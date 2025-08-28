Today, we are going to dive into tuberculosis, which is a story within a story within a WTF, filled with a cast of characters that can rival the best HBO Max flick. It’s one of those stories where the plot keeps changing as an illusion becomes fact and truth is thrown into the wastepaper basket for financial gain. Without further ado, I present to you…

Gosh, where to start with this bat shit crazy tale? Well, tuberculosis (TB) symptoms are the symptoms of any other sickness; cough, fever, night sweats, phlegm, shortness of breath, swollen lymph nodes, and sometimes weight loss due to muscle loss in some people because they are sick for several weeks to months. History hilariously tells us “The oldest confirmed paleopathological evidence of human tuberculosis dates to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period, approximately 10,000 to 11,000 years ago…” - now keep in mind, this is coming from the same people who don’t know what happened a couple of decades ago on 9/11, lost all of the Holocaust documents, threw away the technology we used back in 1969 to get to the moon and claim it is too expensive to rebuild, then said Covid was a virus that came from a bat then changed their minds and said it came from a government-subsidized lab - if you want to hang your hat on their word regarding what happened thousands of years ago, I’ll drive you to the clinic. With that being said…

History also claims, “In the early 1800s, outbreaks of TB disease sparked “vampire panics" throughout New England. Some people believed that the first family member to die of TB disease came back as a vampire to infect the rest of the family. To stop the vampires, townspeople dug up the suspected vampire graves and performed a ritual.” - I’m not making this crap up, this is coming from the CDC, ok? Here’s what was printed in The Boston Daily Globe, January 27, 1896:

Continuing on, “One way to identify the possessed corpses was to dig up the bodies, and the least decomposed would be cut open. Any organs still containing blood would be burned and the ashes fed to sick relatives to cure them. Some bodies were even decapitated to keep them from rising. In the case of Mary [Mercy] Brown and her daughters who all died of TB, the women were dug up. One daughter was quote, oddly well preserved and even her fingernails seemed to have grown. So, her heart was removed and burned, and her ashes fed to a sick brother who died anyway.”

Sometimes the rituals were private, with just close relatives attending, other times they were public, hosted in front of hundreds who wished to confirm with their own eyes that the potential vampire was slaughtered. See, I told you it’s crazy, but remember, these insane acts, based on black magic and dark arts rituals, were being taught in respected medical literature as cures because Big Pharma was built on black magic and Alchemy. Fun fact: This Vampire Panic is what inspired Bram Stoker to write the novel, Dracula. After that dude died, his house was found to be loaded with Vampire Panic newspaper clippings. Imagine if, instead of the government trying to scare us just with germs and viruses, they threw vampires into the equation. So, as you can see, society couldn’t carry on acting like psychopathic witches, so something needed to be done. In a short matter of time, Science would come to the rescue.

ARMOUR & CO AND STANDARD OIL

In 1860, a company called Armour & Co. started off as a meat processor. Not long after launching, their goal became not to have a single piece of scrap of waste that had to be disposed of because throwing stuff out costs money, and why pay money when you can instead make it? Armour hired a team of chemists and told them to figure out what could be done to sell all of the waste. The chemists found the answer in animal feed.

Armour & Co expanded from meat into butter, fruit, vegetables, and even the railroad industry, growing to become a massive monopoly. Each of those industries had its own waste that could be sold as some form of feed or additive. At the same time, Rockefeller, who owned Standard Oil and also had a controlling share in the coal industry, was realizing it too could dispose of its waste - especially coal tar, which also became animal feed.

The industries then expanded to a new market, this time human food, “synthetic food”. Although food adulteration had been a common practice used by scammers to increase profits, this time around, “synthetic food” would be promoted as a positive. What was one of the ingredients in this new foodstuff? Coal / coal tar (now you know why Rocky was so intrigued).

Coal tar, a known hazardous carcinogen, began appearing in everything.

The food supply, which was already bad, became even worse. A few examples of adulteration included:

In a short matter of time, it was reported that 194 per every 100,000 people in the US were dying every year from… “tuberculosis”. The issue was so severe that someone needed to do something, pronto. Enter: The US Government.

THE TESTS

Come 1875, the supposed cure for tuberculosis, “tuberculin”, was being popped off by the government, more specifically, the tax-funded Bureau of Animal Industry of the United States - because if there is one place I want a cure from, it’s a government entity with a name that sounds like a union formed by zoo animals. Let’s look at their photos of making tuberculin:

Incubating the cultures to make them grow:

Once the Bureau had grown its bacteria cultures (a fourth-grade science class project), they would then heat the bacteria to kill them. Then, to the dead culture, they would add carbolic acid, which, even back in the 1890s, was “well known as an active poison if injected into the stomach”.

After the lab process was complete, all that was left were remnants of dead bacteria and poison, also known as “the cure”.

Now that they had their poison in a cup, they could run tuberculosis tests - are you ready for this part? These tests consisted of - you can’t make this shit up - injecting the poison concoction into the mucous membrane of one of the lips of a female cow’s vulva (vagina) or you could stick that heifer in the skin of her lower eyelid but if you want to do the eyelid method, you gotta inject her a second time in the caudal fold which is the skin fold located at the base of the tail - because that’s not super morbid or anything. And just to be clear, we are injecting the healthy cows with “the cure”, tuberculin.

Now that the beast got a squirt or two of lab juice, you take its temperature over and over again. I must assume this was accomplished by ramming a long metal thermometer up its ass, which I’m sure the cow was thrilled about. Should the temp rise, the animal is infected with tuberculosis!

They preferred the double-jab eye and tail shot because it helped them solve what they termed “doubtful cases”. What’s interesting here is, it had been well established that a common side effect of the inoculation itself was an increase in temperature, yet an increase in temperature also meant the animal was diseased - someone please make it make sense. Using these methods, in a seven-year time frame, they were able to locate approximately 40 million secretly sick cows that needed to be slaughtered asap. So just to be clear here: Factories wanted to sell their waste. A solution was found in the food supply for both animals and humans. Everything ate the poisons, many becoming sick. They were said to become vampires, so their dead bodies were exhumed so they could be decapitated and burned, their ashes fed to sick relatives. For reasons I simply cannot explain, this method wasn’t saving people, so Science came along, said bacteria were the culprit, then injected animals’ eyes, tails, and crotches with a lab-made hazardous substance that had a known side effect of temperature increase, and if the animal fevered, they hauled it off to slaughter. TRUST THE SCIENCE! Oh, perhaps I should mention, each time the good ol’ government or vet came to test cattle, the owner would pay a fee per test. And, should a cow test positive, it would often be cheaper to kill the thing than continue to deal with the government and additional testing fees. To quote a farmer from the newspaper,

“I had two cows that the veterinarian used tuberculin upon. Both their temperatures went up very high, and the result was that we killed the two. The one whose temperature was lower and before killing, we even doubted whether it would pay to test her, showed after being killed that she was rotten with disease, while the other animal that we thought had it the worst and whose temperature was higher, showed not the least signs of it after being killed. Consequently, my belief in the tuberculin test is not strong.”

Now that we had the cure and were using it to weed out sick cows, it was time to save human lives. To quote from one pro-tuberculin doctor’s experience with these injections:

[In humans, after inoculation] “he may improve, or not improve, or get worse. The temperature may also fall, but the patient, while getting worse, may also feel worse… the temperature may rise, or no… I have seen inoculation raise the temperature, not influence the temperature, and reduce the temperature.” - Well, that’s incredibly helpful! Now we know what to watch for: either a temp increase, a temp decrease, or no change at all, and he’s going to get worse, stay the same, or get better; it’s gonna be one of those three!

Knowing what signs to watch for was very important because children were being injected with as many as 18 doses of tuberculin. These inoculations were in combination with other cutting-edge “medical treatments” including brandy alcohol, enemas, administering mercury, jalapeno powder, and leeches, to name a few. If the children died, they were said to have died from tuberculosis. If the children lived, they were said to have been saved by vaccination. And let’s not forget, while all of this was going on, there was an ongoing smallpox scare in which people were being injected with pus mixed with chemicals, the pus being made by cruelly torturing baby cows.

KILLING SOLDIERS

During the Spanish-American War, Armour & Co was contracted to provide meat for the soldiers. To maximize profit, rancid and inferior meat, as well as processing waste, was dyed and embalmed with hazardous chemicals like formaldehyde, then shipped to the troops. The soldiers began falling ill, and malaria, yellow fever, typhoid Fever, and tuberculosis were blamed. These diseases happen to have the same symptoms. The only difference between them is that sometimes people have a cough, sometimes they get a rash, sometimes people can’t sleep, and other times they can.

Malaria / Yellow Fever:

Typhoid Fever:

To make matters worse for the troops, the Allied general public really adored our soldiers and wanted to show their respect for our fighting men by mailing them gifts, which were usually dry foods or potatoes… but the problem was, these foods were poisoned. In the case of potatoes, these were being made by combining potato and yeast with glue to create “a mass,” which was then dyed with tar-based dye to create what looked like a potato. In other cases, whatever was being sent as food contained so many foreign ingredients that upon its arrival, nobody knew what it was supposed to be. And during this time, whiskey and other liquors were considered cures for illnesses. In the case of the troops, treatments like whiskey and turpentine enemas were still being used - the whiskey was poisoned with industrial-grade solvents to maximize profits.

Back then, refrigerated trucks were not in frequent use, so foods such as poultry, which should be kept cold until consumed, were taken out of cold storage and transported on normal trucks, where they would reach summer temperatures. Upon its arrival at its destination, the warm poultry would be put back into cold storage. When outbreaks of disease happened, some tried to warn others that it was the food supply, not an epidemic.

Meanwhile, in 1916, childhood disease and death were soaring, just like in the cows… all of which were consuming “food-less foods”.

THE MAGIC LYMPH

Come 1890, the newspapers reported Dr. Robert Koch had created a magic lymph. This was an inoculation that could save anyone from tuberculosis, also known as consumption. If you try searching the internet today for Koch's Magic Lymph, you will find little to nothing. ChatGPT even outright denies such a thing ever existed:

But this was a huge story - a huge story which history would like erased from records. Back in the 1890s, the papers said the magic lymph was a miracle.

It could cure any disease, not just tuberculosis. It was reported to be saving patients with Lupus and other bone diseases.

It began being tested against cancer with “mostly favorable” results.

It even cured tetanus and diphtheria.

Ill citizens began coming to hospitals and requesting injections because this stuff truly was magic, and they desperately wanted to get better, the papers said. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle even wrote a piece praising the magic lymph… but that was in September of 1890…

DON’T FUCK WITH SHERLOCK HOLMES

Come November of the same year, Mr. Doyle became suspicious. You see, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was the author of the Sherlock Holmes detective books, and this magic lymph cure-all was starting to sound too good to be true. The author read about Koch holding a public demonstration that was to occur in two days. He was quite curious and traveled to Berlin to sit in the audience.

Upon arriving, he was not allowed into the event. However, an American physician befriended him and shared his notes of the meeting. It would turn out that the American physician was also skeptical of the magic lymph.

Over the next two days, Doyle and the American doctor traveled to numerous hospital wards where patients were being treated with the magic lymph tuberculin material. Arthur Conan Doyle was taken aback by what he observed. He became convinced the medication did not work as proclaimed; it was a fraud. (This tidbit is also nearly scrubbed from history.)

Meanwhile, sick children in orphanages were being injected with the potion, which was now, due to potential harm, being called “a very powerful agent” in which “the smallest dose is capable of producing a reaction”; therefore, “care must be taken” - which sounded substantially better than “sorry if this jab kills you”. Needles then pumped magic lymph into the children’s stomachs, as orphanage overseers monitored them for fever or signs of “disease” (or death, I assume). Just like with the hospitalized kids, when the children lived, it was the inoculation that saved them, but when they died, it was from tuberculosis. While that was going on, the newspapers went full steam ahead, publishing article after article about this miraculous treatment.

The Sherlock Holmes author could no longer stand the lies, so he outed Mr. Koch by writing a report about his experience in Berlin, and the piece caused quite a stir. “Widespread doubts now arose about the remedy. Its merits were debated at length in the Berlin Medical Society, and some centers banned its use.” This was a major problem because the government had already planned to monopolize production of Koch’s mystical fluid; now, the public didn’t want that.

THE BIG, FAT LIE

Under a cloud of suspicion, Koch sold his formula to a pharmaceutical firm and then fled to Egypt for a vacation. He was eventually forced to admit that his secret formula, his magic lymph, was nothing more than diluted glycerin extract and bacteria [and likely carbolic acid too, but he didn’t admit to that part]. Now, why exactly the people injecting filthy cow pus and chemicals were upset about learning the lymph was just bacteria and chemicals, I have no idea, but the fact that the magical inoculation did not contain some magical ingredient apparently ruffled feathers, and many began calling Koch a fraud. It would turn out that Koch was having an affair with an 18-year-old woman, and he had lied to raise money to divorce his wife and start anew with her - and this was exactly what happened. Koch split from his wife, Emma, and got hitched to the barely legal chick. The newspapers praised the young beauty, saying, “She has red hair and is said to own the prettiest figure in Berlin.” (By the way, the media now refers to her as “30 years his junior” instead of saying she was 18.)

DOUBLING DOWN

Because the government wanted to move forward with turning the not-so-magic lymph into a tax-funded operation, pressure was applied to Koch to come back from Egypt and get back at it. The German government promised the doctor its full support. This time around, Koch claimed to have established “the existence of a microorganism which is associated with the tuberculosis tubercle”. Mr. Koch said he located this bacteria in over two dozen sick humans. Twelve of those were sick with bronchitis and pneumonia. One with a tumor. He also located bacteria in numerous animals. One pig, one hen, three apes, nine guinea pigs, and seven rabbits. Thirty-one total animal cases, all, after death, contained the same bacteria.

He would go on to say he additionally examined 172 guinea pigs, 32 rabbits, and five cats. All of them were infected with bacteria, but it turned out the reason they were infected was that he had inoculated them with the bacteria. Like his associate in Scientism, satanic Louis Pasteur, he had injected them with “gray and calcified tubercle from human lungs” as well as “tuberculosis masses” which he retrieved from dead monkeys, rabbits, guinea pigs, as well as pieces of lung from cattle. After these contents were inoculated into animals, the creatures would be slaughtered and dissected, and the bacteria would be found in them. WOW! This allowed Koch to say the bacteria were in all of these animals, therefore, they were the cause of the disease, exactly as the German government needed him to do. The government then used tax dollars to establish its first Institute for Infectious Diseases, accompanied by a hospital. Koch was made director and paid a very handsome salary.

The day he announced the discovery of the tuberculosis bacterium, March 24th, 1882, has since been observed by the World Health Organization as World Tuberculosis Day every year since.

Despite Koch’s claims and strong government support, other scientists across the world were unable to replicate his studies. Some began saying the doctor was just as bad as the fraudster Louis Pasteur. When German surgeon Ernst von Bergmann, a former advocate for Koch, demanded to see Koch’s autopsy records, they were unavailable, as it turned out autopsies had not been performed.

In 1894, an article appeared in the paper called Tuberculosis, an Exposure of the Fallacy of Inoculation as a Cure for the Disease. This article outlines numerous deaths and illnesses caused by the injection of tuberculin. But the scam lived on; in fact, it excelled substantially.

In 1905, Dr. Robert Koch received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for “his investigations and discoveries in relation to tuberculosis.”

THE OUTBREAK

Tuberculosis had now become so severe that 400,000 American children were reported to have contracted it each year.

In an article published in the newspaper, we learn of a horrible tuberculosis outbreak in cattle. In fact, at the time, this disease was said to be one of the leading causes of death in humans in both the US and Europe.

To keep everyone safe, the 1913 Tuberculosis Order was issued. This order required the murder of all cows that showed symptoms of the disease. Science, armed with its TB test, began testing, testing, testing, like never before. By 1916 the Bureau of Animal Industry estimated that as much as 50% of all milk-producing cows in the United States had become infected. This epidemic was leading to the slaughter of so many cows that farmers became terrified of their livelihoods being destroyed… but…

While that was going on, something else was going on, and it should have been of interest to the medical-science industry and mainstream media, but it was not. What had happened was, it was discovered that certified herds of cows were malnourished. Why were they malnourished? Was it from the disease? After all, weight loss is listed as a symptom of Tuberculosis according to science, so if the disease was causing the weight loss, that would make a lot of sense, right? But to be sure this malnourishment was truly caused by the highly infectious rogue bacteria and not something else, how about we take a look at what those infected malnourished cows were being fed.

THE SHOCKING DIET

It turned out the cow’s daily diet was ten pounds of residue waste from the beet sugar industry mixed with up to ten pounds of highly processed cornmeal blended with brewers’ grain, which was waste from the beer manufacturing industry. All of that stuff was mixed with ten pounds of alfalfa hay (which was a good food), then coated with one pint of oil, which was factory waste from the cottonseed industry. Alternatively, they would cover it with gluten waste from the production of glucose. (If I recall correctly, glucose can be made from the byproduct waste of smelting furnaces, but don’t quote me on this, it has been many years since I researched it.)

