Part 1, the Literal Milk War, brought us back to the 1930s, with the government passing laws to subsidize the dairy industry while simultaneously price fixing - all done under the guise of protecting small farms, but in reality, what it was designed to do was eliminate the free market. The way the scheme was set up, dairy farmers would now have to deal with a middleman, the “Cooperative”, who they referred to as the Milk Cartel. The Milk Cartel would act as an intermediary between the farmer and the milk processing plant. As the middleman, they set a flat rate to be paid to the farmer for their raw milk then they would sell it to the processor. The farmers were enraged at the low pay rate so they found a way around the system; producing raw dairy products. By skipping the Cartel and their processing plants, the farmer could make more money and the price of the goods was cheaper; a win-win for both the farmer and the public, but this was not acceptable for the Cartels. A literal war broke out; farmers versus Cartels. Picketers lined highways, processing plants were bombed, spike strips stopped dairy trucks, citizens halted trains, masked assailants attacked protestors, caravans of angry farmers, police with machine guns… when the dust settled, the Cartel had lost, so they played their final hand; they went to Congress, and they got their way. Acts were passed which gave the government and the Milk Cartels full control over the dairy industry, but having full control was just the first step…

During these same years, the CCC was established. If you’re like me, right now you’re thinking, “CCC? What the hell is this crap I’ve never heard of?”. The CCC is the Commodity Credit Corporation which is defined as “a wholly-owned government corporation within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)”. Their primary mission is “to stabilize and support farm income and prices, maintain balanced and adequate supplies of agricultural commodities, and facilitate their orderly distribution.”. Now, between the government Acts, the Department of Ag, the CCC and the Milk Cartels, the farmers were stripped of their freedom to conduct business as they saw fit, and the dairy products coming out of the farms could be adulterated per whatever the current processing standard was. This had to happen because without the system set up like this, there would be no way to poison all milk with rat-poison-”vitamin-D” and fertility-reducing-health-hazard-”vitamin-A”.

The poisoning program, aka “fortification program” became widespread in the 1940s. Of course, dumping chemicals into milk costs money, so tax dollars were needed to fund this too.

By the 1970s, the elimination of free enterprise combined with the increased cost to consumers was showing itself; the dairy industry was failing. The public and Congress screamed, “The government must save the farms!”, unaware that the government was the exact reason the farms were driven to failure to being with; it was the government who, through their stranglehold over farmers, figuratively burned the entire industry to the ground in less than three decades. Nonetheless, the government needed to find a solution, but how do you stop free trade and not destroy the industry? Answer: Make the government the buyer.

The CCC was gifted the authority to use tax dollars to purchase dairy from farmers. Now tax dollars would not only be subsidizing the industry, but they would then be used to purchase the goods it produces. President Carter then agreed to pour $2 billion into the dairy industry in only four years. Through this program, farmers could produce as much dairy as they wanted and the CCC guaranteed to purchase any surplus.

With the tax-funded windfall at stake, farmers rushed to crank out as much dairy as possible and the CCC went to work using US citizens hard-earned money to buy it from them. Cheese was one of the best products for farmers to make because it can be mass produced, and when you are getting paid by the product, you want to produce as much product as possible, as quickly as possible and as cheaply as possible.

In short time, the CCC’s surplus of cheese grew so huge that there was nowhere to put it, which was, quite literally, a massive problem. The government had not the slightest clue what to do with all of this cheese. “Probably the cheapest and most practical thing to do would be to dump it in the ocean,” a USDA official told the Washington Post in 1981.

The government, still buying cheese while debating throwing the same cheese in the ocean, began getting large warehouses to store the cheese, but those quickly filled. Then came their biggest idea of all (you can’t make this sh*t up): the government decided what made the most sense was underground tunnels and cheese caves. Tax dollars then funded converting limestone mines into gigantic cheese cellars, and the cheese buying frenzy continued.

In December of 1981, Agriculture Secretary John R. Block showed up at a White House event with a five-pound block of greening, moldy cheese and showed it to the press. “We’ve got 60 million of these that the government owns” he said. “It’s moldy, it’s deteriorating … we can’t find a market for it, we can’t sell it, and we’re looking to try to give some of it away.”. But finding someone who would take gigantic amounts of cheap cheese was a challenge…

Ultimately, the government came up with the idea to give the cheese away through the tax-funded welfare system, hence the slang term “government cheese”. Next, 30 million pounds of the cheese were incorporated into school lunch programs. But that wasn’t nearly enough to eliminate the excess surplus, especially when the government was continuing to purchase the stuff.

Despite citizens funding the dairy industry, funding the $2 billion Carter scheme, funding the cheese warehouses and cheese caves, then funding the school lunch programs and welfare programs to give it away for free, it still wasn’t enough for the Milk Cartels. You see, the problem was that consumers just weren’t buying enough of the stuff, so something had to be done, but how do you make people buy lots of something they don’t want lots of? Enter: The Psychological Operation

THE CHEESE PSYOP

It started with an umbrella company called Dairy Management Inc. (DMI). In the 1990s, DMI was created by the National Dairy Promotion Board as a Commodity Checkoff Program, which is basically an advertiser for an industry. Have you ever seen the Got Milk commercials that promote milk as a whole but don’t promote any specific product? There ya go, Commodity Checkoff Program.

