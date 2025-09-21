I guarantee you’ve never heard this before and you’ll probably never want to hear it again, but you need to hear it because, whether you are male or female, it has impacted your life…

This story begins back in ancient Israel, when the ancient Hebrews tried to get the Philistines to circumcise by claiming it makes you superior. If we skip ahead to ancient Rome, the Jews wouldn’t stop circumcising everyone, including their own non-Jewish slaves. This eventually led to laws being passed in the years 335 and 423 to stop the practice. If we again fast-forward to the late 1400s, in Spain, we see the identical issues. The Jews were ultimately expelled from the Spanish kingdoms. Now let’s jump ahead another 310 years and shoot across the world to the USA:

DARK ENERGY

Back in the year 1800, it was believed that disease was caused by dark energy. The famous Dr. Rush exclaimed that the cure was orgasm; however, because orgasm was also considered the cause of disease, it was important to enjoy your partner in moderation. The correct number of climaxes was a tricky thing because too little was said to lead to tremors, “nocturnal pollution” (wet dreams), hysteria, even “sighing”.

This belief in dark energy disease ties into the Vampire Panic, in which dead bodies were being exhumed and decapitated to prevent vampires from terrorizing society. While this was going on, in 1825, Jews began arriving in America.

Come 1837, the cause of disease shifted. It was no longer dark energy; now the culprit was sex, specifically, too much of it. Married couples were urged to restrict sex to once each lunar month (approximately every 29.5 days). The only exception to this rule was sex strictly for procreation. To scare the public, medical professionals claimed that children conceived during excessive sex would be mentally retarded, and pregnant women who enjoyed sex were “sure to miscarry”. But, despite the medical fear porn, for completely unknown reasons, people kept having sex and enjoying it. Something had to be done to stop the pleasure and save society from itself.

THE SEX-SUPPRESSING DIET

To solve the pleasure problem, one heroic doctor came forward. This brave doctor was named Sylvester. He found a way to suppress sexual desire through food. The popular doctor unveiled his cutting-edge sex-suppressing diet, which consisted of bland, unsweetened whole-wheat crackers that were similar to dull biscuits. That incredible doctor was Sylvester Graham, and his desire-suppressing flavorless crackers were to be his namesake; Graham Crackers.

Getting on the Graham Diet was better than the other available options of the time, which were all horrific and included “surgical solutions” such as perforating the foreskin of the penis and inserting a ring or cutting the foreskin with jagged scissors. If those treatments didn’t work, the penis could be removed entirely. Females had their clitoris hacked out (clitorectomy). If you were lucky enough to qualify for a non-surgical option, you most likely had a doctor apply ointment that would make your genitals painful, or if you were female, your inner thighs would be burned with hot irons. The bottom line was, they claimed they had to stop sex, by any means necessary (and sometimes flavorless crackers just weren’t enough).

In the year 1845, only 20 years after the arrival of Jews in America, a doctor named Jonathan Hutchinson claimed Jews have less venereal disease because they are circumcised. What wasn’t known at the time is that his study (if you could call it that) was flawed. Hutchinson never accounted for social factors, such as the Jews choosing to live in isolation, the closeness of Jewish families, religion as a whole, or the fact that prostitutes would not service Jewish men even if they wanted them to. … and this is where things start to get crazy (yes, even crazier than perforating penises and iron-thigh-burning.)

THE COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF MEDICINE

In 1852, in Prussia, members of the Communist League who were suspected of having participated in the 1848 uprising stood trial. One of the defendants was a revolutionary Jew from Germany. His name was Abraham Jakobi. I don’t really know what happened with the trial, but what I do know is that when he was released, he lived with two of his dear friends, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. From there, he was sent to New York, where, upon his arrival, he founded the New York Communist Club. But this isn’t all Mr. Jakobi did…

At New York Medical College , he became a professor of childhood diseases and founded the first free pediatric clinic in the United States. He would go on to become a high-up at Babies Hospital in New York. It was here that Jacobi began preaching that masturbation is the cause of all disease. The cures for masturbation, he said, were corporal punishment , which consisted of tying children’s arms and legs, as well as a procedure which was nearly unheard of in America: circumcision .

Jacobi would become chair of the medical department of the University of the City of New York and teach at Columbia University. And if that isn’t enough for you, the Communist revolutionary later moved to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he established the first Department of Pediatrics. History recognizes this man as the "Father of American Pediatrics."

Jacobi was a foot soldier of the communist medical movement in the United States. His advice quickly became fact, with newspapers, books, and medical journals parroting everything he said.

THE MEDICAL JOURNAL

The New Orleans Medical Journal published, “Neither the plague, nor war, nor small pox, nor a crowd of similar evils have resulted more disastrously for humanity than the habit of masturbation: it is the destroying element of civilized society”. Of course, we already know the cure for such behavior; circumcision…

At the same time, another study was published, this time around stating Jews have a lower rate of venereal disease. Once again, outside factors were not accounted for. And just like that, with only two studies confirming the circumcised Jews had lower rates of disease than uncircumcised non-Jews, it became official. Circumcision prevents disease. The media began pushing the necessity to circumcise.

THE BAPTISTS FIGHT BACK

Come 1867, the Baptist Church had had enough of this newfangled idea of cutting up dicks. The Tennessee Baptist paper published a warning, quote, “To Judaize Christianity, to engraft upon it circumcision and the ritual law of Moses, to make each new Gentile convert a Jew, and through his descendants by circumcision perpetuate and even enlarge the worldly establishment whose high priest and temple were still at Jerusalem, was the gorgeous mystery or hidden scheme steadily working in the apostolic age”. The Baptist's warning did nothing to stop the snip-snip train.

CIRCUMCISION BECOMES COMMON

Come 1870, penis amputations to stop masturbation were fading away; they had been replaced by circumcision. Prior to this, there was no circumcision in the States, except for rare cases where medical intervention was needed, but now it was becoming “western medicine”, a common procedure. Females would undergo infibulation (having their labia sewn shut).

But mutilating body parts did not stop disease because, as I have repeatedly outlined in previous publications, the food supply was terribly poisoned. To quote from one case that appeared in the Journal of Diseases for Children (1873), “a breastfeeding mother nearly killed her infant because her milk was 8% salt instead of the natural 0.09 in a hundred parts salt”. Imagine what you have to consume to be so polluted…

A few years later, in 1875, the Presbyterian Church came out in favor of circumcision. Their reasoning? They stated Jesus commanded it, and nobody wanted to question Jesus; therefore, the Presbyterians began circumcising.

DR. HOLT

In 1876, a doctor connected with the Rockefeller Institute, Dr. L. E. Holt, became a “pioneer of the science of pediatrics”. Guess where he worked? At none other than Babies Hospital in New York, just like Communist Jacobi. Mr. Holt quickly moved up the ranks to become its first medical director. He was also president of the American Association for the Study and Prevention of Infant Mortality (AASPIM). Although I am unsure if Holt was a fellow Communist, he was indeed a big eugenicist and had no issue with publicly promoting “reproduction control”. At his presidential address, he said,

“We must eliminate the unfit by birth, not death. The race is to be most effectively improved by preventing marriage and reproduction by the unfit. Among whom we would class the diseased, the degenerate, the defective, and the criminal.”

Holt authored a textbook called Diseases of Infancy and Childhood, and, just like Jacobi, he stated that masturbation was the cause of disease and it must be treated by mechanical restraint, corporal punishment, and circumcision because being circumcised reduces pleasure from sexual activity. (This would be removed from later editions of the book, probably because it sounds psychotic.)

To create a medical need for circumcision, it was said to stop disease in general. They claimed, once the foreskin was removed, the glans would be exposed and would become tough; therefore, the skin would be too strong for disease to penetrate. Now, even if you were a parent who didn’t fear your son beating it harder than Michael Jackson’s Thriller, you knew you could offer him lifelong health with a few slices. For girls, Holt recommended blistering of the inner thighs, removal of the clitoris, the vulva (skin folds protecting the vagina) and/ or prepuce (skin protecting the clitoris).

Stopping masturbation was becoming an industry of its own. The United States Patent Office issued about 20 different patents for medical appliances for the prevention of self-pleasure.

In 1876, the revolutionary, Dr. Abraham Jacobi, reappeared. This time, blaming polio on masturbation. Other doctors piled on. Dr. M. Landsberg stated masturbation caused chronic urethral conjunctivitis. A French medical journal blamed chronic ear infections on it, and Dr. A.J. Block referred to female self-pleasure as moral leprosy. From a runny nose to headaches, if anything was wrong with you or your child, you know what caused it…

It was now official, wanking off was indeed the cause of disease, and just like that, the cures sprang up like daisies. Take some golden pills and they will cure all diseases arising from masturbation, said the ad in the paper.

Come 1879, Jews had overtaken much of New York, and the local businesses were trying to deal with the issues they were causing. Simultaneously, Jews gained control over much of Berlin, Germany.

A NEW CHARACTER APPEARS

It was now 1882, and a new leading doctor popped up, stating, masturbation was a sin against nature, equal to sodomy, but far more dangerous, because it was the one extensively practiced, and there were no bounds to its indulgence.

According to this wise man of the medical industry, masturbation caused irritation and inflammation of the urethra, as well as an enlarged prostate, bladder and kidney infections, piles, prolapse of the rectum, nocturnal emissions, general exhaustion, and more. Who was this character? The founder of the Battle Creek Sanitarium and also the famous breakfast cereal maker, Doctor John Harvey Kellogg. Like Doctor Graham, who came before him, Kellogg advocated for his cereals curing masturbation.

The Jewish Dr. Kellogg made an additional discovery - a discovery that would change the medical-science industry. The doctor claimed a masturbator could be detected using 38 suspicious signs. These signs included changes in disposition, sleeplessness, bashfulness, round shoulders, lack of breast development in females, use of tobacco, acne, biting fingernails, and even swearing. Since his 38 suspicious signs were so broad, they included pretty much everyone.

MAKING THE NEWS, LITERALLY

A few years later, Rockefeller and Jewish JP Morgan began to buy out newspapers. There is no way to know how many they purchased, but their mission was to have control over them all. The majority of those that wouldn’t sell their publications were recipients of funds for large advertising campaigns, thus buying their loyalty, or at least, purchasing their silence.

In 1889, masturbation became transmissive. This meant it was inheritable; a father could pass it down to his son, a mother to her daughter. Of course, if you circumcised your kid, you wouldn’t have to fear.

In 1890, in the paper, The Weeping Water Republican, we learn, “reading novels, love stories, visiting kissing parties, all of these are inducive to masturbation”. It also states, the current science says the key to being masturbation-free is going to bed late, getting up early, sleeping on a hard mattress, and studying science”, but it is sure to emphasize not to study the “Christian science”. Should you do these things, you will not be troubled much with masturbation, it said.

PSYCHOTHERAPY

The same year, the Jews began expanding into more medical-science industries. Sigmund Freud, a Jewish Freemason, determined that “sexual disturbances” caused manifestations and weakness. Freud got into hypnosis and “repressed memories”. He convinced his patients they were suffering from “Seduction Theory”, meaning they had been molested as children, and because of this, they are now experiencing other issues in their lives. These “memories” of being molested would only surface due to their sessions with Freud.

Freud, laying the foundation for this new industry of “psychotherapy,” was a necessary component of what was to come. You see, they now controlled all sides of the spectrum; they caused the illness with chemicals fed into the food supply and their medications, their papers reported on the illnesses, their medical journals parroted the identical information, the doctors diagnosed the illnesses and wrote the prescriptions, then the resistors, those who were depressed, kids with broad shoulders, those who have acne or bite their nails, could all be sent to therapy to talk through their problems and hopefully be “cured”. With complete control over the industry, the plan could proceed…

COMING NEXT: The Evil Circumcision Psyop - The Final Chapter

