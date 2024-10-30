This is fourth part in a five-part series, so if you are starting here you are missing out on one of the most incredible unknown stories in history - so incredible that it literally changed how I view the world as I thought I knew it. With that being said, start at Part 1, you will end up right back here in a little while.

So, patent law was first invented in Venice in 1474. Through this system, innovators could petition the Venetian government for approval. The government would take a look at the submission and be like, “Yeah, ok, you own this idea for a decade”.

In the 1600s an English physicist named William Gilbert published “De Magnete”, a comprehensive overview on his experiments creating electricity using magnets.

In 1789, Jan Deima (aka Johann Rudolf Deimann) created electricity using hydrolysis. Hydrolysis is a process involving water. Here’s a 3-minute video on the topic for people who like super sciency stuff:

The year after Jan created electricity, the United States Patent Act of 1790 came to be (because of course it did)

Let’s skip ahead to the late 1800s. Did you know The Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) of 1893 featured moving sidewalks? Detroit Metro airport just put a version of these things inside their airport a couple years ago and there nowhere near as large:

Speaking of World’s Fairs, many of these events were pulling incredible amounts of power - amounts of electricity so large that it cannot be explained based on the years of the events.

This is modern-day Las Vegas levels of electricity. A heck of a lot of power for the 1800s and early 1900s…

They claim they imported it from Niagara Falls. (hey, I don’t write the history, I just report on it)

Back to the invention timeline: In 1903, the Pyrheliophor was created by Manual Antonio Gomes. Using nothing more than mirrors and sunlight, this free heating device provided so much heat that it could melt metal and even rock… at no cost.

In 1904, the NY Times ran a story on it called “PYRHELIOPHOR, WONDER OF ST. LOUIS FAIR; Sun Machine Invented by Father Himalaya, a Portuguese Priest, Generates 7,000 Degrees Heat Fahrenheit”. Fast forward to 2024 and there is nearly no information on the inventor or what happened to the Pyrheliophor. Here’s the entire Wikipedia page, which only shows a second, smaller model:

It seems these inventions disappeared from history. (How many houses could be heated for free if that thing was tweaked? Answer: Zero, because the sun is permanently blocked by geoengineering.)

In 1919, an article appeared in the Electrical Experimenter. This invention was similar to the Pyrheliophor, except this one could use the sun to pump water 60 feet into the air.

In 1933 the Airmobile automobile was invented by Paul Lewis. This remarkable creation was a three-wheeled car powered by an air-cooled engine. The Airmobile sailed through road tests (pun intended), “but when he began selling stock in his company in order to obtain capital to mass-produce the vehicle, the Securities and Exchange Commission stopped him.”. The SEC placed Mr. Lewis under indefinite investigation while never bringing charges against him. Due to being under investigation for potential securities fraud, the Airmobile was put on hold, and on hold is where it stayed until Paul was harassed into bankruptcy.

Also in the 1930s, John Robert Fish invented a carburetor that easily doubled the milage of current vehicles coming off the assembly lines in my hometown, Detroit, Michigan. After proving the success of his invention, agents of the United States Post Office began to investigate the inventor for fraud. The post office blocked Mr. Fish from sending and receiving mail during the lengthy investigation. After many years, John was finally cleared of all charges, but by this point, he too was financially broken.

In 1936, Charles Pogue was issued patent US1997497A for a clean high mile carburetor that was capable of achieving over 200 miles per gallon.

The carburetor was tested on a 1934 Ford vehicle by the Canadian Ford Motor Company and reports of its exceptional fuel efficiency appeared in the May 1936 issue of Canadian Automotive Trade magazine.

What happened to Pogue? His shop was broken into, all all of his materials, supplies and notes were stolen and he never spoke of the invention again. In 1953, when he was tracked down by the media, they found him working for the oil industry, making oil and fuel filters. It was at this time that he denied everything ever reported in the media as being true. He spent the remainder of his life refusing media requests.

