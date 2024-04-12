To understand how we got here, we have to go all the way back to the beginning…

In the late 1700s, they needed to prove the Theory of Evolution to the religious population (which was the vast majority of the population), and the Religious population wasn't buying it. Then, magically, dinosaur bones appeared. And, by the grace of God happenstance, a member of The Royal Society was able to take a look at a few random bones and determine they came from extinct species. This proved evolution, therefore disproving the Bible. (1 minute 28-second video)

After the extinct species bones revelation, history moved faster than Rosie O’Donnell at an all you can eat buffet. Within a handful of decades, Charles Darwin came up with the official Theory of Evolution, while simultaneously two men, Marsh and Cope, discovered all of the dinosaurs of that era. Oh, and there was also a spy, who committed espionage on behalf of the oil industry, who discovered the first T-Rex and Ankylosaurs! INCREDIBLE HAPPENSTANCE! And, while all of this was taking place, the Smithsonian was founded and assisted in dinosaur discoveries as well as the promotion of dinosaur theory. Much more on those f*ckers coming up in a moment.

In Part 2 of this series, we looked at the discoveries of almost two dozen of the most popular dinosaurs, and we learned they are utter nonsense happenstance. In one case, a dinosaur was discovered off a single tooth. The Pterodactyl became a species based on a copper engraving… yes, art… but the art was based on the bones… TRUST THE SCIENCE!

We also learned that fossils aren’t even bones, they’re rocks, meaning the paleontologists aren’t finding bones, they are finding rocks, which they claim are 66 to 375+ million year old bones… that became rocks. However, you and I will never get to see a bone turn into stone because, they claim, the process, conveniently, takes 10,000 years.

So, while you and I discover this, an impression in a stone:

They discover this:

Then, in the late 1800s, Rockefeller wanted in on the scheme, which leads us to:

The 1892 Genova Convention and the Creation of “Fossil Fuels”

I try to snip videos down to 3-minutes or less, but sometimes the content can’t be cut down because the whole thing is important, so, sorry, but here’s a 6-minute video:

The Genova Convention is basically like the United Nations, it’s all the nations getting together and agreeing on sh*t. This means all the nations were like, “Yeah, ok, Fossil Fuels sounds good to us, let's roll with that.”

So, after that happened, Fossil Fuels came to be and needed to be beat into the brain of every soul on earth brought to the public’s attention. Here’s a clip from the 1960’s explaining how a single drop of oil is inside each fossil, and this is where petroleum comes from. (58 second video)

In my head, I picture a farm maid milking a fossil to get that one drop of oil. Her hands are tired and sore, sweat dripping down her brow, but she keeps milking because the local gas station is running low.

And while that is going on, documentaries were being made about museums, to drive traffic to them, to promote all of the aforementioned. Here’s a screenshot I took from one of those documentaries, featuring a Stegosaurus from the Smithsonian in 1966.

… little, tiny head, massive body…

And some have super tiny skulls, and very long legs:

Because yeah, all animals are like that…

As you can see, the entire thing is ridiculous. And if you can’t see this, go back and read parts 1, 2, 3 and 4, because you’ll learn sh*t you never knew (I didn’t know any of it until I fell in this rabbit hole and somehow spent 68 hours of my life writing this series). And if you read those articles and still aren’t sure, read my How Fake is NASA? series… and if you read that and you’re STILL not sure, read CNN, because it was written just for you… no offense...

For those of us with two eyeballs and a fully functioning brain, who are able to look at a tiny pebble and tell it probably wasn’t once fruit from an ancient apple tree, the bigger question is, “Why? Why has this lie been perpetuated on the entire population, for over a century?”.

Well yeah, the information is pushed because it is a pillar to The Theory of Evolution, which disproves the Bible (they hate God because they believe in Scientism), and yes, it creates Fossil Fuel hysteria, thus driving the price of a natural resource, but is there more to it?