These Checkoff programs were authorized by Congress and stay in business by forcing farmers to pay for them. In the case of dairy, the Checkoff Fee was 15 cents for every 100 pounds of dairy sold - which really amounts to a ton of money - hundreds of millions of dollars leaving the hands of farmers and entering the bank account of DMI to promote the industry however they see fit. And when I say hundreds of millions, I mean it. As of 2010, DMI was raking in $140 million a year.

The goliath Got Milk campaign was successful at duping the public. After many years of advertisements in the media, people believed the myth they made up; for the first time in history, children needed to drink cow’s milk for their bones to be strong. Mothers were now making sure the fridge was always stocked with a gallon of the adulterated substance which drove sales but eventually the industry plateaued, people just didn’t want more dairy.

Somewhere along the line it realized there had to be a better way… a better way to get people who don’t want more dairy to eat more dairy, so they met to discuss it. At a meeting called Cheese Lovers and “Triggering the Crave”, they outlined how DMI planned to work with the fast food industry to create new products to promote “cheese craving.”

DMI then went to fast food places and said, “Hey, we need you to add cheese, add more cheese, add tons of cheese, then promote it for us.”. Being that you weren’t born last night, you already know there has to be more to the story. I mean, what business would ever agree to incur more cost by adding cheese, extra cheese or extra, extra cheese then promoting the cheesy goodness at their own expense? Nobody. This meant it was time for the financial incentive.

The Checkoff list agents at DMI offered payment to the fast food juggernauts to load their products with cheese and more cheese - and it worked. Pizza Hut released the Insider Pizza, which had a pound of six different cheeses, then went on to launch the Stuffed Crust Pizza.

Wendy’s came out with the Cheddar Lover’s Bacon Cheeseburger

Burger King released the Extreme Double Cheeseburger.

Subway followed suit. Soon, cheese went from a garnish to a focal point and the word cheese began appearing in the product names of fast food items.

This cheese scheme meant the farmers were forced, by Congress, to hand their money to DMI who handed it to Taco Bell who then created a Quesalupa to sell us:

The farmer-funded DMI even funded the promotions to make sure we buy it…

As of 2014, McDonalds had “six dedicated dairy checkoff program employees at its corporate headquarters who work to ensure that dairy plays an important role in McDonald’s product development”.

Back in 2010, Domino’s agreed to a $35 million dollar partnership with DMI that included reformulating its recipe to contain nearly twice as much cheese. It then PSYOPed its customers via an ad campaign which apologized for their pizzas being awful and announced the new recipe was going to make consumers happy because it contained “cheese, cheese, cheese”. But reality is, it was all just marketing used to explain why Domino’s pizzas were changing after 40 years in business. Yes, Domino’s sales had indeed fallen, but it was actually the deal with DMI that spurred the campaign. It was DMI who not only developed the new recipe for the pizza giant, but they went on to pay for a $12 million dollar market campaign, while all along the general public was none the wiser and believed Domino’s really did want to win their business.

DMI took it to the next level when they came up with another ploy, this time to convince people that a diet heavy in cheese was not only healthy, but that it lead to weight loss.

In 2019, DMI announced that it had worked onsite at McDonald’s headquarters to create 30% larger cheddar cheese slices for McDonald’s sandwiches and the Egg White Delight McMuffin served at 14,000 U.S. locations.

In 2020, DMI pretended it had never been involved with pizza and announced a partnership with, of all businesses, Domino’s.

And in 2023, they did it again.

The good news was, the US Department of Agriculture was going to war for the people by fighting against the horrible things DMI was doing. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans published by the Department included a photograph of a cheeseburger and a slice of pepperoni pizza and warned Americans to avoid these cheese-filled products for health reasons - and they’re right for the warning, after all, these foods are processed, fortified with poisons, contain all kinds of chemicals and preservatives, and the high level of fat and calories is meant to sustain life of baby cows, not baby humans, let alone adult humans. Cheese, along with opioidlike white flour, are fueling America’s epidemic of obesity, heart disease, and hypertension. I mean, just type “Quit dairy before and after photos” into a search engine, click on Images, and see for yourself…

You will be amazed by how quickly people’s acne vanished, their waistlines shrank, and health issues began to diminish (which is same with quitting the drug called white flour).

So, it is easy to see why the Department of Ag would be so against these awful foods. In fact, they were so against these terrible foods that they were front-and-center of the federal anti-obesity drive, a tax-funded campaign to save the rapidly growing epidemic of fatness in America. Yet, despite the USDAs best efforts to promote public health, this damn DMI kept gaining ground… somehow… but how?…

THE PLOT TWIST

Since every fascinating story has a plot twist or two; back when DMI launched the completely fake “eat cheese, lose weight” campaign, which was after they ran their completely fake milk builds strong bones PSYOP, the weight loss dietary guidance was challenged; the general public and doctors questioned the legitimacy of the concept of pounding cheese to shed pounds. You might be surprised to learn who came to defend the fraudulent diet based on junk science… it was none other than the tax-funded lawyers for the Department of Agriculture. Not only did they defend it, but they testified that they had personally “reviewed, approved and continually oversaw” the campaign for the so-called diet - Whaaaat?!

Let this sink in: Tax dollars are funding the Department of Ag (USDA) as well as dairy industry subsidies. The farmers are then forced, by Congress, to pay the Co-Op (Milk Cartel). The Milk Cartel then gives money to fast food places to poison us. So, in addition to us buying dairy from the store and paying the price-fixing rates, by subsidizing the dairy industry, we are paying for our own poisoning - we are paying for the fast food commercials, print ads and radio ads that solicit proven-to-be-druglike-addictive toxic foods, then we consume them and become ill, and when we do, we pay the medical system that blames genetics and viruses and makes us even sicker.

What do dairy and white flour have in common? They are “vitaminized” with lab-made bone-calcium-stripping rat poison Vitamin D and fertility-reducing-population-control health-hazard Vitamin A. We are being intentionally poisoned and our bodies show it:

While we are becoming sicker and sicker, the government is continuing to run the cheese-buying program to ensure we always have a surplus.

And they desperately want these chemicals inside of us, so much so that NGOs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, donate funds to ensure dairy fortification.

It was through DMI that Domino’s “Smart Slice” program put pizza into more than 2,000 schools in 2011. WTF is a “Smart Slice” of pizza? It’s chemically fortified:

The USDA’s milk checkoff program also promoted the “Chocolate Milk Has Muscle” and “Raise Your Hand for Chocolate Milk” campaigns to convince parents this sugary sweet milk was actually healthy for their children.

In 2015, at the USDAs direction, the US government agreed to purchase $20 billion worth of cheese to gift to food banks across America (welfare recipients are at the top of the population control list).

And our 1.4 billion pound stockpile of cheese is a “dwindling” amount:

And one final plot twist:

The Commodity Checkoff Program is actually…

…

… the “USDA Commodity Checkoff Program”, which is actually a federal program. This means…

…

…

… the Milk Cartel is actually the government... the farmers are forced, by Congress, to pay the government who then gives money to fast food places to poison us…

Mind blown? I like coffee, hold the milk:

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

Like My Work? Make a KoFi Donation

Share

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/382123-usdas-fast-food-partnerships-to-push-cheese-is-a-health-conflict/

https://www.livekindly.com/taco-bell-reveal-government-cheese-money-scandal-forgoes-public-health/

https://www.powerofpositivity.com/people-who-lost-weight-giving-up-dairy/

https://www.cheesemarketnews.com/articlearch/2014/10_24_14.pdf

https://www.history.com/news/government-cheese-dairy-farmers-reagan

https://www.farmlinkproject.org/stories-and-features/cheese-caves-and-food-surpluses-why-the-u-s-government-currently-stores-1-4-billion-lbs-of-cheese

https://archive.org/details/youtube-vZmdwnsdupo

Commodity Credit Corp (CCC)

Jimmy Carter Dairy - gov will buy all excess

John R Block / Blog - Secretary Agri - December 1981 exposes cheese tunnels

Regaan Cheese Welfare Programs but gov still buying cheese

1980s way too much cheese - decides to instead have consumers buy it - Commidity Checkoff Program

Gov launches DMI shell company Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) | U.S. Dairy - Got Milk (deprevation campaign) - becomes superfood - strong bones

DMI Pizza Hut stuffed crust

WE pay for it

Farmers newsletter

Gov bailed out Domino’s in 2010

A1 & A2 milk the same:

https://archive.org/details/ERIC_ED353645 “In the late 1980s, the Department of Justice began a campaign of prosecuting dairy companies and individuals associated with these companies for colluding on contract bids to supply milk to schools and military installations. Data were derived from: (1) interviews with officials from the Departments of Defense, Agriculture, and Justice; (2) a review of laws, executive orders, and regulations; and (3) historical data on the dairy industry. Findings indicate that the extent to which the milk marketing and price support programs influence milk contract bid-rigging is unclear. Department of Justice officials said that marketing orders and price supports may foster improper collusion, and that the Capper-Volstead Act's exemption of cooperatives from antitrust statutes may complicate prosecution of bid-rigging cases. Recommendations are made to develop a formal, systematic process for sharing information on cooperatives' pricing; suspend or debar individuals and companies convicted of or indicted for bid-rigging; and provide awareness training to school procurement officials. Appendices contain comments from the Departments of Agriculture and Justice, and the General Accounting Office; and a list of major contributors to the report. (LMI)”

The Great Swindle 1940s https://archive.org/details/0723_Great_Swindle_The_S00125_14_01_16_00

https://archive.org/details/milkingpublicpol0000mcme/page/n1/mode/1up?view=theater