In 1940, after 17 long years of back-and-fourth with the patent office, The Thomas Moray Energy Device finally received US patent number 2460707. This device could generate 50,000 watts of power with no input because it was fashioned using Tesla’s technology; Mr. Moray had figured out “zero point energy”, also known as aether / ether.

However, after the granting of the patent, the patent examiners suddenly decided the invention was bogus and began questioning its legitimacy. Next, Mr. Moray’s lab was vandalized and ransacked. He then survived so many assassination attempts that he was forced to drive a bulletproof car, but that’s not all. Still in the 1940s, Mr. Moray successfully performed a public demonstration showing his device had a continuous output of 250,000 volts with no input whatsoever. The next day he was physically attacked and his assistant “went crazy”, destroying everything in his lab. It was at this point that Thomas had officially been silenced.

What became of Moray’s invention? While trying to research it, I discovered that something happened with the patent and it was scrubbed from the database; the patent number before it and after it both exist, but there is no such patent number 2460707. History now reports the patent was denied, yet I was able to obtain the patent number, so it appears it was indeed approved… then removed from records and history was rewritten to claim it was denied.

Shortly after, in 1952, the Invention Secrecy Act went into effect. The Invention Secrecy Act allows the United States government to classify ideas and patents under "Secrecy Orders" which indefinitely block the public from ever learning of them. You may think what is being classified are inventions that could harm us; dangerous stuff that shouldn’t exist (like HAARP frequency devices?), but this is not necessarily the case. The way this Act was written, anything that could disrupt society can be forever gagged.

In 1970 the Howard Johnson Magnetron Motor came to be. This motor, powered only by magnets, was so impressive that it appeared in the spring 1980 issue of Science & Mechanics magazine.

But this too never came to be. It’s not that Mr. Johnson’s magnet-motor didn’t work, it did work, and Johnson proved this over and over again, it’s that it couldn’t work because it defied all laws of physics. "It won't work because it violates the law of Conservation of Energy," said one physicist after another. "We don't grant patents on perpetual motion machines," said the examiners at the U.S. Patent Office. Soon after, Mr. Johnson’s shop was broken into, everything was stolen and history would bury his motor right next to the Pyrheliophor.

Also in the 1970s, Tom Ogle invented an engine that ran on fumes.

After performing a test which showed the engine could run for nearly 100 hours straight on fumes alone, he then modified his Ford Galaxie for a greater test.

On April 30, 1977, a Times reporter, Mr. Ogle and his assistant took the modified vehicle for a lengthy test drive to prove that with his system, a 4,000-pound car could travel 200 miles on just two gallons of gas… and it worked.

What became of Mr. Ogle? Well, first the government threw themselves into his life. He was hassled by the Securities Exchange Commission and the IRS at the same time. Next, he survived an assassination attempt when he was shot in the stomach while walking down the street. Nobody was ever charged with the crime. Then, approximately one year later, on August 19th of 1981, Mr. Ogle died of what medical examiners claimed was a drug overdose due to consuming 20 Darvon pills while drinking alcohol… but according to friends, family, and Ogle’s own lawyer, Tom was never a drug user. The same year Mr. Ogle died, the US negotiated massive oil contacts in the Middle East; the Petrodollar.

A third invention from the 1970s also could have changed history. Edwin Gray created the Pulsed Capacitance Discharge Motor which used electromagnetic principles to generate power (US Patent 3890548). The motor was showcased in a concept car, the Fascination 2DR, which was planned for production and sale in 1974… then came the harassment from the Los Angeles District Attorneys office….

Without reason or warrant, L.A. authorities raided Gray’s plant in Van Nuys, CA. “Virtually everything in the building was confiscated --- including his working prototype motor.”. The office was so desperate to silence the story of the invention that they threatened to arrest the authors of the newspaper writing about it and charge them with being co-conspirators. “Co-conspirators to what?”, you ask. “Nobody knows, the guy never committed a crime”, I reply. I add, “This is why, as of seven months after the raid, no charges had been brought”. Due to the ongoing harassment and theft, the project came to a permanent halt.

And those aren’t the only inventions from the ‘70s. Bob Teal is the inventor of the "Magnipulsion". Bob's engine produced high mechanical energy with minimal input current.

