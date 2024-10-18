I’m writing this on October 7th, 2024 and here in Michigan it has been unusually warm. Heck, yesterday I was outside doing yard work in a tank top and shorts when I should be wearing a hoodie and pants based on the season. We know the weather is being intentionally manipulated, its been like this since the 1960s (technically the 1920s, but the mass influx of government contracts began in the 60s).

I regret to say that this year’s harvest from our gardens was the worst we have ever seen. It was so bad that the cost of the garden, in both money and time, was greater than the produce it generated. My friend who lives a few miles away experienced the identical results. Strangely, both of our corn never got past 3 feet tall (we don’t share seeds. I have no clue where his seeds came from. Mine were from last years successful plants. I always save seeds from plants that kick ass). Both of our tomato plants produced barely a few handfuls. My strawberry plants gave me a whopping five little berries while my squash produced a single yellow squash. Our broccoli plants stayed small. His only successful crop was green beans. I didn’t plant beans this year, my only good crop was Chinese Cucumbers, however, I usually harvest so many that we are giving them away to neighbors - not this year. Both of our herbs did fine, but herbs are eaten for the leaves and do not require pollination to harvest, which brings me to my next point.

That same buddy, my only Truther friend in real life, Gary, and I both noticed the bees are gone…

For the past decade-or-so, I’ve had bee houses:

I started with one then ended up with many. It was incredible watching the magnificent Mason bees fill up the tubes with grass, pollen and eggs, then seal the plug shut, like a professional mason (no relation to Freemasons but trust me, I have been watching them closely).

Gary and I exchange birthday gifts each year and for his 38th birthday he got his first bee house accompanied by a birthday card I made for him:

That fall, I told him he has to bring the bee house into his garage for the winter to protect it from the elements but his wife, Rachel, insisted the garage gets too cold and felt bad for the poor guys so she instead brought it into their nice, warm greenhouse which is connected to their home through their basement. They ended up with a house full of Mason bees in the middle of winter. Lesson learned.

As the years passed, we both enjoyed watching nature do its thing; the little bees hatch and immediately go to work repeating the cycle of life for the next generation of amazing bees.

We discovered that we can increase our crop yield by increasing our bee quantity, so both of us revised our yards to place early-flowering plants next to the bee house area to assist the little fellows in reproducing. It became a challenge; who can end the year with more holes plugged? I won every year, but he always beats me in Euchre, so we are even. Win or lose, we were proud parents of baby bees and our harvests became so big that his wife was responsible for canning while I used my FoodSaver for freezer stuff. Then came April 2023…

In early April, around-the-clock geoengineering began taking place.

It was amplified to an extreme this particular year.

They were even spraying all night long. At the time, I was going to bed around 11pm and would check the skies and see a fresh grid. As a sky watcher for many years, I had never seen anything like what I was witnessing. Here’s a sunrise after a night of relentless spraying:

Then, in early April, the temp was driven to summer-level-warmth which, on April 13th, instinctively told the bees it was time to hatch. As they began hatching I brought the houses out of the garage: (13 second video)

After only a week life, the temperature was plummeted down. Mason bees cannot fly when the temp is under 55 degrees. Because they can’t fly, they can’t eat and cannot reproduce. The temperature remained chilly just long enough to slaughter all of the bees. This was the first summer that I noticed the severe lack of pollinators as a whole. My brand new bee houses never got a single tenant. June 4th, 2023, still not a bee in sight: (18 second video)

At the end of the year, only approximately 7% of the total plugs were sealed.

I brought the bee houses into the garage for winter.

Winter 2023 was abnormally warm. We saw plants growing all winter which is not normal for Michigan. The grass stayed green and trees featured crumpled, dead leaves that they never fully dropped… exactly like when defoliant is sprayed onto a plant.

Then, both Gary and I began seeing insects in our yards due to the warmth. There should not be any insects awake in Michigan in December! Those that need pollen had none because, although plants were growing, the flowers had died off months prior. With zero options, Rachel made us both nectar to put out in hopes that would suffice.

Come Christmas day, for the first time ever, I had not turned on my pond de-icer because there was no ice. What there was, was lots of algae due to the warm weather combined with no running filtration and stagnant water. I didn’t know what to do. Do I set up the pond tubing again and fire it up? What will happen if I take the fish out of hibernation then the weather sharply drops? Going in-and-out of hibernation is not natural…

The weather was incredibly warm all the way until the Arctic Freeze that began in January 2024. It was at this time that the temp was shot straight down. The sky showered down so much abnormally heavy, thick snow that it caused damage to properties. The weather, wretchedly bitter, froze vehicle doors shut and snapped branches off the trees that were already fragile from decades of geoengineering. It was at this time that I hopped on a flight to inspect the skies across the USA and discovered the whole thing was manmade. (Sorry for misspelling Cincinnati)

(If you want to watch geoengineering from above, book a Delta flight because the tv screen shows an interactive map with city names. Also, I took a guided tour of the Mexico jungles and even there, the sun was blocked!:) (17 second video)

Back in Michigan, once the Arctic Freeze was over, the weather was like a yo-yo; up and down, up and down. We wondered what this weather would bring to the ecosystem when spring 2024 arrived… and we were about to find out because it came far too early.

When spring came, it felt like summer. “Should we plant now?”, we wondered in March when planting is historically reserved for Mothers Day weekend in May. Knowing the weather is manipulated, Gary decided to play it safe and wait. I, on the other hand, pre-grow my plant indoors so they were already stable plants. I decided to go ahead and transplant them into the ground in early April because it wasn’t just warm out, it was hot… in Detroit!

On April 11th, 2024, due to the high temps, I saw a dozen flies in the garden so I brought the sad bee houses back outside and put them on their garden hooks. It was so depressing. But to my complete shock, only a couple days later, I witnessed a miracle. On April 14th, 2024, a handful of bees began hatching!

But as soon as that happened, they plummeted the weather down again into the 40s and 50s.

Then they cranked it up to incredible highs for a Michigan April (April 27th, 2024):

You may assume the reason for the heat must be a bright, sunny day, but this is not the case. We rarely see sun anymore. Day after day the sun is intentionally blocked, and this was the case with April and May 2024 (as well as every other month of the year). The reason it is ridiculously hot outside yet there is no sun, thus defying all logic, is because they are using an ionospheric heating system. So, while they are cooking us with military technology, they are simultaneously blocking the sun.

No matter where the sun is, clouds are in front of it.

Day, after day, after day…

Even when the sun rises, clouds are ready to begin the blocking process.

As the sun rises, the clouds will shift with it. There can be a single cloud in the sky and it is always where the sun is regardless of time of day.

Frequency is used to move the clouds to ensure the sun is always covered

When there aren’t clouds they make them:

Once the grid lines expand they turn into “clouds” which can then be moved using frequency (34 seconds)

I tell you this because, most people don’t realize, bees are one species that uses the sun as a compass. Only a few years after reports began coming in from across the nation regarding strange grid lines appearing in the sky, “colony collapse disorder” was discovered. This disorder is caused by bees abandoning their hive. What causes bees to abandon their hive? Well, not being able to find it, for starters. Back to my story:

Come the end of May, with flowers blooming, Gary and I began to text each other, “Do you have any bees in your yard?”, followed by heading outside to perform a bee count, something previously unheard of. When I say “bee count”, I mean you could literally count the bees on one hand. The reply text would be either “Nope. None”, or on a good day, “I see two”, a great day was three. Even the trendy diners where the bees all meet up to have coffee and chat (such as the lilacs), sat empty.

As the summer progressed, the pollen-filled blooms remained unattended. Not a single sign of life. (34 seconds)

The bee count turned into looking for insects in general, Do you have any butterflies? What about Rollie pollies? Have you seen a single earwig? Like the old card game, the response for zero became, “Go fish”. I again was forced to buy a release crickets because there were none. (7 second video)

Despite having a 1.5 month head start on growing, surprisingly, there was no difference between my produce plants progress and Gary’s. They were all the same. Due to the lack of bees having no bees, I resorted to hand-pollenating every produce flower I could find. Gary said that was too much work, so we kind of had an experiment going on.

Then things got worse… (1:42 video)

Now, with few exceptions, even the flies were gone! They melted to the plants! Even my fish pond was mosquito-free. No mosquitoes meant no bats.

