of January 12th, 2024, there were 326 real estate listings, just in Lahaina.

Insurance is claiming, due to recent inflation, the policies do not cover the cost that is needed to rebuild the homes, and it is the homeowners fault for not upping their insured amount

You can check out all of this info in my January 2024 Maui Post. I didn’t think I would be authoring another Maui post only a month later, but here I am, on February 24th, sitting at my computer, overwhelmed by the amount of new, utterly insane information coming out of Maui. Let’s dive in:

Here’s Lahaina as of February 2024. Notice, there are no debris-clearing machinery in the video, no construction trucks, nothing has been done to get the citizens land cleaned up, but, as you will come to learn, clearing has indeed been performed, but not for the people: (31 second video)

Loading video

Let’s get into new updates:

THE LAND IS BEING SOLD!!! Here is clear evidence that these properties are not being rebuilt through insurance coverage. Instead, the now-vacant land is being sold off to developers.

Here’s a listing from today, February 24th, 2024, for land for $1.5 million:

The address of this property is 1714 Waianukole A St Lot A, Lahaina, HI 96761.

If you look at the image above, this land (for sale) is almost ocean-front property. There are no homes in between the land and the water. When I use Google Street View, it brings me here (below). We can see the ocean on the left of the image, just like above, but there are homes. This leads me to believe, where the torched homes are shown (below) is the property for sale above, after being gutted to sell:

Closeups of destroyed building, almost ocean front:

This property went up for sale only 4 months after the fire!:

For people who aren’t understanding what is going on here, I made a graphic:

Btw, would you find it interesting that, it appears, Google replaced all previous versions of Maui Street View with the newest images? This means I have no way to pull up the old images, whereas with other addresses you are able to scroll through a history. Hmmmm… interesting.

Here’s a listing for 364 Anapuni Loop Lot 41, Lahaina, HI 96761, priced over $2 million dollars:

They also got this area cleared up nice to sell. This is so clean that you could eat off it:

Here’s the general area of this land, all cleared from debris and ready to be purchased (Google claims it is the red circle. I think it is the green circle)

Next to it is the neighborhoods that are probably not (yet) for sale (blue circle):

So they are likely still full of debris, as shown in the first video in this post:

This is 814 Honoapiilani Hwy Lot 26A, Lahaina, HI 96761, listed for almost $900,000:

You can see it was part of the fire based on the color of the shrubbery:

Clear signs of fire damage:

Google Maps brings us here. Clearly it was not empty, vacant, barren land before the fire.

Here we see what looks like the outlines of what used to be properties:

This property was listed for sale only three months after the fire:

Here’s one for $950,000. Notice that it too, is very close to the water:

Same land, opposite view. Address 1918B Waianukole Pl Unit B, Lahaina, HI 96761

Google Street View brings up this general vicinity:

If we zoom in, we can see this area was torched:

But it’s nice and clean now! Hooray! See, the good government is indeed doing something… for the land developers…

And the land is selling. Here’s some recently sold listings:

This massive area just sold:

Interestingly, this property was listed For Sale less 1 month after the fire:

And, If you are interested in learning why one random home is left standing amongst the rubble, read my article Were Maui DEWS a PSYOP to Distract Us?

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

And, it appears the elites are continuing to sell their properties. As of February 24th, there are now 357 listings for real estate in Lahaina (an increase from January 2024) . See this one for $30 MILLION dollars? The home next to it is $19 mill. Def elites. So what do they know that we don’t? Why are they selling?

The government is refusing to release documents and the documents they are releasing are redacted. Why are citizens not allowed to see logs? (Who are we kidding? We know exactly why…)

Loading video

Massive amounts of children and their families have vanished, and still not resurfaced. The children still have not returned to school: (2 minute video)

Loading video

As if all of this isn’t bad enough, now a federally funded program plans to release 775,992,000 GMO mosquitoes in Maui EVERY WEEK, FOR THE NEXT 20 YEARS.

“Advocates for a program that will release up to 775,992,000 lab-altered, bacteria-infected mosquitoes in Maui every week for the next 20 years claim it will help prevent the spread of avian malaria, protect humans and reverse the population decline of native bird species”.

Perhaps you are wondering, “Why such an odd number? Why is it 775,992,000 instead of 800 million?”, well, 7+7+5+9+9+2+0+0+0 = 39. Three 9’s is 999. Turn that upside down and what do you have?

This is exactly like NASA’s 1980’s “Chemtrails” program contract for “$145.8 million. Why is it $145.8 instead of $146 million? Well, it is because:

$145.8 =

1+4+5+8 = 18

18 is 6 + 6 + 6

… so 145.8 is 666

Regarding the Maui GMO mosquito release, “plans for the project include releasing Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus (yellow fever) mosquitoes” - if you read my articles The Secret Military Mosquito Factory and Rockefeller Science FRAUD: Proving Mosquitoes Carry a Virus - Insane Clinical Studies -Series PART 3, you already know, it has never been proven that mosquitoes carry “Yellow Fever”, this is why the military had to infect the mosquitoes before releasing them. For some reason, the US Military and Rockefeller only work with Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus subspecies of mosquitoes. I don’t know the exact reason why, but they do not use other breeds / subspecies.

Appreciate My Work? Buy Me a Coffee!

The blockades are still up in Lahaina. Police are still patrolling the area and arresting people trying to take photos or fly drones. Read more on this in my January 2024 Maui post.

Loading video

Then there’s this, which is just creepy AF. This dude asked Grok AI what happened to the missing children of Maui… Grok replied that they could have been taken by traffickers:

This isn’t new news, but I was not aware of it. Apparently, Hawaii government changed a law so they could bring in the new police chief, who was also the police chief during the Las Vegas Massacre:

Loading video

And lastly, the housing insanity continues: As of February 2024, residents STILL cannot find housing. All by design, of course. This video seems appropriate to insert here:

Loading video

BEFORE YOU FINISH THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE TAKE MY SURVEY BELOW! TELL ME WHAT TYPE OF CONTENT YOU LIKE! (I aim to please!). But first:

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Researching! Ko-Fi Donation

Please take this survey for me!

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

Loading video

Full video, 18 mins:

Loading video

https://www.kitv.com/news/lahaina/maui-tenants-call-for-eviction-moratorium-extension-expansion/article_3d754518-d278-11ee-b6b0-9bf009af3c38.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_KITV4