I think it’s safe to say that pretty much everyone who reads this article has come to the realization that viruses aren’t real but when those who believe in viruses want us to explain how mass groups of people get sick at the same time, our side falls short of clear, concise explanations. I often hear us say mass illnesses were due to “unsanitary living conditions”, a new herbicide / pesticide being released, a vaccination campaign and so on. While I 100% agree those things can and do cause illness and have potential to cause what is labeled an outbreak of disease, what if I showed you something else that just might hit the nail on the head? You see, through researching a completely nonrelated topic I came across some surprising information that explains everything, with ease…

Since the information I discovered relates to the UK, let’s start there (we will get to America shortly):

Here are historic diseases that plagued the citizens of the United Kingdom in the 1700s and 1800s, boiled down to their most common symptoms:

Smallpox- headache, fever, back pain, rash

Meningitis - headache, fever, vomiting, rash

Scarlet Fever - headache, fever, sore throat, stomach pain, vomiting

Flu - headache, fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuff nose, body pain, chills, fatigue, vomiting

Measles - fever, cough, runny nose, rash

Tuberculosis - fever, cough, fatigue, cough

Syphilis - fever, swollen glands, rash, sores, body pain

Scabies - rash

Whooping Cough - fever, runny nose, watery eyes, sore throat, cough, fatigue, infants can have serious breathing issues

As you can see, all of the viruses, regardless of their name, have the same symptoms. Here are the outliers:

Scurvy - fatigue, body pain, progresses into someone’s body falling apart

Diphtheria - fever, sore throat, can cause abnormally swollen neck glands and/or paralysis

Rickets - “a condition that affects bone development in children, causing soft and weak bones that can lead to bone deformities.”

Pellagra - strange skin issues, diarrhea, sores in mouth, can lead to dementia

Gout - body pain, swelling / inflammation specifically in feet

Then there’s these two:

Bubonic Plague - which we can cross this off the list because in The Shocking True Story of the Plague Doctors, we learned this was an intentional mass poisoning performed using the water supply

Cholera - can also be removed from the list because the solution was simply cleaning the water system and providing proper drainage - the perfect example of “unsanitary living conditions” leading to an outbreak of disease that had absolutely nothing to do with a virus.

Now let’s discuss what I found that was an ah-ha moment. Blogger Geri Walton wrote, “by the early 1800s, the practice of [food] adulteration had become so common, nineteenth century people developed a taste for fraudulent substances in their food and drink and often did not realize anything was wrong with what they were ingesting until it was too late.” - I had no idea that poison food was being served this long ago. I was under the impression that prior to WWI the food was fresh and clean. Further research would reveal my assumption could not have been further from the truth. Let me show you some shocking information that will be the nail in the coffin regarding how these historic sicknesses “viruses” rapidly spread through towns.

Although chalk or bone meal could be used to preserve bread, a far better, cheaper option was Alum (aluminum potassium phosphate). Alum was used in combination with bleaching to make the bread look nicer and the texture more firm. Now someone is going to say to me, “They still do this and we don’t have plague today!”, to which I reply, “1.) I know, that’s why I quit eating white flour and processed foods and 2.) you are not going to believe how much alum they were adding to bread, so let me tell you…”

Bakers in London were adding about 1½ ounces of alum per loaf. To demonstrate how much that was, here is a 1 ounce shot glass next to a pineapple wedge:

Now add another 1/2 shot glass and you have the amount of alum going into every loaf of bread. To make matters worse, at the time, bread was not only a staple food, it was what families, especially children, were surviving off of.

In addition to presenting itself as rash, aluminum poisoning symptoms include the flu :

And that is just from the aluminum in the alum. Excessive lab-made potassium is known to cause muscle issues and even paralysis:

And the third ingredient in alum, phosphate, also results in rashes, Central Nervous System issues and more:

It’s very easy to see how disease can spread like wildfire through an entire town that eats the same food (and drinks from the same water source). But someone can argue that is just one example and it doesn’t explain hundreds of years worth of viruses, so let me show you more, just from the 1700s and 1800s, running concurrent with the virus outbreaks:

In addition to the bread being poisoned, the cheese was as well. What did they put in the cheese? Answer: LEAD. Red lead, to be more specific. Lead was used as a food coloring because it was believed the oranger the hue, the better the cheese, therefore Gloucester makers laced their product with lead to sell their product at a higher price. Symptoms of lead poisoning include headaches, fatigue, irritability, memory problems, and decreased cognitive function, abdominal pain, constipation, nausea, and vomiting, anemia, weakness, and joint pain.

The public became horribly ill and the illness persisted to infect people in the towns for a very long time. Now keep in mind, back then there wasn’t a cheese aisle at the local grocery store filled with all these different options…

Back then cheese came from only a few sources. Eventually the cause of the disease was traced back to the manufacturer, a dairy farmer. This single farmer had been poisoning the cheese supply “for years”. Yep, the public was consuming cheese laced with lead and bread filled with an aluminum compound for multiple, consecutive years, meanwhile the viruses kept infecting their towns. Let’s continue on:

Vegetables: Because pickled vegetables would lose their color during the pickling process, it was realized that they could be artificially colored using copper. The copper would change the veggies bright green, making them look freshly picked. Not only were picklers using copper, but this color-changing trick was known by the public, so housewives were using copper pots which were further leeching the metal into the food. To make matters worse, the pickling process involved another common cooking ingredient, vinegar, and it too was poisoned with sulfuric acid.

Citizens who consumed pickled foods were coming down with influenza symptoms; vomiting, fever and extreme stomach pain. Just like the flu virus, these symptoms lasted five to nine days average. In many cases, citizens died - but not from a virus, they died from the toxins in their food. But that’s not all…

Those who drank liquors were also poisoned. Liquors like gin, rum and brandy were created using hazardous industrial chemicals to maximize profits. Wine was a different situation entirely. When it came to wine, cider mills would have cider that had gone rancid but, instead of discarding it, they would sell it to winemakers who would convert the spoiled juice into Port Wine. The process they used to make the Port sometimes included the poisoned vinegar. As you can see, from vegetables to bread to cheese to wine, it was all toxified - but even that is not where it ends.

Children love, and always have loved candy, and this too was incredibly hazardous. Sugary confections, as a whole, were dyed with the same red lead as the cheese and dyed green with the copper used to change the color of vegetables. Additionally, “The sugar used in the treats often contained “Cornish clay (a species of very white pipe-clay).”. White pipe clay, and clay in general, is often filled with toxic levels of heavy metals. Back then, white pipe clay was very low quality therefore so cheap that it was used to make disposable tobacco smoking pipes, but people didn’t like the horrible flavor the cheap clay gave the smoke. This same low quality toxic clay was used to cut sugar, resulting in more money for the sugar manufacturer. This means the sweets, primarily being consumed by children, were laced with exceptionally high levels of heavy metals.

Even the custards, puddings, and other desserts were tainted. Poisonous leaves, like those from the cherry laurel, were used to create a nutty flavor.

And that is just some of what I tracked down from the UK in the 1700s and 1800s. I’m sure if I kept looking I could write a ten-part series on it. Now let’s jump to America during the same years.

In the United States, we suffered the same diseases as the UK, in addition to Yellow Fever (fever, chills, severe headache, back pain, general body aches, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and weakness) and Typhus (same symptoms plus rash).

Here, our food supply was poisoned just like the United Kingdoms, but when it came to sugar, we looked at the UK and said “hold my beer” while we poisoned our chocolate with brick dust, sand and heavy metals.

Speaking of beer, that too was contaminated. Picrotoxin as well as poisonous berries called Cocculus indicus were dumped in. These toxins gave the beer a richer, darker color and enhanced the flavor.

Our cheese not only contained the same poisons as our friend’s across the pond, but we upped the ante with calcium sulfate, calcium carbonate and ferric oxide, which often contained both lead and copper. We then loaded it with salt to hide the flavor of the contaminants. The salt trick was also used on our laced butter. (All of these tactics are still used today).