For the past 5-or-so years, all summer long I have been taking ground temperature readings. This lead to a discovery. While the news was reporting that it was 87 degrees outside, yet there sky looked like this:

Then this:

Then this for the majority of the day:

The actual ground was clocking in at 104F (40C) or higher, over 125F in some areas! The problem is, plants cannot photosynthesize from 104+. Watering the ground is a quick Band-Aid. It knocks the temp down for a couple hours. If you water in the evening, which is when they tell us to water, it doesn’t help any because the plant needs to photosynthesize during the day, therefore you have to start running the sprinkler as soon as the ground temp hits 103. If you run the sprinkler for 30 minutes, you might buy yourself a few hours, that’s it. I was dumbfounded by how quickly the ground was heating back up. If you have a lot of gardens like I do, you will have to install inground sprinklers or get a large, mobile sprinkler and frequently move it. (You can buy cheap inground sprinkler kits online):

But, no matter how much I watered, even with inground sprinklers and a mobile sprinkler, my grass burned and died and my plants never produced. Even the grass in the shade was scorched. The only grass to survive was my front lawn and the reason this survived was because, after it floated away (read my Uvalde nightmare story), it was replaced by the landscaping company. I later discovered what they replaced it with was GMO Kentucky Bluegrass. This GMO grass is Glyphosate resistant, which means it is aluminum and heavy metal resistant, which means it can withstand geoengineering and somehow it managed to deal with the heat.

By the close of July, my water bill was the highest it had ever been and I had nothing to show for it.

In August we should have been harvesting, but other than my cucumbers and Gary’s beans, we had nearly nothing. A couple tomatoes to throw on a store-bought bag of salad mix because our greens never took off, and plenty of herbs but you can’t eat those as a meal. Even my famous perennial green onions, which typically get impressively knee-height or higher, stayed small and stalks we wanted to eat had to be carefully selected to avoid further stunting the plants growth.

Our last hope was Gary’s goji berry bush, a late bloomer which usually produces so much fruit that his wife drives me over a freezer bag full to the brim… but not this year. When the day came for Rachel and the kids to harvest “Mr. Goji”, they discovered all of the berries were unexplainably bitter. The berries were so bad that even the animals wouldn’t touch them.

And here we are, October 2024. Officially the worst harvest ever. Rachel just went to the grocery store to buy berries to make her annual jam because there was no intake from their yard in summer 2024.

Sadly, our story is not unique. This is occurring worldwide; the bees have vanished. (3 minute video)

Starting in 2021/2022, I began reporting on the horrifying decline in bees due to the aluminum in geoengineering agents:

It’s not just the relentless sky-spraying that is killing everything, it is also the frequencies being blasted into the atmosphere and horrible nationwide pesticide programs to kill mosquitoes (which is all based on a hoax). The combination of the poisons and the frequency is a toxic shock, causing insects to walk in circles: (13 second video)

Have seizures: (22 seconds)

Bee seizure:

(35 seconds)

This video isn’t in English but trust me, you’ll understand it. Watch until the end: (1:15)

And this is happening across the nation: (23 seconds)

This issue isn’t exclusive to bees, all insects are rapidly vanishing forever:

The decline begins to plummet beginning in the 1990s, which aligns with both internet tower installation and the first reports of giant sky grids appearing in the USA:

Now they lay dead or dying on the sidewalk instead of flying in the air.

…all by design.

I had so much more to say in this post. I wanted to revisit the rise of the robot bees that I wrote about in my last post on this topic. I wanted to show the lengthy PSYOP of making people fear bees leading to us spraying them to kill them. I wanted to show you how the government, under the guise of disease, is killing bees all over the world (3:40 video)

And I wanted to show you how, when the government isn’t killing the bees, arsonists are: (3:50)

And “mistakes” are mass murdering bees:

And more mistakes:

But it was so depressing that I couldn’t write any more.

So I will end this article by asking how your harvest was and if you noticed a mass decrease in bees or insects as a whole. Sorry for the depressing topic, but it is of utmost importance that we discuss it. If you appreciate my work, every dollar truly helps:

