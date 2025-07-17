In my last article, Meet the Players in the Game for World Control: the Prelude to WW1, we discussed the worldwide infiltration of Freemasons and Judeo-Masons and how they schemed revolutions, specifically to remove monarchies and install a “democratic government” which meant themselves. This was leading up to the ultimate plan, a World War, but before we can discuss The Never Before Told True History of WW1, I have to show you something I accidentally discovered because it will be referenced throughout the rest of this series.

MAKING THE NEWS… LITERALLY

JD Rockefeller Jr was deep in Freemasonry. The guy was so into masonry that Harvey Wiley Corbett, one of the architects who built Rockefeller Center, was tasked with recreating Solomon's temple and used Rockefeller Center to do so.

Rockefeller Center:

Leon Trotsky, Friedrich Engels, and Karl Marx:

(Isaiah II is about the restoration of Zion and says “He will judge between the nations and will settle disputes for many peoples.” - remember this for later)

So, we know this Rockefeller was a Mason:

But he is not the one we are about to discuss. This is the Rockefeller we will be diving into:

In 1885 JD Rockefeller Sr. officially got into the media business. It began with the indirect purchase of People’s Journal which was a Buffalo, Massachusetts paper. I call it an indirect purchase because the paper was technically bought by one of his employees at Standard Oil and published on his behalf. The second newspaper purchase was a Toledo, Ohio publication called The Derrick. These papers would be used to praise Rockefeller and his associates for their good deeds and attack business opponents. The propaganda in these papers was so successful that Rocky founded the Jennings Publishing Company which would secure 110 contracts with newspapers in Ohio. These contracts were for the papers to publish pro-Rockefeller content while condemning his competition as well as attacking “henchmen”. He would then go on to finance assorted boards and programs, all of which were used to obtain positive press while pushing propaganda on the unknowing masses. Next thing you know, magazines like Woman’s Home Companion were printing articles like “How the World’s Richest Man Spends Christmas”.

In a short matter of time, the papers which previously questioned Rockefeller’s takeover of society now defended and praised Standard Oil.

The majority of the papers that Rockefeller could not buy became recipients of funds for large advertising campaigns. Products which didn’t require any newspaper advertisement, such as axle grease, were being displayed across pages while the publishers were intaking hundreds-of-thousands of dollars. With few exceptions, this pretty much ended the negative press.

Then there was JP Morgan, son of Junius Morgan from Massachusetts. In 1887 JP Morgan got into the newspaper business too, also through indirect purchases of the New York Evening Sun followed by the Morning Sun. These popular papers went from being Morgan critics to Morgan fans. JP would also purchase The New York Star which was secretly owned by his friend and railway magnate, Collis P. Huntington. The Daily News, Baltimore News, Philadelphia Times, New York Globe, New York Mail, the Telegram, Washington Times, Harper’s Weekly, North American Review, and more would follow. He even purchased the Boston Journal from Rocky. Not long after, Morgan and fellow banking elites would become controllers of Time Inc which was the publisher of Time News, Fortune, Life and more. In addition to purchasing papers, Morgan was creating new publishing entities and they were cranking out new publications.

Rocky and Morgan weren’t the only two in control of the media. Worldwide, Jws also dominated the presses. If they didn’t have ownership in the paper, they sat on the board or had decision making power over it. If you were reading a paper in the late 1800s or early 1900s, chances are it was a Morgan, Rockefeller or Jwish controlled publication. And it was exactly at this time that something began happening in these newspapers… something very, very strange…

Let me explain how exactly this article happened: I was simply searching news archives for the word holocaust used in years 1800-1938 (pre WWII) then skimming through results. I began to notice the holocaust content was always on the same page as an advertisement. This is when I did something nobody else seems to have ever done - I began reading the ads. When I started reading the ads located on these specific pages, I realized some of the adverts have incredibly odd wording. For example, this ad from 1883 is for a clothing store. It says “set to music a tornado which will sweep the Lion from his den — the “victory from the strong arm” and the prize from the “Capitalist”, “… It is hallow mockery - a glaring hallucination of the brain - for competitors to arrogate to themselves the power…”. It then says, “Gus Blass & Co does not pay for the hauling around of musical wagons, or hire a keeper for an untamed lion. Yet they move in a solid phalanx [military formation] in a quiet business way against all dangerous “varmints of the forest…”. It also mentions “violence” then goes on to talk about ladies shoes and dry goods…

The following year, in 1891, the Jwish people were being horribly oppressed in Russia. The oppression was so severe that six million Jws were without a country. Quite sad.

In 1892, an exceptionally strange ad appeared in the Baltimore Sun, this time advertising a dry goods grocery store “Great Holocaust”. Notice the use of quotation marks, such as “ANNIHILATION” SALE, “THE GREATEST SLAUGHTER” and “WE HAVE A HERCULEAN TASK BEFORE US”. “WE’VE TERMED THIS SALE A HOLOCAUST AN A HOLOCAUST ‘TWILL BE”. For reasons I cannot explain, they removed a lot of the letter “E” from words:

The word holocaust comes from the Greek words, olos and kaustus which means “all burnt up”, so it is a bit confusing as to why a dry goods business would be promoting an all burnt up sale and using terminology like “the greatest slaughter” to drive patrons through their doors.

The following year (1893), another creepy ad was printed - “A Whole Stock Sacrificed” - if you pay attention to these ads, you will notice they are almost all selling the identical items; clothing, material or dry goods - and all of the clothing and material is the same: blazers / suits, dresses, underwear, shoes, hats, lace and other assorted materials.

