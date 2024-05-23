For over 50 YEARS, they, meaning The Powers that Be, have been actively geoengineering. NASA even published a recommendation for a National Weather Modification program back in 1966!

In addition to tampering with the weather, they have insisted that the suns rays are harmful and therefore need to be blocked.

By the 1980s NASA had begun experimenting with chemicals in the sky. By 1999, people across the United States began reporting seeing strange lines, X’s and Tic Tac Toe boards in the sky which all just so happened to be where the sun is: (22 second video)

The lines expand quickly, turning the blue sky hazy,

Within only a few hours, the brilliant blue sky is gray-white and the sun is blocked:

(1 minute video)

THE TWO WAYS TO SPRAY

There are two ways for airplanes to spray the sky with chemicals to block the sun. First, what we call “Chemtrails” (a combination of the words chemical + trail, invented by the US Air Force, not “conspiracy theorists”) can be sprayed from planes with retrofitted nozzles connected to interior tanks of chemicals as described in the eye witness testimony below:

Citizen testimony: Unmarked Planes with Retrofitted Nozzles

(2 minute video)

Another option to spray the skies, far more more discreetly, is to use additives in the fuel. From what I have heard, while the interior and exterior of planes can be inspected, the fuel is never looked at, let alone tested. And when citizens plead with the government regulatory bodies, they refuse to look into it.

Citizen testimony: Planes Spraying

More testimony from C-SPAN (2 minute video):

People will tell you, “They do test! They haven’t found anything!” - this is only half true. While they do test, they do not test for nano-particulates. Lets say you want to see if there are flying insects in your yard so you get a butterfly net. With the net you will catch butterflies because they are large but gnats and mosquitoes will fly right through it. Not catching gnats doesn’t mean you don’t have gnats, it means your net wasn’t the right size to catch them. With that being said, when citizens do their own testing for nano materials, they are present in rain, snow, air and even human hair samples. (1:45 video)

(2 minute video)

Releasing aluminum oxide from jet aircraft was patented by Hughes Aircraft in 1990 (Uspto.gov, patent #5003186). The patent is "to seed metallic particles” by adding the aluminum nanoparticles to the fuel of jet airliners so that the particles would be emitted from the jet engine exhaust while the airliner is at cruising altitude.

In 1992, a document was published in which they debated if they should spray dust or sulfuric acid.

In 1994, a military document was published, Weather Modification Using Carbon Black. This document outlines the creation of a special engine by 1997.

2001: OFCM (government) met with a slew of characters you probably have heard of to discuss “target: neighborhoods, 30 minutes a day”. All of the documents from these meetings have been scrubbed from our governments websites.

2008: This UK Parliament Document proposes creating “Artificial Contrails”. The document states, to make the Artificial Contrails, a fuel additive is needed.

included a segment about this in one of his videos: (2 minute video)

The stated purpose is TO BLOCK THE SUN, which they called “Solar Radiation Management”.

The following two years, 2009 and 2010, the government met to discuss blocking the sun, and during the testimony it was stated that the downside of GeoEngineering is the sky will always be white.

And whuddayaknow, the sky is always white, sun is always blocked:

There are many more documents of the same nature. I even have official chemtrail plane cost quotes, which outline every aspect of the planes and how they work. The next part of this series we will look at the specialized engines but before we can do that we have to learn about the fuel:

JET FUEL FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT REQUEST: DENIED!

If nothing is being added to the fuel, why aren’t we allowed to know the contents?!

Citizen testimony, I submitted a FOIA for the jet fuel contents:

(41 second video)

Yep, JP-8 fuel ingredients are CLASSIFIED. Do you know classifies sh*t? THE MILITARY CLASSIFIES SH*T. Do you know why the military classifies sh*t? BECAUSE IT’S AN OPERATION. Do you know how we can tell there is a military mission to block the sun? BY LOOKING AT IT:

To recap: Over 50 years ago the CIA and an insurance company were discussing weather manipulation and blocking the sun. Simultaneously NASA was recommending a national weather manipulation program. Then we had NASA testing blocking the sun 40 years ago, followed by patented engines designed that handle aluminum nanoparticle fuel additive and the military building a custom engine to spray Carbon Black. Then worldwide governments said they want to block the sun using jet fuel additives… and now the sun is so blocked that the majority of the USA is suffering from a 75%-95+% loss in sunlight which is causing chaos in the ecosystem… and aluminum nanoparticles and other toxins are coming down in the rain … and we are not allowed to know the contents of the jet fuel…

PHOTOGRAPHER TESTIMONY: OUR SUNLIGHT IS GONE!

(1:39 video)

Yet we are told to ignore all of that and believe this is just condensation:

Yep, lots and lots of just-condensation:

Not a military mission using classified plane fuel…

JUST CONDENSATION!

When I try to explain this to people they often tell me, “There’s no such thing as a plane that sprays! Chemtrails are a hoax!”. I’m not sure where these people are getting this information, so let’s debunk it:

WEATHER MODIFICATION PLANES

Evergreen Aviation is a company that produced spray planes (soon I will do a full post on Evergreen and the CIA; many believe the CIA is Evergreen). Here’s Evergreens website:

Closeup:

Interestingly, the internet claims Evergreen closed a long time ago, however their website is not only up-and-running, but they recently redid it. On their site they tell you the planes are for “Weather Modification”:

Closeup so nobody can deny seeing it:

And before someone tries telling me, “It’s for Cloud Seeding!”, No, it’s not. This is a cloud seeding plane (which is another type of plane that sprays)

Cloud seeding planes, often Cessna planes, are little and disperse (toxic) chemicals usually using these thin, long seeding flares:

These usually leave a single trail:

In additional to flares, Cloud Seeders can also spray from nozzles. Here’s the inside of a little seeder plane with a chemical tank:

Government documents reveal that Cloud Seeding IS USED to block the sun but it is nowhere near the level of Chemtrail Planes. Cloud seeding planes are typically not in the sky for consecutive hours because the process to seed takes under 30 minutes, according to the USDA.

Now compare that little plane to an Evergreen GeoEngineering Supertanker:

Compare the size of the plane to the building below it. These are big ass planes!

With that being said, the Evergreen Supertanker for Weather Modification is not for Cloud Seeding, but it is for GeoEngineering. So if it’s not seeding, then WTF is it spraying to modify the weather?

Now let’s try to figure out how much “Chemtrail” can be released via fuel versus direct dispersion using interior tanks and nozzles:

INTERIOR TANK CAPACITY

Interior tanks means the plane has a drum(s) of the chemicals within, meaning the chemical is not mixed into the fuel. Even the super old, small Chemtrail planes from 1923 were capable of releasing over 200 gallons per minute: (1 minute video)

By the way, that was a third type of plane that sprays. How ‘bout a fourth type of spray plane?

1950s: Here’s a fifth type of spray plane. This guy was specifically designed to spray poison. I don’t know the tank capacity, but it’s a plane that was designed to spray. (1:47 video)

Then, the government sprayed DDT over Illinois at a rate of 215 gallons per minute. By the way, they were spraying it to see if insects were carriers of “the germ”. When they were spraying the chemicals they had no idea. (1 minute video)

By the 1970s, planes could drop 200 gallons of a substance at a time. Newer planes, such as the CL 415 can release 1,400 gallons as a time. This is the CL 415. These are used for firefighting, but I’m sure they can drop any chemical (However you wouldn’t want to dump a load like this to block the sun. It needs to be sprayed.)

Now get this, the capacity of chemicals the Supertanker Weather Modification planes hold is approximately 20,000 gallons!

As Evergreen’s website points out, one Super Tanker has more capacity than seven other chemical-holding aircraft!

