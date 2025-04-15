This is the final chapter in what began with Part 1: Questioning My Religion and led to an investigation into what I have believed for 40 years. I don’t want to invest time into recapping the previous parts of this series, so start at the beginning and check them out in order. For the rest of us, let’s wrap this series up!

At some point in history, a mass deletion (a little play on words there for ya) took place at the hands of the church. Many scholars estimate this occurred between 1198-1550, but some put the date much further back. It was at this time, writings that did not align with what the church had decided upon were destroyed, hidden or otherwise vanished from history. To quote from Edmond Bordeaux’s How the Great Pan Died, “A second category of writings of Christian origin are said to be apocryphal; that is, they are books which should remain hidden. So in days when it has the possibility, the Church destroyed such parts of these writings which it found embarrassing. Certain other parts, which suited her purpose, have found their way into the canonical Gospels. Certain other apocryphal writings which have survived are so ridiculous that one can only suppose that they were manufactured by scribes out of the unused remnants with a view to disqualify them en bloc, the Church having first extracted from them any material which suited her history.”.

This mass scrubbing, although conspiracy, is not theory. The president of the Maecenas Foundation, Mario Roberty, when speaking of The Gospel of Judas stated:

In those days the Church decided for political reasons to include the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in the Bible. The other gospels were banned. It is highly logical that the Catholic Church would have kept a copy of the forbidden gospels. Sadly, the Vatican does not want to clarify further. Their policy has been the same for years; "no further comment".

Now you’re thinking, “Did you typo that? It says the Gospel of Judas! There’s no such thing!” - It’s not a typo. It was amongst the books we are not allowed to know of, let alone see, therefore few knew such a title even existed to begin with.

The Acts of Peter is another gospel in the forbidden category. It was (allegedly) written in 180-190 AD, roughly 144 years after Jesus died. In it we hear for the first time that Peter was crucified upside down (per his request). In this secretive Gospel, Peter was also allowed to give a speech to the crowd prior to being crucified and Simon Magus flew through the air. In a matter of time, Saint Peter’s cross would come to be a thing:

And Peter being crucified upside-down would become a fact:

It is unrealistic to believe Roman executioners would take requests from prisoners nor allot time for them to preach before death, so once again, this story, which appeared later in time, is highly questionable (See Parts 2 - 5 of this series for more issues like this).

You know that second Creed I mentioned in the last installment of this series? The "Nicene-Constantinopolitan Creed" that came to be in 381 at the First Council of Constantinople (the one that added the Holy Spirit as an entity to create the Holy Trinity)? What’s really interesting is that there is no mention of this Creed whatsoever until the year 451 and when it was brought up in 451 at the Council of Chalcedon, the bishops appear to have never heard of it. If the Creed was truly written at the First Council of Constantinople in 381 and voted upon by all of the members, how did nobody know of it in 451? This leads biblical scholars to question what exactly is going on here. Of course content was later created to fill in the gaps. (By the way, the Council of Chalcedon’s rulings regarding what all Christians must believe began a massive split in the religion which would lead to the creation of “Eastern Orthodox”)

Along with writings and books being backdated to appear older than they are, even the title of “Pope” has been backdated and assigned to individuals who were bishops because the role of pope hadn’t yet come to exist. These types of revisions complicates researching this topic.

In addition to countless instances like the aforementioned, we don’t even know when exactly Jesus was crucified because the church has changed the year a great many times. As newer materials were released, the year needed to be altered to fit the materials, but these revisions led to issues like letters that claimed to be sent to King Herod, but Herod was dead by that point based on the year change.

The adding-of and removal-of content was not limited to only church-related writings, it also included editing other content to alter history as a whole. To again quote from Edmond’s book, “While engaged in the manufacture of new works, the Church was able, parallel with this important work, to effect in others, such as Tacitus, Suetonius, Flavius Josephus and Dion Cassius, all the necessary modification, not to mention the total suppressions made with the purpose of making history lie or be silent about Christianity.”

Paulus Orosius was a fourth century Church historian. In one of his publications he detailed how Flavius Josephus (a Roman–Jewish historian from Jesus’ century, 37 - 100 AD) wrote about the Jews being expelled from Rome, however, there is no such information in any of Mr. Josephus’ writings (which, might I add, were beautifully written, very thorough and quite detailed). Perhaps Mr. Orosius was mistaken or perhaps this segment of history was intentionally stricken from the record because it did not fit the desired timeline.

In another example, in Flavius’ writings of true history, a single sentence states Jacob and Simon (from the Bible) were crucified by Alexander due to the Jews stirring up the people to revolt against the Romans. The sentence that followed the statement is completely out of place. It said there was a great famine in Judea. It is pretty obvious that what would have followed the first sentence was information which would have provided more context as to why the men were crucified but no such content exists.

In another instance, a 2nd century Greek philosopher named Celsus wrote The True Doctrine. To quote from A Short History of Christianity, [Celsus] “speaks of the gospels as having undergone endless alteration”. Now get this - The True Doctrine vanished entirely from history. All we have is a rebuttal, written by a philosopher named Origen who happened to quote some of The True Doctrine in his counter-argument. This means, instead of being allowed to read what a man alive in the 2nd century wrote, all we are allowed to see is a different dude’s writings which outline why the original was wrong.

Even the Quran, which was released in the early 600s, states multiple times the Bible has been rewritten and distorted and thus is not the word of God (Surah Al-Baqarah, Verse 79, Surah Al-Ma'idah, Verse 13, Surah Al-Tawbah, Verse 30). Muslims also point out the “Holy Bible” is not the same as the “Bible”, hence the reason the word “Holy” has been added. I never considered this but now that I think about it, I suppose we might be able to compare this to an ingredient label that says “Strawberry Flavor” versus “Strawberry”, while they are both taste like strawberry, one is adulterated.

Due to the records disappearing, come 1887, there was such a “void in literature” regarding the history of the establishment of the religion and church that the The Church Cyclopaedia was created to explain it all - but that was long in the future, roughly 1851 years after Jesus was said to have been executed.

As a researcher, I have never experienced such oddities except for when dealing with CIA / Military classified documents and programs. Other than that, usually when information is intentionally suppressed, it can still be found somewhere, somehow, it might take a while to find it, but it’s out there - that does not seem to be the case here. This information appears to be wiped cleaner than a restaurant plate in a luxury resort. All that is left behind is a little smear of Hollandaise sauce that spilled on the French Oak wood floor. Even if we scoop up the smear, there isn’t enough to make an Eggs Benedict.

Upon learning this, I realized why researching this has been so difficult, why there are so many different versions of “history” and why there are so many inconsistencies in the Bible itself as outlined in Parts 2 and 3 of this series as well as the forgeries discussed in Part 4. After investing many years into deep research on other topics, I have come to view these types of situations as “red flags”; if nothing is making sense, there’s a reason why, you just have to keep digging until you find it.

The aforementioned means there is no way for us to factually determine where specifically the religion or the Bible (New Testament) came from. Scholars and researchers are greatly divided on its origins and will all tell you their theory is the correct theory but at the end of the day, they don’t actually know either because the evidence has been edited and stripped. Here are some of the theories I came across while researching for this series:

Many insist the Christianity was created by a rebellious sect of Jews called the Christ ists - not Christ ians .

Others claim it was a production of the Roman government in effort to tame the Jews in Judea who were actively revolting (Fun Fact: there were 28 recorded Messiahs who claimed to be the real Messiah before Jesus. The Jews rejected them all and the Jews rejected Jesus as the real Messiah too.)

Then there is the theory that Christianity was invented to divide and weaken the Jewish population by leading many Jews to believe Jesus was indeed the Messiah and the remainder calling him a false idol, thus fracturing the religion.

Another theory is that the Romans (Constantine) created Christianity to unite the population under a “one world religion” so to speak because there was so much religious friction at the time (← there was insane religious friction. It indeed would have been beneficial to any government to create a “one world religion” to control society, hence the reason they are still trying to accomplish this in 2025)

Another is, the Roman government simply wanted all citizens to behave and pay taxes (which would explain why taxes are mentioned 30 times in the Bible. The Bible also promotes being a good slave at a time when no less than 20% of the population were actual slaves and another huge percentage were plebians, the lowest class of citizens. The Bible assured plebians that, while they are poor in this lifetime, they will be rewarded in the next and the rich elites will be punished. This would indeed have been quite motivational.)

I have also read it was made to run the Jews out of Judea which coincides with the Roman government greatly disliking Jews (← that part is not a theory. When Christianity came to be, the Roman government openly expressed that Jews are scum of the earth. They even wrote their hate for Jews into laws.)

Meanwhile there is the theory that it came from the Ebionites (cult) or other cults

Others claim the Bible was actually a work of fiction that was made into the manuscript for what we now call Christianity

Then, of course, we have the history we are taught in church which matches what is most promoted on the mainstream internet which tells us that Christianity was a genuinely organic movement which sprung up due to Jesus and his teachings

Again, there is no way to prove any of these to be “the real truth” because damn-near everything related to the early years has been scrubbed, hidden, revised, rewritten entirely, falsely attributed, outright fabricated and forged and new history has been created to fill in the blanks. What we can say with absolute certainty is, what we are taught in church, read in the Bible and learn from sources which teach us about the Bible - all of this content has been both filtered by and generated by the Church itself and little, if any, of the content is actually from Jesus. Does that matter to you? Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t, that is for you and only you to decide. Regardless, you and I have the right to know and that was the entire purpose of this series.

Now if you want my opinion, I'll give it to you. My original plan was to omit my opinion entirely, but that doesn't seem right being that Part 1 started with me Questioning My Religion, so perhaps it should end with what I have come to conclude.