Formaldehyde, lead chromate, borax, boric acid, salicylic acid, sodium salicylate, potassium nitrate, sodium fluoride, chalk, starch, benzoate and dyes were dumped into milk to tinker with its appearance and creaminess.

Black Pepper was cut with gravel meanwhile Cayenne Pepper was tainted with Mercury Sulfide and ocher (a pigment containing clay and ferric oxide.)

Honey wasn’t even honey when manufactures learned they could make fake honey using cheap, sugary substitutes (which, as discussed previously, were already poisoned). They even went as far as inventing molds to cast fake honey combs.

Lemon juice was cut with sulfuric acid or other acids.

Even our essential oils were intentionally contaminated with turpentine or other inexpensive oils and cheap alcohol.

Ground coffee was adulterated with pretty much anything, including saw dust from floor sweepings and horse liver, while tea was made more profitable by cutting it with dried leaves from “other plants”.

Those are a handful of examples from the 1700s and 1800s. If we move the clock forward a little, as we discussed in my piece, The White Bread Scandal, during WWI and WWII, sailors who were at sea for lengthy periods of time were falling incredibly ill with a disease named Beriberi. It turned out that living off overly-processed, nutrient-less white rice and overly-processed, nutrient-less, preserved white flour products for months on end were the culprit. This was not due to “lack of vitamin B”, the solution was simply “eat anything other than these two horrible foods”.

POSIONING

If you Google search symptoms of poisoning, you get a mirror duplicate of the symptoms of every virus:

General Symptoms of Poisoning:

Dizziness

Weakness

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Confusion

Irritability

Seizures

Respiratory failure

Pulmonary edema

Shock

Dehydration

Low blood pressure

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

Specific Symptoms by Poison

Benzol Hydrocarbons Ventricular arrhythmia Paralysis Aplastic anemia Leukemia CNS depression

Bromides: Nausea Vomiting Rash Slurred speech Ataxia Confusion Psychotic behavior

Iron: Vomiting Upper abdominal pain Pallor Cyanosis Diarrhea Drowsiness Shock

Lead salts: Acute ingestion: Thirst, burning abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea Acute inhalation: Insomnia, headache, ataxia, mania, seizures Chronic exposure: Anemia, peripheral neuropathy, confusion, lead encephalopathy

Thallium salts: Abdominal pain Vomiting Diarrhea Stomatitis Excessive salivation Tremors Leg pains Paresthesias Polyneuritis Ocular and facial palsy Delirium Seizures Respiratory failure

Tricyclic antidepressants: Anticholinergic effects CNS effects Cardiovascular effects Respiratory depression Hypotension Shock Vomiting Hyperpyrexia Mydriasis Diaphoresis



Food Poisoning Symptoms

Bloody diarrhea

Diarrhea lasting more than 3 days

Fever over 102°F

Vomiting so often that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration

I’m not sure if you noticed it, but on that list, rash is listed under Bromides. What are bromides? Here you go:

Folks, the food is poisoned. We are eating and drinking poison and falling ill, it really is that simple. But these days we aren’t relying on a single farmer to provide our cheese, so where does the food come from?

In the USA, we have three major food manufacturers:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), “a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company” who boasted an incredible $85.3 billion in sales in 2021. ADM specializes in corn syrup and high fructose corn syrup, soy, grains (white flour), seed oils, “supplements” and pet food. They own over 800 processing plants, 330 food and ingredient manufacturing facilities and 450 crops. This company is making the ingredients that are being used to manufacture processed food which now accounts for the vast majority of the food supply, and all of these ingredients are known to cause health issues.