Closeup:

Here’s some of the interior tanks on a 747 Supertanker:

These supertankers are able to operate out of military bases and their home base appears to be Pinal Air Park:

So we can say, based on Evergreens website, Supertankers can spray 20,000 gallons in a single flight. Now let’s look at releasing chemicals through fuel. This is going to be completely rough math guesstimate:

RELEASING (CHEMTRAIL) CHEMICALS THROUGH FUEL

Boeing planes burn approximately 1 gallon of fuel per second.

We have to factor in that a fuel additive isn’t a full gallon of chemical released per second. I’m not sure what percentage of each gallon would be additive, but I assume it would be a small amount. I can’t imagine it possibly being over 1/8th of the gallon of fuel, but I could be wrong, so for the sake of simple math, lets just round up and say 10% each gallon of fuel is chemtrail chemical additive, aluminum, or what-have-you.

The average flight duration is listed as under 3 hours, for the sake of easy math again, let’s call it 2 hours average. Being that the Boeing burns 1 gallon of fuel per second, a 2 hour flight equals 7,200 seconds which equals 7,200 gallons burned. If 10% of each gallon is additive, that would be 720 gallons released into the atmosphere in only 2 hours! But here’s where it gets jaw-dropping:

As of 2023, Trip.com claims there are 100,000 flights per day in the USA. If only 10% of those flights were given the “laced fuel”, that would be 10,000 flights per day spraying the chemicals. 10,000 flights (averaging only two hours) releasing 720 gallons of particles each is 7,200,000 GALLONS OF ADDITIVE BEING RELEASED PER DAY (27,254,880 liters!). Now imagine if 30% of the planes had laced fuel. This would indeed explain why the sky is always dirty, hazy and full of artificial clouds.

You can play with the numbers however you want; say it’s 1/16th of a gallon is additive, say the flights are 3 hours, say most of the planes are smaller than Boeings, I don’t care. This is just a rough guesstimate for inquiring minds.

CHEMTRAILS THROUGH NOZZLES

Now lets compare that to how many Supertankers would be needed to release 7,200,000 gallons of chemtrail chemical into the sky.

Being that a single Supertanker can release 20,000 gallons, surprisingly, you only need 360 Supertankers! That’s only 7 per state!

Then there’s the military’s KC-10 and 135s, which are the most commonly witnessed “Chemtrail Planes”: (1 minute video)

The KC-10 has a capacity of 356,000 pounds of fuel. Let’s say a gallon of fuel weighs 6 pounds, that would be around 5,900 gallons of fuel. If 10% is additive, there’s 590 gallons of additive.

Additionally, the cargo compartment of the KC-10 can carry 27 pallets. 27 pallets is MORE than a full size semi truck!:

If the KC-10 was using the interior tank system, there is no way to put a number on the amount of chemicals that could be directly sprayed into the sky without knowing how big the drums are and how many drums are on each pallet. We could guess that, if each pallet holds only four 50-gallon chemical drums, that would be 200 gallons per pallet x 27 pallets = 5,400 gallons of chemicals per flight if they went the nozzle route.

The DC-10 holds 12,000 gallons of chemical. It wouldn’t be hard to create a nozzle system instead of a drop-system.

But don’t worry folks, they say this is just condensation!

FUEL DUMPS

Although utterly absurd, “Just dumping fuel” is one of the ways people on the internet explain sky-patterns like this, directly in front of the sun:

Here’s a video showing an intentional “Fuel Dump” before an emergency landing (skip to 2:24 if you want to get right to the dump):

While they are allowed to dump fuel, it is illegal to dump over cities: (26 second video)

So, while planes do dump fuel, they should not be dumping it over populated areas, let alone daily…in patterns… that often look like grids… that expand to block the sun… just how the government documents say…

Now that we know chemtrails can be sprayed by rigging fuel, in the next part of this series we are going to look at a new chemtrail plane engine patent. The engine is designed to spray a very special type of material. Trust me, you would never guess what that material is!