What came of Mr. Teal? He was shut down at every turn. Despite repeatedly proving his device worked, nobody was interested. The military turned him down, the government didn’t want it, even the automakers refused it.

Lt. Colonel Brown created a smokeless engine that reduced emissions by up to 70% while increasing gas mileage. It could never come to fruition because the EPA blocked it. He then received bomb threats, his lab was vandalized and his technology was brought to a halt, forever buried. The story of Colonel Brown is so suppressed on the internet that it is nearly impossible to locate evidence of it.

Since 1987, Floyd Sweet had a device that would eliminate fossil fuel use. This invention was incredible because it was able to put out so much more power than it took in. How much more? In a 1988 model, Sweet found that 330 microwatts (330 one-millionths of a watt) of input power could put out more than 500 watts of usable energy, which is about 1.5 million times the input power. What happened next? Well, Mr. Sweet was physically assaulted while leaving the grocery store. The man who attacked him was holding a photo of the energy device invention. The creepiest part was that the photo of the creation was taken from the window of Tom’s upper-floor apartment. "He walked me all the way to my building, telling me what would happen to me if I didn't stop my research," Sweet stated. Then things got really crazy...

Sweet phoned the FBI thinking they would help him, but it backfired. Floyd began receiving death threat phone calls - nearly 500 of them. Someone then broke into his apartment and stole all of his notes. After this, things took a turn for the worst. One night a couple men stopped by to speak to Sweet and his wife. Approximately one hour after the men left, Floyd collapsed. His wife rushed to the phone and called for an ambulance. Upon its arrival, the medics refused to allow Sweets wife in the ambulance. The ambulance quickly left Sweet’s home. Approximately 20 minutes later, Floyd’s wife got a phone call… her husband was dead. But even that wasn’t the end of the Vacuum Triode Amplifier…

What happened next was, the FBI arrived at the home of the grieving widow and confiscated everything related to the VTA. This was the official nail in the coffin of the device.

In 1996, Stanley Meyer created the technology for engines to run only on water via electrolysis. While electrolysis was not a new invention, Stanley’s engine was unique because it did not require clean water like its predecessors did.

What happened to the water powered automobile? It turns out that during a business meeting, Mr. Meyer raised his glass to toast, then suddenly realized he had been poisoned. He died in the street in front of the restaurant with his last words to his brother being they poisoned me. His death certificate says he died from natural causes.

But that’s not all Mr. Meyer created. In his garage sat a “doughnut shaped energy device” that ran on nothing because Stanley had also cracked the code of Zero Point Energy. This invention never saw the light of day because it was blocked by a National Security Order.

It was reported that, as of 1997, around 10% of all patents reviewed by the US military get gagged by Secrecy Orders.

WhatToKnow.com wrote, “In 2002, a good friend of mine owned a seven-million dollar company developing an amazing invention which would have revolutionized car engines. I was on the phone with him almost every day as he had bizarre things happen like his phone service strangely disconnected for days, a bullet fired through his office window, his office and home ransacked, and more. Eventually, using strange legal loopholes, his company was taken over by a member of his own board of directors, who unbeknownst to him was on the payroll of big oil.”

2008: Remember that solar oven device from 1904? I was able to track down what happened with one of the patents, US797891. I discovered that, in 2008, it was obtained by a company in Saudi Arabia called SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS IP B.V.. When I ran a search to see if they have any other patents, results tie them to over 17,300:

Are they making use of these patents? Or just keeping them in storage, unavailable to the public? 17,000 patents is an abnormally large amount of technology, making it sound like a patent farm more than the legitimate securing of inventions.

In 2010, the Federation of American Scientists spoke about suppression of technology, stating that in this year alone 5,135 inventions had Secrecy Orders. What was being silenced? According to the Federation, most had to do with clean energy and methods of propulsion.

In 2022, Aaron Salter Jr was murdered by gunshot. Mr. Salter happened to be another amazing inventor who held a patent called “Method and system for using the by-product of electrolysis”. This patent utilizes the byproduct waste of electrolysis, specifically the sludge generated during the electrolysis process, as a fuel additive to improve the efficiency and reduce emissions of an internal combustion engine. His patent was granted in late 2018. Less than four years later he was dead at the age of 55.

… and those are just the suppressed patents we know of.

“There is suppression launched against any free-energy inventor who succeeds or is very close to succeeding." - Ret. Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden.

HOW FAR WOULD THEY GO TO REWRITE HISTORY?

I began this article by telling you about Jan Rudolph Deima creating electricity in 1789 using hydrolysis. It was not long before this that the Freemasons had expanded across the world with the goal of taking over society and rewriting history. They began capturing the existing newspapers, launching their own printing presses and inserting the brotherhood into positions of power in America. Interestingly, Thomas Edison, who gets the majority of the accolades for electricity, was a Universal Co-Mason (a sect of the brotherhood that also allows women to join). There are additional claims that Mr. Edison was believed to have been a covert member of the Templar Order and part of Edison’s assignment was to take down Nikola Tesla.

Long story made short: the bad blood between Tesla and Edison began in 1884, when Tesla moved to New York City to work for Edison. Within only a year’s time, “Tesla told Edison he could improve Edison’s inefficient motor and generators. Edison thought Tesla's ideas were “utterly impractical” and apparently offered him $50,000 (equivalent to roughly $1 million today) if he could do it. Tesla succeeded, but Edison claimed the bet was a joke and only offered him a $10 a week raise on Tesla’s $18 a week salary. Tesla resigned.”

Shortly thereafter, Tesla fundraised and opened his own company, Tesla Electric Light Company, where he developed patents for AC generators, wires, transformers, lights and motors. This was a major problem for the narrative.

Edison began a smear campaign against Tesla's use of alternating current. In a letter written by Edison to JP Morgan, Edison states, "I've already begun slandering Tesla in the press.”. Edison used his connection to J.P. Morgan to get Morgan to cut off funds for Tesla's experiments “and demean him when speaking to other investors.”. Want to know what else JP Morgan is tied to? Congress passed an Act to allow special banking at the World’s Fair. Who provided the special banking services? The Chemical National Bank. Who was the Chemical National Bank? JP Morgan. Now let’s get back to the Edison / Tesla story:

“Edison used his invention of the electric chair and had an elephant filmed whilst being electrocuted to promote public resistance to Tesla and his ideas”. Edison didn’t stop there, he lobbied against the use of AC in state legislatures, with the goal of getting the dangerous invention completely shut down. The Freemason-controlled media was used as a weapon to demonize Tesla further.

“As Tesla's credibility began to falter, Edison rose to prominence, with his innovations outshining his competitor’s.”.

It was during this same time that the World’s Fairs and Great Fires were underway, in unison, both burning cities to the ground and taking history with them. With stone and brick buildings that held records being reduced to ash, in combination with technology being suppressed, history could be rewritten; the plan had been a success. So now we have to look back at the World’s Fairs and fires.

They tell us these World’s Fair buildings were just temporary displays:

They claim they built up to 700 square miles of these magnificent buildings in as little as a couple months using wood and plaster, therefore, from a safety perspective, it was imperative that all of the buildings built for the fair be demolished as soon as the event ended.

(Want a fun fact? After I finished writing this series I began working on an article that is coming soon; loosely related to “fire season” in the USA. I discovered that the Wallows Fire in Arizona, which occurred in 2011, was the biggest fire in AZ in history. Guess how many square miles it burned? 800. Meaning, the biggest fire in Arizona history burned 100 more square miles than the size of one of these fairs. “fairs”. “FAIRS”!)

Although the stated purpose of these events was to showcase technology of the world, for reasons unknown, they chose to make all of these fairs look like Roman cities, right here in the USA.

The amount of power these events were pulling were unexplainable.

As soon as the event ended (and often before the event ended), demolition crews dynamited the entire area, leaving no trace behind. Every last remanent had to be destroyed.

