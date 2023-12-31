Dr. John Coleman is a former MI-6 (UK’s Secret Intelligence Service) agent who spent years serving in South Africa and working in intelligence research for England. Throughout his time serving his country, he began being awakened to truths that run much deeper than what appear on the surface. His Top Secret Clearance and covert research ultimately led him to discovering The Committee of 300. The information he unearthed was so shocking that he felt it was his duty to share it with the world.

According to Dr. Coleman, “The Committee of 300 is a shadowy, supra-national secret society of the deep state, consisting of the world's 300 most powerful families, situated above the 5000-member Council on Foreign Relations in influence and power. The Committee of 300, is also known as The Olympians.”

Coleman claimed this powerful group was founded by the British aristocracy in 1721 and still rules the modern world of today. He asserts that The Committee of 300 is an international council that organizes politics, commerce, banking, media, and the military for centralized global efforts.

In the early 1990’s, Dr. Coleman warned of the 21 goals of the organization. While you read this, remind yourself, this was published in 1992 and 1993, yet it reads like it was published last Wednesday. Under each Goal I have provided 1 or more screenshots of recent news. Folks, this is genuinely horrifying.

21 GOALS OF THE COMMITTEE OF 300

To establish a One World Government/New World Order with a unified one-world monetary system. Recent headlines: However, regarding a one-world monetary system, the most disturbing is this… NSA is behind CRYPTOCURRENCY!: (1 minute video) Loading video This is why the World Economic Forum is pushing for Bitcoin and a couple other cryptos. Some people say, “we are already on that system! Everybody pays with credit cards these days”. Don’t fall for the PSYOP. A currency that relies 100% on a chip (or card), ran though a machine, powered by electricty, is a currency we can be cut off from, with ease. Despite people currently opting to pay with a credit card, if the power goes out, you can still pay for a loaf of bread in cash. Loading video Destruction of all national identity and national pride.

Kinda like how they replaced the American Flag with Pride flags?

The bigger picture isn’t replacing our flag with a Pride flag, the bigger picture is replacing our flag (and statues, and everything else) with nonsense. I don’t care what you believe in, we should all agree that this is a bunch of Tower of Babble nonsense, designed to separate, segment and confuse people:

3. Destroy established religions, and institute a one-world religion in its place under C300 control .

The one-world religion they are referring to Scientism, in which Science is God. Just how Christians say, “Trust in God”, Scientism says “TRUST THE SCIENCE”. In Scientism, man is science, science is God, therefore man is God, therefore they are God. Their “church” is a laboratory, with computers, AI and machinery. Through Science, man can merge species to create new. Man can implant a fertilized egg into a baron woman, thus giving the gift of life, and, most importantly, science can control, and destroy.

Here’s an article written by ScentificAmerican.com, “Faith and Foolishness: When Religious Beliefs Become Dangerous”

National Geographic (who is also pushing transgender children):

Jerusalem:

Even the Pope is in on it. This is the same Pope who begged people to get vaccinated:

4. Institute Technetronic Era, mind control, creating human-like robots.

Absolutely terrifying US Army document that I will be writing about next week

5. End industrialization and nuclear generated electric power under “the post-industrial zero-growth society”.

But first, they must push everyone into electric-everything. Electric-everything is a dream come true for them, because you can shut it off with the flip of a switch. They must have this for 15 Minute Cities.

6. Legalize drugs and pornography to degrade society.

Drag queen story hour was a great start. Even the American Library Association rallies behind it:

(3:50 video: Parent reading XXX KIDS BOOK at Iowa board meeting)

Loading video

(4:25 video: Child reading XXX KIDS BOOK at board meeting)

Loading video

As far as using Drugs to destroy society, our government is all-in on this. Big Pharma loves it too; use drugs, get sick, let us write you a script. (2:06 video)

Loading video

7. Depopulate large cities .

I have already discussed this in depth in these two articles

8. Suppress scientific development of low-cost energy sources such as the fusion torch and nuclear power for peaceful purposes, to maintain illusion of "limited natural resources."

Headlines from 2023; we are running out of everything, which means it must be rationed:

9. Depopulate through limited war, starvation and disease, with goal of 1 billion by year 2050, to eliminate "useless eaters." - Yep.

I have already sounded the alarm that it sure seems like we are missing a large quantity of the population.

And we know these people didn’t die during “Covid” because FOIAs are showing there were no additional deaths. The deaths began after Covid:

10. Create mass unemployment, homelessness, and drug crisis under zero growth policies.

And let’s not forget the “Opioid Epidemic”…

11. Create continuous crisis and manage them to confuse and demoralize the population under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) .

I have written numerous articles about FEMA being the most dangerous entity.

12. Introduce controlled cults and Tavistock-created rock groups.

Very soon, I am publishing an article about this, and naming names, so click it or miss it:

13. Build up the cult of Christian Fundamentalism to serve the Zionist State of Israel. (…Israel, you say?)

14. Spread religious cults to carry out mind control experiments.

15. Promote “religious liberation” ideas around the world to undermine all existing religions.

16. Cause a total collapse of the world’s economies and create total political chaos.

17. Control of all foreign and domestic policies of the US.

Offer full support to supranational institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bank of International Settlements, the World Court

19. To penetrate and subvert all governments, and work from within them to destroy the sovereign integrity of the nations.

20. Organize world-wide terrorist apparatus and to negotiate with terrorists whenever terrorist activities take place.

Control of education in America with the intent and purpose of utterly and completely destroying it. If you want to learn about the annihilation of the education system, check out my friend, Dr. Sean Brooks substack The American Classroom. Link is below, in “3 SUBSTACKS YOU SHOULD BE READING” section.

