Although the room is the same, this is a different hearing than the 2013 hearing that I shared earlier this month.

This was such a long hearing that I am dividing it into two parts. I took the time to clip each testimony to being under 2:20 in length so you can download it and share it on social media. I also labeled them for you. If you prefer to watch the full three-hour hearing, it is available in the Sources section. More hearings and whistleblowers are available to watch toward the bottom of this page. Part 2 will come out next Friday.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD / SAVE SUBSTACK VIDEOS

If you are looking to save videos, there’s many ways to go about this. If you use Chrome or Brave as your browser, there is a free Substack Video Downloader extension. If you use Mozilla FireFox here’s the link for their version of Substack video downloader. Alternatively, you can record the video off your cell phone using a free app like Vidma. If you want to edit videos on your phone, I strongly recommend the “InShot” app. I have been using it for years. It’s outstanding (and free, although I paid the $35 for the lifetime ad-removal). If you have other ways to download / save videos, please share them in the Comments section below.

CITIZENS TESTIFY

This three-hour hearing begins with Dane Wigington (GeoEngineeringWatch.org) giving a fantastic, 10-minute presentation:

Loading video

Member of the Union for Concerned Scientists:

Loading video

Highly Credentialed Retired Scientist:

Loading video

Pilot and Lead Flight Instructor:

Loading video

United States Air Force Veteran:

Loading video

Another Pilot:

Loading video

Air Force with Secret Clearance:

Loading video

Doctor:

Loading video

Another Doctor:

Loading video

A Third Doctor:

Loading video

A Lawyer:

Loading video

Farmer:

Loading video

Organic Farmer:

Loading video

Concerned Mother:

Loading video

I just want to give this woman a hug:

Loading video

Another Concerned Citizen:

Loading video

A Third Concerned Citizen:

Loading video

A Rancher and Farmer:

Loading video

A Fourth Concerned Citizen:

Loading video

President of Environmental Voices:

Loading video

Concerned Mother:

Loading video

A dude who drops waaaaay too much truth:

Loading video

A Citizen who has Testified in a Prior Hearing.

Loading video

A Fifth Concerned Citizen:

Loading video

Citizen Flew from Spain to Testify!:

Loading video

Farmers Market Produce Seller:

Loading video

A Sixth Concerned Citizen:

Loading video

A Seventh Concerned Citizen:

Loading video

An Eighth Concerned Citizen:

Loading video

Buy Me a Coffee (WHISKEY!)

MORE TESTIMONY TO WATCH (LIST)

I’ll keep building upon this list until the day comes that I post every testimonial or I am banned. Whichever comes first.

SOURCES:

Full hearing, unedited:

Loading video

3 AWESOME SUBSTACKS YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE TO