I usually don’t publish anything on Saturdays, but this was way too important. If the news reported on real topics, this would be headline news:

The government is completely blocking insurance from paying out. This shocking video was posted January 10th, 2024: (2 minutes)

This video was shared January 11th: (46 seconds)

On top of that, the insurance companies are now saying the homes were not insured for enough to get rebuilt because of the recent inflation. People are struggling to survive and are debating leaving. Other citizens are begging them to stay strong. (28 second video)

Additionally, survivors whose homes didn’t burn to the ground, are having their property seized under “eminent domain” laws. Peggy Hall from The Healthy American wrote a great article explaining Eminent Domain. With that being said, there are some accounts on social media claiming they have received insurance payouts and everything is fine. I find it exceptionally hard to believe and I expect they are PSYOP accounts.

But it’s much worse than all of this. Foreign police cars and more National Guard have arrived to patrol the perimeter, and keep people out. You are not even allowed to stop on the side of the road. What the actual f*ck is going on here? (video below #3) All media is still being blocked. Drones are still not allowed. NO OVERSIGHT IS ALLOWED. What in Gods name are they trying to block people from seeing?

MUST-SEE VIDEO (2:20)

According to Wikipedia, United States police do not use Nissan SUVs, which would lead me to agree with the video publisher, this must be a foreign police vehicle:

Regarding blocking everything from view: Does this have to do with the brand new, never-before-seen garbage trucks that showed up immediately after the fire, and were being driven by “Russian ethnicity men”? Citizens have been reporting that these trucks are hauling out evidence (stuff that didn’t burn) by the truckload. I wrote about this and shared videos in my post “Were Maui Dews a PSYOP?”. Or, are they hauling out everything salvageable, to ensure the people have absolutely nothing? (56 seconds)

Citizen Journalist confirms everything previously stated by others: (1 minute)

It’s even worse than that. They want to turn Maui into a DUMP SITE. According to a citizen, the site location will be only 2,000 feet UPHILL from the ocean. Common sense tells us that when it rains the toxic garbage will go into the ocean. Because this land will become a landfill, it will no longer be available for citizens to use, ever.

And, if you read my post, “MEGA LAND GRAB! The EPA Just Seized Control of ALL WATER in March 2023”, you already know that the EPA now maintains ownership over all water in the USA, making it THE BIGGEST LAND GRAB IN US HISTORY. Due to the new laws, once that Maui landfill leaks toxic chemicals into the ocean, the EPA will sweep in and take it, under the guise of “protection”. It’s all part of the plan to push us into Rockefellers 10 MegaRegions, and ultimately into 15 Minute Cities.

One final thing that I find peculiar: As of January 12th, 2024, there are 326 homes for sale in Lahaina. Based on the sell prices, many of these appear to be celebrity / elite homes. Why are they suddenly selling? If anyone has any other insight into what is actually going on, please share in the Comments section or send me an email (Agent131711@Proton.me)

SOURCES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tkWI90iKM4XY/