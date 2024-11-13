In Part 1 of this series we discussed the crazy history of how Evergreen Airlines came to be. If you didn’t read Part 1, you really should start there because it’s a wild true story of a helicopter company, CIA front organizations, a Lockheed Martin secret weapons development program, and firefighting airplanes that don’t fight fires. It’s also a tale of how the same company who owns the firefighting planes (that don’t actually fight fires) happens to have patents for a custom aircraft nozzle system that releases materials into the sky. And it just so happens that, when lines and grids began appearing in the sky across the United States, suspicious citizens began investigating and tracking the unmarked, off-radar planes leaving behind these new “lingering contrails”… and they just so happened to track them back to Evergreens facility in Arizona (as well as military bases).

That part of the series ended with Wikipedia claiming Evergreen went out of business, the assets were liquidated and the story ends there… but I couldn’t help but wonder if there was more to the story, such as, who purchased the non-fire fighting firefighting planes? So I decided to devote 10 minutes to research, which ended up being a 12-day-long binge resulting in the current destruction of my life. But before I can show you the research and tell you all about the crazy sh*t happening to me, we have to discuss some important history…

To understand what (I believe) is going on here, you have to understand history - specifically, patents and secrecy.

So, back in the 1940s, under the guise of war and protecting the public, patent suppression began in the USA. The Invention Secrecy Act was not yet a thing, so the government was denying inventors the right to their creations without legislation to do so; they would just claim national security risk and stop the patent from being granted. But blocking patents wasn’t all the government was doing, they were also taking them then putting them to use for themselves (it started out as a royalty program in which the inventor would earn a cut then that seemingly vanished).

Here’s the really important part - and you need to lock this in your memory so you never forget it because it makes so many things happening now make sense: At the time, the power to stop patents belonged to the defense sector as well as the NSA, but the CIA wanted in on the patent action. The problem for the CIA was that they were not part of the defense sector, so in the 1950s, they sent a classified memo suggesting that they be designated as such. In their letter, they pointed out that the DOJ had recently received a defense designation, so they felt their Intelligence Agency should get it too. It’s like when one of your kids outgrows their coat so you buy them a new one, then your other kid says they should get a new coat too even though theirs fits fine.

The CIA was then granted classification as a defense agency, which allowed them to operate as one even though the organization was never meant to be such. This new designation made the CIA an immensely powerful entity, and now it had the ability to deal in patents. (Remember in Marvel’s Infinity Wars when Thanos got the stones? It was like that, but with the CIA).

When the Invention Secrecy Act was passed, the ability to stop patents was now legislature and what could be blocked had expanded to include anything that could disrupt society because it is the defense system that is responsible for protecting us.

Not long after the defense designation, Evergreen Helicopters merged with the CIA front airline(s). Now, under the cover of Evergreen International Aviation, the CIA had their defense designation, the authority to deal in patents, the Skunk Works secret weapons development program contracts with Lockheed, and tax-funded freedom of the skies….

During these same years, the military was running now-known covert spraying operations in the USA (which would take 40 years to come to light)

While all of that was going on, the plot to create a climate change agenda was taking place behind closed doors. This plan was to invent the greatest swindle in history to seize complete control of the world and officially install the One-World government. Back in 1962, Aldous Huxley pretty much summarized the long-term goal in a speech he gave on The Ultimate Revolution: (3 minute video)

And we can now look back and see exactly how it came to fruition.

By the 1970s, the CIA was not only in control of the skies, they were also in control of the media. (17 second video)

And this was when the media began sounding the alarm on the incoming Global Ice Age. But for whatever reason, come the 1980s, the Ice Age plot was replaced by Global Warming, and the same government bodies who had just listened to scientists warn of sub-zero temperatures were now hearing testimony of the world overheating. “Why did they swap the plot?”, you ask. I reply, “Only God and a Rothschild know the answer. Maybe the public thought if it got cold out they would just put on a sweater? Maybe burning to death was a scarier option?”.

While the media was parroting the Global Warming talking points, over 700 books were published on the topic.

Simultaneously, newspapers ran Global Warming stories and documentaries were produced worldwide. Hollywood movies based on Climate Change, like Soylent Green (1973), began being released. As I have said many times before, with enough propaganda, something becomes fact, and this was exactly what happened with Global Warming, the new threat to humanity.

In 1990, the children’s television series, Captain Planet was released: (2 minute trailer)

1992 was when the United Nations (UNCED) held the Earth Summit. Their logo, which many believe is a dove around the globe, is actually a hand holding the globe:

Here’s important 5-minute audio regarding the 1992 scheme:

1× 0:00 -4:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

(I have uploaded the full length presentation on the summit to the Sources section of this article. I encourage you to check it out).

The same year as the Summit, they discussed decreasing the efficiency of aircraft engines so more emissions could be put into the sky to block the sun. It’s true, the pre-1990s engines were efficient, in fact, too efficient. They were so damn efficient that, should we want them to disperse large amounts of pollution, we would need to downgrade them.

With children being a primary target for Manmade Climate Change propaganda, Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest was released:

Still in the ‘90s, they needed to demonstrate that the world was warming up, so the National Climate Data Center and NASA began working together to rig the data. By removing thermometers from select locations and installing them in high-heat areas, they were able to create temperature records that began to show an increase in heat, exactly as the scientists predicted a decade prior.

At this point, the CIA had control of Evergreen for around a decade. This also happened to be when citizens began reporting seeing strange lines in the sky.

Keep in mind, while all of this was occurring, the CIA, along with the military, were operating under the defense agency designation and as such, it was their job to protect the American people from enemies both foreign and domestic. At the time, there was no greater enemy than Global Warming because, should we let the temperature continue to rise, we will all die. This meant extreme measures must be taken to stop it, which meant…

…blocking the sun…

…which meant mystery lines in the sky…

So many citizens were now questioning the sky-grids that the CIA-operated media had to address the conspiracy theorists, so they began running segments like “Clouded Judgement”: (2 minute video)

In the 2000s, with the sun-blocking program going into effect across the USA, it was known that the government was not only paying the media to produce what they wanted, but they were also handing the broadcasting agencies prepackaged news segments to be aired as actual news. (2 minute video)

And Hollywood was now cranking out Climate Change themed motion pictures, such as The Day After Tomorrow, Wall-E, and Ice Age: The Meltdown. Then, Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth would officially show the severity of the situation we are in due to our actions. Now they had everything they needed to ramp up the Agenda.

By the mid-to-late 2000s, anyone who spoke up or questioned the lines in the sky, no matter how credentialed they were, was a conspiracy theorist. Even those who witnessed the spray planes at air force bases were labeled kooks, including Ted Gunderson, a special agent with the FBI:

But it wasn’t just Mr. Gunderson who was deemed a theorist, it was also United Nations whistleblowers, US Military whistleblowers, doctors, citizens with binoculars who could see planes with nozzles flying out of bases, anyone with two eyeballs who looked up, and definitely anyone who used the word “chemtrail” to describe a plane spewing a chemical that leaves a trail in the sky. (Ironically, the word chemtrail actually originates from the US Air Force. It was the name of one of their 1990s training manuals for the USAFA.)

Then, suddenly, in 2011, Evergreen began quietly liquidating its assets - years before its official bankruptcy was declared. In fact, when 2011 researchers discovered assets were being sold and questioned why, they were told there were absolutely no financial troubles and that these sales were just part of normal business. And all I wanted to know was who bought them… who bought the assets belonging to the CIA front company with the non-firefighting firefighting planes? Which seemed like a very simplistic question… or so I thought... COMING NEXT: THE DEEPEST DIVE BEGINS, AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT I UNCOVERED - EVERGREEN PART 3

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

