Today we will continue disecting one of the biggest hoaxes in history; a worldwide brainwashing operation that has been ran on us all since the moment we were born, quite literally...

If you are new here, you just opened a book, flipped toward the end and started reading. You should instead start at the beginning because, trust me on this, it’s so totally worth it. It will blow your mind and change how you view the world:

The Dinosaur Hoax: The Royal Society and Chicken Bones (PART 1)

The Dinosaur Hoax: PSYOPS and Schemes (PART 2)

The Dinosaur Hoax: The Epidemy of Junk Science (PART 3)

The Dinosaur Hoax: NASAs Involvement (PART 4)

The Dinosaur Hoax: Follow the Money, the Final Chapter (PART 5)

Dinosaurs are Fake: Water Dino Edition, the Mosasaurus (PART 1)

In the first installment of this second half of the series we learned about the incredible Mosasaurus. The first Mosa’ “skull” ever discovered was found by an elite who was a high-up in the military and was affiliated with The Royal Society.

The second “skull” that was found was immediately identified as just a crocodile until a very special man came along and corrected the misidentification because he knew it was actually an extinct species of toothy whale. That man was a famous geologist and an author for The Royal Society, and this Royal Society skull discoverer happened to be in communication with the first Royal-Society skull discoverer. Coincidence!

Both of the skulls were engraved which ended up being a Godsend because evil French soldiers stole one of them and lost the pieces, so the engraving was the way Science knew how to recreate it. Dinosaur bone theft and dinosaur destruction has been an ongoing issue throughout history, but they always have the art to fall back on, which is fantastic because they can reproduce what was forever lost to vandalism, then put it in a museum for us to pay to see.

After learning about the first two discoveries of the Mosasaurus we looked at the other discoveries of it and learned there are no photographs or sketches of any of them, therefore it truly is a miracle that those engravings survived because without them we would have no way of knowing what this extinct species nobody has ever seen looked like. You really should read about the Mosasaurus fraud if you haven’t already.

Without further ado, let’s discuss the next Most Interesting Water Dinosaur on MSN’s Discoverer Magazine’s list.

PLESIOSAURUS

It’s not hard to see why this sea monster ranked in the Top 5 on the list!:

Look at that terrifying creature. Thank God that asteroid killed it off:

This is what it looked like when it came up for air:

And this is what it looked like when it got eaten by a Mosasaurus (who happened to take 2nd place on MSN’s list):

This is what it looked like with a head wound but still swimming strong:

And this is what we get to see when we pay to get into a museum:

Or we can go to this museum to see a replica of 65 million year old Plesiosaurus from Argentina:

Here’s a Plesiosaurus we can view in a different museum:

And here’s one for sale from a factory that makes dinosaur replicas for museums and all of the people who want a life size replica of an extinct species in their living room:

Now it’s time to learn about this marvelous creature and the discovery of it.

THE PREHISTORIC PLESIOSAURUS

History (technically, it’s prehistoric, so it’s pre-history. It’s the history that starts before history and if that isn’t a red flag, what is?), claims the Plesiosaurus “is a genus of extinct, large marine sauropterygian reptile that lived during the Early Jurassic” (← that’s 200 million years ago, btw). The Plesi’ features a “small head, long and slender neck, broad turtle-like body, a short tail, and two pairs of large, elongated paddles.”. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the Plesiosaurus was 15 feet long (4.5 meters), which means it was a few feet longer than a rhino - they sure do know a lot about it so let’s learn how Mr. P came to be…

HOW THE PLESIOSAURUS CAME TO BE (a stupid story to tell other people’s kids but not your own)

The very first mention of a Plesiosaurus came in 1719 when William Stukeley described the first partial skeleton of one. Guess what Mr. Stukeley was? Go ahead, guess…

Another military guy? - No, not this time.

Paleontologist? - Nope.

Museum owner? - Great guess, but still wrong.

An elite who wanted a dinosaur named after him? - You’re getting warmer…

Royal Society?! It’s gotta be Royal Society! - You’re a quick learner!

Answer: Other than being the first to mention the discovery of the extinct dinosaur, Mr. William Stukeley was both a Freemason and a member of The Royal Society. But it gets better… Would you like to know who he got the information about the partial skeleton from? None other than Charles Darwin’s great grandfather, Robert Darwin. Do you know what paw-paw Darwin was? If you said, “a very famous Freemason”, you’re right! I’m not the best at maths, but it seems like we have a 2-to-1 ratio of Freemasons-to-Plesiosaurus-discoveries here. Those are great betting odds.

Other than written words, there seems to be no record of the two-Freemasons-to-one-partial-skeleton-discovery, but that’s ok because miracles do happen!

The next major find came in 1811 when Mary Anning discovered some plesiosaur fossils in England. Let me introduce you to Ms. Anning:

Her family was very poor, so to supplement their income her father, Richard, took her and her brother on fossil hunting trips. They would find a bunch of oddly shaped rocks, make up stories about them coming from extinct species then sell the rocks to tourists. This is nearly the same swindle as the one we learned about in my piece, The Dinosaur HOAX: PSYOPS & SCHEMES - Faking Footprints and Worldwide Collusion. In the case of the world-famous footprints that are still touted as a landmark of Texas and still promoted as being real, they are admittedly fake, according to the guy who put them there and his granddaughter who has repeatedly told the media it was a hoax because the family was poor and it was a money making opportunity.

Mary’s father scored a huge payday when he claimed to have found the skull of an Icthyosaurus, which he sold to the lord of the manor of Colway who paid Mr. Anning approximately $23 for it. This discovery resulted in a little bit of fame for the financially broke Mr. Anning.

Young Ms. Mary Anning witnessed her fathers acoloades and desperately wanted to be a part of the Freemasons Geological Society of London, but due to being a woman she was not allowed. When Mary miraculously discovered the Plesiosaurus remains, she thought it would be her ticket into the organization but was disappointed to still not be allowed. However, because of this discovery, she did befriend geologist and head of the Society, Sir Thomas Henry De la Beche. Sir De la Beche was also President of the Palaeontographical Society. (I cannot find any record of this discovery but…)

…Remember how I told you miracles do happen? Would you believe yet another miracle happened only a few years later? It’s true! This time around, Mary found a nearly complete Plesiosaurus skeleton! She outlined her discovery in a letter:

This specimen, which was the letter, would later be cataloged as a discovery but she still wasn’t welcomed into the organization. The good news was, as soon as the species was cataloged, men (with financial interests in discoveries) began finding more of them.

In fact, after Mary sent that letter with her art, all of a sudden a dude found this:

Which, I’ll be damned, looks exactly like what Mary drew, even those little neck bits and the crap under the lower back fin. REMARKABLE! MIRACULOUS!

It was official, this was a nearly-complete extinct species discovery. I just poured myself a shot of whiskey to celebrate that bros accomplishment because better late than never.

The miraculous skeleton the dude found would be indexed along with Mary’s miraculously identical art. The species code it was assigned was NHMUK OR 22656:

This is what is on the display in the Museum of Natural History [which is a hilarious oxymoron because we are never allowed to see originals, we can only see replicas, so we are not seeing Natural History, we are seeing manmade copies of (alleged) Natural History. And it’s not even History, it’s Pre-History. What we are visiting is a Replica of Natural Pre-History Museum, but if people knew they were paying to see art they would just go to an art exhibit instead.]

Here’s a Plesiosaurus in a museum in Calgary because the Canuks deserve to have the opportunity to pay to see a replica of the critter too:

INVESTIGATING THE PLESIOSAURUS

Now it is time to try to find what exactly was excavated from the ground and tagged with code NHMUK OR 22656.

I started with a Google Image Search and got nothing other than the same museum art:

After going through tons of irrelevant search result links, I came across MorphoSource.org, “The Natural History Museum, London: NHMUK Division of Fossil Fishes”, which sounds pretty gosh darn promising, doesn’t it?:

But the stuff I want to see is restricted access:

Why can’t I view the skulls? Do we not get to see our own pre-history? This leads us to ask, “what exactly is MorphoSource.com?”. Turns out, it’s a 3D printing site that represents natural history:

So, Morpho is working with museums to sell 3D printer templates of history and pre-history? Interesting, but not what we are looking for. Let’s cut to the Freemason chase and head over to idigbio.org where the actual discoveries are logged.