Steel was stripped from beautiful structures and sold off while paver walkways were taken out brick by brick. They drained lagoons and destroyed handcrafted, glass windows. Statues were smashed to smithereens, and when all said and done, the land was “restored”… to nothingness…

As we saw in Part 3 of this series, the amount of time to the Omaha, Nebraska World’s Fair was open was only five months, yet it took six months to demolish it…

Yes, it took longer to take down the fair than the entire duration of the time it was open.

…and all of it occurred at the taxpayers expense… with city after city reporting financial losses as a result of the event… yet the fairs kept on appearing across the USA and the world…

We also learned that although all of these structures were just temporary…

…the few buildings that are leftover from the fairs are made of stone, steel, brick, marble, high-end wood details and wrought iron. One example of a remnant from a fair is the Plaza de América in Seville, quickly built for the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929, yet still stands:

As does a couple of the 1929 Barcelona International Exposition buildings:

Not only does history claim these still-standing buildings were built for the fairs, they claim these too were built in months to a couple years, just like the temporary buildings…

This lead me to wonder if it is possible to build a building like these in such a short timeframe. I decided to go to the source….

CONTACTING MODERN-DAY LUXURY BUILDERS

I decided to reach out to four different USA-based luxury property builders to inquire as to how long it would take them to build this single building:

I started by sending emails with a link to a photo album hosted online. I also attached a couple of the same images to the email. I explained that I am doing a research project regarding advancements in technology and wanted to know how long it would take to create a building measuring 5,000 m² (16,000 sq ft), featuring two levels, seven galleries, marble floors, marble walls, and a garden.

I explained that history says this building was constructed, from the ground up, in under two years… from 1989 to 1900.

After sending the emails I followed up with phone calls. I was so excited to get some feedback directly from the source, but to my dismay, that is not what happened.

Two of the companies refused to speak with me. The third acknowledged that, even though he was an architect, he had never heard of the World’s Fairs and oddly refused to even look. The fourth was the nicest and we chatted for around 20 minutes. He too had never heard of World’s Fairs - imagine that; imagine going to school for 5-10 years to become an architect and never having been told of creation of these structures.

I told the gentleman that this building is absolutely remarkable and I think he would be fascinated by it. He was hesitant to click the link in my email, concerned it might be spam, so I suggested he simply Google Search “The Petit Palais” and click on Images. He said he would and he stated he would email me back later. I never heard from him. I followed up with another email and left two messages. It has been nearly three weeks and I have yet to hear back.

Researcher Howdie Mickoski had better luck than me. He contacted building contractors who make buildings for large events and asked them, if they had an unlimited budget, unlimited laborers and unlimited time, could they replicate the Chicago World Fair buildings. They said they could. When asked how long it would take, using all of today’s machinery and technology, they replied two years for planning, twelve years to make the buildings then two years for landscaping. When asked how these buildings could have been built in only two years, they said it is impossible. Let’s get back to the story of the fairs, or should I say his-story of the Fairs:

In the opening paragraph of Part 1 of this series I said, “We have to remember the history we are taught: when the brave settlers arrived in America, there was nothing until those good men built it all for us. We are told these heroes had no electricity therefore no real tools, no vehicles, planes or railroads, all they had was horses and wagons, shovels, pickaxes and elbow grease...“

What if the entire purpose of every fair was just to demolish unexplainable Roman cities with advanced technology, located right here in America and throughout the world; all located in places that do not fit with the new narrative that we would come to call history? What if this was why city after city, under the control of the freemasons, approved tax dollars being funneled to these couple-months-long events, knowing they would likely result in massive financial debt? What if this was why the events were so quick and crews began demolition right away, leaving no trace left behind? What if this is why these events are excluded from history textbooks; because they are unexplainable under close scrutiny?

Look at the photos again and you decide:

Fair after fair, heavily spanning a century…

…sometimes as many as eleven fairs in a year (1884)…

...all resulting in destruction…

…most resulting in extreme financial loss…

We must ask…

WHAT ARE THEY TRYING TO HIDE?

Coming Next: THE FINAL CHAPTER: THE DARK SIDE OF THE WORLD’S FAIRS

