In Part 1 we discussed how the Anti-Masonic political party came to be and how it was a force to be reckoned with. The Anti-Mason movement quickly spread from New York to Philadelphia and began expanding across the United States. With mass support from the general public, the new movement, determined to flush the Masons out of government and remove their lodges from society, began getting their people elected into government. The success of the party continued to grow rapidly, which lead to the first Anti-Masonic Convention.

The first Anti-Masonic Party convention was held on September 11th of 1830. This was an important date because only four years prior, the Masons had abducted a citizen and murdered him for exposing their secrets. The People knew that if this new style of anti-justice was allowed to prevail, there would be no liberty in America. So on that fall morning in September, the People held their first convention in the District Court Room at the corner of Sixth and Chestnut street. The support was overwhelming and included 26 delegates from New York, 15 from Massachusetts, 8 from Connecticut, 5 from Vermont, 2 from Rhode Island, 25 from Pennsylvania, 7 from New Jersey, 1 from Delaware, 5 from Ohio, 1 from Maryland and 1 from Michigan, for a total of 96 brave men coming to represent their states in a war against the secret society:

Many topics were discussed during the convention, but a few were of particular importance. First was the topic of Censorship, which had already taken a stranglehold over America due to Masonic control over the media.

CENSORSHIP

Mr. Slade, a delegate from Vermont, pointed out that out of nearly 1,000 newspapers in the United States, only around 125 featured columns that were “open to truth on the subject of Masonry”.

The delegates had realized that if this is allowed to continue, there will be no truth left. They saw the immediate solution as the People establishing “Anti-Masonic presses” so that others may become “thoroughly Awakened” through these “fountains of light”.

Mr. Terry from Connecticut reinforced Mr. Slades statements by stating, “There are eight newspapers published in Hartford, where I live; and yet, it is impossible to procure the insertion of anything regarding Freemasonry in any one of them, except in the one recently established by the Anti-Masons”. He went on to explain that he personally spoke to the editor of one of the newspapers to procure insertion of Anti-Mason content but it was refused. The newspaper editor “was much under the influence of the Masons”, so much so that he said he would fear for his life if he was to allow publication of such content.

The newspapers being under Masonic control lead to “hundreds and thousands of our citizens who know nothing upon this subject. They do not read the Anti-Masonic paper - for they are told that it is a contemptible thing, set up by some worthless person from New York; they are deterred from taking this, and all the other presses are muzzled, completely muzzled”. The gentleman goes on to say, “If the papers of this country had pursued their course and been really free, I venture to say there would have been very little need of our assembling in convention this day” for the People would have understood the dangers of Masonry and it would have not been allowed to infect America.

The delegates go on to discuss how even reports against police officers, which were made to the legislature, were being censored from the news, never seeing the light of day, despite being information the public had the right to know. They expressed that the People had also been kept completely in the dark regarding trials against Masons and their refusal to answer questions when on the witness stand. This lead into another topic of high importance, which was the need to “purify the courts of justice”. The representatives pointed out that, with a free and open press and a clean court system, “honest men will then desert the fraternity, the enemy only will remain, to meet their fate in the falling ruins”

The third topic of grave importance was the need to investigate, expose, and eliminate the Lodges, therefore eliminating the Masons.

THE RESOLUTIONS

The brave men of the Anti-Masonic Party, with balls made of titanium-coated steel, then passed many Resolutions, which royally pissed off the Freemasons.

Resolution: Freemasonry was built upon a lie because it is not an ancient art of wisdom and science, it is an organization founded in London in the 1700s (which was only 100 years prior to the Convention).

Resolution: The oaths are “neither legally, morally, nor religiously obligated” because the Masons do not have the power to legally enforce these oaths

Resolution: If an individual has taken an oath to the brotherhood, it would disqualify them from holding “offices of public trust” because, in addition to encouraging illegality and immorality, the oaths conflict with the oath of office

Resolution: The institution, as a whole, is inconsistent with the structure of the Republic

Resolution: It was the right and duty of the people to abate the evils of Freemasonry by the exercise of the right to suffrage

Resolution: “That the whole history of Freemasonry, and that of the United States for the last 35 years, and more especially for the last four years, demonstrate that the institution of Freemasonry has rendered the press in the United States subservient to its will”. There could be “no society of men out to exist among us, which can directly or indirectly, abridge the freedom of the press”

So yeah, almost 100 brave men, each representing tens-of-thousands of citizens, met in court to declare, through a new political party that was spreading across America like a Maui wildfire, that the Freemason organization as a whole was a bogus cancer in America, the oaths didn’t hold water, no Mason will ever be allowed to assume office and the new party, with the aid of the People, is going to rip them out of their Lodges and banish them from society… ya think this might have scared the Masons? Just a little? I’d say YES.

AFTER THE CONVENTION

Immediately following the delegate meeting, they began working to chip away at the Masonic organization’s locations in their states. They diligently continued to compile evidence against the fraternity and the Anti-Masonic party continued to grow.

A year after the convention, in 1831, the war between the Freemasons and Anti-Masons heated up even more when the Anti-Masons urged the General Assembly to revoke the Civil Charters of 22 Masonic bodies and to pass a statute prohibiting extrajudicial oaths. The Anti-Masons insisted the charters were issued without “a full knowledge of the design, relations, operation and constitution” of the brotherhood. They also stated that the oaths are criminal because they “encouraged serious legal violations”.

Now that the Anti-Masons were an official party of the United States, they had power. In November of that year, the House was forced to appoint a six-man committee to investigate the claims brought fourth. Allegedly, none of the six were themselves Masons, but four were known to despise the Anti-Mason movement. One of the men on the committee, who hated the Anti-Masons the most, was the outspoken National Republican leader, Benjamin Hazard. To give you an idea of how much this man loathed the new political party, Chairman Hazard once publicly said, "The Masonic dunghill has produced a great many Anti-Masonic vermin.". He also accused the Anti-Masons of being “so starved for political office” that they were just making sh*t up for attention and none of what they were saying bared any ounce of truth. He said, the Anti-Mason party, as a whole, “would not live for one hour if Masonry were ever abandoned.”. It was his namesake, the newly formed, six-man “Hazard Committee”, that was responsible for the investigation into the Anti-Masons claims.

The hastily performed investigation took only three weeks, but during those weeks, hostilities reached an all-time high between the Republicans and the Anti-Masons, forever severing any possible opportunity of working together. The Anti-Masons insisted the investigation was rigged and pointed the finger at Hazard, calling him the ringleader of the charade and accusing him of being in bed with the fraternity.

The witnesses called during the investigation included 30 individuals who claimed to feel impartial about the Freemasonic organization, 57 Freemasons and 13 Anti-Masons. Prior to the witnesses testifying, the Hazard Committee agreed that there would be off-limits topics that the government would not ask about, including “passwords, signs, and grips used for identification purposes among members”. It would later be discovered that this agreement also prohibited asking members to “reveal all secrets and ceremonies and to explain the "true construction" on Masonic oaths.”

Surprisingly, one of the Masons, under questioning, did admit that the oath he had taken did interfere with both politics and religion and went on to state that the oaths are indeed unlawful.

After reviewing this individuals testimony, along with the rest of the evidence the spectacle produced, the Hazard Committee determined that Masonry does not inflict any damage on the community and that it posed no danger to society or anyone in it. Additionally, when the committee issued its report in January 1832, it stated that it found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or activity, although it did suggest that the Masons should choose to abandon their practice. Other than that, the Hazard report was incomplete and only signed by four of the six committee members. When the incomplete investigation was reviewed at the next General Assembly, those in power were eager to sweep the whole thing under the rug, so they accepted it as “one third complete” and pretended like that was sufficient.

Despite the sham investigation, within a matter of years, the Anti-Mason party was making progress by gaining more and more support from the general public. In Rhode Island, over 2,000 Masonic Lodges voluntarily closed because they lost so much membership that by 1835, only 950 Masons remained in the state, the rest were ran out or chose to abandon the brotherhood. Because of so few members, no new lodges were chartered from 1825 to 1856! The few that were left were having financial issues. Even the Grand Lodge was forced to surrender it’s Charter!

Fueled by the drive to save America from subversion and preserve liberty and prosperity, the Anti-Masons continued to methodically and lawfully stomp on the flame of Freemasonry, in effort to extinguish it in each represented state.

…then came 1861…

1861

On March 4, 1861, 27 years after the Grand Lodge surrendered its Charter, the General Assembly chose to restore the Charter of the incorporation, thus undoing all of the work the Anti-Masonic party had accomplished. The Freemasons main headquarters in the state of Rhode Island were again open for business.

SCRUBBING AND REWRITING HISTORY

To make a long story short, researching what happened next in the Anti-Mason movement timeline is incredibly difficult because nearly every piece of typed information, hosted on a website, provides little-to-no information of worth, yet is sure to inform the reader, repeatedly, that the party was nothing more than a group of fringe conspiracy theorists:

This is exactly why I dig for old written material that has been photocopied from books and documents which were authored at the time of the event (or as close to it as possible). This photocopied material is the only beacon of Truth remaining that cannot (as of yet) be edited in a single click or mass-edited by AI.

Strangely, authentic Anti-Mason documentation seems to nearly vanish from existence after massive victory in Rhode Island, hence the 27 year time-gap. I do know the Anti-Mason party would go on to get multiple presidential contenders into the elections! Of course they did not win because the two-party system pulled out every trick in the book to stop that from happening. I believe this is what ultimately lead to the Anti-Masons becoming part of the Whig party, with the strategy being to unite the parties for more political power.

Based on my research, not long after the Anti-Masons became Whigs, the overall goals of the party changed. It was no longer about stopping the Freemasons and instead became about limiting governments power, then something happened. In my opinion, it appears the party was subverted because the new principals became the exact Agenda we despise:

The Whigs would ultimately be absorbed by the Republican party (1854-1855). Interestingly, the following year, in 1856, Charters began being reissued to the Masons. Only a few years later was when the Freemasons Grand Lodge Civil Charter was restored (1861).

I wanted to end this article with an important letter from the Anti-Masonic Party to us, the American people, written 194 years ago (the letter is much longer, you can read it in full here):

