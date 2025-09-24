Agent131711’s Substack

Justin. Hart
4h

Thank you for this article on circumcision and explaining the “ history “ of why it became popular. My mother who was a RN never allowed the doctor to do that to me or my 4 brothers ! Maybe she saw through the BS idk but she was adamant that doctors were not doing that to us . Thanks mom .

Miss Parker
4hEdited

Agent, you are masterful at connecting the dots and showing us how conspiracy underpins the pathologies of our societies and lives. And, yet, "they" have made CONs-piracy a dirty word to utter, and few are relunctant to point them out and that exist on so many levels.

When you think about it, it'd be nigh to impossible for some clans and groups of people not to manipulate others for their unfair benefit and to others' detriment. Best hope is this ugly proclivity isn't "human nature," per se, and as they often declare, but a willful denial of the divine in ourselves and creation that, when exposed, can lend to healing, at least for those only reflexibly participating in the profane machinations.

Thank you for bringing truth and common sense to our currently condoned atrocities against our babies, ourselves, and animals, and, ultimately, to our civilization and sense of humanity.

And, please, everyone, we really should consider having homebirths with midwives, not measuring, footprinting, tagging, and registering our human babies like livestock, not poisoning them with vaccinations, and not circumsizing our beautiful boys. We can create the antidote to our lives being physically and psychically poisoned by reinstating practical and spiritual belief in natural health, developing our instinct for creating good and for seeing through lies, and, especially, by rewakening the cosmically-endowed gift of personal agency in our children and selves.

