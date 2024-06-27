I came across this document called World Population Prospects 2022: Summary of Results which was published by the United Nations in 2022:

According to the UN, the purpose of this document is for national development planning and implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development:

If you’re not familiar with the 2030 Agenda, it’s the one where they make an additional 30% of the world off-limits to us per the “30x30” scheme. This also ties into Agenda 21, The Wildlands Project (take away the land and give it to animals, make us live in Rockefellers MegaRegions, halving carbon emissions in preparation for the Net 0 Carbon scheme). 2030 is a firm deadline in the progress being made toward the 2050 Agenda. The 2050 Agenda is everything from one-world government to microchips to transhumanism, living in pods, digital ID, virtual currency, home ownership is ended, eating bugs, 0 Carbon Emissions, all that sh*t. All of the nations in the United Nations have recently re-pledged their allegiance to the Agendas and 30x30, “sustainability” (2021 United Nations Biodiversity Summit).

With that being said, when I came across this document and started skimming it, I noticed the graphs appear to show the beginning of a mass reduction in population growth starting by, or in, 2030.

Let’s check it out:

2022 vs 2030 vs 2050

2022 to 2030 is eight years but 2030 to 2050 is 20 YEARS. If you look at the numbers below, in many cases, the population growth in eight years is almost identical to the predicted population growth in 20 YEARS, with the mass reduction starting in 2030:

TOTAL FERTILITY RATES & “REPLACEMENT FERTILITY”

Even more disturbing is the prediction that a large portion of the world will be operating under “Replacement Fertility” by 2050. Replacement Fertility means a family only produces enough children to replace themselves, therefore the population stays the same.

TOTAL FERTILITY 1990 vs 2021 vs 2050

In this chart we see that, across the world, fertility rates will be halved in 2050 (versus 1990):

DEATHS

Starting approximately now (2023/2024), deaths will skyrocket:

UNREPORTED EXCESS DEATHS

Here they point out that from January 2020 through December 2021, an excess of 14.9 million people died from “Covid”. That means almost 15 MILLION more-than-normal people died. As they point out, this is almost 3x reported numbers:

DEATHS RAPIDLY INCREASE, BIRTHS DECREASE

Here we learn that, starting in 2020, deaths began to skyrocket and will continue on this trend while births will plummet during the same years:

THE KICKOFF BEGAN IN 2022

Something major is being predicted to happen in Africa. Whatever it was, it began in 2022:

GLOBAL POPULATION REDUCTION

In this graph, Global Population Size, we see a large dip in 2020 followed by a plummet which is along the downward trend:

I also noticed that the growth rate began being driven down in 1990:

Which is really interesting because in the 1990s:

New vaccines were added to the childhood vaccine schedule and current vaccines were redeveloped:

Sugar Substitutes, specifically Dextrose and High Fructose Corn Syrup. Dextrose is made in a lab and is often GMO because the corn is made from is Genetically Modified. Dextrose is manufactured using harsh chemicals such as sulfuric acid. High Fructose Corn Syrup is a fertility reducing agent in addition to contributing to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In fact, Genetically Modified Foods began becoming mainstream

And that’s what I can think of off the top of my head

THE USELESS EATERS

The actual Henry Kissinger quote is “the elderly are useless eaters”…

So it is interesting that the only age demographic the United Nations is interested in analyzing is 65 and older … the same group of people who they want to be first in line to get vaccines… lots and lots of vaccines:

In the United Nations chart, we see that there will be an increase in elderly, but overall it will begin to slow down after 2030.

And once those people are gone, the great reduction in population growth will be in effect

BIRTHS PER WOMAN

Here we see a large reduction in the average number of children a woman has beginning in the 1970s which is interesting because in 1969 Rockefellers Population Council met to discuss the immediate need for fertility reduction:

So, that was their document. I don’t know what they have planned, but whatever it is, expect it begin hitting hard by, or in, 2030, which is only six years away, max. We can’t stop what is coming but we can prepare and a huge portion of preparation is knowing our enemy. Think like the military: by studying our opponent(s) we can plan our defense. Because past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior, learning as much as we can about our adversaries tactics and trying to understand how they think and what their goals are is key to strategizing how to protect ourselves from these evil f*ckers. Next check out some of my historical content about our rivals, but first:

