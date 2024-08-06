I dedicate this article to my amazing associate

, who was the first person to ever support this Substack and who despises geoengineering as much as I do.

60 years ago, 400 farmers united to take down the system destroying their livelihoods. This is the true story of geoengineering in the USA…

This story takes place in Fulton County, located in the Appalachian Mountains. Back in 1960 only around 10,000 people lived there and it was a poor area. Despite the lack of money, the vast land was filled with livestock and multi-generational family farms that produced bountiful harvests of corn, wheat, hay, peaches and strawberries. Farming was the way of life for the folks for Fulton… until the drought.

In 1962, a drought descended over the area, a drought unlike any dry spell the farmers had ever seen before. This drought didn’t last a week, nor a month. It didn’t even last a year. It lasted five consecutive years. This unprecedented drought drove the already-poor farmers into extreme debt as they watched their streams and rivers dry up and the soil “turn to dust”. With no water on the land, no food was produced, therefore the livestock could not be fed and many died from starvation. But it wasn’t just Fulton that suffered horribly, it was the entire Northeast, spanning as far as Maine down to Virginia. Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, although horribly droughted, were able to survive by relying on irrigated water but the Fulton farmers had none left.

The summers of 1964 and 1965 were even worse than those of ‘62 and ‘63. The multi-generational farmers knew something wasn’t right and began to wonder if this was truly an Act of God. The more they thought about it, the more they began to believe the drought was manmade. Their suspicions lead them to one man, Wallace Howell.

MR. HOWELL

Mr. Wallace Howell was a military guy who went to both Harvard and MIT. He was a member of the American Meteorological Society, he directed the Harvard-Mount Washington Icing Research Project and owned his own business which was a company specializing in Weather Modification. Because of his expertise he was recruited by the US Military to act as a consultant for their weather-related operations.

In the 1950s, Howell had been hired to perform 60 weather modification projects, many of which were in the USA but he was also part of the military flooding the Philippines (maybe we should discuss that story next?)

Several years after Howell’s weather manipulation projects began and a couple years after the military started using Howell’s technology, Mr. Wallace Howell was invited to join the Blue Ridge Weather Modification Association in Pennsylvania. This group consisted of fruit farmers in Pennsylvania (PA) as well as surrounding states. The organization was formed because these farmers were desperate to have the new, freak hailstorms end. You see, the public was completely uninformed that weather tampering began taking place only a few years prior, so the farmers who formed the Blue Ridge Weather Modification Association were under the impression that this was nature acting abnormally. And when I say abnormally, I mean holy sh*t. These new severe storms pounded their crops causing financial disaster. In 1956, the hail was so furious that it stripped trees of their bark and demolished the crops completely. In desperation, the Blue Ridge Association hired Howell’s Weather Modification Company to cloud seed to stop the hail… but to their surprise, the hail didn’t stop. In fact, in the summer of 1960, hail the size of baseballs came crashing down upon Franklin County, PA. The vicious hail damaged roofs, busted out windows, ripped branches off trees and smashed young trees to the ground. Shortly after another storm came, this one with winds nearing 40mph, hail demolishing peach and apple crops in almost 80% of the county’s orchards. With no other options, Mr. Howell was begged to continue his weather manipulation operations. (Create the problem then sell the solution, eh?)

In spring of 1961 and 1962 Wallace Howell arrived in Franklin and got to work. He had promised his customers that if he flew two planes into the sky to release large amounts of silver iodide it would generate so much hail that the hail would not be able to form large balls. Instead, what would fall to the ground would be harmless. He proceeded to seed Franklin County, PA as well as Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia… but once again, it didn’t help. Farmers felt the storms were becoming increasingly more volatile and in 1962 the farmers in Franklin and neighboring Fulton became even more suspicious of Wallace.

During the same years Mr. Wallace Howell was being paid to stop the extreme storms, orchards were being leveled by increasingly violent storms. In one instance, a farmer lost 138 plum trees completely, they were “cut down to stumps”.

Next, the farmers began wondering if the chemicals Mr. Howell was releasing could be poisoning the irrigated water they were surviving the drought using. The troubled farmers began closely observing their skies and chatting with each other, and when they watched and talked, they realized something more was afoot.

Jack Beck, a dairy farmer in Franklin County said, “We always used to get rain when the clouds came across the mountain, but not anymore with the cloud seeding going on. I’ve stood here and watched the plane fly into a black (rain) cloud and within five minutes the cloud scattered and the sun shone.”

Marl Garlock, a Fulton County farmer, said, “From the beginning of time until recently, the weather has been controlled by Our Creator. Why then should we have men processing to control our weather today, to suit the whims of a few people, with so many left to suffer so much?”

Boyd Hawkins, a Fulton County farmer since 1917, stated:

Lewis Gordon, a farmer from Big Cove Tannery, told a similar story. He too watched storm clouds start to blow in from the west. He then saw a plane appear in the sky and “in a few minutes, the cloud just broke up in small parts and went north and south and that was it”.

Many more farmers would state the same. It had become clear that the rain was being stolen and the drought was indeed a result of weather manipulation operations.

Mr. Beck knew something had to be done so he organized a meeting and invited all farmers. Shockingly, over 400 enraged farmers came to that meeting to discuss the ongoing weather modification. But they weren’t the only ones who attended the public event. The Department of Meteorology at Penn State got word of the event and sent their reps to defend weather tampering. Charles L. Hosler, head of the Meteorology department at Penn, explained to the farmers that cloud seeding was as harmless as spitting into the air and that it was laughable that anyone would think man would ever have the ability to control the weather. But the multi-generational farmers, who grew up in the industry and knew everything about it, weren’t laughing nor were they taking advice from some suit from Penn State who wore fancy shoes and had likely never stepped foot on a farm.

At the meeting, the farmers took turns explaining the horrific loss they had suffered and detailed the difference in the weather patterns since the modification began. With no way to defend against the accusations, the college representatives tried to spin the meeting to be only about drought but that was hardly the only issue; the storms, baseball-sized hail in one county while there was drought in the next, the 40mph winds, entire crops leveled to the ground, property damage and the poisoning of the water supply were just as important and no scientist, meteorologist or businessman in expensive shoes was going to convince these farmers that what they were dealing with was normal, it was not just nature being nature, as they claimed.

Despite the suits efforts to dupe the farmers with mind games like correlation doesn’t equal causation, they stood firm. During the nearly-three-hour meeting the farmers yelled to have the weather modification planes banned but, by the time the meeting was over, it had been made clear to the 400 farmers that weather modification will proceed and there is nothing they can do to stop it. The farmers refused to allow weather modification to destroy their livelihoods so they met a second time, this time without the college reps present…

THE 400 FARMERS UNITE

The financially impoverished farmers were not going to let their hardships or lack of education stop them from battling the suits and the weather manipulators. In the summer of 1964, over 400 of them formed the Pennsylvania Natural Weather Association (PNWA). A local newsman, Guy Oakman, was elected to be the chairman of the organization. Oakman was a well-spoken individual who was highly against weather modification and had been broadcasting his dislike of the practice for some time now. Oakman once stated that cloud seeding was false promises in the form of technology with the power to benefit some at the expense of others. “We fail to see how any one group should have the right to attempt to control the weather at the expense of another and larger group of people.”, he said.

Oakman wasn’t just an outspoken advocate of ending weather manipulation, he was also a brilliant man and phenomenal writer. He had the idea to battle cloud seeding using property rights laws. “We fail to see how anyone with a just regard for the rights of a property owner can ever hope to apply the science of weather modification without infringing on these inherent rights. Landowners, be they wealthy commercial fruit growers with a thousand acres each or poor dairy farmers with just a hundred or so, own not just their land but also the air and weather above it”, he wrote. Oakman cleverly changed the issue from “Did the seeding cause the drought?” to does a man have the right to the weather above him and around him to remain in its natural condition and undisturbed? Does one man have the right to change another mans weather?

Shockingly, even though the weather manipulation was upending-then-devastating society, the Blue Ridge Weather Modification Association, comprised of fruit farmers, still believed in the cause. The Associations members bought into the story that these events really were Acts of God and the solution was still weather manipulation even though the solution had not helped thus far. However, Blue Ridge was a small organization, very outnumbered when compared to the 400 livid farmers who were fighting for their survival.

The strength-in-numbers power of the poor, broke farmers uniting lead to Fulton County passing a series of ordinances. The township of Ayr said that “no person or persons shall install, construct, erect, operate or maintain any equipment, machinery or device within the said township designed to, or intending to, or which has a tendency to install, eliminate, regulate or interfere with the normal rainfall or precipitation”. With the pressure of the farmers pushing down on Ayr, when a man named David Fulk showed up in the township in 1964 and began vaporizing silver iodide into the air using a giant ground-based generator in the back of a pickup truck, he was quickly arrested. But why would anyone show up to a township that just banned these practices then so blatantly participate in what was outlawed? Well, it would later be discovered that Mr. Fulk was sent to Ayr by Mr. Wallace to test the ordinance. The Blue Ridge Weather Modification Association paid $218 to bail Mr. Fulk out of jail and signaled that they were going to fight the charges in court.

Like a scene from a comedy movie, when Mr. Fulk’s day in court came, he couldn’t make it because the worst blizzard in years came out of nowhere and closed down the city he resided in. He proclaimed it was an Act of God, not the ongoing weather modification.

Meanwhile the farmers, through their organization PNWA, secured their own lawyer and stated they would be bringing a case of their own. The PNWAs lawyer, Clifford Weisel stated, “These people are not a bunch of wild eyed farmers. They are farmers with a lifetime of work and accumulation of being threatened by the actions of a group who appear to have no consideration for their neighbor”. And in early 1965, the PNWA slammed the Blue Ridge Weather Modification Association and Mr. Wallace Howell personally, with lawsuits for their losses.

As the lawyers for the farmers began researching for the lawsuit they discovered that this wasn’t the first time Mr. Howell has been in legal trouble. Around 18 years prior, Howell was hired by the city of New York to perform weather manipulation. At the time, NYC was dealing with a freak water shortage which was threatening the city water supply. Howell was contracted by the city to cloud seed in the Catskills because this was the area the city water supply came from.

Shortly after Howells efforts, the Nevele Country Club, a ritzy business located in upstate New York, sued the city. The owners of the country club claimed that because the city paid Howell to release the chemicals to create rain, it not only blocked the sun completely, but it also caused extreme floods, which destroyed their golf course, thus devastating their livelihood. In fact, the weather was so bad that the Nevele Country Club lost all of their summer vacationers who generated large amounts of revenue for them annually. What happened next would forever change history - the New York Supreme Court ruled in favor of Howell and stated that the seeding efforts were in the best interest of the millions of people who live in the city, therefore the financial ruin suffered by the club was outweighed by the benefit to the people. The court also noted that although the club had rights to their land, they had “no vested property rights in the clouds or the moisture therein”. Prior to this ruling, the only reference to case law of this nature dated back to the seventeenth-century, when Lord Edward Coke wrote he who owns the soil owns upward to the sky, but it was argued that this was not to be taken literally.

Wallace knew his victory in New York was not enough to ensure weather modification would become a permanent part of the United States. So, in 1951, 17 years before the 400 farmers lawsuit, Mr. Wallace approached the Federal government and pitched the concept of controlling the weather, and this is how his military consulting position began.

Learning this information didn’t stop the farmers, the PNWA or their lawyers. They put so much pressure on Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that in 1965, West Virginia banned all forms of cloud seeding meanwhile Maryland and Pennsylvania passed bills which halted the practice for two years. Blue Ridge Weather Modification realized the farmers hated Wallace so they terminated him as a PR stunt in hopes of appeasing the farmers and getting them to go away.

Being released from Blue Ridge didn’t stop Wallace Howell. He knew that control over the sky had been granted to the National Science Foundation but he needed it to be in the hands of Congress because Congress had power over everything (did you also read that twice and think “WTF? Why did the NSF have control of our weather?”, because that was my thought too). But it wasn’t just Howell who wanted Congress to be gifted the power to decide who gets to control the weather, a lawyer named Edward Morris became his ally. Mr. Morris had recently successfully defeated a lawsuit against his client, a California utility company who was sued for more than 10 million dollars in damages for flooding due to cloud seeding. Now that case also became legal precedent. This meant that there were two big wins for tampering with the weather using chemicals.

By 1965, 15 weather control companies were operating across the United States. These businesses were just like Howell’s company, promising to stop lightning, hail and fog while making rain and snow… using chemicals, for a price.

With the two-year moratorium on cloud seeding almost over, Pennsylvania was close to making the ban on weather modification permanent, but Morris’s legal precedent was used to convince the governor that it should be vetoed, so he dismissed the bill, making Pennsylvania fair game for weather manipulation. The governor stated the reason for his actions was to not stand in the way of science. However, Fulton County and Franklin still had laws banning Seeding, so, while it was perfectly legal to tinker with the weather in the state, the climate modifiers were supposed to avoid these two counties… somehow…

THE ROLLOUT OF THE PSYOP

In order to have the ability to tamper with the weather across the nation, the farmers and business owners who lost their livelihoods had to be silenced. In a country with a Constitution granting the Right to Free Speech, how do you silence? Answer: You run a Psychological Operation (PSYOP) on the people. You convince the public that the farmers are uneducated cranks and the business owners are confused about how weather works. From this point forward, anyone who questioned the practices or spoke out against weather modification would be known as a crackpot (the conspiracy theorist of the 1960s). The weather modification industries, through the media, portrayed the farmers as dirty with toothless smiles with tobacco chew juice drooling down their faces. They were mocked for being so foolish, so uneducated, that they couldn’t see what was in their own best interest, which was rain, made by man.

The PSYOP was so brilliantly orchestrated that when the moon landing occurred and many in the public immediately began claiming it was fake, filmed in a desert, the farmers were lumped in with this group of kooks; someone who thinks NASA would fake something as big as a moon landing is as ignorant as a farmer who doesn’t understand weather. Since people did not want to also be labeled nutty they chose to ignore and avoid the idiots who spoke ill of wonderful cloud seeding. As with any Psychological Operation, it was imperative to secretly recruit people from the opposing side to form controlled opposition, and that is what the weather modification industry did. Suddenly, some farmers who were part of the 400 began publicly promoting rain making and praising the weather modifiers.

COURT: PNWA vs BLUE RIDGE WEATHER MODIFICATION & HOWELL

The legal strategy was simple, only focus on getting the farmers to admit that it was possible weather modification could benefit them. “Would you object if your farm got more water?”, the defendants lawyers asked, but the farmers stood firm; they stated they would rather deal with the drought than have nature tampered with. One farmer, Delmar Mellott responded that if he needed rain he will get on his knees, not get on the telephone. Not a single farmer gave an inch under questioning, which was a problem for the defense. The only option remaining was for the defendants lawyers to sway the judge to ignore all of the testimony and rule in their favor.

To convince the judge, Howell took the stand and explained only one study; a study which stated cloud seeding lead to a 14% increase in rain in one area. It was never considered that this trivial percentage of rainfall increase could have been chance.

At the same time, the defense team tried convincing the judge that whatever happened in the skies above Fulton, it had absolutely nothing to do with Howell, the Association or weather modification. Howell used his impressive resume as the director of the Harvard-Mount Washington Icing Research Project, owner of the Weather Modification business and consultant to the military to explain to the judge that what the farmers are claiming simply isn’t correct; the farmers just don’t understand what they are talking about.

Witnesses for the defense were called, all of which stated the same as Howell. One explained that the drought was caused by atmospheric circulation and nothing more. When asked about the eyewitness testimony regarding planes breaking up rain clouds, he stated that there just isn’t a connection and one has absolutely nothing to do with the other, what these farmers were seeing was similar to an optical illusion. (Gosh, sure does sound a lot like chemtrails, doesn’t it?)

Another defense witness assured the judge that what the Fulton County farmers had been getting all along was natural weather. And just in case the PNWAs lawyers attempted to use Property Rights laws against the weather modifiers, they had a plan to defend against that too. Their plan was the word “Natural”. The defenses lawyers explained to the judge that the word “Natural” has changed since the war. Natural is now a culture word that people carelessly throw around but don’t mean in the true sense of the word. They also claimed the farmers didn’t truly mean they wanted Natural weather, what they actually meant was that they wanted nice weather and only nice weather. Those silly farmers should know the weather fluctuates, they implied as they portrayed the uneducated farmers as crybabies because they didn’t like the weather.

Then they attacked the word Natural from a different angel; what exactly are Natural rights for a homeowner? If the cloud seeders are simply making rain, rain is natural, therefore nothing has been violated, they argued.

In the defenses final attempt to persuade the judge, they explained the wind doesn’t always blow the same direction, the sun doesn’t stay out all day and sometimes there is rain, other times there is not, nobody should be foolish enough to expect the weather to be the same every day. Lastly the lawyer added that chasing hail from the skies benefits everyone and that it does not matter who makes the rain because rain is rain and rain is natural.

The case came to a close and it took the judge a very long time to deliberate. Two years after the closing statements the judge was still evaluating the evidence, then some things happened…

THE THINGS THAT HAPPENED

During the time it took for the judge to review the case, the state legislature passed a law regulating cloud seeding by setting up their own weather modification board. This board was for silly farmers, outraged golf course owners or anyone else who had a beef with cloud seeding, to address their frustrations to. The board would then review the complaint and decide how to address it. Then something else happened...

… the judge suddenly passed away. The judge who replaced the deceased was Judge John MacPhail and he had no problem ruling on the case. He decided that towns have the right to make ordinances around weather modification and those who violate them can be punished but the more important ruling was regarding if property owners had the right to Natural Weather. The Judge pondered, if someone is looking to purchase a plot of land and they analyze historical weather patterns then use those as a determining factor to purchase, then later discover the weather is completely different because man is altering it, this would violate the landowners right to Natural weather. The judge referenced the 1933 Pennsylvania Aeronautical Code which said a landowner has title to the air above to the extent that it was “necessary to the enjoyment of the use of the surface… subject to the right of passage or flight of aircraft”.

What it all added up to was that, in the Judges view, every landowner has a property right to the clouds and water in them but…

…that Right must be overruled when the government is modifying the weather for the benefit of the people. The Judge ruled that because of this, weather modification must be permitted. He went on to point out that property rights, although including air rights, do not include weather rights. He stated that there is no way a property owner can own the weather on their land.

And finally, the Judge ruled that there just wasn’t evidence that Howell’s seeding did anything to the farmers of Fulton. The Judge claimed that because State Legislature had just formed the Weather Modification Board, the issue was essentially resolved. The farmers simply needed to speak to the board and let them handle it.

SOURCES, NOTES AND OTHER SH*T

https://quod.lib.umich.edu/m/mqrarchive/act2080.0032.002/00000054