Here we learn that, surprisingly, this dude (meaning the dino) has only been found in one area of the world:

But he’s all up in that bitch all up on that beach:

Now let’s look at what they pulled out of the earth:

THE PLESI’ FOSSILS “FOSSILS”

Remember folks, fossils aren’t bones, they are rocks that they claim once were bones but the bones turned into stone because they have been in the ground for 66 million to 240+ million years. The exception to this rule is the times when they do find actual bones which are usually laying on, or near, the surface of the soil. The other exception is when they don’t find rocks or bones, they instead find shapes. They claim the shape is where the dinosaur bone used to be but in this specific instance the bone did decompose, leaving behind the shape. They fill the shape with plaster to make a mold. They then chisel away at it until they determine what the bone of the extinct species nobody has ever seen looked like. All of the aforementioned are “fossils”.

It shocked me to my core (sarcasm) when I saw there were quite a bit of Plesiosaurus bone-rock-fossil excavations, far more than most of the other dinosaur discoveries I have investigated. Wanna see the parts of the Plesiosaurus they pulled out of the soil in all different locations of that one area of the world, spread out over centuries? Of course you do. Here are some:

Let’s take a closer look and while we do, notice the size. Remember, these came from beasts larger than rhino’s.

The moment I saw it, I knew this is absolutely a chunk of a Plesiosaurus:

Undoubtedly a bunch of Plesiosaurus:

Yep, extinct species:

This next discovery is extra special because it is in a wood box labeled Plesiosaurus so you know it’s legit. It’s not like someone would throw rocks in a box then write a dinosaur name on it, you know?:

… Inside the box we see a sh*t ton of Plesiosaurus crumbs:

This is a 203-million-year-old Plesiosaurus tooth. The preservation is incredible!

Closeup for all you cell phone readers. I wouldn't want you to miss out on another miracle:

Then there’s this huge tray of Plesiosaurus bones!

You wanna see proof of a dinosaur? Check this out!:

How bout them apples!

Just for reference, let’s quickly look at rhino bones since we know a rhino measures a few feet less than what we are told Mr. P measured:

Dang, those are some big bones:

More Rhino bones with a tape measure in the photo:

And for the hell of it, here's modern-day baby elephant bones:

Modern-day giraffe bones:

But we somehow know this is a 100-million-year old, extinct Plesiosaurus bone?:

We will dive into this topic more in Part 4 of this series. Now let’s get to the meat and potatoes of the discoveries because this is what you came for…

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee!

THE SKULLS

These skulls are going to blow your tits off, Sweetheart. And just incase you’re skeptical, this letter proves it’s a skull:

And 3… 2… 1… REVEAL!:

And if you’re feeling underwhelmed, another skull was found which looks exactly like the last one so we know it’s legit:

Yes, I do see that it looks like a Caiman skull:

…but it’s actually a baby Plesiosaurus, you dumb ass! Then another skull was found:

And another skull was found:

I agree, they look nothing alike, but do you know why? NO, not because they’re not the same thing! It’s because they’re different subspecies! The Royal Society said so.

Subspecies:

Sub-subspecies:

Sub-sub-subspecies:

Mold of a sub-sub-sub-subspecies:

Did you just call it, “crocodiles, alligators, caiman and art?”. How rude! I know who I’m not inviting to my next Plesiosaurus themed party!

And when I say sub-sub-sub species, I’m not kidding. As of 2024, here are all of the different sub-species, sub-sub-species, sub-sub-sub-species, sub-sub-sub-sub-species, sub-sub-sub-sub-sub-species and sub-sub-sub-sub-sub-sub-species of Freemasons Plesiosaurs:

How did we ever believe this? I believe it!

So that was how the Plesiosaurs came to be. Enjoy the Museum of Natural History AKA the Museum of Manmade Pre-History Replicas. Coming Next: The final two Most Interesting Water Dinosaurs on MSN’s list, but first:

Like My Work? Make a KoFi Donation

I WRITE FOR FREE! Buy Me a Coffee!

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER SH*T

More dinosaurs you’ve never heard of. Mixosaurus?

Jah brah, they saw these tidbits and they knew:

https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/human-interest/2023/07/11/fossilized-skeletons-of-aerial-and-aquatic-predators-to-be-auctioned-by-sotheby-s

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plesiosaurus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_plesiosaur_research

While we review these last two dinosaurs on the list, remember that nobody is allowed to see the original fossils because the one recent time a guy was allowed to examine some he found out they were all fake. He reported his findings to National Geographic and they instead ran a story confirming the fossils were real (1:27 video)