Next, in 1894, a different business was having a Great Holocaust sale, “Do not miss the opportunity of a lifetime, and come and get your share of the Bargains” (capital letter B):

In 1896, a material seller advertised their fabric and said “Not because we’re asked, but because ‘tis a duty of what will be remembered for all days to come...”. They go on to outline “it requires courage” as well as grit, “thousands and ten thousands” must come because it is their way “of fighting for space”:

I also noticed a lot of these contain names of locations. For example, the ad above says Lancaster.

In 1898, six million Jws were “under the rule of the czar from the unhappiest community on the face of the earth”, Russia.

Although not an ad, in 1899, a French Derby horse named Holocaust appeared. The horse broke his foot.

In 1901 an advertisement appeared in the Fort Wayne Gazette for a clothing and accessory store. The article reads, “We soar above them all… In our onward march of progress our great army of patrons swell to greater proportions…”. It then goes on to list its “Slaughtered Prices”:

In October of 1901, the Bell Brothers clothing store was on it’s fourth week of it’s slaughter sale, selling the identical items as the others; suits, underwear, hats.

In 1904, the White Sales and White Fairs began to occur frequently - “The Greatest Clearance the County has Ever Known”… “everything must go, especially white goods”. “Every department will contribute it's share toward making this.”:

1904, a clothing store was “culling” stock because they couldn't afford to “handicap the builders”.

Still in 1904, The Surprise Store was “Dayton’s Most Liberal and Progressive Outfitters for Mankind”:

And in its ad it told readers that it was running “sacrifice prices” and had window advertisements that “mutely explain what the store is busily doing inside”. “Our advertisements are contracts with the people and always have been carried out to the letter”

Come 1905, something had to be done to save these innocent Jws from oppression so the good guys (America / American Jws), stepped in to help by making America the new Palestine. The six million Jws were thankfully going to be brought to America where they would be safe.

The following week, January 22nd of 1905, a full page ad for a White Sale was published. It reads, “For this fifth and greatest display and sale of white goods, months of preparations have been made - in fact, orders for many of the imported materials were placed almost a year ago.”… “The economic advantages of this sale are irresistible”… whether you buy or don’t buy you need to attend the sale as a “lesson in practical household economy”.

It goes on to say, “With every purchase of one dollar or more a photo certificate will be given, entitling the holder to one fine platinum photo at the gallery of W.E. Wing… Our contract made with Mr. Wing last year has been continued. This offer of a certificate with each purchase of one dollar is far more liberal than any we have made previously. Only one certificate will be given with each purchase”.

Their entire stock of furs was “exactly one third off” and contains the location Persia (Persia would not become known as Iran until 1935).

Two days later they ran a different White Sale and also took out a full page ad:

Note, the name of the business in the ad above is The Crescent:

The Crescent is very important in Freemasonry, especially in the Shriners, as discussed in my piece on the topic:

This ad is for the Supreme White Offering of the Year. It says “A SALE UNLIKE ANY OTHER, in that it takes months of careful preparation and includes the complete stock… such as India linons… French and Persian lawns, Paris mousselines…”. They invited everybody, “whether contemplating buying or not to witness this great exhibit”.

In the same paper they advertise “A hundred dozen fancy handkerchiefs”… “The kind every woman wants for kimonos.”

And, they, meaning this clothing store that was having a sale, was offering Two Reception Rooms featuring stationary, comfortable couches, easy chairs, even trained maids.

I’m not sure why anyone would need a reception room, stationary, easy chairs or a maid to purchase pillow cases or linens. And perhaps I should point out, the other advertisements on these pages are all normal - Come visit Smith and Sons watch store if you need your watch fixed - stuff like that, stuff you would expect to see in an ad for a retail store or any small business.

In 1906, the Berger’s Department store ran an ad for “a Genuine Holocaust” that would “echo throughout the black hills” and create a “Lasting Memory”. It was “the BIGGEST BARGAIN EXHIBITION EVER ATTEMPTED" which involved “TREMENDOUS SACRIFICE” due to a “Merciless Price Cutting Escapade”.

Also in 1906, a White Sale ad said, “At the time of planning Our Big White Sale our buyers were in New York buying goods which just began to arrive…”

Which papers are Freemason controlled vs Jwish controlled vs Judeo-Mason controlled? I have no idea, but a great deal of these ads were ran in Jwish areas, especially New York, which was booming during the exact years of the ads. By 1920, almost 1 out of 3 people in New York City were Jwish.

Come 1907, a store called Harry Davey, which was located on Red House Third Block (street), ran an ad stating war was declared on prices and prices were getting murdered. It was a considerable slaughtering amongst the profits. “Everything sacrificed and everyone fighting to gain victory - the first engagement has been won by the Red House”

Apparently Harry Davey’s Slaughter Sale lasted a while because a week later they ran another War Declared ad about it and the slaughter prices are interesting; “1/6 each”:

This crazy ad went on to say, “We are still pushing on the engagement by following up the people with Bargains, supplying them with ammunition in the shape of Cheap Goods at unknown prices. They are carrying all before them. Everyone rejoicing at the great success of HARRY DAVEY’S GREAT SLAUGHTERING WINTER SALE NOW ON”. “THE SECOND GREAT ENGAGEMENT STARTS TODAY. His army of hands are supplies with orders from head-quarters, go straight for the people’s pockets, give them unknown value in the shape of Bargains, take no swaps, refuse no reasonable offer and further instructions are every line must be turned into cash to avoid serious disaster. To see this Great Battle you must enter the Red House… where a desperate encounter is now going on between the hands and the people who are fighting for the bargains. Some of the Slaughtering Lines are mentioned below”

This is when I asked myself, "what exactly is The Red House?". Little did I know, researching what The Red House was would be the key to who was posting these advertisements.