On other farms, cows were being fed polished white rice (which was the exact cause of the so-called human “Beri-Beri” disease, which impacted sailors living off this highly processed, nutrient-less food for months on end).

Now we must ask, “Why were the cows being fed these terrible diets?”. The answer is Science - hell, the answer is always Science, isn’t it? In this case, dieticians had recently come up with this newfangled idea of counting carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and calories. The science-based diet industry determined the amounts of each that constituted a balanced diet. It was the science-diet industry that determined these byproduct waste diets were exactly what cattle needed to thrive because these feed concoctions fit the figures they themselves invented.

The new cow food made from the garbage of industrial processing was so much cheaper than horse food that stables began purchasing the less priced feed for their horses. Stable owners discovered that within 50-70 days of feeding their horses the “cow diet”, they too developed the identical symptoms as the cows - “Tuberculosis!” A vet was called to the stables to check the horses for the disease, but instead of running tests, the veterinarian saw the animals, now sick with “Anemia”, “Acidosis”, and severely emaciated, and he ordered that they be put back on their normal diets of whole grains and grass. Want to know what happened to those horses? Every single one of them promptly recovered to full health.

Cows continued to fall victim to Tuberculosis disease and be executed because there was no treatment, and it was mandatory to kill them to prevent the evil bacteria from spreading. In a last effort to save their farms from complete devastation, some farmers, despite knowing there was no cure, began contacting veterinarians. Lucky for some, the vet happened to be the same guy who had recently helped heal the horses. The veterinarian told the owners of the cows their disease was not so-called Tuberculosis and was instead directly caused by what they were being fed. He directed the farmers to cease listening to the dieticians’ advice and immediately begin feeding the cows proper food regardless of calories, protein, carbs, or fat... and it worked, the cows became healthy again. But the story doesn’t end there…

David T. Arrell of Ohio was a breeder of prizewinning thoroughbred horses. He never fed his horses factory waste and always paid the extra money for clean, raw foods, sometimes costing $1 or more per bushel ($29+ per bushel in today’s currency value). He reported none of his horses ever became diseased and were “practically immune to everything”. David’s horses never suffered any of the “common horse diseases” which fellow breeders were frequently plagued with.

THE MONKEYS

In 1909, tuberculosis was suddenly affecting caged animals in the New York Zoo. These monkeys were becoming very sick, scores of them dying. The vets suspected tuberculosis, which meant all of the monkeys needed to be tested.

To administer the test, each monkey was separated from its companions. A drop of the poison chemical concoction was wickedly forced into the monkey's eye. If the animal’s eye became inflamed, this meant the monkey was infected. If the creature was deemed ill, he was then isolated, and tuberculin was injected into his blood.

By this point in time, it had become known that injecting this chemical concoction into humans or animals could cause an increase in fever, so if the monkey fevered, it could be a result of the treatment or it could be because he was sick with tuberculosis. Regardless of whether the critter fevered from the disease or the cure, the important thing was that he got the injection to keep him safe. They now said, this treatment, in combination with fresh air and proper diet, was the cure.

THE EVER-MOVING GOAL POSTS

By 1911, the National Association for the Study and Prevention of Tuberculosis created a classification scheme outlining numerous different types of the disease. The treatment was the injection of repetitive doses of tuberculin at 1, 3, or 4-week intervals. The goal was to create a reaction in the patient because it was now believed this was the sign the inoculation was working - the exact opposite logic of what sentenced all the animals to death years prior, and we still see this logic being used to this day. They tell us side effects mean the foreign substances unnaturally injected into our bodies are “working”.

By the mid-1930s, pigs were being fed a diet of sawdust, and hundreds of products were now being made from coal tar, including “vitamins” which science wanted to pump into their “food-less foods”:

Shortly after, in the 1940s, African Swine Fever Virus magically conjured itself up out of thin air and began infecting pigs with the identical symptoms as Tuberculosis, Malaria, Yellow Fever, and Typhoid Fever:

African Swine Fever was also promoted as being “highly contagious,” which explained to farmers why so many of their pigs became ill at the same time. Just like with the cows, the solution was to slaughter and dispose of the pigs as quickly as possible to “stop the spread”.

During this time, Europe was also suffering from livestock diseases. According to a report from the Economic Advisory Council, 58% of cows had to be slaughtered due to “brucellosis, infertility, mastitis, bTB and Johne's disease, at a cost to farmers of £2.5 million a year” (which would be almost $40 million today). The animals were beginning to have abortions at rates of 9% which was blamed on the infectious disease. Despite the health problems, worldwide new “foodstuffs” were discovered as even cheaper feed alternatives, such as “cereal-based pig feed”, flour for poultry, and toxic industrial-grade soybean meal (waste) as a “protein alternative”. Shortly thereafter, Tuberculosis began infecting sheep in Europe.

To stop the spread of infectious diseases, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food led the way on the development of livestock brucellosis vaccines; meanwhile, to combat Tuberculosis, Frederick Gowland Hopkins, president of the Royal Society, found a solution: repeatedly testing cows and milk for the disease. Cows and milk that passed three tests would be given “bTB-free” status. Eventually, it was decided that the only solution to keeping milk safe was pasteurizing it by cooking it at high temperatures - they claimed this method killed the virus/bacteria that was making humans so ill.

At this point in time, there were now two evil bacteria said to be infecting milk: tuberculosis and brucellosis. In the US, a new brucellosis “wonder drug” was released to save the sickly public. This miracle was called Sulfanilamide and was to be taken by people when infected by the virus-bacteria-germs from milk.

It turned out the key ingredient in the wonder drug was DEG, “a chemical cousin to antifreeze, an industrial chemical used for keeping products moist, and a deadly poison”. Upon its release, it was discovered that “It took on average nine days from beginning treatment with the Elixir for people to die of kidney failure”. In a single month, 107 people across 15 states died horrible, painful deaths after taking Sulfanilamide. It was then recalled. Not long after the miracle drug began being used, a widespread outbreak occurred, and it too was blamed on stealthy milk bacteria.

The following year, Undulant Fever was raging. Science said this was also from milk.

But they pointed out this disease is “deceptive” because the symptoms can be mistaken for malaria, typhoid, tuberculosis, or other diseases because they all bear the same symptoms:

THE MILITARY

Jumping ahead to 1958, the US military had taken up tuberculosis testing, and the rules of the game had again changed. To quote from an old article that appeared in the news called Tuberculosis Testing of Monkeys, “the fact that negative skin tests cannot be assumed to indicate an absence of tuberculosis gained further proof in a study revealed by four scientists from the Army's Chemical Corps Laboratories, Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland. The disclosure was made today at the annual meeting of the Society of American Bacteriologists”. The article explained, Fort Detrick scientists infected 10 healthy rhesus monkeys via a high-concentration aerosol of what they called tuberculosis germs. The monkeys were then tuberculin tested by injection of tuberculin into the skin of their upper eyelids. The paper said “traditionally the animal is said to be positive for tuberculosis if the injected skin site becomes red and swollen, and it is said to be negative for tuberculosis if there is no skin reaction”, but this was found to be untrue. They now claimed a positive skin test was only 90% reliable. That meant 10% of the animals that tested negative may have been covertly harboring the disease. This meant the creatures that were injected into the eyelid and did not react had to be sent to be X-rayed. The X-rays would then be examined for anything that may look “abnormal”, often so-called “lung lesions resembling tuberculosis”. They would then slaughter the otherwise healthy animals and chop them up, then claim to find tuberculosis bacteria inside of them. So now we officially knew, even if an animal or human is injected with poison and does not have a reaction, they could still be secretly ill, and no test could catch 100% of the sicko’s.

TODAY

Jumping ahead 67 years to current-day: a diagnostic test using the tuberculin material is still the standard method of demonstrating whether someone “had been exposed to the tuberculosis-causing microbe”. The CDC reports there are over 10 million cases of tuberculosis per year, worldwide, with the main area impacted being Africa.

And that, my friends, is the true story of tuberculosis, vampires, and all.

That was the end of the article, but what’s fascinating is I unknowingly wrote the next part of this series back in January 2025, so if you want to learn what happened after the government jumped on board with the tuberculosis scheme, check out the next part of this series, Milk Pasteurization is Based on Fraud.