Next there’s PepsiCo with their $74.5 billion in sales in 2021. Here are some of the PepsiCo-owned facilities just around my home town of Detroit:

This company has thousands of products, with Pepsi and Mountain Dew leading the way:

In the US alone, Pepsi owns over 25% of the entire soda market and their famous Pepsi and Mountain Dew are the #1 nonalcoholic drink choice and are also pure poison. The contents of Pepsi include:

Brominated Vegetable Oil? So if you have a Pepsi and a bagel for lunch, you are doubling down on a serving of rash-causing Bromides. Do you know how many people now suffer from Eczema? The figures are shocking…

Around 10% of adults and as much as 30% of children in the United States have eczema. Meanwhile, a 2023 survey found that approximately 25% of respondents in the United States consume soda / energy drinks daily, while 76% are eating white bread. What percentage of people suffering from rashes they can’t seem to get rid of are consuming massive amounts of Bromides?

Tyson Foods comes in third on the list of the largest food producers with $47.0 billion in sales in 2021. Let me tell you about Tyson:

A recent investigation into Tyson revealed that five of their largest plants in Nebraska were responsible for dumping over 111 million pounds of pollutants, including nitrates, nitrogen, phosphorus, chloride, oil, and cyanide into waterways in only four years (2018-2022).

The company has also been accused of dumping toxic chemicals into lakes and rivers across the United States, with over 370 million pounds of chemicals released by its 41 slaughterhouses and processing plants over five years.

In 2013, “Tyson paid nearly $4 million in fines due to eight separate incidents between 2006 and 2010 where it released anhydrous ammonia, a hazardous substance that causes chemical-type burns, killing at least one worker and injuring nearly a dozen others.” …all of these horrible toxins, including Cyanide, are what the food producer is using. We freak out when we discover it is being dumped into the waterways… then we eat it?…

The next three largest food producers are General Mills, Nestle and Hormel - all of which make toxic garbage. The majority of the ingredients in these products as GRAS, Generally Recognized as Safe, which also means Sometimes Recognized as Not Safe, which means they haven’t been tested.

Let’s circle back to the beginning of this article; how did viruses rapidly spread through entire towns? The town relied on only a few sources for food and the food supply was poisoned. Nowadays we perceive that we have many sources for food, yet the majority of the raw ingredients all originate from the same couple companies. How sick you become and what symptoms your body shows will depend on what you consume, how much you consume, how often, and your general health.

Like the old saying says, you are what you eat, so if you are eating preservatives, which are designed to remove moisture, prevent the growth of microorganisms including bacteria, change acidity, and destroy proteins, your body cannot function. Now throw poison on top of it and spin the wheel of dis-ease.

At the end of the day, it’s just all poison, regardless of which name we assign to it. The entire reason we must call it Influenza and not poisoning is because someone is responsible for poisoning and that person or company can be sued, but nobody is responsible for invisible viruses hiding on every door handle and railing, waiting to jump on our fingers and make its way into our mouths.

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER SH*T

Then you look at the list of symptoms caused by Benzol Hydrocarbons:

Ventricular arrhythmia

Paralysis

Aplastic anemia

Leukemia

CNS depression

How does Benzol relate to products we consume? It is used in medications to treat Parkinson’s, “parasitic infections caused by tapeworms”, used to treat sleeping disorders, given to men to reduce their breast size, fed to women who are experiencing heavy or painful periods, it’s even in anxiety and seizure medications and it’s an effective birth control (aka population control). Here’s a small sample of medicines that contain this toxic chemical compound:

So if you are suffering the side effects caused by Benzol, are you also prescribed medication?

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0308814623013791

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvey_Washington_Wiley

Embalmed beef scandal

Philadelphia’s Yellow Fever Epidemic (1793) : This outbreak killed over 4,000 people, including many prominent citizens, and forced the evacuation of the city.

New England’s Smallpox Epidemic (1721): This epidemic led to the development of inoculation practices, which eventually became widespread.

THE JUNGLE. MEAT INSPECTION ACT

https://www.geriwalton.com/food-and-drink-adulteration-in-1700-and/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2442131/

https://culinarylore.com/food-science:food-adulteration-in-the-1800s/

https://archive.org/details/the-poison-squad_202309

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/92217/men-who-volunteered-be-poisoned-government

https://www.eater.com/2020/1/28/21112258/pbs-the-poison-squad-documentary-food-regulation-history-deborah-blum-interview

https://archive.org/details/jstor-20659708/page/n1/mode/2up

