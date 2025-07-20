Agent131711’s Substack

Jewell
12h

If you have not read the short book "Red Symphony" - by Dr. J.M. Landowsky then you might want to do so. I've had to read it a few times just to digest what was being divulged - it is pretty mind blowing. Although written in 1938, it provides a rare insight into the techniques of global enslavement, the staging of wars, and those behind the curtain of the World Revolutionary Movement. It is a transcript of the questioning of the accused C.G. Rakovsky (former Ambassador in France, an operative of the international bankers and one of the founders of Soviet Bolshevism) by G.G Kus'min (NKVD) on 1/26/1938. The transcript also explains what so many have laid out since- that International Capitalism created International Communism with the goal of one world government - controlled by THEM. Communism has nothing to do with equalization it is about revolution, elimination of the church and morals, blood sacrifice, control of everything, and one world government brought about by those who print and manage the money.

In one section Rakovsky mentions how the French Revolution was organized. When you consider that the vast majority of "public servants/military" in most states belong to masonic lodges or similar fraternal orders - you can see how the revolutionary movement has been orchestrated. Most not even aware of it. [Rakovsky states: "Every mason saw and hoped to see in his imagination more than was there in reality, because he imagined that which was profitable for him. As proof of the political power of their association they saw that masons were in governments and at the pinnacle of the States of the bourgeois in nations. ..I will tell you this great secret, which they promise to disclose to a mason in one of the higher degrees, but which is not disclosed ..even at the high level of any ritual. It is clear that I know this not as a freemason, but as one who belongs to 'THEM'.. and that is every masonic organization tries to attain and to create all the required prerequisites for the triumph of the Communist revolution: this is the obvious aim of freemasonry; it is clear that all this is done under various pretext; but they always conceal themselves behind their well-known treble slogan (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity). But since the Communist revolution has in mind the liquidation, as a class, of the whole bourgeoisie, the physical destruction of all bourgeois, political rulers, it follows that the real secret of masonry is the suicide of freemasonry as an organization, and the physical suicide of every more important mason." "If one day you were to be present at some future revolution then do not miss the opportunity of observing the gestures of surprise and expressions of stupidity on the face of some freemasons at the moment when he realizes that he must die at the hands of the revolutionaries. How he screams and wants that one should value his services to the revolution! It is a sight at which one can die... but of laughter"]

We could substitute here any loyal adherent to a political or religious tribal identity - it doesn't matter - THEY control both sides. The people fight for their own enslavement.

Red Symphony Landowsky 1968 https://dn721903.ca.archive.org/0/items/red-symphony-landowsky-1968-30pgs-pol.sml/Red_Symphony-Landowsky-1968-30pgs-POL.sml_.pdf

Friar Tuck
12h

1944 Information Ministry Letter Proves Fake Holocaust Propaganda Promoted To Cover Up Real Bolshevik War Crimes

https://christiansfortruth.com/1944-information-ministry-letter-proves-fake-holocaust-propaganda-promoted-to-cover-up-real-bolshevik-war-crimes/

