If you read the last part of this series, An Investigation into My Mentally Ill Grandmother Begins to Unravel a Web of Deception, you already know that writing this series on Voice to Skull (a military weapon which implants voices into victims heads) led to me questioning something I had been told my entire life; my grandmother was a dangerous schizophrenic. Because of her illness, she was institutionalized from the time I was young until the day she died. I really never thought much of it because she was hauled away when I was a child so I grew up without her, but upon researching for this series, I was forced to recall old memories. As I started piecing the puzzle together mentally, I began to realize what I have been told my entire life just doesn’t make sense. I now believe my grandmother may have been a victim of this technology. I estimate she began being targeted in the 1970s, but for reasons I cannot explain, my mother refuses to discuss her mother. Determined to unravel this mystery and figure out if I had been deceived, I decided I needed to start at the beginning; how did we determine there was such a thing as “mental illness”? The answer was much more evil than anything I ever could have guessed…

Wanna listen to this 13-minute article instead of read? Here ya go:

I learned the entire industry, “psychotherapy”, traces back to one man, Sigmund Freud. It was Freud who developed the first “comprehensive system of psychotherapy known as psychoanalysis, which was based on the belief that mental disorders are caused by unconscious conflicts”. In addition to being the founder of mental illness diagnoses, Freud was a Jewish Freemason.

Freud became a doctor of medicine in 1881 in Italy. Only a few years later, in 1886, he opened a private practice specializing in "nervous disorders". Fun Fact: This same year he married the granddaughter of famous chief rabbi, Isaac Bernays - right now you’re thinking, “Bernays? Where have I heard this name before?”. Answer: Edward Bernays, one of the world’s most successful propagandists: (must-see 3 minute video)

From getting people to smoke cigarettes to convincing the nation we need water fluoridation, this was the guy Freud was related to…

On December 8th of 1897, eleven years after opening his private practice, Freud was initiated into the German Jewish “cultural association”, B'nai B'rith. Why does this matter? Because, not long before the American Civil War, B’nai was founded by British Monarchy with the goal of destroying the north (the Union states) and creating a slave empire. Historians claim this organization was actually Confederate secret service and their duty was to acquire money for their operations, meaning the war. More on this coming in a new series which I will start releasing soon.

Right after joining B’Nai, Freud began giving speeches on “interpretation of dreams” and published a book on the topic. Not long after, Freud put on the official record that addictions, including tobacco, were substitutes for masturbation, which he called "the one great habit". This led to Freud determining that “sexual disturbances” caused manifestations and weakness. This tied into Alfred Kinsey (and Rockefellers) “studies” on infant sexuality and molesting children in the name of Science:

Freud got into hypnosis and “repressed memories”. He convinced his patients they were suffering from “Seduction Theory”, meaning they had been molested as children and because of this they are now experiencing other issues in their lives - these “memories” of being molested would only surface due to their sessions with Freud.

Freud laying the foundation for this new industry of “psychotherapy” was a necessary component of what was to come. Remember, during this time (1890s-1900s), the government was actively working on developing brain hacking technology. The EEG, an apparatus for detecting and recording brainwaves, was created and actively being used in the 1930s! While that was going on, the US military (along with Rockefeller, AT&T, GE and more), were working together to develop “acoustic weapons”. Within a matter of years, people across America, even entire cities of citizens, would begin complaining of sounds, buzzing, ticking and humming being put into their minds - and this is where things get important…

It was only a matter of time before the buzzes and ticks became intelligible words. And now that psychotherapy was established, anyone complaining of “hearing voices” could be shoved their way for “help”, just like my grandma.

Before 1960, the medical-science industry had defined schizophrenia and created criteria for labeling patients as such. The cause, they claimed, was “bad parenting, specifically where parents explicitly said one thing and then contradicted that thing with implicit unconscious messages of opposite content”. A secondary cause was “stressful life events” - yes, having a “stressful event” in your life can cause you to begin hearing voices and music that isn’t there, or so they said. Now all of these people who were “hearing voices” were labeled schizophrenic.

In the 1970s, serial killer David Berkowitz, better known as the Son of Sam, and Peter Sutcliffe aka the Yorkshire Ripper, both claimed to be hearing voices. Berkowitz stated a demon entity told him to commit his murders while Sutcliffe alleged that he was motivated by voices in his head. But those are not the only two. Also in the 1970s, Herbert Mullin killed 13 people in California. He was adamant that voices told him to “make sacrifices”.

In 1997, a 14-year-old boy named Michael Carneal brought a gun to his school in Kentucky. The voices in his head told him to take the gun out of his backpack, then told him to aim it, then egged him on to shoot. Mr. Carneal, still in prison to this day, continues to hear the voices, which now tell him to harm himself.

In 1998, 333 days before the infamous Columbine school shooting, a 15-year-old named Kip Kinkle killed his parents then went to school and opened fire in the cafeteria with a semi-automatic rifle, killing two and injuring 25. Before the tragedy, Kip reported hearing voices urging him to commit violence - these voices had been harassing him since age 12. His parents then took him to a psychologist who diagnosed him with “major depressive disorder”. After the shooting, he was re-diagnosed with “paranoid schizophrenia”.

In 2007, 24-year-old Matthew Murray went to the Youth With A Mission training center in Colorado and opened fire. He too reported hearing voices.

After a year and a half of hearing "angry voices in his head telling him to do something evil”, Alan McMullan acted in hopes of making the voices stop. He stabbed a pregnant woman in the back as she was leaving a Pizza Hut restaurant.

In 2012, a father admitted to killing six people, including his wife and two children. He reported he was and still is "hearing voices inside his head".

The same year Peter Medlicott complained to loved ones of hearing voices which were urging him to commit crimes. When it was suggested that he seek medical help, Peter knew this would result in his gun license being taken away which would eliminate his ability to pursue his favorite hobby, deer hunting. Weeks later, without cause, he shot a police officer then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

A woman named Hannah Bonser made doctors appointments and begged medical staff to help her stop the “German voices” in her head telling her to kill children. She emphasized repeatedly to medical practitioners that she feared she was going to harm someone, but they did nothing. Weeks later, on Valentines day, she murdered a 13-year-old girl.

In 2014, a young man, only 17-years-old, killed two people due to being sent on a mission by the devil. The voices in his head told him to stab one victim 102 times.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, better known as the Angel of Death, was a nurse who murdered eight patients because a voice told her to.

Anthony Sowell from Ohio killed 11 women. Upon his arrest, he told police he too heard voices.

A schoolboy named James Fairweather killed two people in 2014. When the boy was arrested, he claimed, just like Herbert Mullin, that the voices in his head told him he needed to “make sacrifices”. Yes, in 2014 a 15-year old boy from the UK heard voices which used the identical phrase as a serial killer from California in the 1970s heard. Just coincidence?

Officers wrote in a police report that Navy Yard Shooter Aaron Alexis not only told them he heard voices, but Alexis also claimed “individuals are using some sort of microwave machine to send vibrations through the ceiling, penetrating his body so he cannot fall asleep".

In 2018, Daniel Drayton admitted to killing New York nurse Samantha Stewart. In an interview with police he said, “I really liked her… I didn't want to kill her. They told me she had to die". He went on to add, “I'm a passenger in my own body… It's mind control. They use direct-energy weapons on me to control my mind.". Mr. Drayton was determined to be schizophrenic.

Oxford, Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley reported hearing ghosts and demons

Another young boy, only 17, reported hearing voices for nearly two consecutive years prior to murdering a school teacher. The voices became “more manic, aggressive and demanding”, escalating from telling him to kill animals to carrying out attacks on random people. The young man told the court, “Something in my head kept telling me to do it. I didn’t want to do it. I tried to push myself away but I ended up doing it. I’m so sorry.”. He has since been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Last year the Colorado Supermarket shooter stated “I started hearing voices, like killing, like killing voices”. He too was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

These are just a few examples.

While the shootings continued to increase, mass amounts of people were suffering from the same phenomenon as the shooters; “hearing voices”, especially at night:

Because such a large portion of people were being impacted, the media was involved in their push to explain away symptoms people were reporting worldwide. This was when “musical ear syndrome” became a thing, and sites like WebMD, Healthline.com and similar began cranking out content:

One must wonder, if these voices truly are some form of “medical condition” or “mental illness”, why are the voices always evil, encouraging people to cause harm to others? Why are there no positive voices which provide motivation and emotional support? How is this possible? How do people, born decades apart, living across the world from each other, hear unwanted voices which use the identical phrases?

In a matter of time “Sleep Paralysis Hallucinations” became a medical condition. This condition included both visual and auditory hallucinations.

And “Exploding Head Syndrome” was discovered. In this “condition” people hear gun shots, explosions, booms, bangs and loud claps.

Again I ask, why are all of the things people are hearing terrifying? Why does nobody hear birds chirping? Ocean waves? The wind in the trees?

I ran a newspaper keyword search for the phrase “reported hearing voices” and, if you read part 2 of this series, you can see it is an identical match time-wise to the government developing acoustic weapon technology:

Come the 2020s, with people all over the world complaining of voices, sounds and music being implanted into their minds, fellow citizens began finding ways to record a completely silent room then use computer technology to increase the volume on the recording. With the volume increased, we are able to hear strange electronic-sounding music being beamed into rooms at levels so low our ears cannot hear it but our minds can.

Citizens also began capturing creepy electronic-sounding voices…

Those are only a few examples (listen to more here). Imagine having to live with those sounds in your head and when you try to tell people what you are hearing, you are labeled mentally defective, your right to own a gun is taken from you, you are put on psychiatric drugs and shunned.

I performed the another keyword search, this time using the word “schizophrenia”, and here we see the push began in the mid 1960s, becoming mainstream in the 1980s, exactly corresponding with the timeframe I suspect my grandmother “became schizophrenic”:

My “audio hallucinations” began right around the time my grandmother died, but I never considered the two could be connected to technology and it would take until recently for me to begin questioning if my grandmother ever was “mentally ill”. I wish she was still alive, I would love to be able to ask her about it. I guess, in this case, I will never get to know the truth, but upon looking at the history of so-called “mental illness” and seeing who is behind it and seeing how the timeline fits perfectly with the development of the government’s acoustic weapon program, I am now pretty damn sure nothing was wrong with my grandmother. I believe she was a target, just like all of the other victims and this is all a calculated web of deception.

While researching for this article, I came to discover that schizophrenia wasn’t the only PSYOP being ran on the public. In unison, another ploy was being developed…

COMING NEXT: THE UFO & ALIEN HOAX - The Coverup to Hide Government Mind Control Experiments

Fun Fact: Sigmond was also a huge supporter of Charles Darwin (the evolution guy who was involved with The Dinosaur Hoax). Want to learn about Darwin’s grandpa? Here you go:

Fun Fact: Sigmond was also a huge supporter of Charles Darwin (the evolution guy who was involved with The Dinosaur Hoax).

