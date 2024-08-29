Still suffering from a terrible case of writers block, I was scrolling through files on my computer, trying to decide what I wanted to invest my weekend into researching, when I noticed I had a bunch of vaccine-related video clips saved, many of which people probably haven’t seen. I thought it would be fantastic to throw them all in a post, so here you go. Note: sharing a clip does not mean I agree with or endorse the content in the video. It also does not mean I support the person appearing in the content. It simply means I thought the clip was interesting enough to save and share. Some of the old videos are not going to reflect our current knowledge, when used, replace the word “virus” with “poison” because that is what it is. If the videos won’t play, this appears to be related to the Substack app. If you instead read it on the internet they will work. To do this, click Share, copy the link, open a web browser and paste:

VACCINE EMF: (35 second video)

THERE’S THIS… (1 minute video)

The ATHENA AGENDA (1:20 video)

WHY ARE THERE PINHOLES IN FRESH PRODUCE? (1:18 video)

BLACK BUDGETS: (1:40 video)

THEY LITERALLY BET ON OUR DEATH… (3 minute video)

INTENTIONAL RELEASE - the document discussed in this video was published shortly after the Long Bets wager mentioned above: (2 minute video)

MILITARY DOCTOR ON CHEMTRAILS (40-second video)

DR. TESTIMONY ON CHEMTRAIL NANOTECHNOLOGY & ALZHEIMERS (3 minute video)

CHEMTRAIL FLU LEADS TO VACCINES (2 minute video)

CHEM-FLU IN ENGLAND (1 minute video)

VENOM IN THE AIR - seemed fitting to insert after the “Chem-Flu” videos: (2 minute video)

NOW CHECK THIS OUT! - Woman in Detroit, Michigan makes an astonishing discovery: (1 minute video)

GOVERNMENT VIDEO FROM THE 1950s - SPRAYING DEADLY AGENTS FROM PLANES (just replace the word “germ” with poison and there you go) (1:30 video)

HOW ‘BOUT THE GOV SPRAYING POISON IN THE 1920s? (1:14 video)

SPEAKING OF VENOM, HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN IT TOUCHES BLOOD (1:17 video)

ANOTHER VENOM/BLOOD EXPERIMENT (28 second video)

CHEMTRAILS, POLLUTION & AIR SAMPLES - Gee, I wonder why we get sick with “flu-like symptoms”… (1 minute video)

FAKE DOCTORS BUSTED DURING COVID - For more on this topic read my piece MEET THE COVID CRISIS ACTORS (2 minute video)

COVID, 5G (2 minute video)

EMF AND “VIRUS OUTBREAKS (1 minute video)

ROCKEFELLER & VACCINES: Old Rockefeller footage showing how he proved Yellow Fever virus was in mosquitoes (which lead to him making the Yellow Fever vaccine and giving it to our military for free because he was such a nice guy… but it ended up being contaminated and caused a “tripledemic”. Oopsie!) (2 minute video)

THE MALARIA FAIL (1:38 video)

GRAPHENE ADDED TO THE UK WATER SUPPLY (1:39 video)

10 FORECASTS FOR COMING DECADE, PUBLISHED IN 1989 (36 second video)

PATENTING HUMANS BEGAN IN 2012 (13 second video)

HUMANS BEING PATENTED, MORE INFO (2 minute video)

TRANSHUMANISM - this is one year prior to the video above (30 second video)

TRANSHUMANISM LAW (2 minute video)

SWABS (36 second video)

SWABS VACCINATION (2 minute video)

HYDROGEL (1:34 video)

JABBED PILOTS (47 second video)

THE TIME THE GOVERNMENT SPRAYED THEIR CITIZENS - check out my post Merck Developed Bioweapons, "Vitamins" & Vaccines (1:53 video)

GOOGLE AND THE VACCINE (13 second video)

HCQ DEATHS - learn more about toxic HCQ and its nanotechnology in my article (2-minute video)

AND WE WONDER WHY PEOPLE ARE MAGNETIC? Btw, this is ALSO IN HCQ! (36 second video)

COVID SNIFFING DOGS (we really do live in one big insane asylum.) (3 minute video)

THE ANTS GO MARCHING (2 minute video)

POISONING ANIMALS FROM PLANES… for their safety (23 seconds)

MONKEY KIDNEY TISSUE INSANITY (2 minute video)

DUDE LOOKS AT HIS BLOOD vs TRIPLE VAXXED BUDDIES (51 second video)

PUMPING CHICKS FULL OF CHEMICALS “VACCINES” (2 minute video)

LEECH FEEDS ON VACCINATED BLOOD (55 second video)

ON THE UPSIDE, YOU’D NEVER HAVE A DEAD PHONE… (16 second video)

NANOTECHNOLOGY ELECTRICITY - this video is a decade prior to the video above (38 second video)

WITNESS PROTECTION (2 minute video)

IF YOU THINK THIS IS DISGUSTING, NEXT LEARN ABOUT “VITAMINS” (1:14 video)

ROCKEFELLER, COAL TAR AND THE TAKEOVER OF “MEDICINE” (and supplements) (2 minute video)

VACCINES AND FOOD ALLERGIES (14 second video)

INSIDE OF THE MODERNA VACCINE… (22 second video)

OLD SCHOOL POLIO PROPAGANDA IS IDENTICAL TO TODAY’S PSYOP (38 second video)

VACCINES + RADIATION (55 second video)

COW POX, SMALL POX, ROCKEFELLER & VACCINES (2 minute video)

“VX” - is it interesting that the nerve agent is VX and the healthy jab is a “VAX”? (2 minute video)

YES, SERIOUSLY: This is Science claiming they are growing flu virus inside of an egg: (1:45 video)

THE UN LOGO (31 second video)

THE ULTIMATE REVOLUTION - 1962 (3 minute video)

THE MEANING OF “GOVERNMENT” (12 second video)

