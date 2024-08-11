In my piece Alaska Became a State to Imprison Patriots, we discussed how in the 1940s a secret meeting was held on St. Simons Island, located in Georgia:

It was at this meeting that a six-goal checklist was created. This handful of goals were required to usher in One-World government.

Today’s story begins on Jekyll Island:

If you shift the map a little, look where it is located:

“Why islands?”, you ask. Islands typically fall under Unincorporated Land laws, meaning, they do not need to abide by the laws of the state in which they are located. Check out my piece Murder Unincorporated: American Tragedies on Unincorporated Land to learn more about Unincorporated areas in the USA. Now that you know where we are talking about, let’s dive in:

In 1957, a Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper columnist named Westbrook Pegler published an article outlining the secret meeting on Jekyll Island. He wrote, “The plan is said to have been written by a small group of eastern financiers… at a secret meeting on Jekyll Island in 1908.”

The Island meeting was referred to as the most insidious steal in history - the Federal Reserve System. The name Federal Reserve, in itself, is nothing more than propaganda, designed to dupe the public into believing this entity was to be a government body; a necessary, non-profit agency, designed purely for the protection of our economic system. But it was nothing of the sort.

Under the system, “Americans may be sent to prison under the income tax law for refusal to support those foreign government by our toil.”, wrote Pegler in the 1957 article. Jekyll Island “is close by St. Simon Island, where, for three days, 70 American and foreign self-elected super spirits of the NATO countries including members of President Eisenhower’s intimate official circle of advisors, held secret discussions bearing on the proposition that the American people should toil in slavery to fidgety insubstantial governments of many other countries, some of them obvious ephemera.” (ephemera definition: things that exist for only a short time.)

Mr. Pegler went on to outline how Colonel E. M. House, “a hateful, scheming freak of politics from Texas” came up with the idea for the Federal Reserve as part of his “dream of bloody revolution and dictatorship for the United States”.

COLONEL HOUSE’S FICTIONAL BOOK

In 1912, immediately after Woodrow Wilson was elected, Colonel E. M House published a book titled Phillip Dru: Administrator. Although this publication was touted as being nothing more than fiction, it outlined the plan to destroy the Constitution through a Class War.

What is important about House’s work of fiction is that it evolved around the concept of the main character, Philip Dru, establishing an international group, a league of powers. Dru, through his international superpower, wrote a new American Constitution which was “better fitted to the spirit of the 20th Century”.

In the novel, “an Administrator appointed a board of economists and others who provided the formulation of a new banking law, affording a flexible currency bottomed largely on commercial assets”. This meaningless book was so well-liked by the radicals that they encouraged House to revise the book, eliminate the fiction parts then publish the ideas as legitimate political proposals. One of the radicals who rallied behind the revisions was E. S. Martin, the founder of Life magazine and an editor of Harper’s.

Other than being a Colonel and an author, House just so happened to be an advisor to President Wilson, who read the book and loved it… loved it way too much. In fact, President Wilson enjoyed the book so much that Arthur D. Howden-Smith, an American historian, wrote that in only nine months of the Wilson administration, Wilson completely reorganized the financial structure in accordance with the conceptions in Philip Dru. President Woodrow Wilson ratified the 16th Amendment (graduated income tax, which would grant the Federal Reserve the power to collect) and the Federal Reserve System was established on December 23, 1913, when Willy-boy signed the Federal Reserve Act into law. Merry f*cking Christmas, ya filthy animals. By the way, for anyone who cares, 12-23-13 was the date, whole lotta signaling going on there.

Now here’s where things get incredibly interesting: The book had four more supporters: Rockefeller, Morgan, Warburg and the Schiffs - and all of those supporters were represented at the secret Jekyll Island meeting in 1908, which was approximately 20 years prior to Philip Dru. Yes, the work of fiction, published by the advisor to President Wilson, was actually the brainchild of the secret island meeting from two decades prior. Yet another absolutely brilliant scheme: get the manuscript for what is to come published as novel therefore nobody in the public can question it, for you must be a lunatic to think a fictional book is the final draft of the plans to seal your nations fate.

THE FEDERAL RESERVE

Colonel House was close acquaintances with President Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) due to their time together in the Wilson Administration. In fact, they were so close that after winning the election in 1932, FDR went to visit House, in person.

Almost immediately after being sworn into office, FDR (a Master Freemason) signed the Emergency Banking Act of 1933. History tells us, “the legislation was aimed at restoring public confidence in the nation’s financial system after a weeklong bank holiday”. You may be wondering why the f*ck the banks shut down for the holiday to begin with… it’s because FDR shut them down. “The new president called a special session of Congress the day after the inauguration and declared a four-day banking holiday that shut down the banking system, including the Federal Reserve.” - This mutherf*cker shut down the banking system then used the chaos caused by the system shutdown to justify the Banking Act. Now get this, as you can imagine, closing the banks caused the public to freak out, begin withdrawing their money as fast as possible, and sending the nation into complete panic. Because of this the Banking Act, “passed later that evening amid a chaotic scene on the floor of Congress. In fact, many in Congress did not even have an opportunity to read the legislation before a vote was called for.”. Then, FDR held his famous Fireside Chat to inform the public of his great accomplishment.

Roosevelt explained to the people that the Emergency Banking Act legislation was “promptly and patriotically passed by the Congress ... [that] gave authority to develop a program of rehabilitation of our banking facilities. ... The new law allows the twelve Federal Reserve Banks to issue additional currency on good assets and thus the banks that reopen will be able to meet every legitimate call. The new currency is being sent out by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to every part of the country.”. This act also granted the President broader regulatory authority over the (new and improved) banking system. (excuse me while I throw up on my carpeting).

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

THE 12 BANKS

The Bank Act of 1933 also legislated that all earnings of the Federal Reserve Banks must, by law, go into the banks themselves. The last provision in the Act was that the Government share in the profits… but that revision was removed before the Act was passed.

H.L. Birum, Sr published a piece in Economic Liberty that said the following:

“The Federal Reserve banking system are ‘Central banks’, 12 incorporated with New York City as the chef ‘Central Bank’. All other banks are ‘member’ banks individually incorporated. The member banks own the Class B capital stock of the 12 ‘Central’ banks and elect six of the nine directors. The unknown, well-guarded Class A stockholders are the top echelon of the world rulers. The President appoints three directors, which means no control at all for these presidential-appointed directors.”... ”The Federal Reserve banking system is nothing but a banking fraud and an unlawful crime against civilization. Why? Because they create the money made of of nothing, and our ‘Uncle Sap’ government issues their Federal Reserve notes, and stamps U.S. government approval with no obligation whatever, from these Federal Reserve Banks”

Per The Federal Reserve Hoax book, the increase in assets of the Federal Reserve Banks went from 143 million dollars in 1913 to 45 billion (ba-ba-ba-BILLION!) dollars in 1949… all of which went to private stockholders of the banks because the government getting a penny was axed from the bill at the final moment before its passing.

FDR: THE PSYOP KING

You can’t make this sh*t up; so, FDR got elected on 1932 but sworn in in early 1933 (nice year for a 33rd Degree Freemason, now isn’t it?). In March he jammed through the Banking Act of 1933, then, the following month, I repeat THE FOLLOWING MONTH, in April 1933, Executive Order 6102 was signed under the guise of war-and-depression-yada-yada-PSYOP. This Order was "forbidding the hoarding of gold coin and gold bullion within the continental United States”. Btw, “hoarding” meant owning. Yes, the government decided we cannot have a natural resource, (but Rockefeller and the elites could have their mines, because that is where gold comes from. Did you know when you invest in gold you are paying the ‘Fellers, the Carnegie’s, Bezos and Gates? Learn all about it in my piece Is Investing in Gold a PSYOP? Is Silver Actually a Bad Investment?)

Additionally, the Executive Order made US Treasury Gold Certificates no longer legal tender when held by the general public. This forced the public to exchange them at the US Treasury or Federal Reserve Bank for standard paper currency. - I’m going to have to hire a carpet cleaning service when I am done writing this article.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the following year, on August 9, 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented the seizure of all silver in the continental United States through Executive Order 6814 (You know, more war-and-depression-yada-yada-PSYOP). I will now plagiarize myself, “After the precious metals were rounded-up, the United States of America was taken off The Gold Standard, meaning the paper currency people were forced to get was backed by absolutely nothing, it might as well have been NFTs. Next, gold ownership was made illegal and remained illegal in the US until the 1970s! FOURTY F*CKING YEARS! The people of that time had worthless stock, worthless gold certificates, and worthless illegal gold and silver” and I can now add to that list, “banks that closed for a week, another Freemason president and a Banking act that raped them without even drugging them first”.

And that, my friends, is the true story of the Federal Reserve, but wait till you read what is coming next… The Biggest Crime in History: THE GOLD STANDARD PSYOP ← guaranteed to blow your mind. But first:

Like My Research? Make a KoFi Donation

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

Share

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER SH*T

https://www.newyorkfed.org/aboutthefed/about_the_building.html