Where to begin?… I guess let’s rewind back to the Maui, Hawaii “wildfires”…

When the Maui fires were happening, I helped promote the DEW theory because, at the time, it made sense to me… then I really thought about it, and my opinion completely changed. This led me to authoring Were Maui DEWs a PSYOP? Did we Fall for a DISTRACTION?, in which I laid out a pretty thorough argument demonstrating Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) were probably not used to create those fires, and I still stand behind everything I said in that post. I believe those “wildfires” were, likely a stage production that began with arson and resulted in the first large-scale Smart Meter detonation test. Before you laugh at how stupid I am for such absurd speculation, you should read that post.

SMART METERS

This 40-second video is from 2012… that’s over a decade ago, my friends:

Smart Meters are a huge deal. Smart Meters are “Smart” because they feature remote access, therefore can be controlled remotely. They are connected to a powder grid without any surge protection, which means power is continuously fed to meter.

Additionally, what most people do not realize is that Smart Meters feature military technology. Basically, every building with a Smart Meter on it has a military-grade explosive strapped to it. But it’s not a normal bomb that explodes and is done, it’s a continuously-powered bomb, capable of creating massive explosions. (1 minute 24 second video)

In the Maui article, I showed video footage of the aftermath of Smart Meter induced fires, which looks identical to the Maui “wildfire” aftermath (and California and Oregon aftermath too) . Even the vehicles were melted, just like the Maui fires. Here’s an example, there’s lots more in the Maui post. (21 second video)

Fire fighters trying to stop these new fires have said they are unlike “normal fires” due to the level of intensity (which makes sense being that it being fed power!). But when firefighters pointed out the Maui fires being irregular, my side screamed back, “Because it’s DEWs!”… but is it? (52 second video, Smart Meters exploding)

Anyway, my Maui DEW PSYOP piece became one of my most popular Substack articles to-date, because of that I don’t want bore everyone who has read it by reshowing all of that evidence, so we will briefly review a little bit of it then move on to Chile fire insanity. Let’s get back to the story:

SMART METERS WREAKING HAVOC

Everywhere these things are, properties are burning to the ground and even exploding, causing properties around it to go aflame… and those properties likely have a Smart Meter too…

Smart Meters are not UL Certified, and cannot be UL Certified because they do not have Surge Protection. (51 Second Video)

Fire the DAY AFTER a Smart Meter was installed: (2 minute video)

CHILE FIRES, FEBRUARY 2024

For unexplainable reasons, the Chile wildfires received very little media coverage, but it is imperative that we look at this because I dug a bit and unearthed some shocking information nobody else has shared.

If you aren’t familiar with the Child wildfires, “In February 2024, a series of wildfires broke out in Chile, affecting multiple regions including Valparaiso, O'Higgins, Maule, Biobio, and Los Lagos. The most severe incidents occurred in the Valparaiso Region as of February 5th, 2024”. The Chilean government labeled the fires as the country's worst disaster since the 2010 Chile earthquake. For this investigation, we are going to focus on Valparaiso.

In Maui, three fires broke out in three isolated locations, at the same time, and we were all like, “Hmmm, that’s strange”. In Chile, fires broke out all over the place, in all different isolated locations, at the same time:

We can use NASA’s FIRMS program to see the exact areas that were burning on February 1st and 2nd, 2024. I guess wildfires are like Tetris pieces, and they somehow only burn certain areas without burning in between them? (arrow is pointing to Valparaiso):

Valparaiso was still burning on February 4th and 5th, 2024:

On February 6th, the fire shifted a little, but continued to burn. Santiago, which you will hear more about shortly, burned on the 1st and 2nd, then again on the 4th and 5th:

Let’s take a look at some of the Chile aftermath photos:

“Such horrific damage”, I say, followed by, “But did you notice it?”

“Notice what?”, you ask.

I reply, “Ok, let’s look again together, and I’ll circle it for you…”

“I’m on a cell phone! I can’t see little tiny stuff in that image!”, you exclaim. I respond, “I got your back homie. Here’s a closeup”

As you can see from the images above, somehow, certain buildings were left completely untouched, just like in Maui. This does not fit with DEWS because Directed Energy Weapons have pinpoint accuracy. They would not accidentally miss some buildings if the military mission was to torch the neighborhood to the ground by shooting lasers from airplanes.

And while we’re on the topic of DEWs, below is the “evidence” that DEWs were used in Chile. Do you sincerely believe this is a real video? (btw, they ALWAYS shake and jerk the camera in CGI-edited videos. ALWAYS!):

Even if you do truly believe that is real footage, the woman says the date is May 26th, but the fires we are discussing happened in February. It is currently March 2nd, meaning, May has not happened yet. So this “evidence”, (which I highly doubt it real) isn’t even related to this event. Additionally, the story about the man who just-so-happened to catch the supposed DEW on camera is nearly identical to the Maui DEW story, and, if you read my post, all of the Maui DEW photos are fake. We must ask, “Why?”. Is it just people on social media sharing bogus info for clicks? Just trying to gain subscribers? Or is it deeper than that?

THE PSYOPS

I strongly suspect we are being PSYOPed to blame DEWS because they absolutely cannot have people questioning Smart Meters. If people think it could possibly be Smart Meters, they are going to protest the worldwide rapid install of these devices, and that cannot happen. Heck, they even admit, on their own sites, that these Smart Meter fires are, “worries slowing the Smart Grid rollout”:

So, blame Climate Change for the Asleep and blame DEWS for the Awake. It seems the PSYOP is working thus far because nobody is considering any other options… yet there’s an option that has been, quite literally, right under our noses, all along…

Listen to this crazy sh*t from a whistleblower: (52 second video)

THE “BLUE ROOFS” PSYOP

Lets look back at the aftermath photos again. In the photographs you can see none of the untouched houses have “blue roofs”. Nearly all of the untouched buildings in Maui did not have blue roofs either.

My friends, this is clearly a Psychological Operation being ran on us, and we are all believing it: (13 second video)

Yes, there were indeed blue items that did not burn, but there were lots of things that did not burn too of which, little was blue. And I am aware Oprah’s Maui home had a blue roof and it didn’t burn, but equally, do you think any of these elites have smart meters?

So, if it’s not blue roofs protecting these houses, and if it’s not lazy DEW pilots, something about these houses is different from the other houses, because, somehow they did not burn… what could it possible be? Hmmmm…

I find these next photos to be exceptionally interesting. Look closely with me:

This house that appears to be still in the construction phase is untouched. Clearly there is no Smart Meter on that. Yes, I do see the untouched blue pool, next to the untouched not-blue house:

This photo is the most intriguing because in it you see the houses that are on fire, with no fire around them:

Yeeeeah… this is some crazy stuff…

closeups:

And look at this, houses right next to them are untouched. The fire somehow burned around these buildings:

Again I ask, “what is different about the untouched residences?”. Could it be that they don’t have Smart Meters?

In the image below, the barn / shed didn’t burn… surely a shed wouldn’t have a Smart Meter, right? Meanwhile, the houses on either side of it, and directly in front of it, are burnt to rubble.

In this image:

We again see structures that did not burn:

Here’s another fascinating photograph. You can see the building in the background, completely ablaze:

You can also see there is a fire near the ground area of the front building, exactly where a Meter would be located. Notice that it appears the fire near the ground caught the car on fire, but the wall behind the fire area has not yet caught on fire, which leads me to conclude this fire started near the ground, on the outside of the building… where a meter would be…:

Can we agree the photos do not align with a “wildfire”, nor do they fit with the military flying laps in planes, back and fourth, back and fourth, shooting lasers at roofs to torch a neighborhood to a crisp… except for the houses they chose to spare?

MORE EVIDENCE

In the United States, dating back to 2012, they stated they will be installing Smart Meters, starting with coastal states. This was their map showing the “Expected Smart Meter Deployment by 2015”:

Why they want to install by the coast first? I have no idea. But what I do know is that the entire country of Chile is basically costal:

But, the case gets more bizarre…

Yep, the neighborhood of Botania went completely untouched. Here it is on a map:

On the map below, Botania is approximately here (blue circle):

Let’s compare Botania to Villa Independencia, which is located above Valparasio and also burned badly. Botania and Villa are in close proximity (Google Maps says around 20 minutes drive):

Here are the two, prior to the wildfire:

Here are the two after the fire. While Botania is damage-free, Villa Independencia is leveled:

Let’s guess why it didn’t burn… could it be because it’s in the f*cking mountains and therefore doesn’t have Smart Meters (yet)? I even found a map showing Chiles Smart Grid and electrical lines.

Here’s Valparaiso, a main hub for power, and above it is Villa Independencia, both of which suffered terrible damage:

Here’s approximately where Botania is, at the very edge of the grid!:

STUFF NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT

PART 1: SMART METER RADIATION IMPACTS FIRE!

Here’s a video a guy took showing that the levels of EMF emitted by the Smart Meter on the outside of his house are so high that it is causing crazy readings inside the house! (1:40 video)

This man takes an ELF scan of a meter. ELF is Extremely Low Frequency, which is so low that it is not picked up on EMF meters. As you can see, Smart meters transmit pulsed radiation every few seconds, including ELF which we were not aware of. Smart Meters drastically increases microwave pollution. (2 minute video)

ANNNNND, high levels of electromagnetic radiation can cause fires!

So, not only do we have these Smart Meters (that are remotely controlled) emitting massive levels of radiation, but we also have more radiation coming from 5G towers! The entire area of Valparaiso is 5G (Smart City):

5G towers also emit insane levels of frequency. 5G towers are the same as HAARP. This man caught HAARP in action right as the Chile fires broke out: (50 second video)

So, Chile was blasting out frequency and radiation and getting blasted with frequency at the time the fires began and throughout the fires!

On top of that, all the new Smart City Street Lights also emit massive EMF. Quote from video below, “They are definitely playing with the frequency” (1 minute video)

And the street lights are also remotely controlled! And, these lights were in Chile! We will discuss this in a moment.

PART 2: THE LAND

There is financial incentive to burn land in Chile: (2 minute video)

This might be something, might be nothing: I found this document from 1976 called “Selected Water Resources”:

On the list is Vina Del Mar, Valparaiso (exactly where burned):

I didn’t feel like digging into it because we have way more important things to review…

PART 3: THE UN, WEF AND SMART CITIES

Chile is part of Agenda 21, the 2030 Agenda and the 2050 Agenda. Let’s recap those super fast in terms of land:

Agenda 21: (must-see 1 minute video from 1996)

Although the video above relates to the USA, all of the Agenda 21 Nations are in on it.

Agenda 2030: includes “30x30” (30 by 30), which means steal 30% of the land from the citizens by 2030. In 2020, the United Nations Biodiversity Summit was held, in which each member nation pledged allegiance to the UN and to 30x30. The presentation is over 10 hours long, and I listened to all 10+ hours. I do not recommend it. It is mind-numbing. Around hour #4 you’ll pour yourself another shot of whiskey. By hour #7 you’ll debate suicide. Come hour #9 you’ll be half way through weaving yourself a noose. Here’s a couple examples of members vowing their commitment to 2030: (1 minute video)

So, as part of 30x30 and the Agendas, 30% of the land has to be made off-limits for “rewilding” / The Wildlands Project. Now that the land in Chile is burned, it can be cheaply bought by a developer who can choose not to develop it (this is happening all over the world and many property owners are getting financial benefits for not developing). Or, they can choose to rebuild it and make it even Smarter. Alternatively, they can rebuild it with less public space, per 30x30. We will have to keep an eye out and see what they do.

