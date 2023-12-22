CHEMTRAILS TOWN HALL: Citizen Testimony ✈️☣️WE DO NOT CONSENT TO BEING SPRAYED! ✈️☣️ (2015: Shasta, California)
PART 1 of 2: Another Hearing in California. There were so many concerned citizens giving testimony that I had to divide this into 2 parts!
Although the room is the same, this is a different hearing than the 2013 hearing that I shared earlier this month.
This was such a long hearing that I am dividing it into two parts. I took the time to clip each testimony to being under 2:20 in length so you can download it and share it on social media. I also labeled them for you. If you prefer to watch the full three-hour hearing, it is available in the Sources section. More hearings and whistleblowers are available to watch toward the bottom of this page. Part 2 will come out next Friday.
CITIZENS TESTIFY
This three-hour hearing begins with Dane Wigington (GeoEngineeringWatch.org) giving a fantastic, 10-minute presentation:
Member of the Union for Concerned Scientists:
Highly Credentialed Retired Scientist:
Pilot and Lead Flight Instructor:
United States Air Force Veteran:
Another Pilot:
Air Force with Secret Clearance:
Doctor:
Another Doctor:
A Third Doctor:
A Lawyer:
Farmer:
Organic Farmer:
Concerned Mother:
I just want to give this woman a hug:
Another Concerned Citizen:
A Third Concerned Citizen:
A Rancher and Farmer:
A Fourth Concerned Citizen:
President of Environmental Voices:
Concerned Mother:
A dude who drops waaaaay too much truth:
A Citizen who has Testified in a Prior Hearing.
A Fifth Concerned Citizen:
Citizen Flew from Spain to Testify!:
Farmers Market Produce Seller:
A Sixth Concerned Citizen:
A Seventh Concerned Citizen:
An Eighth Concerned Citizen:
