[The following is not my opinion, it comes from worldwide government documents, court testimony and publications published between 1870-1959. Sources are provided. Certain words have been edited to prevent the removal of my Substack account]

In 1902 it began; a mass migration of Juws to America, aided by secret societies who held power over border patrol and Immigration. “Great barracks were built for them while “Large bodies of trained men” worked diligently to ”expedite passport work”. Even when travel bans were installed, an exception was made to allow Juws to enter. But it was justified; the newspapers ran tales accompanied by photographs of women and children “fleeing from persecution", however, they failed to run tales or show photos of the “groups of husky young revolutionists” arriving en masse.

This same year, 1902, the British Royal Commission on Alien Immigration (London) held a hearing. Testimony was given by Theodor Herzl, founder of the Zi-on-ist Organization. One question asked by the Commission during the hearing was, “You are aware that the stream of immigration into the United States is twice as much as the immigration into the United Kingdom?”. Herzl’s reply was “I know that. New York has now the greatest Jwish population of all the towns in the world.”

Although fleeing persecution, the mass immigration presented a problem - and it’s not a problem you have ever considered - the immigrant Juws did not want citizenship in their country, nor did they want citizenship in the United States, so although the Juws were coming from Russia and other places in Europe, they were not Russian citizens, nor were they German citizens.

Upon arrival in the United States, it was immigrations duty to log the details about the newly arrived. If you or I were asked for our ethnicity, we would say Mexican, French, Irish, African, Ukrainian, what have you, but Juws, refer to themselves as Juws, yet insist Juwish is not a race, they proclaimed it is a religion, however, when asked to identify their race, the answer was Jwish, followed by insistence that it was a religion. Since it is illegal for the government to ask what religion you are, the only possible solution was to log the Jwish arrivals as Russians, which was completely inaccurate and disruptive to the Census - the Census which tells us who exactly is in our country.

Here’s what came of the British Royal Commission’s hearings:

“First, the Juw is opposed to any restrictive legislation against his entrance into a country.

Second, the Juw is opposed to any racial classification of himself after he has entered a country.

Third, the Jwish argument is that the Juw represents religion and not race.

The report of the commission reads:

"As far as ascertained by the commission, the practice of classifying the foreign-born by race or people, rather than by country of birth, is acceptable to the people of the United States with one exception.””

“What was the result? If you ask the government of the United States how many Frenchmen there are in the country, it can give you the figures. If you ask for the number of Poles, it is there. If you ask for the number of Africans, it is known. On down a long list you may make your inquiries, and you will find that the government knows.”… with one exception…

This means, prior to WWI, there was a masse migration of Juws to America, but we have no clue how many because that data was never accurately recorded.

Then, after three years of the unrecorded “stream of immigration into the United States”, in 1905, the papers announced it was now time to bring in six million Juws to save them from Russia…

As discussed in my piece Coded Messages in the Newspaper, the week following the six-million announcement, January 22nd of 1905, a full page ad for a White Sale was published. It reads, “For this fifth and greatest display and sale of white goods, months of preparations have been made - in fact, orders for many of the imported materials were placed almost a year ago.”… “The economic advantages of this sale are irresistible”… whether you buy or don’t buy you need to attend the sale as a “lesson in practical household economy”.

It went on to say, “With every purchase of one dollar or more a photo certificate will be given, entitling the holder to one fine platinum photo at the gallery of W.E. Wing… Our contract made with Mr. Wing last year has been continued. This offer of a certificate with each purchase of one dollar is far more liberal than any we have made previously. Only one certificate will be given with each purchase”.

The name of the business advertising the supposed sale was The Crescent…

… a very important symbol in Freemasonry…

… because it is a very important symbol in Ju-da-ism…

Welcome to:

Wanna listen to this mind blowing article instead of read? If you listen to it instead of read there won’t be any edited words:

1× 0:00 -21:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Buy Me a Coffee

Seven years before the war began, in December 1907, the head of Portuguese Freemasonry was Grand Master Magalhaes Lima. He came to Paris to give a series of lectures entitled Portugal, the overthrow of the monarchy and the need of a republican form of government.

…Some weeks later Portugal’s King Carlos and his eldest son were assassinated…

Those who worked for the overthrow of the monarchy, aka the Portugal Revolution, belonged to the families of Castros, Costas, Cohens, Fonsecos, and more. Not only did these individuals hold important positions in Spain, Holland, England and America, but they were also united by Masonry and by Alliance Israélite Universelle. Wikipedia’s definition of this entity is “a Paris-based international Juwish organization founded in 1860 with the purpose of safeguarding human rights for Juws around the world”. Interesting, eh? Fun Fact: The Rothschild family archives show that during the 1870s the family contributed nearly 500,000 francs per year to the Alliance. This is said to be the equivalent of around $6,450,000 in today’s currency value...per year…

In earlier 1907, a meeting was held at a Freemasonic lodge in Italy. The purpose of this meeting was “the liberation, the unity and the republicanization of Italy, the suppression of the temporal power of the Pope, the destruction of Austria and the establishment of republics everywhere”. This was a large scheme spanning multiple nations with planning dating back to the 1870s! The plan involved many, including the Italian Masons, a Polish revolutionary named Stanislas Vorcell and a Russian Juw Alexander Herzen who were also both Masons. It would turn out that some of the individuals involved in this plot were publicly known for speaking out against the Masons; a clear example of controlling both sides of the narrative.

Meanwhile, in Hungary the lodges consisted of mostly Juws (90%), which makes sense because in Hungary, Freemasonry was “eminently a Juwish work”. Because of this, the vows taken by new recruits were in Hebrew as were the secret passwords.

A revolution in Austria-Hungary was very important to the Hungary Freemasons; “The Juws, grouped in the lodges, systematically prepared defeat and then the destruction”. The Hungarian Freemasons knew a key to revolution in Hungary was through the presses; divide and conquer. They wielded the daily newspaper, the Vilag, like a weapon to weaken the military. Falsities were published then the paper was distributed to soldiers in the trenches. The paper defended Juwish immigrants from Galicia and “worked to poison youth in the schools by their anti-patriotic theories”. The Masons knew the way to the minds of the youth was through the teachers. They wrote, “The teachers must be the forerunners of the most advanced ideas.”

Simultaneously, the clothing stores continued to run very suspicious ads in the newspapers, such as a store called Harry Davey. Davey’s ad stated war was declared on prices and prices were getting murdered. It was a considerable slaughtering amongst the profits. “Everything sacrificed and everyone fighting to gain victory - the first engagement has been won by the Red House”.

By this point in time, the Young Turks had become “almost entirely composed of freemasons, among whom Juws occupied the most influential posts”. They were planning what we now call the Young Turk Revolution which would kick off in 1908.

1911

As we have discussed in my other articles, numerous high-up Freemasons have reached a moment of realization; the goods they were sold were not as advertised. They come to discover they are working for evil and their actions are not helping others, they are actually hurting others. This is when they flee the brotherhood and a few brave men come forward, often resulting in their death, but not always.

Although a worldwide plan of revolution had been hatched and was actively being carried out, not all in the brotherhood were on board. In Berlin, a high-up Freemason, Kothner, of the Grand Territorial Lodge of Germany, had a long conversation with the Grand Master of the order, count Dohna Schicdien. Kothner stated he made some discoveries which greatly disturbed him, specifically, he came “upon proofs that freemasonry was preparing something terrible against Germany”. This plot involved the assassination of Archduke Franz-Ferdinand followed by a world war, and ultimately, the fall of the throne. Kothner thought the Grand Master would be concerned and take immediate action, but instead his only reply was “there is only one Freemasonry”…

What the Grand Master didn’t know was that Kothner was so troubled by his discoveries that he had documented the conversation and entrusted his brother-in-law, a major in the German military, to deliver it to the General Commander in Chief of the German Army. Unfortunately, the letter never arrived, then it was too late…

THE “REBUILDING SALES” OF 1911

Remember, at this point, almost every paper was directly or indirectly owned by Rockefeller, JP Morgan, Freemasons, Juws or Freemasonic Juws (Jud-eo Masons). To explain the stranglehold these entities had over the news, we need look no further than a publication by a French royalist journalist, Roger Lambelin (1857-1929). In Les Victoires d’lsrael he wrote:

“What of the big newspapers of all countries, controlled directly or influenced indirectly by the great Juwish capitalists, through intermediaries, editors, information agencies, or publicity! Try to advertise in the big Press, or even in so-called national journals of Paris, London, New York, Vienna or Rome, a publication which clearly shows the action of Israel and its imperialism, and you will see what kind of welcome it will receive”.

It was at this time, the advertisements in the newspapers were heavily promoting “Rebuilding Sales”, such as this clothing store which published, “We can’t allow the army of workmen to come with their hammers and chisels and destroy our line of Cloaks and Millinery…”… “Merit continues to win out…”, “The greatest sacrifice of merchandise ever known in the history of this city…”… Clothing “Must Be Disposed Of”.

Followed by more ads of the same nature, featuring more clothing stores. This ad reads, “Bear Integrity, Bear Industry, Bear Fearless and Upright Methods have finally brought the Busy Corner to the point at which something must be done to accommodate the constantly increasing stream of trade which is coming our way. The conditions must be met and met quickly.”

(For tons more seemingly coded newspaper ads, check out my article).

1912

Now only two years prior to the start of WWI, the Revue Internationale des, Sociétés Secrétes, published:

“Perhaps light will be shed one day on these words of a high Swiss freemason on the subject of the Heir to the throne of Austria, He is a remarkable man, it is a pity that he is condemned, he will die on the steps of the throne”.

The same year, a clothing store advertised they “will show the last spark of life cut from every price in the house - the months prices totally demoralized”.

At their sale “The great stock will soon melt under the low price pressure. We have placed extermination prices on every pair”.

Simultaneously, a rat killer ad states it “slaughters millions. No escape. Extermination sure”. Notice that no contact information is listed other than “Harley” a chemist from Perth, Australia and “B. C. Browell” from Dorking, England:

THE YEAR OF WWI (1914)

A clothing store ad ran by “The Peoples Warehouse” said, in January 1914, “we commenced preparations for this Great White Sale. We hunted long and hard for the best market afforded. There is no important market in Europe or these great United States that has not in some measure contributed to this great sale. It was fortunate that we did begin early to prepare for this White Sale, as nearly all laces and embroideries are made in foreign countries…”

In April of 1914 the “Greatest and Most Stupendous Sacrifice Sale” took place in which all Men’s Suits, Raincoats and Pants were “to be Thrown on the Altar of Sacrifice”.

The same ad goes on to say “THE HAND OF FATE compels the disposal of this stock in the quickest time possible. Make prices do the business, are the orders from headquarters, and sell them we must. It’s not profits we are after, but a quick and absolute disposal regardless of the loss it entails”… “The selling is to be short, sharp and decisive”.

And that’s not all, “Tomorrow’s ad gives fuller details of the slaughter…”.

Two months later, on June 28th, WWI began. It was on this fateful day that Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife were assassinated. The Ferdinand’s, heirs to the Austro-Hungarian throne, “were shot at close range while being driven through Sarajevo”. Who was behind the assassination? None other than the Black Hand brotherhood, a secret Freemasonic society from Serbia, funded by the Serbian government, consisting mostly of men in high-levels of government and military. It was official, the heir had died “on the steps of the throne”, exactly as stated by the Swiss Mason two years prior.

History claims the purpose of this murder was “to liberate” Bosnia and Herzegovina of Austria-Hungarian rule, which, as you already know, actually meant revolution and the overthrowing of the monarchy, as broadcast seven years prior by the Italian Freemasons.

What happened next was Austria-Hungary gave Serbia some ultimatums and a 48-hour timeclock began ticking. Those ultimatums were:

Serbia would allow Austria-Hungary to investigate the assassination in their country, Serbia. Whomever was responsible for the murder would be punished. The Black Hand would be disbanded. Austria-Hungary would station military observers in Serbia. and Serbia would stop with anti-Austrian propaganda and activities in Serbia.

Although Serbia was cool with the military observers, agreed to stop publishing crap about Austria-Hungary, was fine with allegedly ending the Black Hand and punishing the killer, Serbia refused to let Austria-Hungary conduct its own investigation into the murder. On July 25th, with the two parties unable to reach an agreement, diplomatic relations were severed.

THE TRIAL

At the trial, eight men took the fall for the murder, with four of the men taking the spotlight. The four were young, none over the age of 20, with one being a Juw. During the trial, the young men, scared for their futures, broke their Freemasonic oaths and admitted to the Freemasons condemning to death the heir to the throne years prior. They stated, after the plot was hatched, the Masons needed someone to carry out the assassination and they volunteered because they believed, and still believe, revolution was a necessary cause.

THE WAR BEGINS

Being an ally, Germany offered financial support should Austria-Hungary need to take action against Serbia. Austria-Hungary then declared war on Serbia on July 28th, 1914. The stated reasons for the war were to punish Serbia for the assassination, maintain authority over the region and to prevent Serbia from becoming “a haven for anti-Austrian activities”. Let’s look at a map:

This, although only two countries engaged in war but not yet actually engaged in war, is considered the beginning of WWI. What happened next, nobody expected (wink, wink)

While the war was supposed to be strictly between the two arguing parties, on July 30th, Germany discovered Russia was mobilizing its troops and saw this as hugely suspicious. Germany was like, “Yo! Russia! What exactly are you doing? You’re not planning to jump in this two-party war, are you? You know Austria-Hungary is our ally, right?”. Russia was like, “Mind your own business!” and went ahead preparing for war even though it had not declared war officially. JP Morgan was quick to loan $12,000,000 to Russia, equivalent to over $378 million in today’s currency value.

On July 30th, Germany gave Russia 24 hours to explain what the hell was going on over there. Russia refused to cooperate and continued to mobilize its army. Germany knew it could not wait for Russia to finish war preparations so, on August 1st, the day after asking the uncooperative country to explain its actions, Germany declared war on Russia. The Rothschild’s, through their agent, the Warburg’s, funded Germany. Paul Warburg, a naturalized citizen from Germany who had been decorated by the Kaiser in 1912, was also vice chairman of the brand new Federal Reserve Board which he himself helped create. Despite popular belief the “Federal” Reserve is not Federal; it is not at all a government entity. It is a private network of banks, under the authority of the financial controllers. Meanwhile, Paul’s brother, Max, was the head of a bank in Hamburg, Germany.

As you probably already know, the Rothschilds are infamous for funding both sides of every war. The Juwish family includes several Juwish Freemasons and members of sub-groups such as Louis Rothschild, who was affiliated with B’Nai B’Rith and the Kansas City Israelites. The Juwish lodges in America played a huge role in the Civil War. We will be covering this in detail in a mind-blowing series I am working on, so be sure to sub:

Now let’s get back to WW1: Germany had just declared war on Russia. Next, France, who was supposed to be a neutral country but was bound by a treaty of mutual defense with Russia, also began mobilizing its army. Germany made it clear it did not want war with France.

JP Morgan loaned $50,000,000 to the French Government, equal to approximately $1,578,320,000 in today’s currency value. This was a major problem for Germany because it now risked being attacked from both sides:

Germany knew it needed to knock France out of the war before Russia was fully prepared. Germany’s plan was to cut through Belgium and Luxembourg to catch France off-guard. Ideally, if the Germans could capture Paris, this would take France out of the war then Germany would be left to deal with whatever Russia was going to do from the east. So Germany asked Belgium, a neutral country, if it could sneak through to grab Paris…

But Belgium was like “Nah. We aren’t going to let you come through here.”

Germany: “You’re joking right? You see what is happening, don’t you?”

Belgium: “Yeah, but no thanks.”

Germany: “Fuck it then. We declare war on Belgium because we need to get through here, but we would like to discuss peace with you.”

Belgium: “Nope. Not discussing peace. Go ahead with your war.”

While all of this was going on, Germany assumed Britain would stay neutral as she had in the past (Franco-Prussian war), but this time around Britain decided to declare war on Germany because she said she needed to protect Belgium - whom Germany had made it clear they did not want war with.

But what’s really interesting is that the newspapers had published that it was Germany who declared war on Great Britain, thus justifying the country to declare war on Germany. It turned out that wasn’t true. Of course the retraction appeared in a tiny clip on page 6 of the news instead of being front page headlines and it took until August 7th for the little retraction to be published:

Then England was like “Just so everyone knows, we don’t have any problem attacking Germany too”. England said to Germany, “If you touch Belgium, we’re gonna bomb the shit out of you” - but not in those exact words. This presented yet another problem for Germany because if they didn’t stop France, they would have to fight both Russia and France on German soil but if they did try to stop France, they would still be fighting France and Russia while being bombed by England.

So Germany said, “England, you’re telling us we need to wait to be infiltrated from our east and west? Why would we do that?”. England smiled and said, “We have a solution! We declare war on Germany” and Germany replied “Right back at ya”.

In the first weeks of the war, Masonic newspapers published that a great Masonic meeting was held in the United States and a resolution was passed “to give to great Britain and her allies all possible support…”. The same papers also stated, “The world war is the struggle of democracy against autocracy, and the future of the world will be democratic, whether the German Kaiser knows it or not”.

Meanwhile, in America, President Wilson had $500,000,000 freshly borrowed and ready to “be distributed to any part of the country which may be in need of money” - thank God for that shiny, new Federal Reserve!.

Simultaneously, JP Morgan assured the American public not to worry. Immediately after the assurance, the Brussels banking system collapsed.

Next, an article appeared in the news called German Scholar Places Blame of Starting War on Great Britain. The article explained that Russia declared war on Germany in August, England then declared war on Germany too, making the fight that Germany did not want unfair. The author states Britain, who could have chosen peace instead chose war because it has a single goal - to spread the British Empire.

On August 8th, The Wilmington Morning Star, previously known as the Wilmington Evening Star, founded by former Confederate Major William H. Bernard, published an article titled A World in Liquidation, which informed readers that the war was Germany’s fault. The piece stated the awful Germans had ceased sending grains to Russia, and because of this, 60 million Russians were starving. The same paper also ran a little segment about The Progressive Conference in New York which happened to take place three days prior which would have been August 5th:

The August 5th Progressive Conference was right after “War’s Rapid Progress”:

At this point the British were attacking the Germans at sea. Torpedoes were sinking German ships. The media reported it had no clue what is going on a Belgium, so readers should just assume the Germans did something bad to the Belgians.

Austria-Hungary then declared war on Russia to support Germany.

Here in the US, Americans protested the war.

The response? England and France, in unison, declared war on Austria-Hungary.

According to the papers, Germany and its ally were able to fight off some of the attackers.

As this happened, Jesuit leader, Franz Xavier Wernz, suddenly died. Hours later, Pope Pius X died. Italy then became involved in the war, claiming Austria had mobilized troops on the Italian frontier. Italy said she would declare war on Monday and immediately began preparing her troops.

Within a week, it was a massive assault on Germany.

Even the Japanese were killing Germans.

The newspapers reported “The Rape of Belgium”, which they claimed to be widespread German atrocities against Belgian civilians, including massacres, executions, and the burning of towns and villages. At the same time, a greeting card was sent by a Masonic Lodge to the Grand Lodge to describe a delightful meeting between the German Freemasons and the Belgian Freemasons. This card was signed by both the Belgian Freemasons and the captain and commander of the Landstrom Battalion, a German fighting force. A handful of months later, the Saint Quentin Lodge would issue a report praising the mingling of German soldiers in-uniform and French Freemasons.

In late September, Germany accused the Allies of intentionally prolonging the war and wanted peace.

Germany brought fourth multiple proposals regarding what they would do on their end to stop the war, providing the Allied Forces agreed to cooperate.

But as you know, that didn’t happen. Germany again tried to reach peace with Belgium but they refused to consider the proposals.

The same day the peace deal was again refused, the news ran this article:

Champlain of the English Army claimed the British were slaughtering the Germans, the Germans were killing the French and it was a bloodbath. He reported trenches had become graves, the ground was covered with the dead. The author went on to say “Now I want emphatically to deny the stories of German atrocities. They took better care of our own wounded than they did of their own. We found the British wounded on cots, on great piles of soft goods and their wounds carefully bandaged and cleanly cared for”. He went on to state, “No wounded were mutilated as has been charged. The peasants admitted the German commanders, while terribly strict, were kindly.”

Citizens across the world were not happy with the war so it had to be explained to them. The public was assured that England was not an aggressor but equally Germany had aspirations to conquer everywhere. The people were informed “Germany would have conquered Russia and France and Japan”… “next step would have been to hatch some excuse to attack the United States” and soon Germany would be the exclusive world power, therefore this war, although evil, was necessary.

It was clear, the plot Kothner tried to warn the German military of years prior had come to fruition, “something terrible against Germany” was taking place…

…and Germany was now being attacked from all sides and slaughtered.

France captured German cities.

By November of 1914, it was reported that America was in a financial crisis and shenanigans were going on between the Bank of England, America and the London Exchange.

In May 1915, the news ran a piece stating Germany had been cut off from receiving freight shipments and this was causing inflation due to food scarcity in Germany. As you will come to learn later in this series, there was more to this story…

With the war warring and the scheme going exactly as planned, it was time to take the party to the next level by inviting the long-awaited guest, but this guest wouldn’t be an easy invite. You see, unlike other countries, this visitant couldn’t partake in festivities without first being attacked, so something had to be done to make that happen…

COMING NEXT: Three False Flags and a No Photos Policy: How the U.S. ACTUALLY got into World War 1

But first, if you enjoy my content and appreciate all of the hours I put into research and writing, please keep me hydrated or become a paid sub (it’s only $5 a month and you get two awesome articles that can only be read by those with memberships.)

Buy Me a Coffee

NEXT READ

CODED MESSAGES IN NEWSPAPERS: Cryptic Communications Disguised as ADS (WWI) Agent131711 · Jul 17 In my last article, Meet the Players in the Game for World Control: the Prelude to WW1, we discussed the worldwide infiltration of Freemasons and Judeo-Masons and how they schemed revolutions, specifically to remove monarchies and install a “democratic government” which meant themselves. This was leading up to the ultimate plan, a World War, but before we can discuss Read full story