Per the World Economic Demons Forum, Chile is on track to become a Smart Country, with firm goals of 2030 and 2050, for the UN Agendas:

2021 Article: “Chile’s power sector has always been able to adapt quickly to the various energy challenges it has faced in the past. It was able to seamlessly transition from a hydro-heavy generation mix to a hydro-thermal mix. And now, it is gearing up to face a new challenge, that of incorporating large amounts of renewable energies as the country looks to retire its coal-based power plants by 2040 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

2024: “The 4th LA Conference on Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems (SDEWES) was held 14 - 17 January 2024 in Vina del Mar, Chile and it brought together 93 on-site and 116 on-line scientists, researchers, and experts in the field of sustainable development from 27 countries and 5 continents.” … this is the exact area that would burn weeks later…

PART 4: TIMELINE: SMART METERS & SMART GRID FOR SMART CITIES

2009: SmartGrid.gov publishes “Accelerating Smart Grid Investments”, written by the World Economic Forum

2011: Chile begins Smart Meter installation in Villa Miguel de Cervantes in Buin city

2011: the second stage of Chiles Smart Meter Project project involved installation in Villa Doña Mabel, located in the city of Rancagua as well as Villa Compañia Real, Rancagua.

2012: United Nations Document “Smart Grids in Latin America”

2012: “Chile’s first smart city, Santiago, has been launched by Chilectra and Ciudad Empresarial with the aim to “integrate projects to test future technologies, combining innovation, efficiency and sustainability.””

Santiago is very close to Valparaiso:

A little over one-hour drive:

2013: More Smart Grid install was underway in Chile:

2014: Santiago was named the #1 smart city in Latin America by Fast Company

This included “implementation of Smart Homes” with electronically-controlled home appliances and “installation of Smart Meters with two-way communication”

2017: VINA DEL MAR signs onto the Smart City Project! (THIS IS WHERE BURNED!)

2017: “The Chilean government has announced that its new National Electric System, which has been created with the interconnection of the northern power grid SING to the central power grid SIC, is now operational.”

2019: People did not want the meters, so the next step was bribery: “SANTIAGO – Yesterday the government announced that it had reached an agreement with the companies Enel, Saesa and Chilquinta, for them to pay $10,000 to users who agree to change their meters for smart meters. “This proposal of being able to incentivize the change with a payment of $10,000 is a proposal that we believe could be interesting for the citizens”, highlighted the Minister of Energy, Susana Jiménez.” HOW SUSPISCIOUS IS THAT?!?!? OFFERING PEOPLE $10,000 TO SWITCH METERS?!? Come on, that does not make sense… unless there was an ultimate plan….

2019: I can’t access this article because it requires a subscription, but the title is “Chile Watch: $1 Billion for Smart Meter Migration”. The article states that by 2025, 6.5 million more Chile customers will have smart meters.

2019: Some customers in Chile still did not want Smart Meters and were fighting the install, so Smart Meters are scheduled to be now Mandatory

PART 5: 5G

In 2018, Chile was one of the first countries to deploy 5G, this includes the areas of Santiago and Viña del Mar (the area that burned!):

2021: It was announced that the full country will have 5G by the end of the year

IN CLOSING

They have everything they need to put fires in specific areas, remotely. They have the smart grid, the smart meters and the 5G required to run it all:

Why didn’t some houses burn? It sure wasn’t because the DEW pilot was feeling nice that day. And they didn’t have “blue roofs”:

Which leads me to believe, these homeowners may have been part of the few who still refused the Smart Meter, even after being offered $10,000. This alone stinks like sh*t in my opinion, so I’m bringing in the red flags

When has the government, of any country, EVER offered this?

Let me know your thoughts (especially Brent Carlson, my subscriber from Chile. Look forward to your thoughts, brother)