When investigating suspected fraud, the most important thing you have to do is FOLLOW THE MONEY…

To follow the money, we first must ask, “Who is the key player in dinosaurs?”. Answer: The Smithsonian. The Smithsonian is the head of the snake dinosaur fossil rock. Click on any dinosaur discovery article and chances are, the Smithsonian is either mentioned in it, sponsored the expedition or is involved in some way.

So let’s take a peek into what exactly the Smithsonian is…

THE SMITHSONIAN

I was under the impression that the Smithsonian is just a museum. Is it just me or do you also think that?

It turns out that the Smithsonian was established back in 1846. The Smithsonian Institution claims it is a group of museums as well as education and research centers… that are owned by the Federal Government, but are not officially part of the three branches of government. Ah, ok, this makes sense because in Part 4 of this series we learned about NASA’s involvement with dinosaurs, and in Part 1, we learned about a historic discovery being made on land that was protected by the United Nations. And, throughout this entire series, the Smithsonian has come up over and over again, related to nearly all of the dinosaur discoveries, in some way. So, now that we know the government is behind it, the pieces of the puzzle begin to fit together.

My research led me to discover that the Smithsonian has tentacles everywhere, like, EVERYWHERE! Let me give you some examples. Here’s some of what is owned by the Smithsonian (GOVERNMENT!) umbrella:

19 museums

21 libraries

9 research centers

the MASON School of Conservation (they’re not even trying to hide it, eh?)

1 zoo

paleontology programs, including: Paleoanthropology and Geology Field School in Tanzania, Harvard Summer Program in Kenya, Natural History of Tanzania, Drimolen Paleoanthropology and Geoarchaeology Field School, Human Origins Migration and Evolution Research Field Experience and more.

a virtual visitor center

architectural landmarks

an internship program

“additional facilities located in Maryland, New York, and Virginia” - whatever the F that means

multiple publications including Smithsonian and Air & Space magazines. - Air and Space? Like NASA? Oh, that’s because the Smithsonian and NASA are heavily intertwined. Def read Part 4, if you haven’t already. It’s an insane rabbit hole in itself.

They also own:

enough lube to rape both the wallets and minds of the American population for 178 years, and counting

And I guarantee I am missing a ton of sh*t that should be on that list.

SMITHSONIAN FUNDING

Want your mind blown? Of course you do, because why else would you be reading some random Substack called Chemtrails.Substack.com authored by a cartoon agent? So check this out: In 2022, the Smithsonian made $1.5 BILLION DOLLARS and they possessed $5.4 BILLION in assets:

But it gets worse…

SMITHSONIAN DONORS

According to the Smithsonian, 62% of their total funding comes from our tax dollars “federal funds”. In fact, all of their organizations on that list of crap (stupid magazines, some PSYOP libraries, a zoo that probably has transgender llamas and four gay, male honey badgers to ensure population control) are all are funded by TAX DOLLARS… and donations. If that doesn’t make you want to punch a hole in the wall, what does?

We can look in the mirror to learn where tax dollars come from, but what about these donations? Who exactly is giving their hard-earned money to a government-ran a mindf*ck zoo and a learning center literally named Mason? Who is writing charitable checks to a bunch of propaganda magazines telling us pebbles are ancient apples while swearing the bulk lube they are buying is just for the astronauts to use on Mars and not to bend us all over a table and pound every last dime out of our retirement funds? Who exactly is donating to this?!

There isn’t enough time in the day for me to look into all of the funding to all of their tentacles (there's so many tentacles that the Smithsonian should change its logo to a Kraken or a Medusa, and I'm sure they discovered bones for both of those too). So, to select one Smithsonian entity to investigate, I acted in a non-racist manner and chose the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Other than being funded through us, laboring away at our 9-5 jobs, milking the fossils for a drop of oil to give to Valvoline, this African Culture museum is raking in donations. And this is some juicy info; look at who is donating $10-$20 million or more:

Here’s donations of $5 million or more, which includes the Rockefellers, Boeing and pals:

Here’s $2 million dollars, or more, donors. Northrop Grumman, the defense contractor? Fox news? Bank of America? The Smithsonian is donating to itself?

By the way, every time I see the name Northrop Grumman, in my head, I read it as “Gumdrop North Man”.

That is just one Smithsonian entity. ONE! So, right out the gate, a major perk of dinosaurs, above and beyond Fossil Fuels and Evolution Theory, is that it is funded by We, The People and bullsh*t organizations like the Gates Foundation, meaning, they have no actual cost in pushing this as history:

Technically, it’s not even history, it’s pre-history! It’s BEFORE history, prehistoric, make-it-up-as-we-go-along, “this maple leaf is 88 million years old!” and Trust-the-Science nonsense.

Other than running a massive PSYOP empire off of our tax dollars, there are additional dinosaur industries which are absolute goldmines. This brings us to the next topic, which I find to be exceptionally amusing:

DINOSAUR AUCTIONS

THE DINOSAUR EGG NEST - SOLD FOR $76,000

The first dinosaur to ever go to auction was a nest of 10 eggs, in 1993. The nest was discovered in China but was auctioned in London. It sold for $76,000 (in 1993 currency value). Not much is known about this auction and I am unable to locate an image of the 1993 eggs, but here’s another nest that sold for $420,000 in 2008. This is a velociraptor nest:

After the success of the 1993 auction, it was realized that this was a new channel for revenue. And this is where it gets literal LOL-hilarious. It’s so funny, I was giggling like a schoolgirl while writing it:

STAN THE DINOSAUR - SOLD FOR $31.8 MILLION

Stan is a Tyrannosaurus rex that was found in the Hell Creek rock formation in South Dakota in 1987. If you read Part 4 of this series, Hell Creek was also where NASAs dinosaur they named Dakota was discovered. In fact, damn near everything is found there (or the Gobi desert).

Here's what Stan looks like when he's fully assembled. Put a bow tie on this handsome boy and he’s ready for prom:

This amazing discovery was made by Stan Sacrison, a paleontologist, working for the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research. Stan found bone fragments in the side of a cliff while he was looking at plants in South Dakota. The only image I am able to locate of the bone fragments, is this blurry-trash-photo:

Yeah, that dude was looking for plants up there because, clearly, there is an abundance of greenery.

Since we can’t be shown a decent pic of the fragments, what we are instead allowed to see, with detail, is this art:

So, because only bone fragments were discovered by Stan, the man, it meant that Stan, the dinosaur, had his skeleton created using the fragments and “restored elements”.

The artists and fabricators banged out a beautiful Stan (the dinosaur) skeleton and everything was going great; nothing but prehistoric butterflies and prehistoric rainbows for this Tyrannosaurus! But here’s the best part…

…The house of Stans came crashing down when it was discovered that the dino’s skeleton contained replicas (casts) of other T-Rex skeletons, including a T-Rex named Sue. This meant, hilariously, the fake parts of Stan (“restored elements”) were copied from the fake parts of other fake replica dinosaurs. And this made the real artists, who designed the fake parts, very angry.

The Black Hills Institute, which was where Stan, the man, was working at the time of the discovery, has since scrubbed the page about Stan, the T-Rex:

But I recalled the deleted page here:

And on that page, we discover that Black Hills Institute was selling and renting even more copies that they had made of Stan, including his “skeleton, skull, teeth and claws”.

… so, they stole art from someone else who made-up the art because they also never had a full skeleton, then Black Hills proceeded to make more copies of the stolen art and make money off it. I hate emojis, but: 😄😆😅😂🤣 But that’s not all…

Fake Stan, made from fake parts, stolen from other artists work, is now part of a NATURAL HISTORY museum in the United Arab Emirates.

…just wait, it gets even more hilarious…

SHEN THE T-REX - PRICED AT $25 MILLION

Marvelous Shen was also found in the Hell Creek Formation (see, I told you!) and, Newsweek reported that over 50% of the skeleton was recovered! WOW! But…

You can’t make this sh*t up: It turns out, this T-Rex named Shen, was made from art, stolen from Stan… who stole the art from other dinosaurs, who created the art because they didn’t have the pieces either. Shen was pulled from auction, so he never sold. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Guess where Shen is now? On display in Australia, so people can learn about history:

TRINITY THE T-REX - SOLD FOR $6.1 MILLION

Trinity was a rare T-Rex skeleton:

But this is where things get weird…

When you look deeper, you discover this rare discovery was actually composed of 293 bones from three different dinosaurs and “real bone material” (as we learned from Parts 1 and 3 of this series, this code phrase means chicken bones, horse bones, dog bones and so on). In fact, 147 of the 293 bones in Trinity were “real bone material”. Additionally, “dinosaur toes are rarely found, and mostly have to be reproduced from plastic”, as was the case with Trinity. And, if you look even deeper, you learn that the parts of Trinity that were discovered, didn’t even come from the same dig location. Folks, this is f*cking stupid, $6.1 million dollars worth of stupid, to be exact. Lets look at the next auction…

BIG JOHN THE TRICERATOPS - SOLD FOR $7.7 MILLION

Back in 2014, Big John, a Triceratops horridus skeleton, was also discovered at the Hell Creek geological formation (it’s called Hell Creek because Hell is where you're going for all your dinosaur lies). Big John was discovered by paleontologist Walter W. Stein, after only "10–15 minutes of searching" at the discovery site. WOW! Stein noticed a debris field of skeleton fragments leading into a hillside. But, the remains were not all found in that hillside. No ma’am. Big John’s bones were scattered over an area of 100 square meters (100 meters is 330 feet). By the way, Walter discovered, “well over 30 important dinosaur skeletons including a new species of giant North American Oviraptor”, and a new species of T-Rex, too!… HAPPENSTANCE!

Want to see some photographic evidence of Big John? Of course you do, but there are very few photos. Here’s a “Close-up of the traumatic lesion on Big John's right squamosal bone”. They added the arrows to make sure we see it. Yep, it's right there! And if you don’t see it, you’re a bigot:

In a different article about Big John, they show us this “excavated triceratops” skull. I’m surprised such thin poles and wires can hold the weight of this massive beast!

Big John was then assembled in a workshop. The missing parts of the skeleton were restored. After the missing bones were fabricated, more than 200 different pieces were pieced together, history was made, and $7.7 million went in someone’s pocket. Here’s the finished product!

Doesn’t that look exactly like this?!

GORGOSAURUS - SOLD FOR $6.1 MILLION

Seriously, have you ever even heard of a “Gorgosaurus”? Well now you have.

Gorgosaurus was first described by Lawrence Lambe, a Canadian geologist, paleontologist, and ecologist (a trifecta of stupid degrees) from the Geological Survey of Canada (ALSO THE GOVERNMENT!), in 1914.

Here is the evidence:

In 2018, the Gorgosaurus skeleton, that would ultimately go to auction, was found on private land. Allegedly, 79 total bones were excavated. There is no documentation of the discovery, so instead, paleontologists tell us Gorgosaurus was fiercer and faster than the T-Rex, with a stronger bite of around 42,000 newtons compared to 35,000. It’s just so idiotic, I can hardly take it.

This dino, found on that private land, was the first Gorgosaurus to be auctioned, and sold for over $6 million.

Let’s look at one more auction then we are moving on because this is mind-numbing research…

BARRY THE CAMPTOSAURUS - $1.2 MILLION

Camptosaurus? Wtf is a Camptosaurus? Answer: this…

The auctioned Camptosaurus was discovered in the 1990s by Barry James, a paleontologist who found it, hence it’s name. But it was originally discovered by Othniel Charles Marsh. Do you remember that dude from Part 1? He’s the guy that discovered over 1,000 extinct species and his rich uncle opened museums, paleontology programs at colleges and libraries. Anyway, Marsh found this in 1897:

Which obviously is a Camptosaurus! Because this was clearly a new species of dinosaur, a notice was published to inform the scientific community of the discovery (oh, and, from that bone discovery, Marsh knew this new species was a Jurassic-period reptile):

Then, crazy happenstance happened. It was happenstance unlike any happenstance had happened before. You're not going to believe this, but it’s true!

…Marsh then found these bones in Wyoming:

And he immediately knew these went to the muthaf*cking Camptosaurus! AMAZING! But, when it comes to the Camptosaurus, happenstance happens to happen even more! Eventually more bones would be discovered, at assorted locations across the USA, and Marsh knew they too belonged to the friggin’ Camptosaurus!:

Then, *pause for suspense*…

… these bones, *pause for suspense*…

…were also discovered! This meant the Camptosaurus was nearly complete! *que loud, triumphant music*…

Because teamwork makes the dream work, these bones were a group effort to gather. Some of the locations these final Camptosaurus bones came from included Wyoming, Utah, a different location in Utah and Oklahoma, because Camptosaurus is like Covid virus, it's everywhere!

When all said and done, this nationwide group collaboration:

became this art:

which became this:

Which became us paying to get into their museum.

Fast forward to 2023, Barry the Camptosaurus, found by Barry the paleontologist, went up for auction! The expected sell price was over $1 million. Here’s a flyer I located about the auction:

This is us, at the dinosaur museum, looking at a Camptosaurus:

I often wonder if museums (dinosaurs, art, ancient artifacts, etc) are nothing more than money laundering. I wonder the same thing about the super expensive designer brands, such as Balenciaga. I did some rough math in my mind and I cannot see how there are enough people buying these ridiculously overpriced items in the quantity needed to sustain the entire business. Buy this $10,000 purse for your wife and she will be too afraid to use it because it costs more than her car:

$200 socks means $100 worth of them will disappear on the dryer on the first wash:

But they're so expensive that you'll refuse to stop wearing the one you still have. So now you're wearing one $100 Balenciaga sock on your right foot and a 50-cent Hanes with a hole in it on your left.

How about a $450 hoodie for your toddler to finger paint in?

Do you think these $2,500 jeans come with the mask? Lord I hope so.

Was this inspired by the crack house? Or a drag queen story hour?

ATTN: LADIES, for only $3,900 you can be as sexy as they.

Because sometimes women want that Joan-of-Arc-chic look for their Tinder date. (this one doesn’t even have a price listed, you have to request an appointment, so you know that means it’s a million dollars…)

So to get back to these dinosaur auctions, I’m not saying it is money laundering, but it sure as hell would be a fantastic way to do so:

There’s auctions that sell for millions to anonymous buyers:

A large quantity of these auction sell for three million, or more:

Here we have Maximus, another T-Rex who sold for six mill:

In some cases, they pay millions without anyone knowing WTF the dinosaur is:

So as you can see, dinosaurs and ugly apparel are exceptionally lucrative industries.

KNOWN FAKES

We already discussed how the one recent time that a real dude was allowed to actually see dinosaur fossils, he ran them through a CAT scan and discovered they were all fake… then he told National Geographic… then they reported, “THE MISSING LINK HAS BEEN DISCOVERED!”… But there are more known fakes than just those.

CHARLES DAWSON FAKED EVOLUTION

Charles Dawson, who shares a confusingly similar name to Charles Darwin, was an archaeologist, and, just like Darwin, was a huge Evolutionist. Dawson claimed he found this proof-of-evolution-crap in 1912, and it fooled everyone, including the experts.

Not only was Mr. Dawson mistaken about his discovery, but it was a literal hoax. Conveniently, around 40 years after Dawson died, and well after Evolution had been proven to be true (because of dinosaur bones), Science realized this was actually just a normal ape skull that had been bleached and artificially weathered to look like it was 500,000-years old. Whoopsie! Further research from 2010 confirms that Dawson faked the whole thing.

MORE DAWSON HISTORY FRAUD

Way after his death, it would eventually turn out that everything this dude discovered was fake:

But it doesn’t matter, because during that time, it was real proof, and that’s what was important. By the time Dawson's discoveries were proven to be fake, there were thousands of new, real discoveries to take their places…

COPE CAUGHT MAKING SH*T UP… AGAIN…

Cope was the dude we met in Part 1, who discovered half the dinos, along with Marsh. Although all of Cope’s other inaccurate findings were just mistakes, he gets called-out on this specific one.

So, what had happened was, Cope reported he had just discovered this vertebrae, which he claimed belonged to a sea creature that measured 190 feet long. But…

The 5-foot vertebrae bone specimen that Cope was able to secure from the 190-foot creature never arrived at the museum, and nobody other than Cope ever saw it. But it’s just a little lie. Just a tiny fib. A joke. An old school verbal meme. The other 1,000+ extinct species Cope discovered are all legit, so don’t you dare question those, you stupid conspiracy theorist!

AMBER ENCASED INSECT (dis)PROVES EVOLUTION!

This insect was proof of evolution for OVER A CENTURY, until, in 1993, some dude handling the specimen discovered the seam in the amber, leading to the uncovering of a nearly 150-year-old forgery. Yeah, nobody saw a seam… for a century-and-a-half… SCIENCE!

WHEN ALL ELSE FAILS, BLAME CHINA

When an Archaeoraptor fossil in the United States was proven to be fake, an investigative report revealed that as many as 80% of marine reptile fossils on display in Chinese museums had been altered or manipulated… but that’s just China, don’t question the rest of the skeletons and fossils! They’re all real, cuz, ‘Merica!

…and that’s just a few.

OTHER SOURCES OF REVENUE

To recap, we have tax dollars and Bill Gates (and pals) funding the dinosaur movement. Then we have the museums selling tickets to see the dinos. Then there's the auctions, brining in millions. Those are just a few channels of revenue. Let’s discuss additional ways money is generated from discoveries:

Dinosaur Replicas

This is a massive industry. We touched on it it Part 1 of this series. Once the replica is made, it can be endlessly sold. Recast.com is an example of a dinosaur cast manufacturer:

They have the ability to fabricate and rig your designers drawings, to create a museum display:

And they have tons of dinosaurs available for purchase. Here’s some

You can easily buy their Allosaurus for your museum:

Want a Brachiosaurus skull to impress your $14-a-ticket-museum-patrons? They can make you a beautiful one!

Then there’s manufacturers like MyDino.com who offer full-size skeletons for under $20,000, no fabrication needed because these are ready to ship! I call this “history made easy”:

Dinosaur Dig Parks

The way these places are set up although they can receive federal funding, they are not government owned, therefore you cannot access, nor FOIA, any information (read Part 4 of this series), but what we do know is that a park, such a Penn Dixie Fossil Park, charges $90 for members to dig for a day (June 8th, 2024), $70 for nonmembers (June 9th), Weekend passes are $149. (These are the prices when I wrote this on March 30th, 2024)

But that’s only if you want to dig with experts. You can also purchase memberships:

They also capitalize on selling programs to schools, costing $10 per person, or more.

Movies, Documentaries, Cartoons

A single movie, like Disney’s Land Before Time, is reported to have grossed almost $85 million:

That doesn’t count the 14 sequels:

And it doesn’t count The Land Before Time TV series or 14 spin-off games for PC, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and the original PlayStation. It also doesn’t count all of the merchandising, licensing or other money making opportunities:

There is no way to comprehend the total amount of revenue generated by a single production, because, like the Smithsonian, it has tentacles everywhere.

Colleges

Want to be a paleontologist? A Ph.D. is necessary for a paleontological career. A degree in Brainwashing Earth Sciences is gong to cost you around $17,000 a year (for 4-6 years = $68,000-$100,000+ cost). But, once your degree is achieved, providing you can find employment, you will likely make around $78,000 a year, depending on the state:

IN CLOSING

The discoveries must continue. If the paleontologists said, “we haven’t found anything new since 1839”, there would be no reason for federal funding, there would be no reason to keep going back to the museums, and there would be no reason for college programs. The entire industry would collapse.

So, to answer the question we started with, “Why? Why has this lie been perpetuated on the entire population, for over a century?”… based on everything we have learned, the more appropriate question is, “Why wouldn’t they perpetrate a lie on the entire population for over a century?”

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER SH*T

